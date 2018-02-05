America's "Intellectual-Yet-Useful-Idiots" Exposed

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
A Quandary
It is the super-duper quandary of the moment: choose between the oafish, charmless, and possibly not-so-stable-genius Leader-of-the-Free-World… and a security state that will do whatever it takes to get rid of him, for instance, engineering a nationwide hysteria over Russia.
Has anyone else noticed how odd it is that the so-called “Resistance” has all along included the state security apparatus in its every sordid iteration — the CIA, the NSA, the FBI, and God knows how many others among the touted “seventeen security agencies” who supposedly ginned up the Russian Meddling story on behalf of the Democratic National Committee.
Movements that affect to be revolutionary don’t usually turn to the secret police and their equivalents for aid and comfort.
The Resistance pulled out all the stops last week in its shrieking denunciation of the Nunes Memo, and the various complaints had one thing in common: a complete lack of interest in the facts of the matter, in particular the shenanigans in the upper ranks of the FBI.
Give a listen, for instance, to last Thursday’s Slate’s Political Gabfest with David Plotz, John Dickerson, and Emily Bazelon, the three honey-badgers of Resistance Radio (like the fabled honey-badgers of the veldt, they don’t give a shit about any obstacles in pursuit of their quarry: Trump). They’ve even been able to one-up Nassim Taleb’s defined category of “intellectuals-yet-idiots” to intellectuals-yet-useful-idiots.
The New York Times, with its termite-mound of casuistry artists, managed to concoct a completely inside-out “story” alleging that the disclosure in the Nunes memo of official impropriety at the FBI was in itself an “obstruction of justice,” since making the FBI look bad might impede their ability to give Trump the much wished-for bum’s rush from the White House.
There was already enough dishonesty in our national life before the Left side of the political transect decided to ally itself with the worst instincts of the permanent Washington bureaucracy: the faction devoted to ass-covering. The misconduct at the FBI and DOJ around the 2016 election is really quite startling.
How is it not disturbing that Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr brokered the Steele Dossier between the Fusion GPS psy-ops company and the FBI, when Fusion GPS was employed by the Clinton campaign, and Ohr’s wife worked for Fusion GPS?
How is it okay that this janky dossier was put over on a FISA court judge to get warrants to surveil US citizens in an election campaign?
How was it okay for Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s wife to accept $700,000 from the Clinton family’s long-time bag-man, Terry McAuliffe, when she ran for a Virginia State Senate seat, a few months before McCabe assumed command of the Hillary email investigation?
How was it not fishy that FBI Deputy Assistant Director of the Counterintelligence Division, Peter Strock, and his workplace girlfriend, FBI lawyer (for Andrew McCabe), Lisa Page appeared to plot against Trump in their many cell-phone text exchanges?
These allegations look really bad, and it should be no surprise that they’ve prompted a massive ass-covering campaign by the FBI and especially their allies at the official Resistance news outlets. And, of course, lastly and most perplexingly there is the unappetizing figure at the center of this circus, President Trump himself, the avatar of wished-for return to American greatness, who is looking more and more like Melville’s awful and enigmatic White Whale pursued by single-minded mad men — and, remember, despite all the bloody ire, abuse, and harrassment heaped upon him by the vengeful Ahab, Moby Dick ended up smashing the whaling ship Pequod, and swimming away to legend.
As I have suggested previously, this whole tiresome shootin’ match of counter-allegation and propaganda about Russian Meddling will probably be superseded by upsets in the financial markets. Last week’s market action was a downer for sure. The melodrama of imploding valuations and counterparty obligations has just begun. It’s going to continue through the year, and the nation will face some truly existential dilemmas that may actually require some attention.
Hope you all enjoyed the giant Zumba class led by Justin Timberlake in last night’s Superbowl halftime show. It made me nostalgic for Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction of yesteryear.
The sheer amount of fucking stupid people in this country is frightening.
I was in the house as a cabal of libtard nitwits watched the Stupor Bowl yesterday....
Good Christ the stupid stunk up the house.
Idiots blaming market crash on Trump in 3 2 1....
In reply to The sheer amouint by BabaLooey
Depending on the market (primarily stock market indices) we are trading at Nov/Dec levels. Its not like we are trading 2012 levels or anything. So far this is just a correction. Will be interesting to watch over the next few days.
In reply to Idiots blaming market crash… by TeamDepends
They would rather have a totalitarianism secret police state than somebody who says "pussy".
In reply to Depending on the market … by turduckens
You haven't seen totalitarianism until living in Apartheid Israhell. Beware: Extremely Graphic Images
In reply to They would rather have a… by Automatic Choke
Thanks stinkz azz.
If your gonna change accounts at least change your style
In reply to You haven't by lloll
I said this a long time ago, this will be the first crash that manages to wipe out both the longs and the shorts.
In reply to Thanks stinkz azz… by Pure Evil
@Babalooey
<< The sheer amount of fucking stupid people in this country is frightening.>>
Several recent studies show over 80% of Americans aged 18-34 have a reading level at or below 4th grade!
In reply to I said this a long time ago,… by Fish Gone Bad
If "they" say “seventeen security agencies” that means there are at least 34 of them. Hillary and one other deep state shit stain said 17 from my recollection.
How could we possibly need 17 much less 34??????? Wasting our tax money to destroy our rights. Bad picture.
In reply to Depending on the market … by turduckens
Why didn't you dose the bean dip?
In reply to The sheer amouint by BabaLooey
Lol.
That was inspired. A Lard-ass Barf-orama.
A laxitive would be too horrible to witness.
In reply to Why didn't you dose the bean… by Rex Andrus
Sorry for you there dude.
I was out fishing and was surprised to see as many boats out there as well. Caught only 7 crappie though...
In reply to The sheer amouint by BabaLooey
I'm still hoping Kunstler writes something coherent someday.
Mostly he writes single sentences I can nod my head to.
And I read financial information and contracts.
Trust me, just this once.
My standards are not very high.
In reply to The sheer amouint by BabaLooey
It's pretty simple. Don't follow women, they are born submissives.
Women in general aren't, but your mother obviously was if you grew up believing that. Of course, that assumes that you meet the definition of "grownup".
In reply to It's pretty simple. Don't… by D503
.
President Trump could stand on a street corner and shoot Comey, Ohr, McCabe, Pelosi, Schumer, McAuliffe, the cast of Good Morning America, CBS Morning News, etc, and I will still vote for him again in 2020.
If he does that... I'll do like a darkie and vote for him TWICE.
In reply to President Trump could stand… by YourAverageJoe
Sorry for the dupes. There was about 5 minutes there where the FBI crashed ZH.
"I repeat myself when under stress"
"Indiscipline" 1982 live from the Old Grey Whistle
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JmvA7oWGb40&list=RDJmvA7oWGb40
In reply to President Trump could stand… by YourAverageJoe
They don't need the FBI for that. Their coders have ruined the place.
Either they were working for free (you get what you pay for) or they have been screwing the Tylerz out of a paycheck.
It was a 503.
In reply to President Trump could stand… by YourAverageJoe
Bring out the pitchforks!!
“No one ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American public.”
Isn't Melania Trump an immigrant?
She's just not an illegal immigrant.
She does have dual citizenship, though... but that's another matter.
Corruption loves the dark and will do anything to stay in the dark.
http://incapp.org/blog/?p=3400
so, Adam Schiff's sister was married to George Soro's son Robert...
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3081750/Billionaire-George-Soro…
Billionaire George Soros' son Robert, 51, makes out with new 29-year-old girlfriend in front of his wife who was booked on the same flight
Robert Soros was booked on the same flight as his soon-to-be ex-wife Melissa Schiff on Sunday
Seated a few rows in front of his ex, Soros proceeded to make out with his new 29-year-old girlfriend Jamie Singer
Was she really his sister? That would explain a lot.
Of interest on Adam Schiff:
What an ironic life he's led.
In reply to so, Adam Schiff's sister was… by rlouis
You can fool some of the people some of the time . . .
Damn, I thought this article had something useful to say beyond the teaser, fooled again!
Soros' son is married to Schiff's sister. Is the picture getting clearer?
At this point the obama/clinton cabal have done anything and everything they wanted and given those of us not on their team the Bird as well. They don't believe they will ever get caught. Perhaps their arrogance will take them down. We'll see.
Well yes. But more importantly and amusingly... "The Resistance" apparently haven't noticed that they have a large part of the state security apparatus, all of the media and some of the largest most powerful corporations in the world stacked up behind them. They're totally fucking oblivious.
Ok Jimmie,
Big Plus for the White Whale that smashes the Pequod and drags his maniacally obsessed nemesis to his doom.
But were still in the beginning of the third act. We'll see...
I wonder if Kuntsler had potty-training issues... seems to have some MAJOR issues...
I find him amusing, he could be a half decent comedian instead of a crappy writer.
In reply to I wonder if Kuntsler had… by loveyajimbo
I'm triggered, no, not really.
Those women in the resistance are not pretty.
Don’t you get it? It’s too late. The Deep State has rounded up the troops for one last rodeo. Lasso as much as you can (collapse the market) and run for the hills. Pepper the blame on Dems vs Repubs via your deep state media. Viola...feed the emotions and the country goes belly up and anarchy reigns.