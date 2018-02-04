Michael Isikoff Says He Was "Stunned" To See His Story Cited In FISA Warrant

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 02/04/2018 - 15:45

It's not every day that investigative journalists discover their work was cited in a controversial warrant application that has become a flashpoint of partisan conflict in the US. So, it's telling that, rather than being honored to see his work having such a profound impact, Yahoo News reporter Michael Isikoff said he was "stunned" to see a story he published more than a year ago cited in the "FISA memo" as one of the justifications in a FISA warrant application for former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

As Isikoff explains, his story was almost entirely based on information from the Steele dossier, which was passed to him by an intermediary. Therefore, citing it would be redundant. The revelation, which was made in a memo released by the House Intelligence Committee on Friday, “stuns me,” Isikoff said in an episode of his podcast, “Skullduggery.”

Isikoff

The four-page memo alleges that the DOJ and FBI relied on the "unverified and salacious" (in the words of former FBI Director James Comey) dossier in their initial application for the Page warrant, as well as in the applications for renewal. The article, which was published by Yahoo on Sept. 23, 2016, was "cited extensively" in the application, which also notes that most of the information contained in the story was derived from the dossier. Isikoff's story was largely ignored when it was published as the media was hyper focused on the fallout from the "Access Hollywood" tape and few people believed Trump would prevail.

Isikoff said it was “a bit beyond me” that the FBI would use his article in the FISA application.

“Obviously the information that I got from Christopher Steele was information the FBI already had,” he said, noting that Steele began sharing information from his dossier in July 2016.

“It’s self-referential,” he said of the article and its reliance on the dossier.

“My story is about the FBI’s own investigation,” he continued.

"So it seems a little odd that they would be citing the Yahoo! News story about the matter that they are investigating themselves based on the same material that had been separately presented to the FBI before I was ever briefed by Christopher Steele."

The Republican spy memo makes a similar argument.

"This article does not corroborate the Steele dossier because it is derived from the information leaked by Steele himself to Yahoo! News," it reads.

It also asserts that the Page FISA application "incorrectly assesses" that Steele was NOT a source for Isikoff.

According to the memo, that corroboration of the dossier was in its “infancy” at the time the FISA application was submitted. An FBI unit that tried to verify Steele’s research had determined that it was only “minimally corroborated” at the time the FISA warrant was granted.

Isikoff said on his podcast that he met Steele at a Washington hotel in September 2016. They were joined by his “old friend” Glenn Simpson, the founder of opposition research firm Fusion GPS.

Fusion hired Steele to investigate Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. The firm was working for the Clinton campaign and DNC, a fact which Isikoff was not aware of at the time of the meeting with Simpson and Steele.

He said on “Skullduggery” that he was aware that Simpson and Steele were working for Democrats, though he did not know it was the campaign and DNC.

Still, Isikoff wondered aloud whether the Republican memo accurately characterized the FISA application or whether the FBI/DOJ were trying to “dress up” the document. The latter scenario would be “embarrassing” for the US, he said.

Isikoff’s article revealed for the first time that investigators were scrutinizing Page’s contacts in Russia. It also provided the most extensive reporting on Page’s alleged activities in Russia up to that point in the campaign.

Isikoff reported that Page may have met secretly with two Kremlin insiders during a trip to Moscow in July 2016.

The dossier - and the Isikoff report - identified the two individuals as Igor Sechin and Igor Diveykin. Page has denied ever meeting the men. He is also suing Yahoo! News for publishing the article.

Page denies other allegations made by Steele in the dossier. Steele claims in the document that Page worked with former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort to collude directly with Russian operatives. Page says he has never met or spoken with Manafort. The dossier also asserts that it was Page’s idea to provide hacked DNC emails to Wikileaks in order to push Bernie Sanders supporters away from the Democrats’ camp.

Isikoff’s article also uses a quote from a senior US law enforcement official. The unidentified official told Isikoff that Page’s contacts in Russia were on investigators’ “radar screen.”

The identity of that source remains a mystery, and Isikoff did not disclose who it was. But he did rule out that the source was Bruce Ohr, a Justice Department official who met with Steele and Simpson before and after the election, and whose wife briefly worked for Fusion GPS, the oppo research firm that produced the dossier.

According to the memo, Ohr passed information from Steele to the Justice Department.

Isikoff's comments were published around the same time that Trey Gowdy, an outgoing Republican Congressman who helped author the dossier, said it wouldn't derail the Mueller probe.

* * *

Furthermore, as the Daily Caller's Chuck Ross points out, Isikoff said during an interview with MSNBC's Chris Hayes last summer that it's "not unreasonable" to assume the dossier played an important role in launching the investigation.

 

Politics

nmewn Mr. Universe Feb 4, 2018 4:33 PM

Yes.

I am of the opinion she HAD TO run for president. And win of course.

It was the only way everything she had done in the State Department...from Benghazi to Uranium One to her willful violations of the Espionage Act...stayed under wraps/suppressed.

Well, she didn't win. 

And that is the reason we see this shit storm of Trump-Russia collusion from the dimz and their allies. Even though they know, deep in the back of their minds she is a devious, traitorous, money grubbing evil bitch they can never let it be known they knew all that before and...nominated her anyways. 

espirit Kayman Feb 4, 2018 5:10 PM

I see the Israeli's playing the U.S. against Islam in the middle east and against Russia for being the last ones to kick the Jews out.

China now has the strongest hand with the Petroyuan and Au to back it, that and 5000 yrs. of wisdom.

Divide and conquer us two-bit players.  

Dilluminati nmewn Feb 4, 2018 6:05 PM

Unless the Iggles win tonight the SB the night of the election results was the top three happiest nights of my life.

This was a gambit in chess and they lost not to Trump but to the American people.

The fake news and the corporate crooks should remain afraid and they should be running for a corner to hide in.

 

LightTrumpsDark nmewn Feb 4, 2018 6:53 PM

I have respected your comments for a long time now. Back in June 2016 I had an interesting conversation with a person connected to the Attorney Generals Department in Australia (equivalent to DOJ).  They said Hillary is an Agent (of the Deep State) like all the other Presidents (Duh, I knew that already) and if she loses to the Donald then it is all going to unravel and they are going to lose control.

In my opinion what is happening is this - Donald answers to the Jewish financiers and he is the one to shut down the Deep State dominance, clean up some of the lawlessness, and divert the world away from the egotistical and poorly thought out NeoCon Project for the New American Century (American full spectrum dominance of the world), and into a worldwide corporate empire controlled by the bankers and Israeli computer geeks (encompassing the bankers and elites and the embedded politicians in the 5 eyes countries, plus Israel, Russia and China).  They aim for Total Information Awareness.  I guess at some point when the real chaos is eventually unleashed, a nasty virus may suddenly appear, and we can have the much needed depopulation event as originally hatched at Iron Mountain all those years ago.  I got to say Hillary had a point about all those Deplorables and useless eaters - just consuming valuable resources.  At least the money powers and elites are thinking long term and the need for resources to last many centuries into the future - got to respect their long term planning capabilities.  I've got to say, if the sheeple cant see thru the media propoganda and psyop, they only have themselves to blame.

GUS100CORRINA Stan522 Feb 4, 2018 4:21 PM

Michael Isikoff Says He Was "Stunned" To See His Story Cited In FISA Warrant
 

My response: THIS IS HUGE BECAUSE IT INVALIDATES THE WARRANT BECAUSE IT IS CIRCULAR REASONING!!!!!!!

This is a FELONY CRIME for all those involved because this constitutes misrepresentation to the FISC!!!!!

I look forward to seeing how this plays out in the weeks ahead!!

Boy, I hope everyone reading this comment is getting this point!!

Stan522 GUS100CORRINA Feb 4, 2018 4:29 PM

This will become even more political. There are way too many on the left who simply realize if this plays out like it seems, the democrat party, along with them the mainstream media (who have sold out completely for ideology) will absolutely be crushed and lose power similar, if not worse than the republican's did when Nixon was booted. Even more of a possibility, if this leads up to obama (which is certainly can), then it will be beyond devastating.

Remember, all of these  partisan hacks in the FBI, DOJ and State Department were all but assured of a hillary victory. With that being said, they may have not bothered to hide all of their tracks. Case in point, the text messages between Strzuk and Paige. With eyes wide open they pecked away at their public mobile devices all the truth.

This could really get interesting. I believe the dem's will stop and NOTHING to blow this thing up... Not sure what kind of power they still have, but it could get ugly.....

GreatUncle GUS100CORRINA Feb 4, 2018 5:01 PM

How many times has the FBI used circular references before? Now that is a good question.

And what nobody is realising quite yet ...

Every warrant ever issued for the FBI requires no circular references like you mention.

They got caught out this time round ... so how many times have they done this before.

Did they do it on Wacko or 9/11?

They have dug themselves into a really big hole on that point alone.

How many warrants have been issued? How many had circular references?

MK ULTRA Alpha y3maxx Feb 4, 2018 4:02 PM

Can Steele be sued? The FBI paid him tax payer money, will the FBI go after Steele for our money?

Steele was making money off this, both from the DNC and FBI. How many times did the FBI, CIA, and Clinton's State Department pay Steele? 

Steele was paid for a steady stream of data, position papers on the Ukraine and Russia, this was used to support Clinton's foreign policy, the $4 billion US funded and staffed Ukraine color revolution coup with the intended genocide of Ukrainian ethic Russians was directed in the shadows by Steele data. It's been reported Steele's intel assessments were used by a large number of US government in CIA, FBI and Clinton's State Department. Will Mueller expose this or will this be covered up. It's critical to understanding how this happened.

Steele was running the Americans, most likely MI6 was managing Steele. A steady stream of false data, influencing US foreign policy for the purpose of pitting the US against Russia.