Global Smart Phone Sales Suffer Biggest-Ever Quarterly Drop

What is true for Apple is apparently true for the rest of the smartphone industry: Sales are falling as users opt to hold on to their old phones longer, presenting a challenge for the pattern of near-constant innovation that has seen Apple and its rivals produce new models every year.
According to the Guardian, the rising cost of new phones as Samsung and others join Apple in pushing the top end of the market to higher prices appears to be hurting overall sales - though total sales figures have been insulated by the higher cost of each individual unit sold. Data from Strategy Analytics shows global smartphone shipments shrank year-on-year from 438.7 million to 400.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 - a 9% drop. That's the biggest drop on record. According to the SA data, even iPhone sales declined by 1%.
Linda Sui, director at Strategy Analytics, said: “It was the biggest annual fall in smartphone history. The shrinkage in global smartphone shipments was caused by a collapse in the huge China market, where demand fell 16% annually due to longer replacement rates, fewer operator subsidies and a general lack of ‘wow models’.”
Two weeks ago, JP Morgan analyst Narci Chang surprised the market by forecasting production of Apple's flagship phone would plunge of 50% Q/Q, "even larger than the decline of the iPhone 8/8+" and noted that the "weakness will continue in 1H18 as high-end smartphones are clearly hitting a plateau this year."
Last week, Chang was proven right when JPM's worst case outlook was confirmed by a report in Nikkei saying Apple will halve its iPhone X production target for the three-month period beginning in January from over 40 million units envisaged at the time of its release in November.
Still, in its earnings report last week, Apple managed to post record results, even with 1.3% fewers iPhone sold. Smartphone revenue rose 13% Y/Y to a record $61.58 billion due to the higher average price, even as total iPhone sales declined.
According to the Guardian, another reason for the drop in sales is that big leaps in smartphone features, such as ever better cameras, are now in the past. While the iPhone X adopted the market trend of all-screen designs that had been a hallmark of Samsung's phones, incremental increases in AI tech will likely dominate over the coming years, making new models less compelling.
"We’re getting to the point where photo quality is already so good that the focus is turning to the smarts that you build beyond that," Google’s vice president product manager Mario Queiroz, said last year.
As another analyst pointed out, iPhone sales volumes have been declining for more than a year.
"Global iPhone volumes have actually declined on an annual basis for five of the past eight quarters," said Neil Mawston, executive director at Strategy Analytics. "If Apple wants to expand shipment volumes in the future, it will need to launch a new wave of cheaper iPhones and start to push down, not up, the pricing curve."
Despite the shrinkage in the last quarter, the entire market crossed 1.5 billion smartphones shipped for the first time in 2017, up 1.3%.
But it is a far cry from the year-on-year increase of 158 million and 12.3% in 2015 and smaller still than the 48 million and 3.3% increase in 2016, as developed nations hit saturation point and first time buyers become upgraders, a much harder sell.
Kids running out of kidneys to sell. Cant keep up with APPLE gouging version 4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12......
I'm so confused. For the last decade or more everyone has been telling me that the new phones are "free"! I don't understand why they thought their monthly payment was no big deal but they always assured me that their nice new phone they desperately needed becoz the old one was one or two years old and besides it didn't cost them any moar becoz the new phone was NEW and FREE!!!
What changed? Phone plans and marketing? Consumers finally get smarter? I really don't understand. People were even finding ways of getting out of their old plans early so they could go on new plans and get the new FREE phone. I'm soooo confused I have to repeat myself. I'm confused. I thought the new phones were always FREE! (although no-one ever noticed the monthly repayments). What changed????
In reply to Kids running out of kidneys… by soyungato
I bought a new cell phone last year. My old BBZ10 finally broke it's screen. It was 4 years old.
I spent a whopping $75 on a used Z30 on Fleabay.
If BB came up with a $1000, new BB10 phone I'd buy it. Great OS. The other choices suck.
pods
In reply to I'm so confused. For the… by PT
Sounds like it's about time for a software update that fucks our phones up so we will be induced to replace them.
In reply to I bought a new cell phone… by pods
China is one giant bubble:
http://thesoundingline.com/chart-day-chinese-corporate-debt-bubble/
This is not that surprising as much of the technological gains in phones are incremental and people cannot justify shelling out $800+ for the Latest and Greatest. You can purchase a phone for $150 that does 90% of what an iPhone X does.
Much exaggeration. But it's true that one can just spend roughly 70% of Apple’s prices to get the comparable good properties from China's first tier makers like Huawei. For example just look closely at the Huawei Mate 10 Pro series (the latest) then compare with iPhone latest series, just verify both the prices and properties & capabilities then any one with rational brain will see clearly. Me, a satisfied user of Huawei P9 Plus 4gb/64gb, and won't upgrade until her farewell :) she's simply cool and deliver what I need. I never grasp those who replace phone by every single year, guess they just have the excess fund :)
In reply to This is not that surprising… by Juggernaut x2
You can purchase a phone for $150 that does 90% of what an iPhone X does.
We can even get one that does 140% of what the iPhone X does: One that works with my current headphones, fits in my pockets without going bendy-wendi and even runs for more than 3 hours on a charge.
In reply to This is not that surprising… by Juggernaut x2
market saturation.
When everyone and his dog has a "burner" phone at his disposal, time to sell.
Market saturation and realization of RF radiation risks and hazards.
Mrs. Rand introduced me to MetroPCS $40 phones that do 80% of what the newest iPhone will do at 5% of the cost. 100% of what I need. They are probably made in China but fuck it, Apple is also made in China and there is literally no phone made in USA. Global capitalism is a bitch, Apple. Eat it.
What?! I thought everyone would be thrilled to shell out $1000 for the privilege of losing the headphone jack?
nothing a quick software update can't fix
paying $1k for a new phone is beyond insane. The greed will kill this business
Phones used to be 199 + (full tax xD) if you stayed with your carrier. Now they're 600-1K and you still need a carrier. WTF did they think was going to happen. Fuckin' idiots. I usually waited 2 years but now it's going to be when it breaks. Any remaining fools that thinks they happening cuz they got the newest phone are just seen as a spendthrift douchebags nowadays so that's not going to work either. It's a fuckin' fone. We'll get them when we need one. Plan accordingly.
A $40 smartphone does the same tasks as a $700 smartphone.
Save $660
Go figure.
barely anyone uses the new features. no reason to upgrade. plus carriers have made it way more annoying financially to upgrade. plus people know apple was gouging them while they made them think they had to upgrade with their performance slowdowns. no need to chain yourself to apple anymore. most phones are good enough and only a few people will have to have the cutting edge tech.
I know I sure didn't buy another iPhone after finding out how Apple is crippling them via software updates!
Not sure I'll ever buy another Apple product unless they fess up and pay.
I still have my IPhone 3GS, cost $100. I bought a few smart phones made in Vietnam cost $13 in Hong Kong.
Am I reading the chart wrong? Bitcoin is $8000 now. I need to call my BTFD friends.
Free Bitcoin,
I wouldn't say $8000 is wrong.... Just not as wrong as $9000
In reply to Am I reading the chart wrong… by Panic Mode
the new business model is starting to fail.
what is this biz-model ? Re-program consumer brain to make him buy ads-implanted fantasies
products matured, markets are saturated. same goes for pcs, iPods and shit. just put a 1TB drive in my iPod classic that was pretty much the last upgrade that made sense.
Anybody who ever dealt with Samsung/Apple thick fuckface support staff will never spend more than 200-300 on a phone. It is just not worth the risk.
I am not sure if there are enough retarded pour-over-coffee-shit-on-the-street-fixie-riding-hipsters to revive this dead horse. There is a significant wave of stagflation coming on top of other things...
New Smart Phone "software Update" to further slow down older smart phones beyond usable.
backup your stock rom.
In reply to New Smart Phone "software… by Hkan
Despite the shrinkage in the last quarter, the entire market crossed 1.5 billion smartphones shipped for the first time in 2017...
just try to wrap your brain around that. 1.5 billion near sighted crossed eyed people.
I got my Samsung S4 Mini 5 years ago. It works fine. No need to buy a new phone.
I-idiots SUCK! They're nothing but a electronic drug.
"Smart phone".... LOL
Everywhere you go there is somebody waiting because someone else is fucking around on the phone when they should be doing something else. Green lights don't mean go anymore.