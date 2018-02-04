Super Bowl Security Has Turned Minneapolis Into A Military Police State

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 02/04/2018 - 18:12

Authored by Aaron Nelson via TheAntiMedia.org,

The Department of Homeland Security has designated Super Bowl LII a National Special Security Event (an event deemed a potential target for terrorism or criminal activity) with a SEAR-I classification. The National Guard, federal agencies, and law enforcement from across the country have been patrolling Minneapolis and Saint Paul since January 26th.

While security around the Super Bowl has been openly militarized every year since the 9/11 attacks, only three have been labeled National Special Security Events, including this year’s. Since 2001, every city except Houston (which had over 5,000 police officers) has called in the National Guard to provide additional security on the streets.

SEAR-I is an event “of such magnitude and significant national and/or international importance that may require the full support of the United States Government (USG). The scale and scope of these events requires significant coordination among federal, state, and local authorities and warrants pre-deployment of federal assets as well as consultation, technical advice, and support to specific functional areas in which the state and local agencies may lack expertise or key resources.”

In its 52-year history, there has never been an attack at the site of the Super Bowl, which raises questions about the need for SEAR-I classification.

More than a dozen streets have been shut down at three major points within downtown Minneapolis: the Minneapolis Convention Center (NFL Super Bowl Experience), Nicollet Mall (Super Bowl LIVE), and the site of the game, U.S. Bank Stadium. These areas are guarded and patrolled by militarized forces.

 

 

Though the Minneapolis Police Department is the agency in charge of security operations during Super Bowl LII, more than 60 additional police departments from across the state of Minnesota have sent officers. There are also over 400 National Guard members, United States Secret Service, ICE and FBI agents, several hundred security contractors, county Sheriff’s Reserves, and over 10,000 civilian volunteers. Representatives from Minnesota police departments, FBI, DHS, and the Secret Service, have been stationed at multiple command centers around Minneapolis to watch hundreds of surveillance cameras, track social media, and monitor communications on the ground during Super Bowl events.

Mobile phone signal boosters, surveillance gear, and other unknown electronics began popping up throughout the Twin Cities in preparation for the Super Bowl. Some of the surveillance technology, as well as the general culture of surveillance, will remain in Minneapolis long after the Super Bowl leaves.

Locals have taken note of a twin-engine Bell 412 helicopter flying 300 feet above downtown Minneapolis conducting radiation level tests, as well as other security aircraft, including black hawk helicopters enforcing the no-fly zone around the event, some of which have been flying dark.

A contracted helicopter previously observed flying low over water protectors at Standing Rock was also spotted in Minneapolis.

 

Some are worried that the intense security for large sporting events like the Super Bowl is normalizing the use of military forces and surveillance in the everyday life of Americans. With numerous event attendees stopping to take photos next to military humvees and with Minnesota National Guard, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Deputies, and military police outfitted in camouflage military gear, it isn’t hard to see why people are concerned.

Here are 11 photos that show how the Super Bowl has turned Minneapolis into a police state:

Is the presence of military personnel and militarized police at Super Bowl LII keeping Minneapolis safe, or is it simply an excuse for a police state and the installation of citywide surveillance?

Comments

J S Bach house biscuit Feb 4, 2018 6:58 PM

I feel so warm and fuzzy as an American in 2018.  My leaders' actions and policies have endowed me with a security blanket that makes me feel so safe and protected.  Everywhere I go, there are no worries... there is not the slightest sense of animosity by all of my recently-immigrated-colored brothers who now make up my neighbors and fellow citizens.  I am thoroughly enjoying this brave new world our wise jewish overseers have bestowed upon us.  And I thank them for taking the natural feelings of revulsion out of my soul so that I can now go about my life in their New World Order.

TeethVillage88s schrock Feb 4, 2018 6:35 PM

Bubble Stimulus in Security is taking off big time. With no Global Growth, Output Gap, no Deleveraging and huge $60 Trillion in Debt Expansion... Police State Stimulus is like Broken Windows Fallacy. It is the only game we got!

Where is Looney? Economic Stimulus in University Security indicates all big US Institutions will stimulate the Economy with added Security thanks to the Neocons & Bush Jr. Crusades in the Middle East.

Implied Violins caconhma Feb 4, 2018 6:55 PM

I wonder...is there a security "drill" scheduled to go down today?  Because this Super Bowl has all the elements needed for the perfect false-flag: the eagle is a national symbol; Patriots ditto; US Bank; Minneapolis is mostly white and conservative...and after Friday's "666" downing of the DOW, could a "Black Monday" follow such an attack?

Pigeon Feb 4, 2018 6:15 PM

Gee and to think they wouldn't have had to spend all that money if they had just kept the Somalis and other Muslim rapefugees in their own countries.

. . . _ _ _ . . . Pure Evil Feb 4, 2018 6:55 PM

I don't know what you're worried about:

Foreign-born Canadians account for about 20% of the population.
About a quarter million new immigrants enter every year.
Top source countries for refugee claimants: (not kidding)
Mexico, China, Colombia, Hungary, Haiti, USA...

There are more refugees from the USA than from Nigeria, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Somalia, Syria...

Very few Muslims. Most go to Europe.

Mossad has given its spies Canadian passports, though.

TeethVillage88s . . . _ _ _ . . . Feb 4, 2018 7:03 PM

US Immigration 1 Million a year for like a decade.

http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/census-immigrant-population-over-15-i…
http://cis.org/Camarota/Map-Number-Immigrants-Minor-Children
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/us-immigration-population-hits-record…
Immigration by the Numbers -- Off the Charts
www.numbersusa.org

- looks like big shift under Obama toward Muslims from Legal immigration from Latino countries...

SafelyGraze Feb 4, 2018 6:18 PM

the point, of course, is to pre-position forces at the location where the insider black ops will occur.

that way we can go full-spectrum retard in retaliation afterwards.

every citizen becomes a suspect. 

here. hold this for me. 

thanks in advance,
MIC

 

Thebighouse Feb 4, 2018 6:21 PM

They have a ton of Somalian, muslim immigrants.

Hopefully, they left their burkas at the border....

But then there was that somalian cop that just wasted a citizen.......

And then you have all those people from philly...................LOL

 

swamp Feb 4, 2018 6:24 PM

Barry’s guests at your expense. 

The big O brought them in and resettled these invaders who are livihg off the taxpayer. 

 

Barry Sotetero Hussain’s commrades. 

. . . _ _ _ . . . Feb 4, 2018 6:24 PM

Some of the surveillance technology, as well as the general culture of surveillance, will remain in Minneapolis long after the Super Bowl leaves.

That's the scary part. Every city will have an event which requires heightened security in the coming year(s). This stuff NEVER gets rolled-back.

Look up the Strong Cities Network.
Scary shit, indeed.

Robert Trip Feb 4, 2018 6:27 PM

Stuck my cheap Chinese plastic antenna out my window on the end of a fishing rod about half hour ago, got perfect reception but the amount of bullshit and commercials associated with the game is unfuckingbelievable.

I can't watch this shit.

And years ago I was a big fan. Montana to Rice?

Kreditanstalt Feb 4, 2018 6:30 PM

Obviously, even the bodies of rich oligarchs, banksters, hedge fundees and government types will be damaged in a "terrorist" nuclear or conventional bombing and they fully realise this...

This "security" mania is *NOT* for the benefit of us peasants...