Today's Market Is Anything But Normal

In this issue, we aim to develop a compass… to help us figure out where we are and where we are going.
On Planet Earth, we can find our direction by reference to the Magnetic North. For investing, we use the most reliable force in finance – the relentless return to “normal” – to get our bearings.
And searching for normal, we may have stumbled upon what could be the Trade of the Century. More on that later…
Reversion to the Mean
As economists describe it, reversion to the mean is merely a recognition of the tendency for things to stay in a range that we recognize as “normal.”
Trees do not grow 1,000 feet high. People don’t run 100 mph. You don’t get something for nothing.
Normal exists because things tend to follow certain familiar patterns, shapes, and routines.
When people go out in the morning, they know, generally, whether to wear a winter coat or a pair of shorts. The temperature is not 100 degrees one day and zero the next.
Occasionally, of course, odd things happen. And sometimes, things change in a fundamental way. But usually, when people say “this time is different”… it’s time to bet on normal.
This phenomenon – reversion to the mean – has been thoroughly tested and studied in the investment world. It seems to apply to just about everything – stocks, bonds, strategies, markets, sectors… you name it.
But let’s push on. What is unusual in the chart below? What is so abnormal that the mean is likely to revert against it?
You will note that global debt was only $30 trillion in 1994. Now it is $230 trillion. That $200 trillion in extra credit is probably the whirlwind that sent equities spinning up to the top right.
Those gusts blew stock and other asset prices up to heights never seen before. The Dow reached over 26,000. Houses went on the market for more than $100 million. Gold rose above $1,900.
But while stocks and bonds may have the wind at their backs, it seems to blow in the economy’s face… making forward progress almost impossible. The real economy – as depicted by GDP at the bottom of the chart – has grown in a rather normal way, but at a slower and slower rate.
Its steady, plodding increase gives no hint of the chaos going on above it. The real economy and the financial world are as different as the eye of a hurricane and the swirling clouds and storms around it.
Another thing you notice is that until the mid-’90s… and again between 2008 and 2012… the average investor got essentially no benefit in exchange for the added risk of putting his money into equities (the chart above includes dividends). He might just as well have left his money in U.S. Treasury bonds.
In theory, he is supposed to be able to earn some return – over pure cash – by lending his money to the U.S. government (with the 10-year Treasury bond as the benchmark). He should be able to earn even more, a premium (more than he would earn from risk-free Treasurys), by investing in stocks. The premium is supposed to compensate him for the risk that his stocks could go down at an inconvenient time.
In practice, we find that risk-free Treasurys gave him less than nothing. He has earned less from Treasurys than he would have from gold (which pays zero interest) – over the entire 48-year period.
Stocks, meanwhile, earned him nothing for the first 24 years. Then they exploded to the upside, along with debt, until the financial crisis brought them back in line with gold.
By 2008, the average investor was again earning less on stocks – despite all the risk and bother of market investing – than on gold. It continued like that until 2012, when his stock investments shot up.
But there is a time to be in stocks… and a time to be out of them. Without knowing the future, you can still know when something is not normal. And when something is not normal… it is just biding its time until it becomes normal again.
Irrational Exuberance. Good job Greenspan, recognizing the problem, & doing nothing about it.
It is abnormal because we dont have a market, we have a policy tool that is used to transfer all the wealth to the .01%. Roll the motherfucking guillotines or nothing changes. That should be trademarked
I don't know if the policy tools were designed to benefit the 0.001% but that is what happened.
I think the tools were designed by economists that were educated in an economic theory that has no relevance to reality.
I don't know if the guillotine is necessary unless you are using it to end neo-classical economic theory and the central banking system.
Support Steve Keen in his efforts to develop theories that reflect the complex, dynamic and chaotic nature of the economy and markets.
End the Fed.
In reply to It is abnormal because we… by FreeShitter
All T-shirts, sweat shirts, posters, cereal boxes and all other relevant trade marked products brought to you by "Abnormal Policy Tool Total Wealth Transfer and The .01%."
In reply to It is abnormal because we… by FreeShitter
Yet 33% of the population is obese and sits on its ass.
In reply to It is abnormal because we… by FreeShitter
Max Keiser:
https://www.rt.com/shows/keiser-report/417765-episode-max-keiser-1184/
It's time we see a story from Paul B Farrell.
After the the market crashes a lot more, maybe they'll release him from Rolling Hills, Danvers, Waverly Hills or wherever they have him holed up. He should be redeemed soon.
I'd like to hear Paul's thoughts on who if anyone will play in the stock market casino after the next huge blowout collapse. How will the FED achieve recapitalization of future failed banks and companies if nobody plays in the market casino? As we can see, there were still plenty of suckers out there with this last go around. Even after 2 hard crashes just this century already (and it's only 18 years deep). When will they learn?
Human extinction magnitude event.
Situation critical.
Ready the jettison.
Who writes this dribble? And for what purpose?
Markets are never going to pull back. Just BTFD....
What's a market?
In reply to Markets are never going to… by JesseL
If you make another chart from 1971-1995. it would become more obvious that this insanity is nothing new.
Yes, it's probably crazier now but not as much as this chart suggests.
On every exponential chart previous periods look almost flat.
Our current "insane hockey stick" will look almost flat for future period. If we survive to see it.
"Our current "insane hockey stick" will look almost flat for future period "
Either you are failing to see the ever-widening gap between debt/asset prices and GDP or I'm seeing things that just ain't so.
In reply to If you make another chart… by Goatboy
Give us honest chart from 1975-1995. and we will see what deviations and anomalies it had.
In reply to "Our current "insane hockey… by SH_Resurrected
If you can't see the ever-widening gap in this chart, then you need glasses... or stronger glasses.
From: Bank of America/Merrill Lynch (Federal Reserve Data Stream - chart stops at around 2013 - The gap has increased in size, since 2013.):
https://tinyurl.com/yagf29fk
In reply to Give us honest chart from… by Goatboy
easy credit is like high blood pressure. you feel pretty good for a long time while you have it until something that can't be fixed suddenly goes horribly wrong.
Yep 1995 was the year OJ got away with murder, all down hill from there.
What is not normal and cannot be justified are PE multiples hundreds of times earnings. The so-called FANG stocks have accounted for much of the stock market rally we are witnessing, however, it might be wise to step back and question the fundamentals behind the upward movement of these stocks.
It is logical that these so-called bright spots that have pulled the market higher also have the most room to fall as valuations retreat. Signs that central banks are becoming more concerned about asset bubbles growing as a direct result of their actions is in the air. A massive surge in debt across the globe as consumers, businesses, and governments have thrown caution to the wind setting up a scenario that ends in tears. The article below explores why the FANG stocks may suffer most.
