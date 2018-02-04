The FISA Memo Is Just The Beginning Of Fighting The Swamp

The FISA memo was released by the White House Friday. Completely unredacted. The fight to keep this memo out of the public eye has been intense. And since it’s existence was made known it has clarified our domestic politics in a way that few objects ever have.
With Russia-gate failing, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation stalling, this memo will make it clear that the only thing that matters in Washington D.C. is winning.
Political victories, not serving the people who elected you, are more important than any other consideration.
From Rep. Adam Schiff’s increasingly desperate attempts to stonewall the truth to the FBI’s predictable appeals to secrecy from law enforcement to cover corruption, this memo is lifting the scales from the eyes of voters all over the country.
It’s telling them the cockroaches have run out of corners to hide in.
Time to put on our pointy shoes and start kickin’.
The reaction to this memo puts paid the classic libertarian critique that an organization’s highest priority is self-preservation. Doing what you formed the organization to do comes a distant second.
Government creates organizations that are not directly accountable to the people who fund them and therefore can dig moats around themselves to ensure their survival no matter what.
This is the essence of corruption. It is the essence of why the Swamp needs to be drained.
The FBI is a corrupt and venal organization of power-hungry, self-righteous arbiters of arbitrary justice. Even the good agents are tainted by the organizational rot. The same is true in every government department.
No one sees corruption like a government employee with half a conscience.
The pressure to not release this memo comes from formerly very powerful people – Obama and his staff, the Clintons, the DNC, etc. The fallout will be an overhaul from the ground up of multiple powerful agencies within the Federal Government.
This is what Donald Trump was elected to do.
It will destroy the credibility of the Democratic Party. It will further weaken the credibility of their enablers at the top of the Republican Party. Make no mistake, no one important in Washington wants this memo released.
They know it will destroy careers and upset the normal way of doing things.
Good.
The normal way of doing things is awful. It leads to abuse, waste, fraud and enables the worst kind of criminal behavior. But, it also allows a system of corruption to throw dirt on everyone; making all involved, including the good people, choose between staying and fighting within that system or walking away knowing someone worse will come behind them.
That is the means by which these organizations preserve their survival.
And this memo is a direct threat to that. We may watch shows like House of Cards or even Game of Thrones and see the corruption play out in front of us.
But by dramatizing it we lose our fear of it.
Now we’ll get to see first-hand just how bad the corruption is and for those that still believe Trump is the anti-Christ or at least a repulsive boor, they will have to admit that the campaign against him was wrong.
That winning at all costs is not winning. It’s just another day at the Swamp.
That mobilizing the resources of multiple intelligence agencies to stop his election, or overturn it, is anathema to what our government exists for in the first place.
The memo shows that this is true. It’s time to end the childish tantrums, ask for some hip waders and get busy cleaning things up.
Comments
Political victories, not serving the people who elected you, are more important than any other consideration.
animal farm principles- George Orwell
Just as "neo-conservative" soon became synonymous with "jew"... so must the "swamp" reference. The fact that BOTH political parties are being employed to destroy Trump and whatever agenda he proposes begs the question of (((who))) is pulling their strings and giving them their treasonous marching orders. The answer is obvious. Wake up sheeple... after the wolves are laid to rest, you may once again safely graze.
In reply to Political victories, not… by Captain Chlamydia
#lockthebitchup
In reply to Just as "neo-conservative"… by J S Bach
#sunlightboilingwaterandpinesol
#WEWANTOURFUCKINGCOUNTRYBACK
In reply to #lockthebitchup by BlackChicken
Have any of you ever tried to light damp fresh belly button nuff-nuff?
In reply to #sunlightboilingwaterandpine… by vato poco
The only thing Trump is draining is Netanyahu's balls.
In reply to Have any of you ever tried… by knukles
Never forget the long game
http://www.maggiesnotebook.com/2011/03/royalty-and-pedophiles-prince-an…
A blast from the past
In reply to The only thing Trump is… by WTFRLY
How would you know WTFRLY unless of course you were standing in line hoping to get slobbery seconds
In reply to The only thing Trump is… by WTFRLY
I sure hope it is just the beginning of emptying the swamp and not some drawn out effort to keep us distracted for a few years.
In reply to How would you know unless of… by Pure Evil
It will take removing Sessions, Rosenstein, Wray and probably a dozen others before any serious draining of the swamp can begin. But the Democrats have threatened that they will bring this nation to a standstill if Trump does what must be done.
So it may well just become a three year program of stalling and dragging every two cent item out because obviously there are things we have never dreamed of that powerful people intend to hide.
In reply to I sure hope it is just the… by BigCumulusClouds
It is a beginning.
But we've been down this road before and distracted with ancillary BS like "Its for the chillrin!" and grandma being rolled off a cliff or some damned thing.
Stay focused...the bureaucratic state has now become so large and unaccountable it challenges a duly elected President while disdainfully ignoring any Congressional oversight by losing/slow walking document requests and granting immunity to people who are never brought before a grand jury to testify.
It is completely out of control.
Stay focused.
In reply to I sure hope it is just the… by BigCumulusClouds
Then there is the possibility that Trump............
In reply to How would you know unless of… by Pure Evil
Possiblity? Like 99.99 percent
In reply to Then there is the… by two hoots
What did he have to do, push YOU outa the way?
In reply to The only thing Trump is… by WTFRLY
One of the better summaries that I've read on the subject- even the Leftards can understand it;
But of course, they'll choose not to.
In reply to Have any of you ever tried… by knukles
Times up
In reply to One of the better summaries… by jcaz
"Should be ashamed...."
They aren't. Issue all the "memos" you want, splatter them with hateful tweets, it won't matter.
Only actually charging them, forcing them to defend themselves in court, has a chance of success.
But only if you get the "right" judge!
In reply to Times up by Pure Evil
Military Tribunal, then death by hanging.
In reply to "Should be ashamed...." by toady
Move over ZH, there's a new Fight Club in town.
But its more aptly called Twat Club
Once you see this even Eye Bleach won't save you
In reply to Have any of you ever tried… by knukles
AHAHAHAHA!! Yeah, that'll fix it. Paul Joseph Watson is awesome .
In reply to Move over ZH, there's a new… by Pure Evil
Having an AG who actually shows up for work would help.
In reply to #lockthebitchup by BlackChicken
Having The Rule of LAW WORKING AT THE LOCAL LEVEL would do even more.
Bottom up reform drains all swamps.
In reply to Having an AG would help by IntercoursetheEU
Very good. After all, from where do creatures of the large swamp come? Swamp creatures begin in local puddles and tributaries. Where are they taught? How do they learn that corruption is good? The source is not in the large swamp. If it is drained, then what will prevent it from being refilled?
(...Rule of [Good] Law)
In reply to Having The Rule of LAW… by Arrowflinger
Oligarchs and manipulators know they can avoid defeat via detection by taking their legislative goals through two steps. The public almost never catches a two step move. Make it 3 steps and the looting is super sized and ironclad to succeed.
In reply to Very good. After all, from… by Åristotle
Please say this differently or clarify. You lost me regarding the 2 steps.
In reply to Oligarchs and manipulators… by Arrowflinger
@ Bach
Too much too soon. Think of the long game...
First get rid of the larger threats, then the bed bugs.
In reply to #lockthebitchup by BlackChicken
1) first you seal all the entrances, stop new swamp rats from getting in and/or offering aid & comfort to the rats and roaches infesting your country
2) then you exterminate every last one
3) constant vigilance to prevent any new infestation
In reply to @ Bach… by espirit
Time to hang all the traitors against our Republic, we should begin with the following people and move towards the bigger antagonists, like the Rothschild, the Soros. Begin with:
Hillary Clinton
Bill Clinton
Tony & John Podesta
Jeffrey Epstein
James Comey, Strozok, McCabe, Page
Loretta Lynch, Rod Rosenstein,
The entire Bush clan,
Anthony Weiner
Wassermann Schultz..........
In reply to #lockthebitchup by BlackChicken
We need a purge of the federal government. A reduction in force of 500,000 federal workers and their contractors is what we need and deserve.
Agencies?, we need half the federal agencies abolished. The states do the same function, we're paying double the cost. And congress has little to no control over the agency method of governing.
We can't TRUST the agencies anymore, we're lied to, robbed, spied on and abused by the agencies with no accountability.
The massive extortion racket grows bigger and bigger every year. But one thing is the most obvious, the agencies go to extremes to make sure we know we are their slaves, a slave of the agency form of government.
In reply to Time to hang all the… by Jumanji1959
Remember the enumerated powers? We can exterminate** 80% of the Federal government, block grant out social programs until the states can handle their own, and just fund defense, diplomacy, stable currency, and essential research.
The Federalized Bureau of Investigation should be a clearing house like Interpol, with no power over state law enforcement.
** Deliberate choice over "eliminate," in keeping with the pest control theme of the post ;)
In reply to We need a purge of the… by MK ULTRA Alpha
Page worked for the FBI before Trump ever ran for office.
Last April, Page sent a letter to the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee complaining that his cover as “MALE-1” in that court testimony had revealed his identity as a cooperating witness bringing him unwanted public attention.
http://online.wsj.com/public/resources/documents/2015_0126_spyring2.pdf
“Former Trump Aide Carter Page Was on U.S. Counterintelligence Radar Before Russia Dossier: Court documents, testimony show foreign-policy adviser was known to authorities as early as 2013″...
https://jackpineradicals.com/boards/topic/wsj-confirms-carter-page-was-…
In reply to #lockthebitchup by BlackChicken
Small correction.
#lockthebitchesup
plural
In reply to #lockthebitchup by BlackChicken
Where did I put my pointy shoes??
In reply to Political victories, not… by Captain Chlamydia
I don't have pointy shoes. Just a rifle. Well 2, and 9 pistols. Oh and a shotgun. I suspect I will need them eventually.
In reply to Where did I put my pointy… by zorba THE GREEK
We should a queue from the 1812 British and storm the Capitol and burn the fucking place down.
In reply to Political victories, not… by Captain Chlamydia
Why burn down a building due to corruption? Where are you from, St Louis?
In reply to We should a queue from the… by spiral galaxy
Sometimes fire is needed to eliminate a pestilence.
In reply to Why burn down a building due… by Quantify
Y'all still passing around the kool-aid, huh?
Next up: Dual national Bed Bugs.
Might still have to burn the house down...
In reply to Y'all still passing around… by JimJones
its burning itself down,just stand from afar and watch. wont even bother to drive up and piss on the ashes if i could
In reply to Next up: Dual national Bed… by espirit
Unless of course you could piss gasoline
In reply to its burning itself down,just… by stant
Drain.it
Drain the swamp!
@AdamSciffCA is having a serious NERVOUS BREAKDOWN or has been possessed by the "CULT", please call his Office at 323-315-5555 and ASK HIM TO GET HIS HEAD Examined get some Psychiatric help( He is on Prozac and Xanax concoction for longtime...those WIDE EYES are symptoms of medication on those drugs) because he is the only "SMART DumbocRAT" (Oxymoron) left as @DNC leader or ask him to RESIGN and get a job at @CNN, Imagine he working as the "Intelligence Committee" Ranking Member.
Yesterday, there was a school shooting where a middle school girl had a "GUN" ( Could be a planted gun by these DEEP-STATE) in LA Area, and they were trying to "FRAME" it on the Second Amendment. ...DO YOU SEE THE CONNECTION.
http://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2018/02/02/la-school-shooting-unregister…
WE THE PEOPLE/DEPLORABLES ( This word needs to be added to our Preamble to the United States Constitution) Watch for FF event - Keep your Video/EARS/EYES OPEN for DumbocRATS and the DEEP-STATE is getting desperate.
Yeah, really draining the swamp. How about you repeal the PATRIOT Act, NDAA, and end NSA mass surveillance? This is all bullshit, the FBI isn't going to have any less power and the federal government will actually have more. Absolute joke.
Exporting all the Muslims would get us back to when surveillance wasn't an acceptable compromise of our liberties. It's not a religion. It's a totalitarian cult penetrating all layers of life including the public space, putting it in contradiction to the founding laws of our Republic Such as freedom of religion(seem Islamic law on apostasy) and freedom of expression(see Islamic law on depiction of discussion of their "prophet"), equality under the law(Islam holds women's testimony to be worth a third of men's), and just basic humanity(pedophilia approved at age 9).
In reply to Yeah, really draining the… by Chris88
I agree that Islam is shit, but I think you're making excuses for the surveillance state. Islam is an excuse for it, and if every Muslim was gone tomorrow there'd be another bogeyman excuse for them to spy on every American.
In reply to Exporting all the Muslims… by TBT or not TBT
Exactly. There ain't gonna be no Maga happening until the Un-Patriot act and NDAA are in the dust bin of history.
In reply to Yeah, really draining the… by Chris88
Another bullshit ranting article with almost no content or certainly anything new. At least this on wasn't begging for cash.
Before CONgress got so up in arms about said memo (yes, Mr Author, it's all bad and revealing and points towards the protectors of said swamp, BTDT...) these fuckers voted to extend illegal surveillance privileges and HAVE BEEN DOING SO AS DESIGNED BY THE NECONSWAMP FOR ALMOST 2 FUCKING DECADES.
Our bought-and-paid for media (controlled by only 3 fuckers at the top of the NEOCONSWAMP PYRAMID) have successfully brainwashed every breathing American to ignore what the left hand is doing. Most here at ZH are also victim to its seance, like this article.
Big Daddy T's been fighting this battle--mostly in covert ways since most everything we know about it is engineered for the 'public' version of events--for 13 months now. Swamp levels are mostly unchanged. There are decades of effort required to budge that mess. We're barely started.
The only way to ensure 3 more years and then another 4 yrs (and not a state funeral) and then another swamp drainer for another 8 yrs after that, etc... is to turn the people onto the truth at the grassroots level. Sitting back, hooting and hollering and rubbing one out amidst your fluffer colleagues here on ZH and shillers paid to create noise, not content means you're on the opposite side. Sitting back, expecting Big Daddy T to do it for you is exactly how this country got into this mess.
How many people have you introduced to alternative news sources this past wk? How many people in your circle of family and friends have you had the tough conversation with--2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th try after you were rebutted? For most of us, this is very difficult but this swamp isn't going anywhere unless we do our part.
In reply to Yeah, really draining the… by Chris88
OK! If Trump deputizes me, i'll gladly shoot Schiff/swampy, in the face . . . and pay my own way.
In reply to Another bullshit ranting… by verumcuibono