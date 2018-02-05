America's "Intellectual-Yet-Useful-Idiots" Exposed

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,

A Quandary

It is the super-duper quandary of the moment: choose between the oafish, charmless, and possibly not-so-stable-genius Leader-of-the-Free-World… and a security state that will do whatever it takes to get rid of him, for instance, engineering a nationwide hysteria over Russia.

 

Has anyone else noticed how odd it is that the so-called “Resistance” has all along included the state security apparatus in its every sordid iteration — the CIA, the NSA, the FBI, and God knows how many others among the touted “seventeen security agencies” who supposedly ginned up the Russian Meddling story on behalf of the Democratic National Committee.

Movements that affect to be revolutionary don’t usually turn to the secret police and their equivalents for aid and comfort.

The Resistance pulled out all the stops last week in its shrieking denunciation of the Nunes Memo, and the various complaints had one thing in common: a complete lack of interest in the facts of the matter, in particular the shenanigans in the upper ranks of the FBI.

Give a listen, for instance, to last Thursday’s Slate’s Political Gabfest with David Plotz, John Dickerson, and Emily Bazelon, the three honey-badgers of Resistance Radio (like the fabled honey-badgers of the veldt, they don’t give a shit about any obstacles in pursuit of their quarry: Trump). They’ve even been able to one-up Nassim Taleb’s defined category of “intellectuals-yet-idiots” to intellectuals-yet-useful-idiots.

The New York Times, with its termite-mound of casuistry artists, managed to concoct a completely inside-out “story” alleging that the disclosure in the Nunes memo of official impropriety at the FBI was in itself an “obstruction of justice,” since making the FBI look bad might impede their ability to give Trump the much wished-for bum’s rush from the White House.

There was already enough dishonesty in our national life before the Left side of the political transect decided to ally itself with the worst instincts of the permanent Washington bureaucracy: the faction devoted to ass-covering. The misconduct at the FBI and DOJ around the 2016 election is really quite startling.

How is it not disturbing that Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr brokered the Steele Dossier between the Fusion GPS psy-ops company and the FBI, when Fusion GPS was employed by the Clinton campaign, and Ohr’s wife worked for Fusion GPS?

How is it okay that this janky dossier was put over on a FISA court judge to get warrants to surveil US citizens in an election campaign?

How was it okay for Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s wife to accept $700,000 from the Clinton family’s long-time bag-man, Terry McAuliffe, when she ran for a Virginia State Senate seat, a few months before McCabe assumed command of the Hillary email investigation?

How was it not fishy that FBI Deputy Assistant Director of the Counterintelligence Division, Peter Strock, and his workplace girlfriend, FBI lawyer (for Andrew McCabe), Lisa Page appeared to plot against Trump in their many cell-phone text exchanges?

These allegations look really bad, and it should be no surprise that they’ve prompted a massive ass-covering campaign by the FBI and especially their allies at the official Resistance news outlets. And, of course, lastly and most perplexingly there is the unappetizing figure at the center of this circus, President Trump himself, the avatar of wished-for return to American greatness, who is looking more and more like Melville’s awful and enigmatic White Whale pursued by single-minded mad men — and, remember, despite all the bloody ire, abuse, and harrassment heaped upon him by the vengeful Ahab, Moby Dick ended up smashing the whaling ship Pequod, and swimming away to legend.

As I have suggested previously, this whole tiresome shootin’ match of counter-allegation and propaganda about Russian Meddling will probably be superseded by upsets in the financial markets. Last week’s market action was a downer for sure. The melodrama of imploding valuations and counterparty obligations has just begun. It’s going to continue through the year, and the nation will face some truly existential dilemmas that may actually require some attention.

Hope you all enjoyed the giant Zumba class led by Justin Timberlake in last night’s Superbowl halftime show. It made me nostalgic for Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction of yesteryear.

BabaLooey Feb 5, 2018 6:14 PM Permalink

The sheer amount of fucking stupid people in this country is frightening.

I was in the house as a cabal of libtard nitwits watched the Stupor Bowl yesterday....

Good Christ the stupid stunk up the house. 

YourAverageJoe Feb 5, 2018 6:21 PM Permalink

President Trump could stand on a street corner and shoot Comey, Ohr, McCabe, Pelosi, Schumer, McAuliffe, the cast of Good Morning America, CBS Morning News, etc, and I will still vote for him again in 2020.

rlouis Feb 5, 2018 6:36 PM Permalink

so, Adam Schiff's sister was married to George Soro's son Robert...

 

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3081750/Billionaire-George-Soro…

Billionaire George Soros' son Robert, 51, makes out with new 29-year-old girlfriend in front of his wife who was booked on the same flight   

    Robert Soros was booked on the same flight as his soon-to-be ex-wife Melissa Schiff on Sunday
    Seated a few rows in front of his ex, Soros proceeded to make out with his new 29-year-old girlfriend Jamie Singer

 

JoseyWalesTheOutlaw Feb 5, 2018 6:52 PM Permalink

At this point the obama/clinton cabal have done anything and everything they wanted and  given those of us not on their team the Bird as well. They don't believe they will ever get caught. Perhaps their arrogance will take them down. We'll see. 

css1971 Feb 5, 2018 6:53 PM Permalink

Has anyone else noticed how odd it is that the so-called “Resistance” has all along included the state security apparatus in its every sordid iteration

Well yes. But more importantly and amusingly... "The Resistance" apparently haven't noticed that they have a large part of the state security apparatus, all of the media and some of the largest most powerful corporations in the world stacked up behind them. They're totally fucking oblivious.

shovelhead Feb 5, 2018 7:02 PM Permalink

Ok Jimmie,

Big Plus for the White Whale that smashes the Pequod and drags his maniacally obsessed nemesis to his doom.

But were still in the beginning of the third act. We'll see...

B190769Sonny Feb 5, 2018 7:29 PM Permalink

 Don’t you get it?  It’s too late.  The Deep State has rounded up the troops for one last rodeo.  Lasso as much as you can (collapse the market) and run for the hills.  Pepper the blame on Dems vs Repubs via your deep state media.  Viola...feed the emotions and the country goes belly up and anarchy reigns.