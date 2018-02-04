Support For SPD Dives: German Coalition Doubts Mount

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,
Support for SPD, in coalition talks with CDU/CSU to form a German government, is now at a record low. Doubts mount.
The poll results are from the Tagesschau.De article SPD Trend Slips to 18 Percent.
The article is in German. As is typically the case with Google translations from German, the results need quite a bit of working over. I cannot read or write German but it is usually easy to spot errors.
"As Bad as Never"
I like this amusing as-translated subtitle regarding SPD party leader Martin Schulz: "Schulz rated as bad as never".
Only 25 percent of citizens are satisfied with his work, five points less than last month, a record low.
Impatience Mounts
That Germany has no new government more than four months after the election is barely comprehensible to the Germans: 71 percent do not understand why it takes so long to form a government.
The above paragraph is my translation. As translated by Google "71 percent have no understanding that the formation of a government takes so long."
It's usually easy to make such corrections but sometimes I am scratching my head. Typically, I ignore offending paragraphs.
Let's now turn our attention to comments from Eurointelligence regarding the poll.
Agreement Not in Doubt, Ratification Is
There can be no doubt whatsoever that CDU/CSU and SPD will conclude a coalition agreement. The doubt is only about whether SPD members will accept it. The reason why the SPD leadership is now becoming desperate to strike a deal is the latest polls.
The CDU/CSU is stable at 33%, but the combined share of the two largest parties would only be 51%. With this poll we are now within the margin of error of a result in which a grand coalition becomes no longer arithmetically possible. This has already happened in the Netherlands, and we think it will happen in Italy on March 4, too. In this case, the smaller parties will become disproportionately powerful. The AfD has 14% and is only 4 points behind the SPD. That gap, too, is within the margin of error of the polls. The other three parties are all scoring 10-11%. With this poll, even a Jamaica coalition would only have the thinnest of majorities.
While it makes sense for the SPD leadership to support a grand coalition out of pure self-interest, SPD members have different incentives. They couldn't care less whether MPs who narrowly managed to get a seat at the last election will have to fight for their seat again and possibly lose it. Or that Martin Schulz and Sigmar Gabriel may have to look for another job.
All we know is that the SPD grassroots activists are massively opposed to a grand coalition and that SPD voters are split - we've seen polls of 50/50 and 60/40. But the voters are not necessarily representative of the members, nor are the activists. The outcome of the party referendum is genuinely uncertain, and we believe that the financial markets, in particular, are underestimating the possibility of a rejection.
Buddy System
Eurointelligence notes that Merkel and SPD now agree on "almost everything".
This buddy system offends the SPD rank and file. It also offends CDU/CSU party members accusing Merkel of giving in.
For example, Angela Merkel made a big concession to Schulz by accepting the principle that the ESM is to be brought under EU law. But this is under attack by components of CDU/CSU as well as FDP and AfD.
Sleight of Mouth
Merkel upset the Greens and SPD rank and file by backing off diesel emissions. She and Schulz also upset SPD rank and file when they agreed via sleight of mouth to both cut and expand immigration.
As I pointed out before this coalition agreement is about nothing more than keeping both Merkel and Schulz in power. The latter wants to hang on to his political perks like free limousines for as long as he can.
Outcome?
On January 21, when SPD and Merkel announced coalition talks, I offered this assessment:
"Don't celebrate yet. Once a final deal is reached, assuming a deal is reached, the party’s 450,000 members have an up or down vote on the package. With only 56% of the party leaders in favor of the deal, the membership vote is certainly questionable."
Ratification is at best 50-50. New elections are the most likely result if the rank-and-file vote this mess down.
Peak Merkel - Peak Schulz
Bid both Schulz and Merkel adieu. Their time is in the past via Waterloos of their own making.https://t.co/QWrG9ADX86— Mike Mish Shedlock (@MishGEA) January 22, 2018
Best Possible Result
The best possible result depends on your outlook. If you are eurosceptic, the best result is this sequence of events:
-
A grand coalition that lasts for a year or so, with AfD gaining parliamentary powers.
-
The grand coalition then splinters with infighting and another election in which Merkel steps down and SPD is trounced.
Comments
Guten abend dumbschitts! CYA!
Gauland from the AfD made a laughing stock of the SPD on national television last weekend, the topic of "Refugee Family Re-unification" came up, and as expected nothing would make the SPD happier than flooding Germany with 5 million additional savages.
Their representative on this TV show said "Nothing is more important to the SPD [in coalition talks] than refugee family reunification" ... to which Gauland replied, "I imagine that for the average check-out counter worker in Dortmund or VW assembly-line worker ... is this really their most import thing effecting them? Are they at all interested in family reunification."
This is not a verbatim quote, but rather a rough translation with certain things implied from the original German here:
In reply to Guten abend dumbschitts! … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I am hoping for a maximum shit show from the mainstream parties. There will be no alternative for decent folks other than AfD. If not for the demonization of same, CDU and AfD would be natural allies, e.g. the arrangement in Austria.
In reply to Gauland from the AfD made a… by Haus-Targaryen
This problem for the Union is they've talked so much shit about the AfD for so long -- and much of the AfD voter base comes from two parties predominately: die Linke and the Union. The third largest voting block in the AfD are people who traditionally don't vote.
The AfD needs to simply keep doing what its doing, and then when this economy unravels tie it around the Union and SPD's neck, while being the force for the "average German family" while the Grüne and Linke more and more openly and egregiously put the welfare of "refugees" ahead of the "average German family" and I'll stick to my prediction -- in the next election cycle (assuming its in 4 years) -- AfD will be the single largest party.
In reply to I am hoping for a maximum… by vic and blood
Haus, I am sure hoping for that.
In reply to This problem for the Union… by Haus-Targaryen
snap elections would spell the doom for the social democrats (whose leadership is neither social nor democrat). this is Merkels leverage - who will hold on to "her" position no matter what. that is why a grand coalition is baked in the cake.
the currently ruling parties plus the Soros-infiltrated Greens (with their pedofile poster child Daniel Cohn-Bendit) are the guarantors for the globalist status quo which the transatlantic-controlled propaganda machine of the German "System-Medien" supports in its entirety.
The Germans need another couple of years before realizing (if ever) that they've been had for decades - and it will be too late because it is too late already.
By the way, a recent poll suggests that even the basis of the so-called Greens in majority rejects the cynical social engineering project their masters are implementing in the name of the "weltoffene gesellschaft", which not by accident sounds like a direct translation of Soros' "open society".
In reply to Haus, I am sure hoping for… by vic and blood
I disagree, respectfully.
If there were snap elections, it wouldn't be "doom" for the SPD. They'd get their 18% and bitch and moan and continue on with their cultural suicidally ideas.
What would be "doom" for the established parties is an economic collapse which gets blamed on the Union and SPD. SPD would be getting 4% in an election. That would be doom.
That wouldn't be happening if snap elections are held next week. Wait until Arbeitslosigkeit is some 15 million people and get it blamed on the established parties. Then they'll be doomed.
In reply to snap elections would spell… by giovanni_f
great comments Haus.
i can't wait to listen to the AfD / SPD clip.
In reply to I disagree, respectfully. … by Haus-Targaryen
Sir - with all due respect - I beg to differ. the self-image of spd is one of a Volkspartei. Both, people who vote for it as well as its basis (I've come to get to know plenty of them personally, some of them actually good performers although politically on the wrong track) perceive themselves as representing the people. They will fall in an existential crisis with an election outcome below 20%, believe it or not, as this would render them a candidate for "Splitterpartei". They have never been a minority show like the Greens with their pro-child-sex inclination.
While spd might continue to hang on for a while and play its part in the last chapter of the post-WW-II political system, it would be game over for spd as Volkspartei.
And the overdue demise of the SPD would be a fanal for the demise of the post-war political order in Germany.
As to the AfD, although they have some fresh and talented people, the jury is still out. I don't want to brag myself with my "connections" but having some insight into the inner workings of this party I can tell you that at present they continue to waste a lot of energy with soul-searching.
In reply to I disagree, respectfully. … by Haus-Targaryen
Haus, I need your help. Is there any half-decent newspaper I can read here in Pfalz? They all look to me either freemasons (FAZ) or red (all the others). And if no newspapers, any magazine? And if no magazines, any Internet paper? Bild is fine for my taste of the horrid, but it gets boring very quickly. I don't expect to find any German-language ZH, but you get my question. PS if you have any other medium suggestion, including radio or TV or nice internet sites, that would be helpful as well. Thanks a lot.
In reply to Gauland from the AfD made a… by Haus-Targaryen
they still dont know what went wrong
Having no functioning government may be a good thing. A few years ago I met a Belgian economics professor and asked how things were going as Belgium had been without a functioning government for two years. He said it was astonishing, Belgium had achieved the strongest economic performance in its history as well as the best economic growth in the entire EU over the period. The secret was out- politicians are part of the problem rather than the answer.
Strongest economic performance in its history was in the 19th century when Belgium was the first country after the UK to industrialize. That professor is a joke - like all Belgians of course.
The years without a government saw the country become an immediate threat to its neighbours due to lack of governance. A rotting nest of scheming jihadists, dilapidated nuclear reactors, crumbling infrastructure, the country more divided than ever - a failed state in the heart of Europe. Fuck Belgium, and fuck Belgians.
In reply to Having no functioning… by luckylongshot
The industrious Flemish must ditch the lay about Walloons.
In reply to Strongest economic… by Doom and Dust
Just the most important country of the EU. Nothing to worry about...."echo of AfD boots in background". German politicians (as Swedish) leaving no option but voting AfD.....as "hate-love"....WW2 flashbackfear-immigration reduction.
Germans, generally very good engineers but generally very lousy politicians. Indeed, they're easy meat for the banksters as well as the barbarians.
Yeah guys like Metternich or Bismarck or Kohl - what did they know about politics?
You sir have lost your right to comment.
In reply to Germans, generally very good… by Space Animatoltipap
Clearly you don't understand the word "generally", dull headed & laughable one.
In reply to Yeah guys like Metternich or… by Doom and Dust
Merkel and Schultz need to go someplace else before the real Germans wake up and hang them by the town square.
Merkel will eventually be the second-most despised leader in German history, and Schultz right behind her.
The "Sword of Damocles" hanging over the entire process is the coming vote of 440,000 SPD members. Whatever deal is agreed between Merkel and Schultz, it must be voted on and approved by the entire membership of the SPD. As the article stated, they are massively opposed and they know that their party voters are defecting especially to the Linke and the Greens. If they vote to support Merkel as Chancellor again, their party will be annihilated at the polls. So the most likely outcome is that the SPD membership will vote down any coalition agreement. I think that Schultz (who declared at the election that the SPD would not go back into coalition with Merkel) has set this up deliberately. He wants the coalition deal to fail but now the responsibility for the collapse will be on the party members, not on him.