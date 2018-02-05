"Termination Event" Arrives: Traders Panic As XIV Disintegrates -90% After The Close

We noted earlier that US equity futures were extending losses after the close, but the real panic action is in the volatility complex.
Putting today's VIX move in context, this is among the biggest ever...
And it appears Morgan Stanley was right to bet on VIX hitting 30...
But the real action is in the super-crowded short-vol space.
XIV - The Short VIX ETF - after its relentless diagonal move higher as one after another Target manager sold vol for a living... just disintegrated after-hours, down a stunning 90% to $10.00.
Which is a problem because as we explained last summer, the threshold for an XIV termination event is a -80% drop. What does this mean? Well, in previewing today's events last July, Fasanara Capital explained precisely what is going on last July:
Additional risks arise as ‘liquidity gates’ may be imposed, even in the absence of a spike in volatility. In 2012, for example, the price of TVIX ETN fell 60% in two days, despite relatively benign trading conditions elsewhere in the market. The reason was that the promoter of the volatility-linked note announced that it temporarily suspended further issuances of the ETN due to “internal limits” reached on the size of the ETNs. Furthermore, for some of the volatility-linked notes, the prospectus foresee the possibility of ‘termination events’: for example, for XIV ETF a termination event is triggered if the daily percentage drop exceeds 80%. Then a full wipe-out is avoided insofar as it is preceded by a game-over event.
The reaction of the investor base at play – often retail – holds the potential to create cascading effects and to send shockwaves to the market at large. This likely is a blind spot for markets.
Others expect the same:
Data is chaotic now but key numbers show $VXX IV value at +96.10 % for the day and $SVXY IV down -96.67%. It's likely $XIV & $SVXY terminated. If so their final values will be set by what value the futures were when they closed out their position. Likely at least down 80%.— Vance Harwood (@6_Figure_Invest) February 5, 2018
Those curious can read more on what a XIV termination event is here.
Also, recall that last Thursday saw investors poured a record $520 million into an exchange-traded note that gains when VIX drops...
They chose... poorly.
As one veteran trader (who has seen numerous volatility cycles) exclaimed, "I've never seen anything like this... this is it" referring to the start of the unwind of the biggest aggregate short volatility position the market have ever known.
Obviously this "veteran" trader was not around in 1987.
Quick run to the bank ATM to snatch out $500 in order?
Kassandra: I was around all day that October day in 1987, yep, THAT was one scary day.
-21%..........
In reply to Obviously this "veteran"… by Kassandra
I don't know how one would go about doing this, but an interesting very high risk trade might be to short "strategic metals" in anticipation of a recession. Yet, most of these went up today:
http://www.kitco.com/strategic-metals/
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Show that Bitcoin/Inv. VIX chart!
In reply to … by 38BWD22
BAN These Fucking DERIVATIVES Leveraged Market Gambling Devices . . .
In reply to Show that Bitcoin/Inv. VIX… by Bud Dry
Well timed Mr. Yellen and fuck you Bernanke.
In reply to BAN These by BaBaBouy
They're getting ready to CRASH the economy.
In reply to Well timed Mr. Yellen and… by Haus-Targaryen
nothing else has worked.
They must have a doozy of a memo to release.
In reply to They're getting ready to… by lloll
Short volatility ... the "no brainer" trade of 2017, much like "portfolio insurance" in 1987.
In reply to nothing else has worked. by ironmace
You mean we can't all get out the exit at the same time? Doh!
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Short volatility ... the "no… by The Alarmist
So this morning I bought me a few shares of SQQQ at $18.08, there's a blood bath coming......
In reply to nothing else has worked. by ironmace
"Then a full wipe-out is avoided insofar as it is preceded by a game-over event."
In reply to So this morning I bought me… by Tarzan
THAT is a "gaping" chart.
In reply to "Then a full wipe-out is… by JRobby
Call me stupid, but, why would anyone short the VIX, when it was at record lows?
In reply to THAT is a "gaping" chart. by johngaltfla
Why would anyone sane buy Bitcoin at $19,000?
In reply to Call me stupid, but, why… by Tarzan
I would like to watch that "Margin Call" movie again, but I can no longer stand to watch that creep Spacey. I had to quit watching House of Cards also.
In reply to nothing else has worked. by ironmace
Screw that pedophile
In reply to I would like to watch that … by truthseeker47
I was complaining loudly at the bell why SVXY and XIV were not zero after the VIX spiked to 35. Now the real mystery is why XIV closed close to 100, then dropped 80% after the bell. It was already obvious it should have been down WAY more than that at the close.
Hmmm....
In reply to Well timed Mr. Yellen and… by Haus-Targaryen
"Termination Event" Arrives: Traders Panic As XIV Disintegrates -80% After The Close
My response: ROFL!!! I posted over a dozen comments about the risk of ETF SVXY over on ZH over the last 12 months. I even got some down votes.
I guess no one is laughing now!!!!!!
I really wonder what Tuesday will look like ... anyone holding ETF SVXY is going to be in for one HELL of a SHOCK. Also, SVXY was MARGINABLE!!! ROFL AGAIN!!!! See quote at URL listed below.
https://www.google.com/search?q=svxy+stock&oq=SVXY+STOCK&aqs=chrome.0.6…
It is kind of like holding BITCOIN in a 401K that was purchased with a credit card. OUCH!!!!
Everyone is leveraged as far as the eye can see. I wonder how the MARGIN DEBT is holding up.
In reply to I was complaining loudly at… by Zero_Ledge
Maybe SEC short-selling restrictions on XIV, SVXY prevented arbitrage while the market was open? Or people didn't realize what they were holding? But who was buying XIV at 99 at the close when the VIX (and VIX futures) had already rocketed to ~35 ???
In reply to "Termination Event" Arrives:… by GUS100CORRINA
Quick question to the congregation..... Did the PPT blow the better part of a trillion dollars to jack this thing off the lows?
WE rule the world muthafuckers..... Combichrist meets Mad Max.. good for a day like this.....
Ooh what a day... Ooh what a lovely day....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HmHXdzYFDlk
In reply to Maybe SEC short-selling… by Zero_Ledge
Um, the game is rigged. ETF's especially.
In reply to I was complaining loudly at… by Zero_Ledge
Shoulda had a UVXY.
https://www.google.com/search?source=hp&ei=wuB4WuimII3H5gL05LnYAg&q=uvx…
Don't understand it, don't have money in it.
Like cryptos though, it is a ball to watch.
Let's look at a Tyler post / analysis from six months ago.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-20/nightmare-scenario-quantifyin…
In reply to BAN These by BaBaBouy
How about a 2 cent tax on transactions. Either the Wall Street machines get out of the game or they help pay-off the national debt.
In reply to BAN These by BaBaBouy
A tobin tax on the ultra wealthy.. no matter where they go they get taxed.. or locked up in a hotel and then prison.
In reply to How about a 2 cent tax on… by sherlockolms
Nothing would get paid down if you give CONgress 2 percent. They would just spend MOAR!
In reply to How about a 2 cent tax on… by sherlockolms
Nothing from nothing leaves nothing.
Sing it, Brother Billy!
In reply to BAN These by BaBaBouy
They would go up if the buyers were under the impression that a War might be imminent. Not much modern gear will work without Rare Earths. There was a Rare Earths mine being developed in San Bernadino but that whole process is apparently an Eco-Nightmare and most of the Ugly stuff is coming from China, if not all of it, at least at this time.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
If a war happened it is likely it would be fought with what is there now. It will be over before much more could be made let alone mined.
In reply to They would go up if the… by Twee Surgeon
Depends on what you call over. For the big powers, it is a come as you are war. For the little guy trying to hang onto his last bag of rice, it is going to be a long affair.
In reply to If a war happened it is… by JohninMK
Recessions, hard times create the foundation for wars. Wars need strategic metals like lead, iron, niobium, copper, platinum, cobalt......
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Terminal velocity crash signaled by Greenspan, Katz and Yellen. The Jews ran for the exit, this spooked the herd.
Robot AI trading programs triggered a reverse market, making money going down, these trading systems, make money going up and make money going down. In this case, when will it stop? We could see each session a sell off as huge positions take time to unwind.
In the back ground, we're seeing a global sell off. How long this continues is the question, but we could be seeing a global economic realignment.
Derivative bets are now making money on the down side. The down side market now has a mind of it's own.
Where it stops no one knows, hang on. It was the best of times, it was the end of times...
In reply to Recessions, hard times… by 107cicero
You forgot uranium.
In reply to Recessions, hard times… by 107cicero
how 'bout shorting precision machined rotating load-transfer components? ;-)
In reply to … by 38BWD22
You leave my rear end out of this. ;)
In reply to how 'bout shorting precision… by New_Meat
Stay away from modern art. http://mileswmathis.com/launder.pdf
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Dammit, I was looking into some long VIX futures last week, but got too busy with work to execute. Oh well.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
That'll learn ya to let work interfere with anything... :)
In reply to Dammit, I was looking into… by yomutti2
Anyone who does VIX analysis REMEMBER. Market maker (the true counter-party) the OCC will make sure to burn the VIX shorts with a double top. Do not short this until you see the second top!
In reply to … by 38BWD22
You are 'assuming' that one day, relatively soon, everything is just going to snap back to where it was before.
Don't think that is going to happen this time.
In reply to Anyone who does VIX analysis… by zebra77a
Or, MS is in on the volatility scam. Without churn these fckrs are broke.
In reply to You are 'assuming' that one… by east of eden
Morgan Stanley....
the ROCK!!!
In reply to And it appears Morgan… by nope-1004
“Don't think that is going to happen this time.”
It’s different this time?
In reply to You are 'assuming' that one… by east of eden
This was the biggest free money trade Ive ever seen in my life. All you could eat right after the close. short xiv hedged long with svxy. Free 35-40 points or bout 50% return. Would be like GOOG and GOOGL trading 50% apart suddenly and you could slap on what you wanted. Fucking truly sick somebody got destroyed. Ive seen big edges, but never anything like that. I was actually saying to myself as I kept putting it on, this cant be right what the fuck am i missing here.
In reply to Anyone who does VIX analysis… by zebra77a
a glitch. the experts will have fixed it by tomorrow, probably some software version mismatch.
prepare for unprecedented prosperity.
In reply to Anyone who does VIX analysis… by zebra77a
the VIX (plane ole vanilla) calls exp/feb28 were a screaming 'BUY'
very cheap contracts just a week ago
needless to say i'm gloating$$$
In reply to Dammit, I was looking into… by yomutti2
Me too in 1987. Hope it drops 21% tomorrow, will be exciting to watch !
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Circuit breaker stops at 7% I think it is. All that does in a real drop is extend it.
In reply to Me too in 1987. Hope it… by Spectre
Yes. First breaker at 7% and the next at 13%. At 20% the market closes for the day.
In reply to Circuit breaker stops at 7%… by AlphaSeraph
I remember in my office (small tech business) the owner started saying something crazy was happening, and we ended up with like 20 employees huddled around a 4" portable TV set. Picture of that would have been historically interesting.
To say the media was freaking out would be an understatement. Hell of a day. Honestly I think it affected people more that day than 9/11 did -- though a week later no question 9/11 had a much longer lasting impact.
In reply to … by 38BWD22