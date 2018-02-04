Super Bowl Security Has Turned Minneapolis Into A Military Police State

Authored by Aaron Nelson via TheAntiMedia.org,
The Department of Homeland Security has designated Super Bowl LII a National Special Security Event (an event deemed a potential target for terrorism or criminal activity) with a SEAR-I classification. The National Guard, federal agencies, and law enforcement from across the country have been patrolling Minneapolis and Saint Paul since January 26th.
While security around the Super Bowl has been openly militarized every year since the 9/11 attacks, only three have been labeled National Special Security Events, including this year’s. Since 2001, every city except Houston (which had over 5,000 police officers) has called in the National Guard to provide additional security on the streets.
SEAR-I is an event “of such magnitude and significant national and/or international importance that may require the full support of the United States Government (USG). The scale and scope of these events requires significant coordination among federal, state, and local authorities and warrants pre-deployment of federal assets as well as consultation, technical advice, and support to specific functional areas in which the state and local agencies may lack expertise or key resources.”
In its 52-year history, there has never been an attack at the site of the Super Bowl, which raises questions about the need for SEAR-I classification.
More than a dozen streets have been shut down at three major points within downtown Minneapolis: the Minneapolis Convention Center (NFL Super Bowl Experience), Nicollet Mall (Super Bowl LIVE), and the site of the game, U.S. Bank Stadium. These areas are guarded and patrolled by militarized forces.
Though the Minneapolis Police Department is the agency in charge of security operations during Super Bowl LII, more than 60 additional police departments from across the state of Minnesota have sent officers. There are also over 400 National Guard members, United States Secret Service, ICE and FBI agents, several hundred security contractors, county Sheriff’s Reserves, and over 10,000 civilian volunteers. Representatives from Minnesota police departments, FBI, DHS, and the Secret Service, have been stationed at multiple command centers around Minneapolis to watch hundreds of surveillance cameras, track social media, and monitor communications on the ground during Super Bowl events.
Command Center in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/KouxGZPUIX— Rochelle Olson (@rochelleolson) January 30, 2018
Inside Super Bowl Security Command Center where they can watch more than 2,000 cameras @KSTP pic.twitter.com/taIMyF5aUS— Ellen Galles (@EGallesKSTP) January 30, 2018
Mobile phone signal boosters, surveillance gear, and other unknown electronics began popping up throughout the Twin Cities in preparation for the Super Bowl. Some of the surveillance technology, as well as the general culture of surveillance, will remain in Minneapolis long after the Super Bowl leaves.
Assuming this stuff is mostly for cell service and surveillance cameras, but lots of interesting equipment going up around downtown. pic.twitter.com/qlu5p0V19J— Tony Webster (@webster) January 27, 2018
Cameras on the circled tower can monitor you at this location on the Hennepin Ave Bridge. 👋👀 #surveillancebowl #SBLII pic.twitter.com/d3Q9lsv1xf— 🤔😍😎😂😞🤬😬 (@smilyus) February 1, 2018
Locals have taken note of a twin-engine Bell 412 helicopter flying 300 feet above downtown Minneapolis conducting radiation level tests, as well as other security aircraft, including black hawk helicopters enforcing the no-fly zone around the event, some of which have been flying dark.
Now we have Homeland Security and State Patrol helicopters airborne in southwest metro. pic.twitter.com/u6mTgKjcjJ— Sam Richards (@MinneapoliSam) February 4, 2018
👀 Eyes in the sky - watching over the #SuperBowl— CivMilAir ✈ (@CivMilAir) February 4, 2018
Minnesota State Patrol
Cirrus SR22 ✈#Minneapolis #Minnesota pic.twitter.com/X2XnXa4U1C
February 4, 2018
A contracted helicopter previously observed flying low over water protectors at Standing Rock was also spotted in Minneapolis.
Some are worried that the intense security for large sporting events like the Super Bowl is normalizing the use of military forces and surveillance in the everyday life of Americans. With numerous event attendees stopping to take photos next to military humvees and with Minnesota National Guard, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Deputies, and military police outfitted in camouflage military gear, it isn’t hard to see why people are concerned.
Here are 11 photos that show how the Super Bowl has turned Minneapolis into a police state:
Is the presence of military personnel and militarized police at Super Bowl LII keeping Minneapolis safe, or is it simply an excuse for a police state and the installation of citywide surveillance?
* * *
Independent media is under attack — and we need your help to save it! Click here to become an Anti-Media patron.
Comments
Crash you mother fucker, crash.
Dow futures slide 252 points as Wall Street adds to Friday's losses
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/04/us-stocks-interest-rates-futures.html
Can we get the FITBIT Map of these Insecurity Forces?
In reply to Crash you mother fucker,… by schrock
~~Lights, Camera, Flag it up!
In reply to Can we get the FITBIT Map of… by HRClinton
DHS is not there because of a high threat level
There is a high threat level because DHS is there
In reply to ~~Lights, Camera, Flag it up! by AtATrESICI
They hate us for our freedom.
In reply to DHS is not there because of… by house biscuit
The Police State on Display BITCHEZ
USSA USSA USSA
ENJOY YOUR KNEEGROW BOWL AND YOUR MURIKAN FAT AND FAKE FOOD
In reply to They hate us for our freedom. by Hobbleknee
I feel so warm and fuzzy as an American in 2018. My leaders' actions and policies have endowed me with a security blanket that makes me feel so safe and protected. Everywhere I go, there are no worries... there is not the slightest sense of animosity by all of my recently-immigrated-colored brothers who now make up my neighbors and fellow citizens. I am thoroughly enjoying this brave new world our wise jewish overseers have bestowed upon us. And I thank them for taking the natural feelings of revulsion out of my soul so that I can now go about my life in their New World Order.
In reply to DHS is not there because of… by house biscuit
Very well said cause I feel the same
In reply to I feel so warm and fuzzy as… by J S Bach
KABUKI AT ITS BEST
In reply to DHS is not there because of… by house biscuit
Who cares. Fubball is for stupid people - particularly those who would blow $1,000 on a ticket.
In reply to Can we get the FITBIT Map of… by HRClinton
All that security still didn't keep BLM off of the commuter rail tracks to the stadium. They chained themselves together on the track (looks like they put the white snowflakes directly on the tracks-heh).
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/02/breakingblack-lives-matter-anti…
In reply to Crash you mother fucker,… by schrock
Oh the irony of BLM trying to stop people getting to see a bunch of kneeling pavement apes
In reply to All that security still didn… by Whoa Dammit
Bubble Stimulus in Security is taking off big time. With no Global Growth, Output Gap, no Deleveraging and huge $60 Trillion in Debt Expansion... Police State Stimulus is like Broken Windows Fallacy. It is the only game we got!
Where is Looney? Economic Stimulus in University Security indicates all big US Institutions will stimulate the Economy with added Security thanks to the Neocons & Bush Jr. Crusades in the Middle East.
In reply to Crash you mother fucker,… by schrock
Welcome to the Police State America. The today SuperBowl related activities are just another exercise for tomorrow to come to all-over America.
In reply to Crash you mother fucker,… by schrock
I wonder...is there a security "drill" scheduled to go down today? Because this Super Bowl has all the elements needed for the perfect false-flag: the eagle is a national symbol; Patriots ditto; US Bank; Minneapolis is mostly white and conservative...and after Friday's "666" downing of the DOW, could a "Black Monday" follow such an attack?
In reply to Welcome to the Police State… by caconhma
What we really need is a great cleansing ... this economy needs an enema. Or ... maybe we should hand out machetes, for free, and declare one day a month "you can kill 1 person with your free machete day" ... it would be a party every month. It would self-regulate.
In reply to Crash you mother fucker,… by schrock
I love the expression on the traders' faces. That is how I look when someone dumps $5BB of notional gold contracts.
In reply to Crash you mother fucker,… by schrock
Gee and to think they wouldn't have had to spend all that money if they had just kept the Somalis and other Muslim rapefugees in their own countries.
They'd just sneak in from Canaduh. Of course they'd more likely stick out like sore thumb.
In reply to Gee and to think they wouldn… by Pigeon
I don't know what you're worried about:
Foreign-born Canadians account for about 20% of the population.
About a quarter million new immigrants enter every year.
Top source countries for refugee claimants: (not kidding)
Mexico, China, Colombia, Hungary, Haiti, USA...
There are more refugees from the USA than from Nigeria, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Somalia, Syria...
Very few Muslims. Most go to Europe.
Mossad has given its spies Canadian passports, though.
In reply to They'd just sneak in from… by Pure Evil
US Immigration 1 Million a year for like a decade.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/census-immigrant-population-over-15-i…
http://cis.org/Camarota/Map-Number-Immigrants-Minor-Children
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/us-immigration-population-hits-record…
Immigration by the Numbers -- Off the Charts
www.numbersusa.org
- looks like big shift under Obama toward Muslims from Legal immigration from Latino countries...
In reply to I don't know what you're… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
Gee and to think they wouldn't have had to spend all that money if they had just kept the dual citizenship traitors out of our government.
They are all for open borders in the USA but not so much for their ME State
In reply to Gee and to think they wouldn… by Pigeon
Useful idiots thinking they're actually important.
Now back to painting the roses red...
Boy, some people must really like niggerball lol
Looks like a frozen shithole to me.
PNAC porn .
Love the terminator red eye logo/patch...nice touch. What a bunch of fuckheads.
In reply to PNAC porn . by 4Celts
These people should be laughed at, derided, insulted, chided, and told to go away at every opportunity, anything but thanked for their service. These are not the people you should be thanking.
In reply to Love the terminator red eye… by FreeShitter
Ja Ya... genius at work.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9v2TAiyW54Q (Hooper on 911)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=awaMO5L488g (ditto I think)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tCUHFSNUrw (symbolism, I guess Christian orientation, about history of NWO, Bushes, Clintons, Rothschilds, Religions)
In reply to Love the terminator red eye… by FreeShitter
Land of the Free..... lol
lolz ahahahaha.... ...
In reply to Land of the Free..... lol by rejected
the point, of course, is to pre-position forces at the location where the insider black ops will occur.
that way we can go full-spectrum retard in retaliation afterwards.
every citizen becomes a suspect.
here. hold this for me.
thanks in advance,
MIC
Nothing says freedumb like guys with machine guns at a sporting event.
What a joke of a cuntry.
Richie Havens Freedom Woodstock 1969
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rynxqdNMry4
In reply to Nothing says freedumb like… by shimmy
Don't you think 'you are cleared hot' could be a pay-per-view event?
I'd pay...
In reply to Nothing says freedumb like… by shimmy
At least this is one reason to watch the Superb Owl. Don't people watch NASCAR races for the crashes?
Amen, Brother! God Bless honest testosterone and estrogen.....mix in a little honest RESPECT....and we have a regular courting venue!!! GOD BLESS NASCAR !!!!
In reply to At least this is one reason… by LetThemEatRand
Your tax dollars at work.
Don't the team owners have to pay for all of that security etc? Oh, right. Socialism for the wealthy as usual.
In reply to Your tax dollars at work. by Agstacker
Free Lunch is a book, David Cay Johnston.
In reply to Don't the team owners have… by LetThemEatRand
They have a ton of Somalian, muslim immigrants.
Hopefully, they left their burkas at the border....
But then there was that somalian cop that just wasted a citizen.......
And then you have all those people from philly...................LOL
Barry’s guests at your expense.
The big O brought them in and resettled these invaders who are livihg off the taxpayer.
Barry Sotetero Hussain’s commrades.
That's the scary part. Every city will have an event which requires heightened security in the coming year(s). This stuff NEVER gets rolled-back.
Look up the Strong Cities Network.
Scary shit, indeed.
Power does not dissipate as you are pointing out rightly... power morphs as if a kind of 4TH Reich.
In reply to Some of the surveillance… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
Look at those pigs in full military outfits posing for a photo, the think they're in Afghanistan.
They are.
In reply to Look at those pigs in full… by Shue
Stuck my cheap Chinese plastic antenna out my window on the end of a fishing rod about half hour ago, got perfect reception but the amount of bullshit and commercials associated with the game is unfuckingbelievable.
I can't watch this shit.
And years ago I was a big fan. Montana to Rice?
Biggest threat is the somali cops.
ssshhh! You might startle one.
In reply to Biggest threat is the somali… by chippers
Obviously, even the bodies of rich oligarchs, banksters, hedge fundees and government types will be damaged in a "terrorist" nuclear or conventional bombing and they fully realise this...
This "security" mania is *NOT* for the benefit of us peasants...