Cryptos Are Suddenly Soaring

Just as the S&P plummeted into the abyss, tumbling to a low of 24,022 or over 1,500 points...
... cryptos found a bid, and after plunging all day in what until this afternoon was one of the worst days for bitcoin and the crypto space in history, cryptos suddenly blasted off and soared at precisely 3pm just as stocks were crashing, in the process undoing much of today's staggering losses.
The move prompted some to ask if the new "great rotation" is out of crashing equities and into post-crash cryptos?
The good news: the 3pm is still here. The bad news, if only for stocks, is that it now appears to target cryptocurrencies.
Comments
I think we're all being played.
Nothing says store of value like a 30% round trip in 1 day.
There is NO doubt that we are all being played..........
same as it ever was.
Most of a half a trillion dollars skimmed in the last 7-8 weeks just in cryptos !!!!
That is a lot of bread brother.
Who got it ?
Where did it go ?
Where is it going ?
Inquiring minds want to know !!!
In reply to I think we're all being… by NoDebt
Bought a smidge of BTC today. But, I don't know if THIS day was the one to BTFD...
In reply to Nothing says store of value… by manofthenorth
I'm sure it's just a coincidence *cough cough*
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Coin Up, Bitchez!
In reply to I'm sure it's just a… by NugginFuts
Dilly Dilly!
In reply to Coin Up, Bitchez! by T-NUTZ
Yo-Yos & Hoe-Hoes Baby! Yo-Yos & Hoe-Hoes!
In reply to Dilly Dilly! by DillyDilly
Stock market to Bitcoin, 'hold my beer'.
In reply to Dilly Dilly! by DillyDilly
when it's raining bitcoins reach for a bucket not a thimble.
Satoshiwarren Nakabuffet
In reply to Stock market to Bitcoin, … by The_merovingian
well, being bitcoin, I think you'll probably know by tomorrow morning
In reply to … by 38BWD22
lol or in half an hour +1
In reply to well, being bitcoin, I think… by quadraspleen
Tak, Erick.
I'll suppose we will know soon enough.
In reply to lol or in half an hour +1 by PolishErick
Umm, im showing all crypto in the red:
https://finance.yahoo.com/cryptocurrencies
In reply to … by 38BWD22
BS click bait article or Tyler playing the pumper.
In reply to Umm, im showing all crypto… by Shillinlikeavillan
Same here, all red. Blockfolio app. I sold 200k BCN for about 1500.00 two weeks ago, bought 200k today for 700.00. :)
In reply to Umm, im showing all crypto… by Shillinlikeavillan
Ya, I wanna know where Tyler is seeing this rebound. I see small rebound, but nothing like he's showing here.
In reply to Umm, im showing all crypto… by Shillinlikeavillan
They say this is the push down so the BIG money can get in after which we will see it truly take off. 40K?? I guess we will see if all that halfpasthuman stuff has anything to it or its all a bunch of crap.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
What did the tea leaves show?
In reply to They say this is the push… by sleigher
A new exchange called Robinhood say they have 1 million people signed up for when they open. Think I read that here. That a lot of new money if true.
Wonder how many peeps know what avatar means. GNX
In reply to They say this is the push… by sleigher
"Bought a smidge of BTC today."
Couldn't resist reaching for the falling knife? Now it's time to HODL your smidge of BTC until it's worth a smidge of dollars.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Those USD have to go somewhere. With the ailing/failing of the USD and other worldwide fiat currencies, people will look to stores of wealth to save their hard-earned cash. Gold, Silver, Cryptos.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Oh, was that your money? Thanks bro!
Stores of value don't grow overnight, if you understand the technology, you understand the value of Bitcoin and where it is today.
Also, don't confuse stock with flow. Market cap is a bad metric for Bitcoin (makes great headlines though).
In reply to Nothing says store of value… by manofthenorth
That is what I was going to say. Seeing the "market cap" halved makes people think that much was withdrawn, or lost. In reality, it is a tiny fraction of that number that is the actual flow.
So all those "Bitcoin billionaires" aren't really billionaires in any liquid sense. They might be able to access a small fraction of that without reducing their amount left in half.
There has to be a better way of looking at it. I even found myself being caught up in it, seeing my mining proceeds "halved" when in reality, they only dropped a bit, as nethash rose. But the price had dropped considerably. I'm not in any hurry to cash out, so in reality, my value hasn't really changed.
pods
In reply to Oh, was that your money?… by The_merovingian
The 'LOG CHART' that Tylers excellently published in a previously thread give a nice perspective to HODLers.
Dilly Dilly!
In reply to That is what I was going to… by pods
It seems like Bitcoin has been tainted by the corrupt banksters and Wall Street. Every market the squid touches turns to manipulation. Someone really wants BTC to stay low and keep going lower. My bet is this little rally will get crushed like all others and we're back down again. Possible reversal around the $6K - $5.5K range.
In reply to The 'LOG CHART' that Tylers… by DillyDilly
not if we don't react.....
In reply to I think we're all being… by NoDebt
Cryptos are soaring? LOL Maybe if your long term time frame is about an hour. It looks more like the 'Dead Cat Bounce' that was ascribed to the Dow earlier.
In reply to not if we don't react..... by Automatic Choke
agreed. cryptos are not 'soaring' on my exchange.
In reply to Cryptos are soaring? LOL … by IH8OBAMA
how about if you've owned them for 4 years? are they not soaring?
In reply to Cryptos are soaring? LOL … by IH8OBAMA
PE
I've owned stocks since 1776. Is that soaring?
In reply to how about if you've owned… by PolishErick
how about if you've owned gold for 34 years? It is soaring. There are now 6 digits in the dollar price. There were only 5 digits in the price when I bought. The first digit of the 5 was a 2.
In reply to how about if you've owned… by PolishErick
Flight to safety into crypto. What's that say for the stock market. Gold only saw a modest blip.
In reply to I think we're all being… by NoDebt
Like a fiddle!
In reply to I think we're all being… by NoDebt
Maybe...but at least it's a new song!
In reply to I think we're all being… by NoDebt
we're all being played.
FIFY
In reply to I think we're all being… by NoDebt
Soaring or sorrying?
In reply to I think we're all being… by NoDebt
Eth-errrrr-e-ummmm FUCK YEAH!
Coming again to save the mother fucking day, yeah
Eth-errrrr-e-ummmm FUCK YEAH!
Blockchain is the only way, yeah
In reply to I think we're all being… by NoDebt
The appropriate music for Bitcoin. Marsz Pogrzebowy
https://youtu.be/3yh2InVsFag
In reply to I think we're all being… by NoDebt
Highly volatile.
BTC is never going to be widely accepted for the payment of goods and services, not while it trades up and down like a fucking roller coaster.
Never say never JP. When BTC hits its next ATH the volatility will be embraced when compared to the ever-declining FRN or other fiat.
In reply to Highly volatile. by JPMorgan
In parlance
"7 (days) of cryptos down the drain!"
But did we give up when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor?
In reply to Never say never JP. When… by TeamDepends
must not let the dow down 1000
Too late.
In reply to must not let the dow down… by Squid Viscous
Plunging, soaring, just another day at the Hedge.
And gold was about the only thing to go up.
EDIT: Treasuries up too, what you would expect.
In reply to Plunging, soaring, just… by Bay of Pigs
real Footage of a Goldmans ALGO running today https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G6o881n35GU
I'd be a wreck today if my future well being was dependent on the market. I'm only entertained.
Cheers!
Cryptos are nothing more than crowd-sourcing.
Capisce?
Simple.
crypto caused me to take a crap-o in my pants-o
It's hilarious!