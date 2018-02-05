Boeing's Hypersonic Strike-Aircraft Can "Buzz Around The World In 1-3 Hours"

Last month, we noted that “hypersonic aircraft and missiles are being developed and tested by the United States, Russia, and China at an accelerating pace.” While the race for hypersonic technologies has certainly flourished among global superpowers, who realize that the first to possess these technologies will not just revolutionize their civilian and military programs, but will also dictate the future path for civilizations on planet earth.
There is a fierce competition between Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works team and the Boeing Company to harness such technologies. Back in January, a Skunk Works Executive hinted that a U.S. hypersonic bomber has “already been made.”
Oddly enough, internet sleuths on Google Earth last month discovered a secret hypersonic aircraft hiding at a mysterious Florida airbase located down the street from President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.
Undoubtedly, all hypersonic programs are top secret, but appear to be much further along than what is preached in the headlines.
Last week, Boeing dropped more breadcrumbs regarding their hypersonic program, featuring an aircraft with surveillance and strike capabilities. The Russian Times says Boeing proposes to develop the aircraft in the next 10 to 20 years but already faces substantial competition from Lockheed Martin.
RT says in the latest Aviation Week report, the design for Boeing’s hypersonic aircraft, believed to be dubbed “Valkyrie II,” was unveiled at the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics SciTech forum in Orlando, Florida back in January. Even though the hypersonic project has yet to be officially green-lighted, Boeing says the aircraft can fly around the world “in one to three hours” and serve as a multi-purpose aircraft.
“This is one of several concepts and technologies we’re studying for a hypersonic aircraft,” said Kevin Bowcutt, Senior Technical Fellow of hypersonics at Boeing Research & Technology.
“This particular concept is for a military application that would be targeted for an intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, or ISR, and strike capabilities,” he added.
In a Facebook Live video on February 01, Bowcutt said the hypersonic craft would be able to cut through the air faster than a bullet fired from a gun.
“It’s two-and-a-half times the speed of a speeding bullet,” Bowcutt told Facebook Live viewers.
“It’s more than twice as fast as the Concorde. So basically you can get anywhere in the world in one hour across the Atlantic, two hours across the Pacific – pretty much anywhere between two points in one-to-three hours,” Bowcutt added.
If Boeing’s hypersonic project gets the green-light, it would further heat up the competition between Lockheed Martin, which built the SR-71 and is currently planning to develop a replacement called the SR-72.
Popular Mechanics says both Boeing and Lockheed’s hypersonic aircraft are relatively the same with the idea of ramjet/scramjet technology to make the aircraft fly at Mach 3 to March 5.
Boeing and Lockheed’s designs are very similar, both planning to use a combined-cycle engine that uses a conventional turbojet to accelerate to roughly Mach 3, and then a dual ramjet/scramjet to make the jump to hypersonic speeds. Boeing is working with Orbital ATK to develop an engine, while Lockheed has partnered with Aerojet Rocketdyne.
Below is the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s (DARPA) family of Falcon-Hypersonic aircraft that are comparable in shape to Boeings proposed hypersonic aircraft.
If there is one thing that keeps the military–industrial complex from sleeping at night, it is “hypersonic.”
Hypersonic flight is no longer a pipe dream. As we have noted before, “hypersonic aircraft and missiles are being developed and tested by the United States, Russia, and China at an accelerating pace.” The race towards hypersonic technologies is now, and whichever global superpower acquires the technology first, will change the economic and geopolitical playfield across the globe. Let’s just hope the United States is the winner here, otherwise, other countries acquiring the technology first could be splinter the U.S. empire.
Comments
Yes, but what we really want to know about it is will the seats recline, will there be peanuts served on it, and can you have sex in the bathroom ?
All of that I think, because it does not need to tank on it´s 1 hour flight round the world.
In reply to Yes, but what we really want… by I am Groot
Nice to see the slow kids up early; crayons out, looking to make anonymous impressions.....
In reply to All of that I think, because… by researchfix
Lemme do some quick calcs.
It should be able to reach atmosphere escape velocity, after a couple of wind up suborbits.
It must be similar to the Blackbird, that takes off light and hits the tankers early and often.
Unlike the Blackbird, you don't have to drive this one, so recline your seat, sit back , and relax and enjoy blood redistribution...
In reply to All of that I think, because… by researchfix
Hypersonic missiles and hypersonic planes are unstoppable at this time.
Maybe some type of electronic warfare could work but would have to be 100% ready all the time.
In reply to Lemme do some quick calcs… by Arnold
Much like LeMay's strategic bombing,
sustained, overwhelming numbers are the devastation key to victory.
It smells like napalm, by the way, should you ever come across it.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Maybe it is time for the American empire to die. But I think the theory that if another country gets there first that the empire is over seems a bit hyperbolic. Private Central Banking seems to steal effectively. One supposes they could steal the technology fairly quickly.
In reply to Much like LeMay's strategic… by Arnold
Perhaps you are right.
I'm not ready to roll over and show my belly, yet.
That attitude does lead into existential questioning, if I knew what the heck that was.
In reply to Maybe it is time for the… by DownWithYogaPants
I can certainly see the civilian applications here, but the idea of the military fighter jumping to the other side of the planet to "get into the shit" has one problem. It's going to need fuel over there before it can "jump out of the shit" and get back home. That said, having a ramjet/scramjet tanker is possible, though I would not want to be the guy driving it!
In reply to Perhaps you are right… by Arnold
The carbon credits alone, for a single use aircraft like that, are mind boggling.
Let me adjust that thought.
Carbon Credits are mind boggling.
In reply to I can certainly see the… by Theosebes Goodfellow
If Russia and China mesh their technology development then the US will struggle to compete. Think of it as Star Wars in reverse.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
BS The U.S. is way ahead with its technology. What everyone wants to believe on this website is the Russians and Chinese have suddenly jumped ahead of the Americans by huge leaps and bounds with scientists that have always relied on stolen technology from the West. Right now the U.S. is still ahead in military technology. Will it stay that way? Nobody knows. But wishful thinking and hating the U.S. doesn't change anything.
In reply to If Russia and China mesh… by Nexus789
When that Florida photo figured in a thread here a few weeks back it was pointed out that that was nothing to do with advanced aircraft, that object is a radar emission test bed for the F-135 engine that goes into the F-35 fighter.
It is on a site where the noise will not bother anyone, just down the road from the engine plant.
In reply to BS The U.S. is way ahead… by richsob
what? you don't think they'd leave a super-duper
multi-zillion dollar double-nought-secret prototype
in a parking lot next to heavy vehicles, with no
protection, and no tarp coverage? gosh, it's like
they WANT the russians and chinese to see it!
In reply to When that Florida photo… by JohninMK
Wishful thinking is fine. The truth is no one knows who is ahead but talk like yours is more a display of patriotism than knowledge.
In reply to BS The U.S. is way ahead… by richsob
The oracle speaks! It's amazing what an aerial photo of a paper-mache mock-up and some glossy drawings from the Marvel Comics Group will do for one's oracular powers.
If these fantasy craft get any faster, the jet burn from the engines will burn the pilot in the cockpit. The cockpit will just be arriving from an around the world flight as the jet blast blows out the rear.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
The Zio/US is trying to copy the WU -14 ( Chinese have developed it ) It can cross the globe in about an hour !!
But hey - The US claim they went to the MOON !
Like the moon landing - this is total bullshit !!
In reply to Lemme do some quick calcs… by Arnold
Yeah, we hacked the chinks for tech guidance.
Loral baby cakes.
In reply to The Zio/US is trying to copy… by Jack Oliver
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/WU-14
The Chinese have already tested a similar technology, apparently.
In reply to The Zio/US is trying to copy… by Jack Oliver
So, after 50 years (1967) it is c. 50% faster than Lockheed SR-71A.
Now that's progress! Way to go Boeing! You really showed your engineering prowess!
How many trillions of dollars did it cost to get that magnificent speed boost? In 50 years....
Must have really been worth it...
All paid for by your average tax dollar providing wage-slaves.
Fuck you very much.
In reply to Yes, but what we really want… by I am Groot
It is a racing foundation.
More money buys more horsepower.
In reply to So, after 50 years (1967) it… by halcyon
The older the technology the further along the curve you are. The further along the curve the more difficult incremental improvements become. If it was easy it would have been done in 1905.
In reply to So, after 50 years (1967) it… by halcyon
“There was some wonderful stuff about [railway trains] too in the U.S., that women’s bodies were not designed to go at 50 miles an hour. Our uteruses would fly out of our bodies as they were accelerated to that speed.”
https://blogs.wsj.com/tech-europe/2011/07/11/women-and-children-first-t…
In reply to The older the technology the… by DownWithYogaPants
With technology that's been around for donkeys years.
Anyway, lovely that the first thought was to develop as civilian airliners, rather than some military applicationr -oh, hang on a minute...
In reply to So, after 50 years (1967) it… by halcyon
See... THIS is why we can't have nice things.......
oh & healthcare/proper education/infrastructure etc etc...
😔
In reply to Yes, but what we really want… by I am Groot
when i drive over bridges i want to kill someone in dc. is there something wrong with me?
(lol)
ie, mpls 35W. mendota next...
In reply to See... THIS is why we can't… by Eyes Opened
Not really. Private Central Banking and suppression of a truly free market to satisfy our overlourds taste for monopoly and cartel is the reason why we can't live up to full potential. That truly free expression of human creativity could have guns and butter. We could butter our guns.
In reply to See... THIS is why we can't… by Eyes Opened
The jaded often attract SJWs.
In reply to See... THIS is why we can't… by Eyes Opened
If everything progresses in the current direction, to make my one hour flight, I will be spending 6 hrs in traffic getting to the airport and three hours in security....can't wait!
In reply to Yes, but what we really want… by I am Groot
No need for bathrooms. Just wait an hour or have sex at your seat.
In reply to Yes, but what we really want… by I am Groot
The stupid is very well funded.
Indeed.
1-3 hours around the world ... think about that priority when you're sitting in traffic for the same amount of time because of the bottleneck caused by some aging piece of infrastructure.
In reply to The stupid is very well… by VWAndy
..... because everyone knows the MIC doesn't believe in "delayed gratification"...
In reply to Indeed… by curbjob
Define 'around the world'. The equator? Slow. The poles? Could do that in 10 minutes...... walking.
In reply to Indeed… by curbjob
Less than 24900 miles is not considered a circumnavigation
In reply to Define 'around the world'. … by kellys_eye
80% of the disruptions to my commute are caused by knee grows not taking care of their cars, sitting on the West Side highway, dumbfounded that their car broke down or realizing that cars really don't run once the gas tank is empty. Shocking ....
In reply to Indeed… by curbjob
Exactly! Break out the Martian's flying saucers they've reverse engineered and tested at Area 51 and let's get this show on the road already!
In reply to The stupid is very well… by VWAndy
Headline 2026:
Elon Musk to send his refrigerator for a hypersonic round the world trip
In reply to The stupid is very well… by VWAndy
Roger Ramjet lives on.
With a little help from my friends, I can buzz around the world in 1-3 minutes.
Of course the design comes with a Chinese version written by the H1-B engineer.
These things are essential and should be a priority. Like the F-35, I bet they'll work flawlessly and will be a value for the money!
This should really cut down on the time it takes to spread democracy around the world.
In reply to These things are essential… by silver140
None of this will get a nuclear warhead to its target sooner than a WWII diesel-electric style submarine lurking just off the coast.
Yes chef of the future, but can it core an apple?
There is a scene in The Grey Fox, where Richard Farnsworth is shown an apple peeler, after having been in prison for 30 years.
Good movie for us old and in the way folks.
In reply to Yes chef of the future, but… by FreeEarCandy
So in three hours you are back on the airport you started from.
What the use of that ?
I truly wish there was some sort of ponderous thought before reading the headlines.
And no, it would not be 5Mach for the 1hours flight ... not even Close!
Earth radius is 6371Km. That means perimeter is around 3.14x6371 Km = 20 000Km.
Speed of sound is 300m/s more or less.
Ok so actually a 3H around the Earth flight would actually be 6Mach in speed, not 5 ... a 1Hour flight would be Way more then 6Mach!
Just for the purpose of being accurate ...
Now the important question ..what happened to the ZH chat room ??? gone ?
dude perimeter is 44/7 *R and speed of sound is 343 mps :) and then there is a spin ie angular velocity
In reply to I truly wish there was some… by StrikerMax
2 pi r
Circumference is 40.000km
In reply to I truly wish there was some… by StrikerMax