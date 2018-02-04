Dow Futures Open Down 200 Points

While FX and bond markets are not too spooked for now, equity futures have opened with a thud as The Dow drops a quick 200 points...
The Dow is now down 1500 points from its record highs...
The entire US equity futures complex is sliding..
USDJPY is starting to slide and Treasury Futs have a very small bid...
Comments
no comment yet
Why not.... Let'er rip.
In reply to no comment yet by dariomilano
I think I should start wearing my DOW10,000 hat before it becomes fashionable.
In reply to Why not.... Let'er rip. by Truther
Shouldn't our concentration be on the Stupor Bowl.
Janet Jackson' on at half time.
There might be another wardrobe malfunction and we'll all get a chance to see some ancient alien boobies.
Hopefully they won't be sagging to her knees.
In reply to I think I should start… by American Psycho
I'll only be interested if there is a nip slip.
In reply to Shouldn't our concentration… by Pure Evil
This shit's starting to look like Bitcoin. Just not nearly as bad.
Yet.
In reply to I'll only be interested if… by American Psycho
It's temporary.
Too many people watching the superbowl
/s/ (is it really necessary?)
In reply to Shouldn't our concentration… by Pure Evil
I'm about to have a super bowel movement
I'll tape and post to jewtoob to the cheers and acclimation of Dimbulbs nation wide
Afterwords we can decide on the gender of each turd no matter how big or tiny
Then we can hang the toilet paper I've used in a national museum and they can tour the country with that jar of piss that contains a crucifix.
Next, the Dimbulbs can use my smeared TP squares to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on Trump while Mueller brings indictments in Shitgate with the Dimbulbs drawing up articles of impeachment.
In reply to It's temporary… by knukles
Wells Fargo will be the debacle du jour, Monday.
Every good trading session needs its whipping boy.
In reply to no comment yet by dariomilano
Fredo, I was thinking the same thing 5 minutes ago. I was just checking the futures and it looks like the PP Team is hard at work at the moment.
S&P in the green by 4 PM Monday..
In reply to Wells Fargo will be the… by Fredo Corleone
Got that sinking feeling bulls?
In reply to Wells Fargo will be the… by Fredo Corleone
1929 all over again.
1929 will be a cake walk compared to what's coming.
BTFD... Gold
In reply to 1929 all over again. by MD
Only Tom Brady and a Pats win can save the USA USA USA Tom... do it for your country! #MAGA
I'm drunk
Perfect! LOL!!!
In reply to Only Tom Brady and a Pats… by Ness.
But what about them tulips eh?
Let’s see what happens when the 10yr bonds hit 2.90...
a decade of perculating, fermenting pent up explosive diarhea will hit the proverbial fan. Pfffffffbrrrrraaaappppp!
Dow:Gold 1:1
I'm waiting for the Garlic Mania.
In Ukraine, or Saskatchewan?
In reply to I'm waiting for the Garlic… by Silverhog
...down and making new lows.
ES may look for discovery at 2700 by tomorrow.
They will have to patiently work the ask side (lose volume/trades) all morning to stop the slide or just follow the bids and let is go.
I won’t take a position until I know we’re Gartman is positioned
Nah, its not going to crash.
We've already survived everything.
We've survived 2 scam wars, that had no purpose, they were a scam, we survived them.
We survived a con man president, everybody knows he's a con man, nobody cares, we survived him.
The housing crisis, we survived it. The banking crisis, we survived it. Global climate change, we're surviving it.
Nothing matters, we're bullet proof. The market will bounce back.
As a real libertarian, I believe in assets that are valued by Main St, not Bankster Street.
BTFFK
If the general mean-revert family of algos that have held sway for a decade aren't overrun by risk parity or pension pruning, given the near identical proximity of Daily Bollinger 2.0 (exp) limits and 50DMAs on both DIA and SPY chart (roughly ~25,000/2,700, respectively), it would be stunning NOT to see a bounce from a spot somewhere between those levels and Friday's close, then a ramp up to at least the 20DMA, or possibly Friday's high, before we either plunge again toward any greater correction (with weekly chart targets in play) or bust shorts for one more crazy new high attempt. This could take a few weeks or a months, absolutely no one knows.
But rest assured, despite all you'll be hearing about the Fed, inflation, Yellen's remarks, Trump's follies, etc., the actual battle will be between standard intraday algos that profit through saw-toothing, and extraneous players whose volume could easily make hexadecimal dust of machines that have operated largely with impunity for awhile now. It's the busting of the newly placed stops from these machine-dippers that would eventually give us more interesting action, but this process nearly always takes many weeks.
I'd love to see more, and know many would be disappointed in this, but it's very likely, near term, we've got only 500 more Dow points, max, before a very, very strong bounce. Hope I'm wrong ...
Is Stock Market Rally Coming To An Abrupt End?
http://investmentwatchblog.com/is-stock-market-rally-coming-to-an-abrup…