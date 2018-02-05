Boeing's Hypersonic Strike-Aircraft Can "Buzz Around The World In 1-3 Hours"

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 02/07/2018 - 04:15

Last month, we noted that “hypersonic aircraft and missiles are being developed and tested by the United States, Russia, and China at an accelerating pace.” While the race for hypersonic technologies has certainly flourished among global superpowers, who realize that the first to possess these technologies will not just revolutionize their civilian and military programs, but will also dictate the future path for civilizations on planet earth.

There is a fierce competition between Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works team and the Boeing Company to harness such technologies. Back in January, a Skunk Works Executive hinted that a U.S. hypersonic bomber has “already been made.”

Oddly enough, internet sleuths on Google Earth last month discovered a secret hypersonic aircraft hiding at a mysterious Florida airbase located down the street from President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Undoubtedly, all hypersonic programs are top secret, but appear to be much further along than what is preached in the headlines.

Last week, Boeing dropped more breadcrumbs regarding their hypersonic program, featuring an aircraft with surveillance and strike capabilities. The Russian Times says Boeing proposes to develop the aircraft in the next 10 to 20 years but already faces substantial competition from Lockheed Martin.

RT says in the latest Aviation Week report, the design for Boeing’s hypersonic aircraft, believed to be dubbed “Valkyrie II,” was unveiled at the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics SciTech forum in Orlando, Florida back in January. Even though the hypersonic project has yet to be officially green-lighted, Boeing says the aircraft can fly around the world “in one to three hours” and serve as a multi-purpose aircraft.

“This is one of several concepts and technologies we’re studying for a hypersonic aircraft,” said Kevin Bowcutt, Senior Technical Fellow of hypersonics at Boeing Research & Technology.

“This particular concept is for a military application that would be targeted for an intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, or ISR, and strike capabilities,” he added.

In a Facebook Live video on February 01, Bowcutt said the hypersonic craft would be able to cut through the air faster than a bullet fired from a gun.

“It’s two-and-a-half times the speed of a speeding bullet,” Bowcutt told Facebook Live viewers.

“It’s more than twice as fast as the Concorde. So basically you can get anywhere in the world in one hour across the Atlantic, two hours across the Pacific – pretty much anywhere between two points in one-to-three hours,” Bowcutt added.

 

If Boeing’s hypersonic project gets the green-light, it would further heat up the competition between Lockheed Martin, which built the SR-71 and is currently planning to develop a replacement called the SR-72.

Popular Mechanics says both Boeing and Lockheed’s hypersonic aircraft are relatively the same with the idea of ramjet/scramjet technology to make the aircraft fly at Mach 3 to March 5.

Boeing and Lockheed’s designs are very similar, both planning to use a combined-cycle engine that uses a conventional turbojet to accelerate to roughly Mach 3, and then a dual ramjet/scramjet to make the jump to hypersonic speeds. Boeing is working with Orbital ATK to develop an engine, while Lockheed has partnered with Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Below is the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) family of Falcon-Hypersonic aircraft that are comparable in shape to Boeings proposed hypersonic aircraft.

If there is one thing that keeps the military–industrial complex from sleeping at night, it is “hypersonic.”

Hypersonic flight is no longer a pipe dream. As we have noted before, “hypersonic aircraft and missiles are being developed and tested by the United States, Russia, and China at an accelerating pace.” The race towards hypersonic technologies is now, and whichever global superpower acquires the technology first, will change the economic and geopolitical playfield across the globe. Let’s just hope the United States is the winner here, otherwise, other countries acquiring the technology first could be splinter the U.S. empire.

Tags
Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing
Aerospace & Defense - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 22
Vote down!
 1
I am Groot Feb 7, 2018 4:19 AM Permalink

Yes, but what we really want to know about it is will the seats recline, will there be peanuts served on it, and can you have sex in the bathroom ?

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Arnold researchfix Feb 7, 2018 4:47 AM Permalink

Lemme do some quick calcs.
It should be able to reach atmosphere escape velocity, after a couple of wind up suborbits.

It must be similar to the Blackbird, that takes off light and hits the tankers early and often.
Unlike the Blackbird, you don't have to drive this one, so recline your seat, sit back , and relax and enjoy blood redistribution...

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Theosebes Goodfellow Arnold Feb 7, 2018 6:43 AM Permalink

I can certainly see the civilian applications here, but the idea of the military fighter jumping to the other side of the planet to "get into the shit" has one problem. It's going to need fuel over there before it can "jump out of the shit" and get back home. That said, having a ramjet/scramjet tanker is possible, though I would not want to be the guy driving it!

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
richsob Nexus789 Feb 7, 2018 6:52 AM Permalink

BS  The U.S. is way ahead with its technology.  What everyone wants to believe on this website is the Russians and Chinese have suddenly jumped ahead of the Americans by huge leaps and bounds with scientists that have always relied on stolen technology from the West.  Right now the U.S. is still ahead in military technology.  Will it stay that way?  Nobody knows.  But wishful thinking and hating the U.S. doesn't change anything.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
JohninMK richsob Feb 7, 2018 7:01 AM Permalink

When that Florida photo figured in a thread here a few weeks back it was pointed out that that was nothing to do with advanced aircraft, that object is a radar emission test bed for the F-135 engine that goes into the F-35 fighter.

It is on a site where the noise will not bother anyone, just down the road from the engine plant.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Koba the Dread BennyBoy Feb 7, 2018 7:23 AM Permalink

The oracle speaks! It's amazing what an aerial photo of a paper-mache mock-up and some glossy drawings from the Marvel Comics Group will do for one's oracular powers.

If these fantasy craft get any faster, the jet burn from the engines will burn the pilot in the cockpit. The cockpit will just be arriving from an around the world flight as the jet blast blows out the rear.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
halcyon I am Groot Feb 7, 2018 5:34 AM Permalink

So, after 50 years (1967) it is c. 50% faster than Lockheed SR-71A.

Now that's progress! Way to go Boeing! You really showed your engineering prowess!

How many trillions of dollars did it cost to get that magnificent speed boost? In 50 years....

Must have really been worth it...

All paid for by your average tax dollar providing wage-slaves.

Fuck you very much.

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
vollderlerby curbjob Feb 7, 2018 6:04 AM Permalink

80% of the disruptions to my commute are caused by knee grows not taking care of their cars, sitting on the West Side highway, dumbfounded that their car broke down or realizing that cars really don't run once the gas tank is empty.  Shocking ....

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
StrikerMax Feb 7, 2018 5:23 AM Permalink

I truly wish there was some sort of ponderous thought before reading the headlines.

And no, it would not be 5Mach for the 1hours flight  ... not even Close!

Earth radius is 6371Km. That means perimeter is around 3.14x6371 Km = 20 000Km.

Speed of sound is 300m/s more or less.

Ok so actually a 3H around the Earth flight would actually be 6Mach in speed, not 5 ... a 1Hour flight would be Way more then 6Mach!

Just for the purpose of being accurate ...

Now the important question ..what happened to the ZH chat room ??? gone ?

 