Video Captures Cruise Missile Strike On Militants That Shot Down Russian Fighter Jet In Syria

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 02/03/2018 - 19:40

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing a precision strike against terrorists in the northwest Syria province of Idlib, following the downing of an Su-25 jet. The pilot, Roman Nikolaevich Filippov safely ejected - only to be killed by militants on the ground, according to the Ministry. 

Earlier, Ebaa Agency released a video of the moment the Russian Su-25SM was shot down by MANPADS over Saraqib, in Idlib. According to Ebaa, the AlQaeda affiliated Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) backed by Qatar, was responsible. The MANPADS was probably an FN-6 delivered through Turkey, the agency speculated.

Russia promptly responded: The aerial night-vision footage shows a barrage of cruise missiles hitting ground targets, which are believed to have killed around 30 terrorists. 

More footage reveals a heavy cluster bomb attack on the village of Maasaran, near the site of the downed Su-25:

As we reported earlier, the Su-25 warplane was the first Russian fighter jet downed above Syria since 2015. A Russian defense ministry official confirmed the plane was shot down, stating "The plane was flying around the de-escalation zone of Idlib."

The extremist group Tahrir al-Sham has claimed responsibility for the downing of the Ruissian Su-25, according to Reuters - while another militant group, Jaysh al-Nasr, took credit as well - posting pictures and videos celebrating the downed aircraft to its twitter account. 

The group posted a video with an unknown date containing footage of a 23mm Anti-Aircraft gun ostensibly used to shoot down the Russian jet. 

War Conflict

litemine yomutti2 Feb 3, 2018 10:31 PM Permalink

Your friends in The Mosad have safe houses that would be known in Mins after a search for Criminals and are known to recruit the youth when drawn back to Israel on an offer of a Free Trip......No?

Try to Complain about Racism when the Facts are reviewed.

BobEore Sir Edge Feb 3, 2018 11:45 PM Permalink

Ok. I did.

And as a matter of (somewhat inconvenient - for the current milieu here)historical truth...

Nappy's mistake was to screw with the Sanhedrin - prior to leaving on his eastern adventure. That 'council of the wise'... other wise known as the moneychangin merchants of the international $ power which financed every side in every war - and continues to do so ...

had decided that the lil emperors attempts to free himself of their influence would need be met by a conclusive response. Which was to organize the ashkenazi brethern of the eastern marches to conduct a guerrilla war against his troops... thru Prussia... Silesia... Galicia... "white Russia"... everywhere they marched... a covert warfare was unleashed in the classic rabbinical fashion of the potato-distillers... from poisoned grog to toxic horse feed, bad ammunition, fake intelligence, phony maps, false trails, the whole nine yards...

kinda like the 'alt' and 'msm' medias of today! Misdirection at every turn. Those once invincible Hussars and their Corsican boss never knew what hit them... and would continue to be in the dark up to the last battle... when secret tribesman Soult received instructions to 'get lost' - and his regiments therefore never turned up, to save the day at Waterloo.

And now... back to your usual drip feed of revisionist history for alt tards and grrly guys without a friggin clue bout their own culture or history!

Hurrah!

HenryHall rapetrain Feb 3, 2018 9:18 PM Permalink

>> It appears that cruise missiles targeting the village of no military importance were sent as an act of vengeance rather than ...

Vengeance?

You can call it that if you wish, but the principle is clear enough - if you let anyone near you shoot down a Russian aircraft then you will soon die, as will everyone near you. You can call that vengeance, or you can call it rough justice. If you are in Syria and you accept gifts of advanced American weaponry then you will die a violent death, this much is clear.

land_of_the_few HenryHall Feb 4, 2018 5:19 AM Permalink

Personally I don't see the problem. They sent 2 cruise missiles to destroy the wreckage.

Anyone idiotic enough to still be standing there filming and snackbaring got exactly what they should have expected, and actually did, in this case. Their cellphone vids have got to be worth a look after that, sadly they are unlikely to be posting them !

Anything else is merely speculation and probably invented for propaganda reasons by the headchoppers and their Western mates.

"this night ... cluster bombs" or suuuuure Mr Headchopper. Interesting grammar BTW. Munitions left on the SU-25 might have gone up with a fairly large series of explosions ..

Besides all parties in Syria use cluster bombs, including the West. Not all execute ejected pilots though. Nice psyop attempt.

hoytmonger silverer Feb 3, 2018 8:42 PM Permalink

The US denied arming anyone with MANPADS just hours after the Russian aircraft was shot down... (why would they deny something they weren't accused of?)...

"The US has not equipped any partner forces in Syria with surface-to-air weapons and has no intention to do so in the future."

But in January, there was a report that the US supplied the Kurds in Northwestern Syria with them...

"In January, the Al-Masdar News media outlet reported, citing own sources that the US had provided the MANPADS to the Kurds earlier in the month under the agreement between Washington and the YPG. According to the news outlet, the MANPADS have been delivered to the Kurds in the northwestern part of Syria near the town of Afrin."

The US government wouldn't lie... would they?

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/us-denies-giving-islamist-rebels-a…

MarsInScorpio old naughty Feb 3, 2018 10:33 PM Permalink

Old:

"no Americans invoved"?

Apparently your hearing is pitiful. As you watch the video of the manpad missile in flight towards the SU-25, you can clearly hear an American's voice saying, "Got him! . . . Got him! . . . Got him! . . .," and then you hear him began the first syllable of another word when the video suddenly ends.

From the guttural sound of the syllable, I'm betting the next phrase is "God damn!" as the missile strikes the target.

America is in way over its head. What happens when those precision-guided missiles takes out a barracks full of US Special Forces, or more likely, a company of Rangers?

just the tip MarsInScorpio Feb 3, 2018 11:21 PM Permalink

america is on the wrong side of history since bush 41 first became vice president.

as to your comment:

What happens when those precision-guided missiles takes out a barracks full of US Special

then john mccain gets a boner and mattis and the rest of deecee goes full retard.   stated differently, that is exactly what those hapless fuckwits in deecee are praying for.

everyone has an asshole and an opinion, and imo, any US pilots that get into their planes to fly in syrian airspace are nothing more than false flag sacrificial lambs.  because the next plane these guys bring down will be US, and trump will tell the commandant of camp lejune to reposition his headquarters to damascus.

Scipio Africanuz just the tip Feb 4, 2018 4:55 AM Permalink

Did I hear you say Damascus? The one in Syria, or some other damascus? If Syria, then...

The poor commandant of camp lejune, will kiss his wife, hug his kids, confess his sins to God, say goodbye to his friends, drink a full bottle of wine, or hard liquor, listen one last time, to his favorite song, sigh, salute the American flag, and get ready to meet his maker, along with his troops.

 

MarsInScorpio old naughty Feb 3, 2018 10:40 PM Permalink

Old:

"no Americans invoved"?

Apparently your hearing is pitiful. As you watch the video of the manpad missile in flight towards the SU-25, you can clearly hear an American's voice saying, "Got him! . . . Got him! . . . Got him! . . .," and then you hear him begin the first syllable of another word when the video suddenly ends.

From the guttural sound of the syllable, I'm betting the next phrase is "God damn!" as the missile strikes the target.

America is in way over its head. What happens when those precision-guided missiles take out a barracks full of US Special Forces, or more likely, a company of Rangers?