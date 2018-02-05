"Termination Event" Arrives: Traders Panic As XIV Disintegrates -90% After The Close

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 02/05/2018 - 16:51

We noted earlier that US equity futures were extending losses after the close, but the real panic action is in the volatility complex.

Putting today's VIX move in context, this is among the biggest ever...

And it appears Morgan Stanley was right to bet on VIX hitting 30...

But the real action is in the super-crowded short-vol space.

XIV - The Short VIX ETF - after its relentless diagonal move higher as one after another Target manager sold vol for a living... just disintegrated after-hours, down a stunning 90% to $10.00.

Which is a problem because as we explained last summer, the threshold for an XIV termination event is a -80% drop. What does this mean? Well, in previewing today's events last July, Fasanara Capital explained precisely what is going on last July:

Additional risks arise as ‘liquidity gates’ may be imposed, even in the absence of a spike in volatility. In 2012, for example, the price of TVIX ETN fell 60% in two days, despite relatively benign trading conditions elsewhere in the market. The reason was that the promoter of the volatility-linked note announced that it temporarily suspended further issuances of the ETN due to “internal limits” reached on the size of the ETNs. Furthermore, for some of the volatility-linked notes, the prospectus foresee the possibility of ‘termination events’: for example, for XIV ETF a termination event is triggered if the daily percentage drop exceeds 80%. Then a full wipe-out is avoided insofar as it is preceded by a game-over event.

The reaction of the investor base at play – often retail – holds the potential to create cascading effects and to send shockwaves to the market at large. This likely is a blind spot for markets.

Others expect the same:

Those curious can read more on what a XIV termination event is here.

Also, recall that last Thursday  saw investors poured a record $520 million into an exchange-traded note that gains when VIX drops...

They chose... poorly.

As one veteran trader (who has seen numerous volatility cycles) exclaimed, "I've never seen anything like this... this is it" referring to the start of the unwind of the biggest aggregate short volatility position the market have ever known.

GUS100CORRINA Zero_Ledge Feb 5, 2018 6:18 PM Permalink

My response: ROFL!!! I posted over a dozen comments about the risk of ETF SVXY over on ZH over the last 12 months. I even got some down votes.

I guess no one is laughing now!!!!!!

I really wonder what Tuesday will look like ... anyone holding ETF SVXY is going to be in for one HELL of a SHOCK. Also, SVXY was MARGINABLE!!! ROFL AGAIN!!!! See quote at URL listed below.

https://www.google.com/search?q=svxy+stock&oq=SVXY+STOCK&aqs=chrome.0.6…

It is kind of like holding BITCOIN in a 401K that was purchased with a credit card. OUCH!!!!

Everyone is leveraged as far as the eye can see. I wonder how the MARGIN DEBT is holding up.

Twee Surgeon 38BWD22 Feb 5, 2018 5:44 PM Permalink

They would go up if the buyers were under the impression that a War might be imminent. Not much modern gear will work without Rare Earths. There was a Rare Earths mine being developed in San Bernadino but that whole process is apparently an Eco-Nightmare and most of the Ugly stuff is coming from China, if not all of it, at least at this time.

MK ULTRA Alpha 107cicero Feb 5, 2018 6:06 PM Permalink

Terminal velocity crash signaled by Greenspan, Katz and Yellen. The Jews ran for the exit, this spooked the herd.

Robot AI trading programs triggered a reverse market, making money going down, these trading systems, make money going up and make money going down. In this case, when will it stop? We could see each session a sell off as huge positions take time to unwind.

In the back ground, we're seeing a global sell off. How long this continues is the question, but we could be seeing a global economic realignment.

Derivative bets are now making money on the down side. The down side market now has a mind of it's own.

Where it stops no one knows, hang on. It was the best of times, it was the end of times...

overbet zebra77a Feb 5, 2018 5:25 PM Permalink

This was the biggest free money trade Ive ever seen in my life. All you could eat right after the close. short xiv hedged long with svxy. Free 35-40 points or bout 50% return. Would be like GOOG and GOOGL trading 50% apart suddenly and you could slap on what you wanted. Fucking truly sick somebody got destroyed. Ive seen big edges, but never anything like that. I was actually saying to myself as I kept putting it on, this cant be right what the fuck am i missing here.

seek 38BWD22 Feb 5, 2018 6:06 PM Permalink

I remember in my office (small tech business) the owner started saying something crazy was happening, and we ended up with like 20 employees huddled around a 4" portable TV set. Picture of that would have been historically interesting.

To say the media was freaking out would be an understatement. Hell of a day. Honestly I think it affected people more that day than 9/11 did -- though a week later no question 9/11 had a much longer lasting impact.