Interview With India's Three Largest Crypto-Exchanges: Ban Rumors Are False

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 02/04/2018 - 16:15

Submitted by Cointelegraph, authored by Joseph Young

Earlier this week, many reports falsely suggested that the Indian government has banned cryptocurrency trading and the entire cryptocurrency market. Cointelegraph spoke to India’s three largest cryptocurrency exchanges, which unanimously stated that the cryptocurrency ban rumors are nothing more than so-called "FUD".

In an exclusive interview, executives at Coinsecure, Unocoin and Zebpay, the most widely utilized cryptocurrency trading platforms in the country with millions of users, unanimously stated that the document released by the Ministry of Finance was misinterpreted.

The India Ministry of Finance reaffirmed that it intends to ban the usage of cryptocurrencies in financial crimes and illicit activities, but not ban cryptocurrencies in general. It is important to acknowledge that the use of cash or any currency in financial crimes is banned.The mainstream media, especially outlets in India, interpreted the statement as a ban on cryptocurrencies and released premature reports claiming the government has banned the market. This week, on national television, India’s Finance Minister strongly refuted  cryptocurrency ban rumors.

Unocoin comments

Sunny Ray, the founder and president of Unocoin, told Cointelegraph:

“We are happy that the Finance Minister has recognized the importance and popularity of cryptocurrency, and has chosen to talk about it on budget day. As far as the exact content of what he said, we are largely neutral about it. However, we are pained to see his words being misinterpreted and misreported, by a section of the media.”

Ray emphasized that the statement of India’s Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was misinterpreted by the media which reported it as a ban on cryptocurrencies when Jaitley simply noted that the use of cryptocurrencies in illegal activities will be prohibited and restricted. Also, Jaitley stated that Bitcoin is not a legal tender. But Bitcoin is not a legal tender in anywhere in the world. Legal tender implies that it is illegal not to accept a certain asset. It is certainly not illegal to not accept Bitcoin in Japan, the US, South Korea, and everywhere else globally.

Ray added:

“During question hour in Rajya Sabha on Jan. 2, 2018, the Finance Minister had made the exact same point, where he stated that, ‘Bitcoins or such cryptocurrencies are not legal tender.’ This has been the position taken by almost all governments around the world, and we regard this statement quite neutrally. It is our understanding that only currency notes and coins are legal tender. To extrapolate that to mean that such assets are ‘illegal’ is silly at best, and grossly irresponsible at worst.”

ZebPay comments

Sandeep Goenka, the co-founder of ZebPay, another major cryptocurrency exchange in India with millions of users on its mobile app alone, shared a similar sentiment as Unocoin’s Sunny Ray. Goenka stated that the India Blockchain Committee remains optimistic in regards to the statement released by India’s Finance Minister and that the media grossly misinterpreted his words.

Goenka further explained that local exchanges welcome the Indian government's intention to eliminate the use of cryptocurrencies in criminal activities. Last year, Indian cryptocurrency exchanges assisted local enforcement in investigating into a bank theft that led to the loss of millions of dollars. As local exchanges have done in the past, they intend to continuously support the government in its crackdown on illicit activities surrounding cryptocurrencies. Goenka told Cointelegraph:

“Every citizen and business in this country should play their role in eliminating financing of illegitimate activities, regardless of whether such financing is done using legal tender, cryptocurrency, gold or any other medium. We welcome this move by the government and want to wholeheartedly support the government in this move. We encourage the government to work with our members, as we are committed to detect, report, and eliminate suspicious transactions in pretty much the same way as other institutions do.”

Coinsecure comments

Coinsecure CEO Mohit Kalra also reassured investors within the local cryptocurrency market that the government is not banning cryptocurrencies and it exchanges will operate as usual. Kaira advised customers not to be affected by the FUD and false reports issued over the past week.

“According to Mr. Jaitley, they will be stopping illicit activities happening using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. For us, it’s business as usual. Would advise customers not to panic sell at lower rates,” Kaira told Cointelegraph.

Coinsecure COO Jincy Samuel emphasized that the cryptocurrency ban reports are nothing more than FUD, adding:

“This is in no way different from the various other statements given in the recent past. Nothing new has been determined. Just seems like a lot of unnecessary media FUD.”

HRClinton directaction Feb 4, 2018 4:39 PM

The Big Fish are moving in, by CREATING the Controlled-BTFD for themselves -- using FUD, because FUD works on Little Fish, the Weak Hands, and the bum-phucked Sheeple.

Just look at how many of these pitiful creatures we have on ZH, FFS!  If you want to get intelligent, then to the following:

   1. Look at the underlying technology and see if that story has Legs, a Future.

   2. Given that CC is the CB's ultimate Wet-Dream, do they want to kill the CC market, or own it?

   3. Look at the Price stats (Open, High, Low, Close and compare to trend-lines, i.e. Moving Averages of different duration: 2, 3, 7, 14, 21, 30, 60, 90). Use your noggin for analyzing this data and making inferences that are based on Real News and CB Head-fakes.

       CoinMarketCap is great for getting these stats (and copy/pasting into Excel, where you make your own stats and graphs)

Go to CryptoCurrencyNews or similar sites for credible intel, cause you're unlikely to find it here.

 

(p.s. If can't recognize that the above info is 24k CC gold dust, then I can't forking help you.)

Yellow_Snow directaction Feb 4, 2018 5:53 PM

I beg to differ, it seems the US is becoming crypto friendly...  SEC getting ICO regulations in order, BTC futures, Well street listings, 'miners' relocating from China to Washington, Nevada, and New York...

2017 was a critical year for crypto's...  We witnessed a massive rotation from China to the US  :)

Decentralized Web 3.0 will be dominated by the US  !!!

Huge economic incentives for crypto-friendly nations !!!

THE GAME HASN'T EVEN STARTED YET
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/02/the-game-of-bitcoin-hasnt-even-started-…

 

 

NoWayJose Feb 4, 2018 4:25 PM

Why ask the exchanges about a ban?  That’s like asking a libertarian if they need to pay taxes to the IRS?  It’s the gubmint that has the most guns - so they make the rules!

khnum Feb 4, 2018 4:45 PM

Indian crypto-exchanges I can hear the scam calls already,'hello this is Mumbai crypto exchange we have detected some problems with your transactions...

Brazen Heist Feb 4, 2018 4:55 PM

Lots of dumb news in crypto are making the round lately...and the usually unjustified over-reactions.

The fools who joined in December are still being flushed out and some peddlers of trash are trying to feel better about themselves by peddling trash talk.

I'm waiting for these people to get over themselves so we can move on past this little phase.

PrezTrump Brazen Heist Feb 4, 2018 5:16 PM

I've been watching the bottom here carefully, rebuying every so often, and I've noticed how thin the market is when trying to buy.  Just look at it, whenever a substantial buyer appears the market gaps.  If news comes out that tether is well capitalized, and seriously, if they have been selling the top they damn well should be, the market will GAP up.  After this cycle, we should have much stronger hands holding which will only increase the chances of large gaps up.

Brazen Heist PrezTrump Feb 4, 2018 5:45 PM

Once people realize this is too over-the-top negative they'll become more optimistic again. Its basically human psychology. You got to hit rock bottom to bounce. I'm sure we've all been there. The market is the same. But we all have different opinions on when the bottom is. Our collective valuation is reflected in the price.

Justin Case Feb 4, 2018 5:09 PM

Five Steps of a Bubble
Minsky identified five stages in a typical credit cycle:

1 Displacement
2 Boom
3 Euphoria
4 Profit Taking <----- we here since Dec.2016?

5 Panic:
In the panic stage, asset prices reverse course and descend as rapidly as they had ascended. Investors and speculators,
faced with margin calls and plunging values of their holdings, now want to liquidate them at any price. As supply overwhelms demand,
asset prices slide sharply.

One of the most vivid examples of global panic in financial markets occurred in October 2008, weeks after Lehman Brothers
declared bankruptcy and Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and AIG almost collapsed. The S&P 500 plunged almost 17% that month, its ninth-worst
monthly performance. In that single month, global equity markets lost a staggering $9.3 trillion of 22% of their combined market
capitalization.

investopedia.com

 

Justin Case Yellow_Snow Feb 4, 2018 5:44 PM

Minsky identified five stages in a typical credit cycle:

I don't see what ownership volume has to do with price. Not part of the 5 stages as we never know how many people own stocks either before they crash, so that is no consolation to yoar rational. If anything, less is worse. Only takes a few to drive the price up or down. Less stability and moar volatility.

PrezTrump Yellow_Snow Feb 4, 2018 5:29 PM

They ignore history

they say to buy gold when it's one of the the worst performing assets

they say to sell stocks and prognosticate market doom and gloom when the rally is just getting started

I told them this before and have been proven right over many years, but they just dont get it

that's just what they do. 

now you do you ;)

wattie Feb 4, 2018 5:30 PM

Crypto's pulling back massively...making lower highs on recovery each time.

We seem to have run out of "greater fools" or at the very least they're re-evaluating what they're prepared to pay for something that is difficult to value.......and subject to falls of up to 30% +

Brazen Heist PrezTrump Feb 4, 2018 5:52 PM

I'm optimistic. Butthurts aside, lets talk about the ones in the market. I think many are also opportunistically trading this ranging bearish market and selling the short tops to buy back lower. I've done so myself, but can't be bothered any more. I'm happy with my positions so now I'm waiting it out.

Lots of people are stacking, regardless of the fud. The recovery might be hard to break through, as there will be multiple pullbacks with profit-taking, impeding a proper rally. But it will come. Having been in this market for many years, this shit doesn't scare me in the least.