Norway Has The 'Best' Democracy In The World (USA Is 21st!)

Across the world, 49.3 percent of people live in some form of democracy with only 4.5 percent living in full democracies. That's according to a new study spanning 165 countries conducted by The Economist Intelligence Unit.
As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, 89 nations saw their democracy score fall compared to last year with only 27 improving and the rest stagnating. The research was based on criteria including civil liberties, the electoral process and pluralism, government functionality, political participation and political culture with the countries rated on a 0 to 10 scale.
Northern Europe leads the way for democracy with Norway recording the highest score, 9.87. Iceland came second with 9.58 while Sweden was third with 9.39.
In the same study last year, the U.S. was downgraded from a "full democracy" to a "flawed democracy" and this year, it only comes 21st with a score of 7.98.
North Korea comes last, scoring 1.08 out of 10 while Chad and Syria complete the bottom three.
Saudi Arabia is also present on the list of the world's 10 worst democracies despite the fact that the U.S. and the UK have sold it billions of dollars worth of weapons. It comes joint 159th with Tajikistan with both countries scoring 1.93 out of 10.
Comments
Norway, please build a wall... quickly. Surround that entire coast, preserve what you have.
'Democrazy'...21$† 'Best' money can buy in this 21$† Century...
MAGMA!
In reply to Norway, please build a wall… by TheJuiceDid911
The people of the world must go to the root of the problem or they will not ultimately succeed.
We the people must be in harmony with natural law. Learn a lesson from nature. An evil seed grows up into an evil tree. Here is the American people's evil seed that has been reproduced in various forms by all the peoples of the nations of this world: Art 1, Sec 8 (US Constitution) - Congress shall have power to lay and collect taxes.
As long as we base our civilizations on theft backed up by force we will continue to have trouble. You don't get peace, freedom, safety and prosperity by empowering a gang of people to take from you by force. Theft and physical aggression will attract the same type of failed "humans" over and over.
Once in a while you might get a gifted, decent, but ignorant person who doesn't understand that the seed and tree are evil, and who then thinks that good can be accomplished because there is not an understanding of how nature works. Ignorant "good" will be at war with evil, and that ignorance is a big weakness. The evil will use theft,fraud, and murder, always camouflaging its actions, and claim it is the "good" so as to deceive those who are able to be deceived in this way. You must eliminate the source of the enemy's strength: continuous theft backed by force and fraud.
A civilization cannot overcome evil with evil. Ultimately it will be destroyed. It is only good that can overcome evil. This is how the universe works - natural law.
In reply to 'Democrazy'... MAGMA! by Déjà view
And look where it got Sweden?
In reply to The people of the world must… by Voluntary Exchange
Huh?
In reply to And look where it got Sweden? by philipat
What are you trying to say?
In reply to And look where it got Sweden? by philipat
The US isn't a Democracy. Never was. Never tried to be.
In reply to What are you trying to say? by Voluntary Exchange
Look at what all these countries at the top of the list have in common??
They are all tiny bloody countries!!
In reply to What are you trying to say? by Voluntary Exchange
didn't know that the US is a democracy. I thought it is meant to be a republic. Practically it has been an oligarchy from the gitgo the yearly July 4th founding myth folklore notwithstanding.
In reply to Look at what all these… by World Cash Day
The USA is not a democracy. It is a representative republic. The representatives are elected (supposedly) by a democratic voting process. Works fine until gerrymandering takes place; or as the saying goes, "figures don't lie but liars can figure". What is needed most is a document that is actually adhered to - of law - that is the final arbiter of the State. Again - supposedly - we have the Constitution. Unfortunately, it is not even glanced at anymore.
In reply to And look where it got Sweden? by philipat
REALLY
In reply to The people of the world must… by Voluntary Exchange
If you meant that as a question I would be happy to explain in detail.
In reply to REALLY by A1 T
True. As soon as a person steals, animosity fumes. A spirit of war always exists between the thief and the injured.
Dollars are stored labor. When someone uses your labor, against your will, that's called _____________. There is no peace with a thief.
In reply to The people of the world must… by Voluntary Exchange
" Dollars are stored labor "
If by "dollar" you mean and ounce of fine silver, then to the extent a person voluntarily offers value to obtain it (any thing of value not only labor) and the offer is voluntarily agreed to then sure.
If you meant any paper money including the US Federal reserve note then I would remind you that usage of such notes places you at the disadvantage of those who create them. Although some think that you should "Render unto Caesar the things that are Caesar's"... If nothing be Caesar's then render NOTHING! Far better to use a form of exchange that is not controlled by evil. Such means of exchanges will also be harder for the thief to steal if you are careful.
In reply to True. As soon as a person… by SunRise
The chart is from "The Economist" - no wonder!
In reply to The people of the world must… by Voluntary Exchange
Yes. Thieves, frauds, and murderers have an easier time of it if they can confuse and deceive their victims. Enter "The Economist". The other famous category of mind games is religion. Look at the mind games that have to be played in order for a person in one religion to kill some one who does not agree with them. Those being a child of the same creative source, how can they conclude that someone must agree with them or be killed? Or obey them? If anything, those who would kill their Earthly neighbor only because they will not do what they want are the last person you should obey!
I could direct this at Islam, but today I will challenge all "Christians" who follow the Nicene Creed of 325. How can you possibly conclude that a mass-murder/thief was disseminating truth? This tyrant Constantine couldn't easily steal from the neighbor civilizations anymore. Rome had already conquered all easy prey. Constantine needed a new way to fool his victims into consenting to support his armies and system. He needed to somehow trick his victims into believing he had divine authority to rule over them and demand payment for this "service".
This is how Constantine solved this problem: he wrapped his Mithraic Sun-Worship religion with new clothes taken from the Jesus movement extant in his empire. Anyone who would not go along with his new religion he could brand "anathema", banish or kill, and "best" of all, steal all their wealth and property! The god of this new religion needed to be both man and god so that he could then again claim divine authority as God's successor on Earth - similar to the way the Mithraism used to work. Among those declared "anathema" were Gnostics and Ebionites. They taught, that Yeshua, whom the western cultures referred to as "Jesus", was a man born just like any other man is born, but who became "ONE" with the Son of God at the baptism event because he became the messiah by obeying the natural laws of the Creator.
Constantine even got some corrupt "clergy"- (those willing to benefit from the crimes of this tyrant in exchange for power, wealth or other benefits) to appoint "Correctors" to "clarify" extant sacred writings that did not conform to this new religion. And it was commanded that all the older documents that did not agree with the new teachings were to be destroyed. Thankfully some of these documents survived these destructions such as the Naghamadi Library, and the Essene Dead Sea Scrolls Library. Others still remain hidden that may one day be discovered. The Essenes were the predecessors of the Ebionites. At the time some Ebionite families were direct decedents of families that were related to and/or directly followed the first-hand example of Yeshua. What can you conclude about a people who will choose death rather than follow a mass-murderer?
Some people today declare Jesus to be God just like Constantine's new religion demanded of them. If you deny the true nature of that which created you, you reap the consequences of such "idolatry". The Ebionites taught that the Kingdom of God is within every person, and that the Kingdom is not "of this world". You can see why Constantine would want to stamp out such ideas!
In reply to From "The Economist" - no… by SunRise
If the batshit crazy liberal values of Swedish, Australian and Canadian governments (all in the top 10) enforcing PC, climate change and multiculturalism on their populations are taken into consideration...
...you can stick this "democracy" chart where the sun don't shine. As far as plebs are concerned, democracy is an illusion - they just can't see it.
To whit, the Canadiian government voting last week to make their nation anthem gender neutral.
In reply to 'Democrazy'... MAGMA! by Déjà view
How about who works a 60 hr week?
https://www.statista.com/chart/12785/where-the-most-workers-put-in-a-60…
So much for the lie/delusion that Americans work their ass off. Also don't forget that...
> The LPR (Labor Participation Rate) is ~68%
> 47% don't pay taxes
> the US has one if the worst Health & Longevity records in the West, and by far the most expensive
> the US has just about the worst Education records of Developed countries. Certainly by FAR the most expensive.
Yet Bubbas and Hicks think we're #1. Of course these guys "thinking" is almost as dangerous as Maxine Waters, Adam Schiff or John McCain "thinking".
In reply to 'Democrazy'... MAGMA! by Déjà view
Who wrote this piece of garbage does not know what democracy is .
A few examples : Sweden is invaded by African savages , and many suburbs in important cities have " No Go " zones . If the voters have chosen this outcome there is something wrong with the electoral system .
Some of the countries at the top of this fake chart have corruption of politicians
off the scale . Most of the time the Prime Ministers and the chief justices of the High Court are chosen , selected , protected by the secret services not by the people . For this have a good look at Australia .
In reply to 'Democrazy'... MAGMA! by Déjà view
Seems accurate to me. Also depends on what you're hoping to obtain out of "democracy". "Democracy" is always more accountable to people, though, when the number of people it controls is smaller and you know the representatives directly.
Democracy is pointless when the people are brainwashed slaves who enjoy being held captive on the (((plantation))).
The idiot bowl yesterday is a shining example of what "Democracy" is about.
In reply to Seems accurate to me. Also… by Freedumb
True, Democracy is neither attainable nor maintainable by the lazy.
In reply to Democracy is pointless when… by Heros
Nor is it obtainable by those societies that have little concept of life other than in a feudal system or with little education.
Even here in the UK there have always been areas that vote tribally. With the increasing number of immigrants there are also indications that they are bringing their feudal ways with them and voting as instructed by their elders.
The whole business of the US attempting to ram what it thinks is the 'best' system down the throats of various countries around the world, often at the barrel of a gun or after destroying much of the infrastructure is just plain evil.
In reply to True, Democracy is neither… by SunRise
Democracy is the chosen method preferred by the manipulators of the International Zionist Crime Syndicate . They usually buy all the leaders of the political parties . It happens in Europe , USA , Europe , England , Australia , Canada , NZ .
In reply to Democracy is pointless when… by Heros
The country with the best form of government is Switzerland which is officially a "semi-direct democratic federal republic"... just like the USA is supposed to be a republic. You ask any Swiss who the president of Switzerland is and 97% of them couldn't tell you... because it just doesn't matter. The reason it doesn't matter is because every little jurisdiction runs its own business, has its own laws and the Feds have little say in the matter. Everybody is happy, everybody obeys the laws and there is so little crime they barely even need police. So government is small, and as a result taxes are much lower than in most countries. Everybody is happy in a beautiful country. What's not to like?
The only reason it isn't at the top of the list is because it's not "democratic enough" to satisfy those in power who want democracies because they're easy to manipulate in elections. If the question was asked "In which countries are people the happiest with their government?", then Switzerland would have topped the list.
Especially compared to Norway, where the men are totally cucked. They have to pay the highest gas taxes on the planet even though Norway exports oil. Then after they climb in their tiny, fuel efficient cuck-mobiles, the Norwegian men get photographed every few kilometers by cameras that calculate the road toll.
In reply to The country with the best… by Albertarocks
Don’t worry Trump is about to sell your road infrastructure to the highest bidder in return for the right to install tolls, everywhere so you too can be photographed every few miles in the near future and pay for the privilege..
In reply to Especially compared to… by Heros
I hope they throw in sensors for the self driving technology as well. We need to lose more livable wage jobs to automation, outsourcing, etc. #MAGA. /sarcasm.
In reply to Don’t worry Trump is about… by Boeing Boy
They've got fish!
This is obviously a "Racist" study. All of the "Best" Countries are historically, predominately white.
They, also, all to some degree shelter under the umbrella of defense that we Americans have provided to the world for the last 70 years allowing them to engage in nanny state socialism instead of funding armies to defend themselves.
A better study would be of Countries with the most amount of individual and financial liberty.
Not to say that we Americans would fair much better on that scale. We are debt slaves, until we repudiate it?
except the US is a corporate oligarchy.... not a democracy or even a republic.
lots of oil to pay for the welfare state.
USSA! USSA! USSA!
"The World's Greatest (FAKE) Democracy!!!"
Or to put it more succinctly:"The World's Greatest FAKE!!!"
Can't see the crazy EU listed. The EU is enough to turn it's staunchest allies into Britexiteers.
Sir Joe Bossano, former Chief Minister of Gibraltar , says the European Union’s negotiating guidelines for Brexit are enough to convert him, from a supporter of the EU, into a Brexiteer.
Speaking to GBC, Sir Joe said it was disgraceful that the EU has effectively given Spain a veto over the application to Gibraltar of any Brexit deals made with the UK. He said it was a complete betrayal of the trust that the people of Gibraltar had in the EU. (Gib Chronicle 31st Jan 18).
Prior to joining the EU, Spain recognized that the borders in Europe can only be changed ''by consent". 1st August 1975, Spain gives Gibraltar away again,
Gibraltar – Helsinki Accord 1975 (1 pg) https://www.academia.edu/32824301/Gibraltar_-Helsinki_Accord_1975
'Brexit' †2017
In reply to Can't see the crazy EU… by BritBob
Were the Gibralter baboons allowed to vote? Why not?
And don't tell me they ain't smart enough - especially when compared to your average Thick Brit!
Is it because they would have voted GibEX to end UKKK's occupation?
In reply to Can't see the crazy EU… by BritBob
re Prior to joining the EU, Spain recognized that the borders in Europe can only be changed ''by consent
And for Russia allowing the Unification Of Germany, USSA/UKKK assured Russia that ZATO would not move ONE INCH further East from bases in the then West Germany.
And where are USSA/UKKK today? "In a complete betrayal of the trust that the people of Russia had in ZATO" they're right on Russia's border!
Hope this helps put things in perspective and show even you - a Brainwashed Brit - your blatant hypocrisy. You're Welcome.
In reply to Can't see the crazy EU… by BritBob
Hahaha, 3 countries in the top 5 are constitutional MONARCHIES :D
You must be from US – your “education” is a clear tell-tell sign.
That there’s a constitution says nothing about the degree of democracy – or despotism. It all depends on the actual substance of the constitution – i.e. who is given power and rights and how?
For instance: in the constitutional monarchy of Denmark (a constitution I am very familiar with) the monarch has no power (apart from symbolic) – the only function the monarch plays (again, apart from symbolic) is to sign laws and approve of elected governments. If the monarch does not do what the constitution demands (i.e. “I will not sign that law!” or “I will not approve of the elected government”) the monarch is temporarily abdicated (and the law is signed by the prime minister/the government is approved of the legislative body - i.e. the elected members of parliament).
I am personally against the Danish (and the Swedish and the Norwegian) monarchy but only because the symbolic power of a monarchy is undemocratic – i.e. it symbolizes inherited privileges and rights (the reason why the capitalists/right-wing parties of Denmark are all pro-Monarchy) and therefore also (indirectly) legitimizes the inherited power and privileges of the capitalist/ownership class…
The monarchy has, however, no legal or political power in any of the Scandinavian countries you refer to.
In reply to Hahaha, 3 countries in the… by ManTheMan
Destroy the two-party dictatorship. No more computer voting or technofeudalism.
Stop the "IRV" ranked choice voting fascists!
Just get duopoly destroying simple score voting!
Just do it.
A good start. And then expropriate the oligarch’s propaganda institutions (i.e. all the corporate think tanks and all the privately owned MSM that have dumbed the US population down to obscurity, destroyed all possibility of informed debates and by all relevant means destroyed language itself for the US plebs – apparent on this site), expropriate the privately owned monetary system (i.e. the FED and all the commercial banks that in essence works as debt- and counterfeiting-factories) and all that have been bought with fiat/counterfeited currencies since the creation of the privately owned FED – that is 90 % of all assets, productive capital, land, resources and property.
In other words: take all power from the ownership class/the 0,01% - only leave them with the same power as you and me. One man one vote.
In reply to Destroy the two-party… by bluez
We say that good laws come from good habits and bad laws from bad habits. Evidence as such: It is a bad habit to murder, rape, assault, or break a promise. Therefore, we do not make laws that protect murder, rape, assault, adultery, or breach of contract. Yet although everyone would agree that likewise it is a bad habit to steal, we DO have laws that protect stealing. How is it then that stealing by laws of confiscation can be a common good to all collectively if it is not a good at all to anyone individually?
It is also the world’s most boring country...
Maybe but still very pretty, as are some of the ladies.
In reply to It is also the world’s most… by Boeing Boy
If you like pork
In reply to Maybe but still very pretty,… by JohninMK
US is not a democracy... Let's stop kidding ourselves...
I won't be surprise if UK is 20th or 22nd or worst
Down near USSA and China
In reply to I won't be surprise if UK is… by Panic Mode
What good is democracy where white people are on the decline?
It is not Sweden. Norway is a bit differrent.
In reply to What good is democracy where… by Unreconstructe…