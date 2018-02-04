Interview With India's Three Largest Crypto-Exchanges: Ban Rumors Are False

Submitted by Cointelegraph, authored by Joseph Young
Earlier this week, many reports falsely suggested that the Indian government has banned cryptocurrency trading and the entire cryptocurrency market. Cointelegraph spoke to India’s three largest cryptocurrency exchanges, which unanimously stated that the cryptocurrency ban rumors are nothing more than so-called "FUD".
In an exclusive interview, executives at Coinsecure, Unocoin and Zebpay, the most widely utilized cryptocurrency trading platforms in the country with millions of users, unanimously stated that the document released by the Ministry of Finance was misinterpreted.
The India Ministry of Finance reaffirmed that it intends to ban the usage of cryptocurrencies in financial crimes and illicit activities, but not ban cryptocurrencies in general. It is important to acknowledge that the use of cash or any currency in financial crimes is banned.The mainstream media, especially outlets in India, interpreted the statement as a ban on cryptocurrencies and released premature reports claiming the government has banned the market. This week, on national television, India’s Finance Minister strongly refuted cryptocurrency ban rumors.
Unocoin comments
Sunny Ray, the founder and president of Unocoin, told Cointelegraph:
“We are happy that the Finance Minister has recognized the importance and popularity of cryptocurrency, and has chosen to talk about it on budget day. As far as the exact content of what he said, we are largely neutral about it. However, we are pained to see his words being misinterpreted and misreported, by a section of the media.”
Ray emphasized that the statement of India’s Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was misinterpreted by the media which reported it as a ban on cryptocurrencies when Jaitley simply noted that the use of cryptocurrencies in illegal activities will be prohibited and restricted. Also, Jaitley stated that Bitcoin is not a legal tender. But Bitcoin is not a legal tender in anywhere in the world. Legal tender implies that it is illegal not to accept a certain asset. It is certainly not illegal to not accept Bitcoin in Japan, the US, South Korea, and everywhere else globally.
Ray added:
“During question hour in Rajya Sabha on Jan. 2, 2018, the Finance Minister had made the exact same point, where he stated that, ‘Bitcoins or such cryptocurrencies are not legal tender.’ This has been the position taken by almost all governments around the world, and we regard this statement quite neutrally. It is our understanding that only currency notes and coins are legal tender. To extrapolate that to mean that such assets are ‘illegal’ is silly at best, and grossly irresponsible at worst.”
ZebPay comments
Sandeep Goenka, the co-founder of ZebPay, another major cryptocurrency exchange in India with millions of users on its mobile app alone, shared a similar sentiment as Unocoin’s Sunny Ray. Goenka stated that the India Blockchain Committee remains optimistic in regards to the statement released by India’s Finance Minister and that the media grossly misinterpreted his words.
Goenka further explained that local exchanges welcome the Indian government's intention to eliminate the use of cryptocurrencies in criminal activities. Last year, Indian cryptocurrency exchanges assisted local enforcement in investigating into a bank theft that led to the loss of millions of dollars. As local exchanges have done in the past, they intend to continuously support the government in its crackdown on illicit activities surrounding cryptocurrencies. Goenka told Cointelegraph:
“Every citizen and business in this country should play their role in eliminating financing of illegitimate activities, regardless of whether such financing is done using legal tender, cryptocurrency, gold or any other medium. We welcome this move by the government and want to wholeheartedly support the government in this move. We encourage the government to work with our members, as we are committed to detect, report, and eliminate suspicious transactions in pretty much the same way as other institutions do.”
Coinsecure comments
Coinsecure CEO Mohit Kalra also reassured investors within the local cryptocurrency market that the government is not banning cryptocurrencies and it exchanges will operate as usual. Kaira advised customers not to be affected by the FUD and false reports issued over the past week.
“According to Mr. Jaitley, they will be stopping illicit activities happening using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. For us, it’s business as usual. Would advise customers not to panic sell at lower rates,” Kaira told Cointelegraph.
Coinsecure COO Jincy Samuel emphasized that the cryptocurrency ban reports are nothing more than FUD, adding:
“This is in no way different from the various other statements given in the recent past. Nothing new has been determined. Just seems like a lot of unnecessary media FUD.”
All countries will ban crypto-currencies eventually. The competition to official fiat is utterly unacceptable.
The problem with a shared ledger is that if governments can compel exchanges or miners to turn our user data the automatically get all the transactions going back to the beginning
http://thesoundingline.com/south-korea-announces-plan-clamp-bitcoin/
In reply to All countries will ban… by directaction
ZH ‘Pump and dump’ alert!
BTFD coin!
In reply to The problem with a shared… by Four Star
"never believe anything until it is officially denied" - Bismarck
In reply to Pump and dump alert! by Bokkenrijder
Pump and dump alert!
In reply to The problem with a shared… by Four Star
The Big Fish are moving in, by CREATING the Controlled-BTFD for themselves -- using FUD, because FUD works on Little Fish, the Weak Hands, and the bum-phucked Sheeple.
Just look at how many of these pitiful creatures we have on ZH, FFS! If you want to get intelligent, then to the following:
1. Look at the underlying technology and see if that story has Legs, a Future.
2. Given that CC is the CB's ultimate Wet-Dream, do they want to kill the CC market, or own it?
3. Look at the Price stats (Open, High, Low, Close and compare to trend-lines, i.e. Moving Averages of different duration: 2, 3, 7, 14, 21, 30, 60, 90). Use your noggin for analyzing this data and making inferences that are based on Real News and CB Head-fakes.
CoinMarketCap is great for getting these stats (and copy/pasting into Excel, where you make your own stats and graphs)
Go to CryptoCurrencyNews or similar sites for credible intel, cause you're unlikely to find it here.
(p.s. If can't recognize that the above info is 24k CC gold dust, then I can't forking help you.)
In reply to All countries will ban… by directaction
Haha if you truly believe governments are to ban crypto then you should buy, because in 20 years when you have 10% the purchasing power you did today, cryptos will be worth all the money in the world to those looking to preserve and even move what little they may have left. Good luck.
In reply to The Big Fish are moving in,… by HRClinton
Crypto is eating the liquidity from the bond meltdown.
In reply to The Big Fish are moving in,… by HRClinton
A great example of 'Fake News"...
MSM FUD attack on crypto's --> Destroys Noobs...
Crypto is highly volatile... This is why we HODL
Experienced traders will be making huge $$$ by not panicking and adding to positions :)
In reply to All countries will ban… by directaction
+1
In reply to A great example of 'Fake… by Yellow_Snow
Sorry, it's buy time over the next month.
In reply to All countries will ban… by directaction
I beg to differ, it seems the US is becoming crypto friendly... SEC getting ICO regulations in order, BTC futures, Well street listings, 'miners' relocating from China to Washington, Nevada, and New York...
2017 was a critical year for crypto's... We witnessed a massive rotation from China to the US :)
Decentralized Web 3.0 will be dominated by the US !!!
Huge economic incentives for crypto-friendly nations !!!
THE GAME HASN'T EVEN STARTED YET
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/02/the-game-of-bitcoin-hasnt-even-started-…
In reply to All countries will ban… by directaction
These are the coins to have long term
BTC,BCH,BTG,BCD,LTC,ETH.
I think Ill stick with the 99.9 percent pure silver coins just released
In reply to These are the coins to have… by JibjeResearch
XMR
In reply to These are the coins to have… by JibjeResearch
Banker coin
Though that might make it a good trade because the bankers will support it
In reply to XMR by Sabibaby
Ripple is the coin that the banks use at the moment.
In reply to Banker coin… by U4 eee aaa
Prune your list from BCH, BTG, BCD (Wtf?) and it looks better.
In reply to These are the coins to have… by JibjeResearch
BTC, LTC, XMR, NEO, Byteball
In reply to These are the coins to have… by JibjeResearch
plus XMR, DASH, XVG
In reply to These are the coins to have… by JibjeResearch
I predict, this year, BTC will go past the moon and all the way to Uranus.
It's already up uranus.
In reply to I predict, this year, BTC… by Justin Case
Why ask the exchanges about a ban? That’s like asking a libertarian if they need to pay taxes to the IRS? It’s the gubmint that has the most guns - so they make the rules!
Uh, if the govt really had instigated a ban, they would be the first to know. Like if you heard a rumor Jose had been deported but you call him and he says “still here.”
In reply to Why ask the exchanges about… by NoWayJose
India learns fool me once. The exchanges are happy to pick up the cheap Bitcoin and send it to the USA.
In reply to Why ask the exchanges about… by NoWayJose
Indian crypto-exchanges I can hear the scam calls already,'hello this is Mumbai crypto exchange we have detected some problems with your transactions...
I wonder if a citizen of India calls their local bitcoin exchange about a problem - will they be connected to a call center in Texas, staffed by white females with strong Southern accents?
In reply to Indian crypto-exchanges I… by khnum
ROTFL!
In reply to I wonder if a citizen of… by NoWayJose
Lots of dumb news in crypto are making the round lately...and the usually unjustified over-reactions.
The fools who joined in December are still being flushed out and some peddlers of trash are trying to feel better about themselves by peddling trash talk.
I'm waiting for these people to get over themselves so we can move on past this little phase.
This current phase seems to be involving a lot of middle men setting up shop which sort of defeats the whole purpose
In reply to Lots of dumb news in crypto… by Brazen Heist
That's the problem with going mainstream.
In reply to This current phase seems to… by khnum
I've been watching the bottom here carefully, rebuying every so often, and I've noticed how thin the market is when trying to buy. Just look at it, whenever a substantial buyer appears the market gaps. If news comes out that tether is well capitalized, and seriously, if they have been selling the top they damn well should be, the market will GAP up. After this cycle, we should have much stronger hands holding which will only increase the chances of large gaps up.
In reply to Lots of dumb news in crypto… by Brazen Heist
Once people realize this is too over-the-top negative they'll become more optimistic again. Its basically human psychology. You got to hit rock bottom to bounce. I'm sure we've all been there. The market is the same. But we all have different opinions on when the bottom is. Our collective valuation is reflected in the price.
In reply to I've been watching the… by PrezTrump
And why would the Indian Central Bank need to halt cryptocurrency when the Federal Reserve and BOE own their brown little "asses" anyway and tell them "what to do" and "when to do it" or "else" just like what happened to this poor old "sod"?...
https://311truth.wordpress.com/2014/01/18/magna-bsp-the-israeli-connect…
Carry On!!!
Five Steps of a Bubble
Minsky identified five stages in a typical credit cycle:
1 Displacement
2 Boom
3 Euphoria
4 Profit Taking <----- we here since Dec.2016?
5 Panic:
In the panic stage, asset prices reverse course and descend as rapidly as they had ascended. Investors and speculators,
faced with margin calls and plunging values of their holdings, now want to liquidate them at any price. As supply overwhelms demand,
asset prices slide sharply.
One of the most vivid examples of global panic in financial markets occurred in October 2008, weeks after Lehman Brothers
declared bankruptcy and Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and AIG almost collapsed. The S&P 500 plunged almost 17% that month, its ninth-worst
monthly performance. In that single month, global equity markets lost a staggering $9.3 trillion of 22% of their combined market
capitalization.
investopedia.com
How can BTC be in a bubble when less than 400K persons own one or more Bitcoin?
In reply to Five Steps of a Bubble… by Justin Case
that and deflation built into code. but shhh. paper gold.
In reply to How can BTC be in a bubble… by Yellow_Snow
Minsky identified five stages in a typical credit cycle:
I don't see what ownership volume has to do with price. Not part of the 5 stages as we never know how many people own stocks either before they crash, so that is no consolation to yoar rational. If anything, less is worse. Only takes a few to drive the price up or down. Less stability and moar volatility.
In reply to How can BTC be in a bubble… by Yellow_Snow
What comes after Greed had it's run, War?
Thank God for that - I was fearing that people were not going to be able to take part in the rush to the exit.
Rush for the exits, that's cute. See you at new ATHs.
In reply to Thank God for that - I was… by P.K.Snosage
"Bitcoin newbies getting crushed as old timers pledge to HODL"
https://www.moneyweb.co.za/news/markets/bitcoin-newbies-getting-crushed…
They ignore history
they say to buy gold when it's one of the the worst performing assets
they say to sell stocks and prognosticate market doom and gloom when the rally is just getting started
I told them this before and have been proven right over many years, but they just dont get it
that's just what they do.
now you do you ;)
In reply to "Bitcoin newbies getting… by Yellow_Snow
If your tired of the nonstop FUD, Bitcoin bashing, 'Fake News' about India crypto ban...
"Bitcoin is bottoming, expect a 70 percent surge" - CNBC
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/02/bitcoin-is-bottoming-expect-a-70-percen…
Crypto's pulling back massively...making lower highs on recovery each time.
We seem to have run out of "greater fools" or at the very least they're re-evaluating what they're prepared to pay for something that is difficult to value.......and subject to falls of up to 30% +
Bitcoin is ranging sideways atm. The recovery might take time. But its always possible that it will be resilient and in a month or two this will be forgotten. Lots of people got burnt too fast too furious so the butthurt is big.
In reply to Crypto's pulling back… by wattie
you don't even know the butthurt that is to come. lots of these folks have been sitting out jealous of the gains. And they will join in, in some future rally. And they will lose when it drops 50%.. And then cryptos will rise from the ashes once again. And then they will be butthurt
In reply to Bitcoin is ranging sideways… by Brazen Heist
I'm optimistic. Butthurts aside, lets talk about the ones in the market. I think many are also opportunistically trading this ranging bearish market and selling the short tops to buy back lower. I've done so myself, but can't be bothered any more. I'm happy with my positions so now I'm waiting it out.
Lots of people are stacking, regardless of the fud. The recovery might be hard to break through, as there will be multiple pullbacks with profit-taking, impeding a proper rally. But it will come. Having been in this market for many years, this shit doesn't scare me in the least.
In reply to you don't even know the… by PrezTrump
India 6 Hours ago ...
"Zebpay said it will work with the government to help it eliminate the use of crypto-assets as part of the payment system."
http://www.firstpost.com/tech/news-analysis/indian-govt-focussed-on-dec…