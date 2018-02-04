Dow Futures Open Down 200 Points

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 02/04/2018 - 18:22

While FX and bond markets are not too spooked for now, equity futures have opened with a thud as The Dow drops a quick 200 points...

The Dow is now down 1500 points from its record highs...

 

The entire US equity futures complex is sliding..

 

USDJPY is starting to slide and Treasury Futs have a very small bid...

 

syzygysus Feb 4, 2018 6:27 PM Permalink

Let’s see what happens when the 10yr bonds hit 2.90...

 

a decade of perculating, fermenting pent up explosive diarhea will hit the proverbial fan.   Pfffffffbrrrrraaaappppp!

PitBullsRule Feb 4, 2018 6:42 PM Permalink

Nah, its not going to crash.

We've already survived everything.

We've survived 2 scam wars, that had no purpose, they were a scam, we survived them.

We survived a con man president, everybody knows he's a con man, nobody cares, we survived him.

The housing crisis, we survived it. The banking crisis, we survived it. Global climate change, we're surviving it.

Nothing matters, we're bullet proof. The market will bounce back.

Keltner Channel Surf Feb 4, 2018 6:54 PM Permalink

If the general mean-revert family of algos that have held sway for a decade aren't overrun by risk parity or pension pruning, given the near identical proximity of Daily Bollinger 2.0 (exp) limits and 50DMAs on both DIA and SPY chart (roughly ~25,000/2,700, respectively), it would be stunning NOT to see a bounce from a spot somewhere between those levels and Friday's close, then a ramp up to at least the 20DMA, or possibly Friday's high, before we either plunge again toward any greater correction (with weekly chart targets in play) or bust shorts for one more crazy new high attempt.  This could take a few weeks or a months, absolutely no one knows.

But rest assured, despite all you'll be hearing about the Fed, inflation, Yellen's remarks, Trump's follies, etc., the actual battle will be between standard intraday algos that profit through saw-toothing, and extraneous players whose volume could easily make hexadecimal dust of machines that have operated largely with impunity for awhile now.  It's the busting of the newly placed stops from these machine-dippers that would eventually give us more interesting action, but this process nearly always takes many weeks. 

I'd love to see more, and know many would be disappointed in this, but it's very likely, near term, we've got only 500 more Dow points, max, before a very, very strong bounceHope I'm wrong ...

 