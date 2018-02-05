Kolanovic Admits He Was Wrong, Says Central Banks May Step In To Halt The Crash

How the market's mighty wizards have fallen.
Just last Thursday, JPM's head quant Marko Kolanovic, the man who once moved markets with one word, predicted that the recent crash in stocks was nothing to be worried about, and that quants wouldn't liquidate into it, to wit:
Equity price momentum is positive and trend followers are not likely to reduce equity exposure. While the recent move was concerning for its correlation properties (bonds, equities and commodities all going lower), overall the volatility of multi-asset portfolio is still very low, and the increase was relatively small (e.g., increased from ~4% to ~5%). Also, there are other circumstances that are not in favor of a continued sell-off – we are in the midst of one of the strongest earnings seasons in the US, and global growth continues to be strong.
Two trading days later, and nearly 2000 Dow points lower, that assessment could not be more wrong.
So, now that systematic funds got clearly blown up, and for countless retail investors using XIV to short volatility this may well be the end following termination events at short-vol ETFs such as XIV, Kolanovic is out with a note in which he expresses renewed hope that the cataclysmic move of the past few days - driven entirely by either CTAs, risk parity, vol-targeting funds or all of the above - is nothing but a scratch.
Here is his note:
In last week’s note, we noted that volatility, at the time, was not sufficient to trigger systematic strategy de-risking. On Friday, the market dropped ~2% on a day when bonds were down ~40bps. The move on Friday was helped by market makers’ hedging of option positions (as gamma positions turned from long to short midday). Friday’s move, on its own, was significant as it pushed realized volatility higher, which is a signal for many volatility targeting strategies to de-risk. Anecdotally, broad knowledge about the risk of systematic selling kept many investors fearful and waiting on the sidelines (both in equity and volatility markets). Midday today, short-term momentum turned negative (1M S&P 500 price return), resulting in selling from trend-following strategies.
... which, of course, is something Marko said would not happen. Anyway, back to the note:
Further outflows resulted from index option gamma hedging, covering of short volatility trades, and volatility targeting strategies. These technical flows, in the absence of fundamental buyers, resulted in a flash crash at ~3:10pm
today. At one point, the Dow was down more than 6%, and later partially recovered. After-hours, the VIX reached 38 and futures more than doubled—it is not clear at this point how this will reflect on various short volatility products (e.g., some volatility ETPs traded down over 50% after hours).
Actually, with the XIV down 80% on the day, tracking the VIX, it most likely means a termination event is imminent.
So what happens next according to the JPM head quant? In short: don't worry, all shall be well.
Today’s large increase of market volatility will clearly contribute to further outflows from systematic strategies in the days ahead (volatility targeting, risk parity, CTAs, short volatility). The total amount of these outflows may add to ~$100bn, as things stand.
As a reminder, this is roughly half the $190 billion number cited by Goldman as the total amount in global equity selling over the next few weeks. Both numbers would be large enough to lead to further dramatic downside in the stock market.
And here comes the damage control:
However, we want to point out the massive divergence between strong market fundamentals and equity price action over the past few days. The large market decline over the past few days will likely draw fundamental investors and even trigger pension fund rebalances (those that rebalance on weight thresholds).
And if that's not enough to wake the BTFDers out of their shocked daze, here come the big guns:
We also want to highlight a strong probability of policy makers stepping in to calm the market.
Right, because when you get a call so incredibly wrong, there is nothing quite like central banks bailling you out.
Finally, here is Kolanovic's advice after the biggest point drop in Dow Jones history: just BTFD:
Rapid sell-offs, such as the one today, can also be followed by market bounce backs as liquidity gets exhausted by programmatic selling. With next year P/E on the S&P 500 now below 16, further positive impacts of tax reform and stabilization of bond yields (e.g., note the current record level of CFTC bond short positions), we think that the ongoing market selloff ultimately presents a buying opportunity.
On Thursday, when commenting on Kolanovic's painfully sanguine assessment, we said that it was "Almost as if Gandalf was given the tap on the shoulder..."
Now, we sadly know for sure.
30K HERE WE COME!!! I might even buy some SVXY or XIV if those fuckers are still listed.
You're up, Mr Powell.
Welcome to your first day in the new job.
It was obvious
but ..... no one saw it coming! ... must .... bail out ... kikes ... too..... big to ....... fail! .... need .... vasoline ....
"May all policy makers stepping in to calm markets step in horse shit, slip, and break their dentures."
That would be funny as hell. Come to think of it.
Why wouldn't the Fed step in, we have been following the same policies as Japan for years
Because they want to teach Trump a lesson?? That THEY (the FED) controls the economy, not Trump.
They are letting it crash. Maybe not all at once, but it's going down all the same.
The average human can't wrap their head around big numbers like Trillions. They get it wrong. A scientist can and does. The jokers at the FED are not scientists! If they try another QE, fiat is dead.
13 before 30. This is Japan, January 1990. If the Fed tries to bailk out the stock market now, they will make the resultant fall even worse. Because remember, there are two bubbles, the one in stocks and the one in bonds. And its the bond bubble that is calling the shots now. Anything the Fed does that is perceived as inflationary will spike bond yields, leading to further stock selling.
A fundamental paradigm shift is occurring in financial markets that will end the status quo way investors have been earning money in financial markets for the last eight years. The inevitable inflationary pressures finally have arrived, and the Fed is no where close to having a handle on them. Until that happens the bond market will not stabilize. And to stabilize the bond market by controlling inflationary pressures, the Fed will have to increase short term rates by a substantive amount in excess of the trailing twelve month inflation rate. That means stock price multiples will have to adjust to a world where margin interest rates are equal or greater than dividend rates, which will restrict speculative buying and return stock price multiples back to 15 instead of 25. To do that, stocks will need to shed 40% of their over-inflated values, meaning Dow 15,000 instead of Dow 25,000. As markets always overshoot, Dow 13,000+ becomes likely.
To go from 1500 to 800 down in the blink of an eye takes about $200 billion on the Dow,....may.... I think definately
Bad is good remember
It makes sense...the central banks that caused the problems are going to step in to "fix" the problems.
And fuck the middle and working-classes too while they're saving their big business, speculator and banker scum buddies. Joy all around!
I don't think much of your taste in sheep.
If you were in anything non-liquid there can be all the promises that a central bank may want to make, but at the end of the day it is debt-deflation so lets look at the real math..
When to many debts chase too few dollars circulating in an economy you create debt deflation.
Anyone really wondering how the fuck this ends?
On a bright note the ultra-wealthy like Soros lost much more than you...
wonderful time to sell to pay your taxes..
QE-FOREVER!
"Programs, Programs... Get your Print Programs here! Can't tell one Ponzi from another without a Print Program!"
Dont believe QE will fix this one; too many forces from different angles are stacking up. The Fed does not have the tools to arrest this one - money alone wont stabilize or strangle the robots this time. If this was just your typical ETF or equity sell off, the Fed could handle it; but alas it is not!
Why not?? They can create INFINITE dollars. So they can make the STAWK market go to infinity and beyond. If they SO CHOOSE. They don't like Trump or the conservatives, so they are going to teach them a lesson. Remember, we have elections in about 10 months.
Often wrong but never in doubt.
BTFD. If she drops further, BTFD again.
So they can 'allow' a ridiculous euphoric melt up but not allow a correction?
They tried to do that in the past before and failed.
They kept blowing the bubbles and now I hope it truly blows them up into tiny pieces
Weak shell perish... I mean shell be bailed out.
Snowflake "Markets"
This guy is your typical sell side idiot. He says the Fed will step in - WTF does he think caused this mess!! The robots will overwhelm the system. If you are in anything semi or non-liquid; god help you!
Complacency used to rule.
Who wins?
---> Fed's Plunge Protection (Up Arrow)
---> Reversion to Mean (Down Arrow)
The DOW has run up 10k in the last year alone and these little fucks are puking at a 5% drawdown? We’re not even into long overdue correction territory.
Sorry. Backstop for the 1%.
There is a whole generation of trader that has never known "fear" and "terror" in having his wealth destroyed. Well, that changes tonight. This whole "market" is an accident waiting to happen.
Ten Years After: “I’d love to change the world.”
https://youtu.be/J7-8sCLWwLk
The USSA's politburo is WAY better than the USSR's one used to be.
Well, I WAS all in TLT.
Ka-ching!
These bureaucrats are blatant criminals.
Did they step in to keep the market shorts from losing money when the market was climbing to crazy new heights? If they print money to buy stocks now to prevent declines, they are stealing someone's purchasing power through inflating the money supply; that is criminal.
How about the people who were astute enough to put on short positions early Monday of last week, and who are now sitting on large profits resulting from their analytical skills and for taking a risk few were willing to take.
Screw these Federal Reserve criminals; I hope I live long enough to see them hanging from lamp posts.
Fortunately for the bears, the FED probably can't stop this runaway freight train. S&P500 should drop 25% from its recent high and NASDAQ Composite Index should shave 33% from its recent high. It is all about multiple cycles first coming together to create the abnormal highs and now turning at similar times, essentially dropping the market off a cliff. This looks to be a remarkable February and March, and stagnant 2018 for the markets.
Was there any doubt?
Nope ... it just took so long to get to this point and like any good disaster movie you got to see the end.
Amusing ... if the FED does not step in with all the other Cb's to fix this they are dead, finito,exterminated.
When faced with such a proposition what would you do?
Two ways though NIRP and crush the system because they have not banned cash yet or more QE.
The latter for now.
Maybe best question is when do they step in, day 3 seems a bit unlikely .... Haven't even tested the curbs yet.
He said " renewed Hope " .... That must be like a "renewed strategy".
Thought for a minute you said renewed rope ... I guess that is renewed Hope!
Those long the ( Free Money trade of the Century ) XIV might be looking for a rope tonight.
