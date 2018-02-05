Cryptos Are Suddenly Soaring

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 02/05/2018 - 15:57

Just as the S&P plummeted into the abyss, tumbling to a low of 24,022 or over 1,500 points...

... cryptos found a bid, and after plunging all day in what until this afternoon was one of the worst days for bitcoin and the crypto space in history, cryptos suddenly blasted off and soared at precisely 3pm just as stocks were crashing, in the process undoing much of today's staggering losses.

 

The move prompted some to ask if the new "great rotation" is out of crashing equities and into post-crash cryptos?

The good news: the 3pm is still here. The bad news, if only for stocks, is that it now appears to target cryptocurrencies.

Comments

manofthenorth NoDebt Feb 5, 2018 4:00 PM Permalink

Nothing says store of value like a 30% round trip in 1 day.

There is NO doubt that we are all being played..........

same as it ever was.

Most of a half a trillion dollars skimmed in the last 7-8 weeks just in cryptos !!!!

That is a lot of bread brother.

Who got it ?

Where did it go ?

Where is it going ?

Inquiring minds want to know !!!

sleigher 38BWD22 Feb 5, 2018 4:36 PM Permalink

They say this is the push down so the BIG money can get in after which we will see it truly take off.  40K??  I guess we will see if all that halfpasthuman stuff has anything to it or its all a bunch of crap.

pods The_merovingian Feb 5, 2018 4:31 PM Permalink

That is what I was going to say.  Seeing the "market cap" halved makes people think that much was withdrawn, or lost. In reality, it is a tiny fraction of that number that is the actual flow.

So all those "Bitcoin billionaires" aren't really billionaires in any liquid sense.  They might be able to access a small fraction of that without reducing their amount left in half.

There has to be a better way of looking at it. I even found myself being caught up in it, seeing my mining proceeds "halved" when in reality, they only dropped a bit, as nethash rose. But the price had dropped considerably. I'm not in any hurry to cash out, so in reality, my value hasn't really changed.

pods

JPMorgan Feb 5, 2018 3:59 PM Permalink

Highly volatile.

BTC is never going to be widely accepted for the payment of goods and services, not while it trades up and down like a fucking roller coaster.