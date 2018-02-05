Bitcoin ATM Installations Skyrocket Throughout Market Correction

While some investors are weathering the crypto storm confidently, many have jumped ship, but one group has proven resilient despite market conditions: Bitcoin ATM providers.
Bitcoin ATM installations Outpacing Traditional ATMs
As CryptoAnswers' Creighton Piper details, installations have gone parabolic over past weeks/months, as seen below.
Chart courtesy of CoinATMRadar.com via amCharts
136 Bitcoin ATMs (BTMs) were installed during the market pullback alone, bringing the worldwide total to 2177 as tracked by CoinATMRadar.com. On average, 5 BTM locations spring up every day. This is just one more example of how the crypto ecosystem continues to grow, despite depressing market sentiment.
The United States still dominates the BTM industry with 1296 locations nationwide. This is a marked 30% increase since we last covered this development in October 2017. Canada and the UK follow with 340 locations and 109 locations respectively.
Top 5 countries: USA, Canada, UK, Austria, Spain
Bitcoin ATMs Expand Access to Top Cryptocurrencies
BTMs are beginning to pop up everywhere. Las Angeles alone boasts 165 units, and New York has 127. They offer quick, easy access to anyone needing to acquire and use Bitcoin on the fly. Transactions are instant, but this convenience comes at a price. Buying Bitcoin incurs a ~9% fee, while selling fetches a 7% fee.
In addition to Bitcoin, many locations offer Litecoin (905), Ether (332), and DASH (173) as well. Of the 2177 total BTMs, 944 of them offer some sort of altcoin support, and some of them even offer Dogecoin and/or Monero.
Privacy Issues
Until recently, fiat could be converted to crypto with nothing more than cash in your pocket. Personal details were unnecessary, and transactions could be made anonymously. This was great for innocent users to take advantage of, but it also allowed black market operatives easy access. Most BTM manufacturers are beginning to incorporate identification features now to comply with increasing regulation. Operators may opt to disable those features but are often mandated to use them. Some locations are still able to be used anonymously, but generally a phone number is required. BTMs remain the go-to resource for private transactions, however. Exchanges maintain an arsenal of client data, while BTMs do not. They help distance users from centralized banks and exchanges and keep private details safe. Anyone off-put by the phone number requirement can sidestep using a burn phone.
Final Word
Unfortunately, I was not able to find out how much Bitcoin is traded through these avenues compared to LTC, ETH or other offerings. That would be interesting info, as it would represent how raw use cases of top cryptocurrencies are evolving as their networks compete. As BTC network fees escalate out of control, I would imagine ETH and LTC are gaining on BTC in this respect.
At any rate, the confidence in the BTM market tells a different story than the exchange market. While currencies are subject to FUD and manipulation, ecosystem figures are immune. The best way to gauge the health of crypto in general is to look at real usage, adoption, and infrastructure growth. Fortunately for us all, that continues to be very much a growth story.
Comments
don't dig, sell shovels
"Bitcoin ATM Installations Skyrocket throughout market correction"
Well, those BTC ATM's are probably not laying on a shelf ready to be delivered at a moment's notice, and were probably ordered months ago when the hype was still alive and kicking.
More BTC Pump&Dump from ZH?
In reply to don't dig, sell shovels by DEMIZEN
will buttcoin atms dispense air?
In reply to "...throughout market… by Klassenfeind
Pixie dust!
In reply to will buttcoin atms dispense… by charlewar
Bitcoin ATMs soon to be hawked on ebay as a relic of a collapsed bubble. Sold as curios.
Broke down thru 6g overnite, on it's way to 2g, then 0. HODLer fools have been stepping in and 'buying the dip' at every 1000 on the way down; 10g, 9g 8g, 7g, 6g, etc.
Same thing happening with the shit.coms during the internet bubble collapse.
In the near future there will be a bunch of news stories/articles about the people that 'invested' in bitcon and lost it all.
In reply to Pixie dust! by 0hedgehog
Exactly.
This is just like the skyscraper effect - the skyscraper is commissioned during the boom, but is only completed during the bust...
In reply to "...throughout market… by Klassenfeind
It seems that the Cabal is pushing hard for Cleptos to replace FIAT. At least with FIAT we are holding some paper to use in the toilets in an emergency... with Digital Cleptos you don't even have that.
In reply to don't dig, sell shovels by DEMIZEN
I see the PPT just stepped in about 4am eastern. Futures from -700 to +170 in two hours.
((taking notes)) Muchas Gracias!
In reply to I see the PPT just stepped… by Sky flyer
Gold under control. Does that tell you anything about this supposed correction?
In reply to I see the PPT just stepped… by Sky flyer
If gold is under control, it is simply because Wall Street traders are too dumb to realize what is going on:
Fed continues hiking rates => Bond bubble implodes => Gold to the moon.
Fed halts rate hikes and goes back to QE => Dollar collapses => Gold to the moon.
It's gold to the moon either way you look at it!
In reply to Gold under control. Does… by Pearson365
PPT is shoveling sand against the tide.
In reply to I see the PPT just stepped… by Sky flyer
Not the PPT. It's just the BTD HODLer crowd stepping in at every $,000 break; 10g, 9g, 8g, 7g, 6g, etc.
In reply to I see the PPT just stepped… by Sky flyer
A fool and his money are easily parted - Bitcoin ATM are machines to speed up the process, so...
These installations are for when people need to escape the fiat armageddon and take refuge outside the system in bitcoin. Won't be long now.
They'll have to shovel traditional currency into them, to get a print on screen of what could of been, had the King not bannished bitcoin from his realm !
Long live the King !
Ok well to put this in perspective:
There are ~168,000 gas stations in the US.
....there are 1296 BTC Atms......
I doubt the machines will die out anytime soon. I never expected Little Rock to get a BTC ATM before Amarillo, but they have, according to the website mentioned.
WTF is a bitcoin ATM? Does it dispense gold colored fake coins with a B on them? 7-9% interest. Hahahahaha
Maybe they can be retrofitted to pop corn or something.
BIS Wants To Ban Bitcoin
Agustín Carstens, General Manager of the BIS: Bitcoin is a "combination of a bubble, a Ponzi scheme and an environmental disaster."
http://btcpost.net/index.php/bitcoin-news/704-bis-wants-to-ban-bitcoin
what was a dividend again? I think I heard that word back in the school days.
In reply to BIS Wants To Ban Bitcoin… by mcbond
Did tmosley suicide himself yet?