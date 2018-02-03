Video Captures Cruise Missile Strike On Militants That Shot Down Russian Fighter Jet In Syria

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing a precision strike against terrorists in the northwest Syria province of Idlib, following the downing of an Su-25 jet. The pilot, Roman Nikolaevich Filippov safely ejected - only to be killed by militants on the ground, according to the Ministry.
Earlier, Ebaa Agency released a video of the moment the Russian Su-25SM was shot down by MANPADS over Saraqib, in Idlib. According to Ebaa, the AlQaeda affiliated Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) backed by Qatar, was responsible. The MANPADS was probably an FN-6 delivered through Turkey, the agency speculated.
Ebaa Agency has released video of the moment #RuAF's Su-25SM was shot down by MANPADS over #Saraqib, #Idlib Countryside. According to Ebaa, #AlQaeda affiliated Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (#HTS) backed by #Qatar had done this. The MANPADS is probably FN-6 delivered through #Turkey. pic.twitter.com/l09is50RWh— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) February 3, 2018
Russia promptly responded: The aerial night-vision footage shows a barrage of cruise missiles hitting ground targets, which are believed to have killed around 30 terrorists.
More footage reveals a heavy cluster bomb attack on the village of Maasaran, near the site of the downed Su-25:
SE. #Idlib: #Russia|n retaliation ongoing, heavy cluster bomb attack this night on village of Maasaran, near impact site of #RuAF Su-25. https://t.co/FOESQZDiP5 pic.twitter.com/qIccpveA7F— Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) February 3, 2018
As we reported earlier, the Su-25 warplane was the first Russian fighter jet downed above Syria since 2015. A Russian defense ministry official confirmed the plane was shot down, stating "The plane was flying around the de-escalation zone of Idlib."
Confirmed. Rebels shot down the 1st ever #Russia|n fighter jet in #Syria since 2015 (Su-25) in SE. #Idlib CS. Pilot (reportedly) located. Warplanes overflying. pic.twitter.com/HeQRbWz1NC— Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) February 3, 2018
#Pt. #RuAF Su-25's wreckage after Rebels shot it down in SE. #Idlib CS. pic.twitter.com/slHAyNgB8d— Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) February 3, 2018
Jaysh al-Nasr & #HTS moderate Jihadist & terrorist groups are now arguing each other on #Russia AF's Su-25SM shoot-down. It seems, the airplane was hit by AA Gun first before being shot-down by MANPADS of #AlQaeda affiliated #HTS over #Saraqib, #Idlib countryside #Syria today! pic.twitter.com/pzj3m9XmxB— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) February 3, 2018
SE. #Idlib: pics showing wreckage of downed #Russia|n Su-25. pic.twitter.com/wr2pq9La2y— Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) February 3, 2018
#Pt. Footage reportedly showing aftermath of warplane shot down by Rebels near Maasaran in SE. #Idlib CS. pic.twitter.com/xfx1Td0Axb— Qalaat Al Mudiq (@QalaatAlMudiq) February 3, 2018
The extremist group Tahrir al-Sham has claimed responsibility for the downing of the Ruissian Su-25, according to Reuters - while another militant group, Jaysh al-Nasr, took credit as well - posting pictures and videos celebrating the downed aircraft to its twitter account.
The group posted a video with an unknown date containing footage of a 23mm Anti-Aircraft gun ostensibly used to shoot down the Russian jet.
Evidence of 23mm AA Gun use by #Turkey backed Jaysh al-Nasr moderate Jihadists after #Qatar backed & #AlQaeda affiliated #HTS fired a FN-6 MANPADS at the #Russia|n Air Force #RuAF's Su-25SM piloted by Filippov Roman Nikolaevich over #Saraqib, #Idlib countryside, #Syria today. pic.twitter.com/42aWjTQt6i— Babak Taghvaee (@BabakTaghvaee) February 3, 2018
