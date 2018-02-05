Russia's "Dreadful Threat" To Britain

Authored by Brian Cloughley via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
It is claimed that Russia is menacing Britain. Please don’t burst out laughing. This is a serious business. The defence minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the colourful Mr Gavin Williamson, told enthralled readers of the xenophobic right wing Daily Telegraph newspaper (a sad and stumbling shadow of its former distinguished self) that Russia is a “real threat” to the UK.
Williamson wrote that Russia was examining energy cables and pipelines between the UK and the EU, and warned that sabotage could come by a cyber-attack, missile or undersea activity. He asked “Why would they keep photographing and looking at power stations, why are they looking at the interconnectors that bring so much electricity and so much energy into our country?”
And well he might ask that question, because all that anyone needs to do is tap Google Search and up will come dozens of maps showing exactly where power stations are located, by type, in Britain. Here is just one example, published by the UK’s Daily Mail newspaper.
And here’s Pembroke Combined Cycle Power Plant in west Wales.
There are thousands of maps and photographs published showing power plants, pipelines and cables all over Europe. And Russia, like other countries, has satellites that show in exquisite detail everything that is capable of being photographed. If it wants information about any of the creaking power infrastructure in poor old Britain there is no need to send a spook out of John Le Carré to “look at power stations.” The BBC pointed this out to its listeners in reporting the comment by Russia’s defence Ministry spokesman that “for the minister's information, all data regarding the location of British power stations and pipelines is as secret as, for instance, photographs and the location of Westminster Abbey or Big Ben.”
The absurdity of Williamson’s excited warning tends to erode his reputation for high intelligence, but then it is only too often, as observed in the analysis ‘Clever Sillies’, that “the most intelligent people are more likely than those of average intelligence to have novel but silly ideas, and therefore to believe and behave maladaptively.”
Williamson is not alone in delivering breath-taking allegations of the supposedly active Russian danger. The BBC noted that “he was backed by former First Sea Lord [civilian head of the Royal Navy] and security minister Lord West, who told the paper he was ‘absolutely certain’ Russia was looking at how to get into the UK's critical infrastructure.” His words echoed those of the head of the National Cyber Security Centre, Ciaran Martin, who alleged that Russia had already staged attacks against Britain's media, telecommunications and energy sectors over the past year.
Then came the observation that all this “comes as the Ministry of Defence is under pressure to avoid cuts that could be coming from the Treasury.”
When needing money, it is most tempting for politicians and their adherents to conjure up a threat that can be neither disproved nor discounted and is attractive to believe. These people don’t need to provide evidence to back up their assertions (look at Trump), and the magic word “patriotism” is always implied, hanging unsaid but majestically dominant over those whose prudence and rationality are always defeated by the hype of contrived nationalistic fervour. That’s how the manic promoters of Brexit have managed to do so much damage to the essentially decent spirit of the people of the United Kingdom, and polarise the nation.
It appears that Mr Williamson is trying his best to obtain a lot of money out of an unwilling finance ministry (the Treasury) in order to stop or at least slow down the decline in effectiveness of Britain’s Army, Navy and Air Force, which attracted the attention of the UK’s satirical magazine Private Eye some months ago:
There is no doubt that Britain’s defence forces are in a parlous state. They are at their lowest strength for over a century, and their capabilities have declined alarmingly. On February 4 the BBC reported that “A government review has proposed axing up to 2,000 marines and the Royal Navy's two specialist landing ships, but a Commons Defence Select Committee report said such cuts would be ‘militarily illiterate’,” which is far from reassuring to those remaining in the sadly depleted armed services.
When I joined the British Army in 1958 the strength of the Royal Artillery, alone, was some 80,000. The most recent reports indicate that the entire army now numbers “77,440 fully trained regular soldiers.” Not only that, but good soldiers are leaving the army (as I hear in London which I’m visiting as I write this piece) because their conditions of service are terrible and the dreaded “outsourcing” of support services — Britain’s disastrous privatisation racket — has badly affected the ethos of the military family, be that centred on land, sea or air.
But Williamson is not noted for his devotion to family, either his own or others. He is utterly bereft of sympathy or solicitude for those members of society who are disadvantaged through no fault of their own.
For example, in Parliament he has consistently voted against measures to advance equality and human rights while voting in favour of reducing people’s benefits, and against raising them at least in line with prices. He has also voted against paying higher benefits over longer periods for those unable to work due to disability or illness. He voted against making it illegal for people to discriminate against others on the basis of caste and in favour of repealing the Human Rights Act 1998. You get the picture : he’s hardly a caring and compassionate human being.
According to the British Government “The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise from the nation that those who serve or have served, and their families, are treated fairly. We’re working with businesses, local authorities, charities and community organisations to support the forces through services, policy and projects.” Yet it is a matter of record that Mr Williamson “voted against strengthening this covenant. He has voted against a legally binding covenant set out in law and against public bodies considering the effects of people’s service in the forces when setting healthcare, education and housing policies.”
Given his history of intolerance, coldness and insensitivity Williamson is hardly the sort of defence minister to engender support and respect from the armed forces, but that factor would not even enter his mind. What is uppermost in his mind is that the way to the political top of the Conservative Party is to attract attention and headlines and that one way of achieving publicity is to jump on the anti-Russia bandwagon by declaring that Russia is determined to “Damage [Britain’s] economy, rip its infrastructure apart, actually cause thousands and thousands and thousands of deaths, but actually have an element of creating total chaos within the country.”
Fortunately, in addition to the editors of Britain’s Private Eye magazine, some other people and organisations have a sense of humour and treated Williamson’s nutty outburst with calm derision. Russia’s defence ministry spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov, summed it up in a way that got a lot of positive attention in Britain.
His pithy observation was that “Gavin Williamson in his fiery crusade for military budget money appears to have lost his grasp on reason. His fears about Russia getting pictures of power plants and studying the routes of British pipelines are worthy of a comic plot or a Monty Python's Flying Circus sketch.”
Farce marches on.
Comments
Send out the non-carrying carrier.
I got to "xenophobic right wing" and quit reading.
In reply to Send out the non-carrying… by researchfix
Beat me to it.
Especially the Telegraph. WTF? More like Common-sense-o-phobic left wing.
Anyway, they think Russia is going to attack anywhere in western Europe?
The only way Russia could attack Europe with no repercussions is if they all converted to islam yesterday. I can see Britain's police and military now......"please kill anyone you want and rape all the women. We don't want to appear islamophobic , after all".
In reply to I got to "xenophobic right… by Haus-Targaryen
How many million Muslims has England already let in? And their army has only 77,000 trained members? When the towel heads stop getting dole, then there won't be a single soldier left to protect anyone in the baltics, let alone stop a Russian invasion.
In reply to Beat me to it… by ACP
You touch an important point. Wherever you see thousands of Soros migrants being injected, that is a country that has been deemed expendable and unlikely to survive the Reset as anything more than a sociocultural and economic wasteland, save for a few pockets of civilization where the Blood-Dimm'd Tide can be held back for a while.
In reply to How many million Muslims has… by Heros
Hey hey, Ho ho, all white countries got to go!
In reply to You touch an important point… by Lore
The US and UK are both in the process of self-destruction. Russia just has to wait.
In reply to Hey hey, Ho ho, all white… by Joomanji64
Mises wrote exactly the same thing about the USSR. He said the USA does not have to do anything because socialism always collapses by its self which is the process the whole of the west is in at the moment.
What we have to look forwards to, is when it does happen, folks will realize socialism does not work and there will be a massive swing to the right and they will not let the state anywhere near their money. We have to go through the process where private pension vaporize, sovereign bonds default, NHS collapses and real estate collapses by at least 50%. Most folks are like Ostrich's, they stick their heads in the sand trying to ignore the decline in front of their eyes and will only act when they feel PAIN.
In reply to The US and UK are both in… by giovanni_f
You forgot the part where Mises's tribe of socialists holdomorded 7-10 million Ukrainians by starvation. Parents ended up eating their own children before before Stalin and his jew cronies sent them to death camps in Siberia.
Mises, being a jew, doesn't like going into how his tribe designed socialism to destroy goy culture, or about how nasty they were and are to those other races that they consider to be merely "cattle".
In reply to Mises wrote exactly the same… by JohnGaltUk
I better get my stuff ready:
1) duct tape;
2) scissors;
3) gas mask;
4) desk to crawl under (or cardboard box to crawl into).
After colluding in America's 2017 election, no telling what that crazy and wild Putin will do!
ROFL!
In reply to You forgot the part where… by Heros
The Ministry of Defence needs a new boogeyman to increase funding.
Just like the US needs vietcong, er, terrorists.
In reply to I better get my stuff ready:… by Son of Loki
What they need more than anything is healthy White British people.
Too bad the government didn't encourage their growth before now.
In reply to … by BennyBoy
If they wanted to, Russia could wipe the UK off the face of the earth in less time that it would take to say "jolly good show". But why would they bother? The UK doesn't matter (other than as Robin the the US Batman) so why waste the effort? And leaving the UK alone is probably desirable so that the Oligarchs can hide their funds in the British Virgin Islands and the Caymans, safely out of Washington;s reach!
In reply to The US and UK are both in… by giovanni_f
Brexit talks latest: EU to target UK tax haven territories as trade negotiations begin
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/brexit-talks-latest-eu-uk…
England-Russian Brexit trade deal...
Jerusalem & Washington say when to get off that pot...LOL!
https://www.financialsecrecyindex.com/introduction/fsi-2018-results
In reply to If they wanted to, Russia… by philipat
and all of europe as well - except those states that don;t want the muslim immigrants
In reply to The US and UK are both in… by giovanni_f
Giorgi Schwarz...aka JEWrge Seweros, funny how the joos media doesn't mention he is JWO, working for Greater Israel
In reply to You touch an important point… by Lore
Why would anyone possibly want to invade England? And if anyone did, the home forces, 20 million simpering twits, would bore them to surrender.
In reply to How many million Muslims has… by Heros
The yids have launched full on multi-front suppression of the truth operations. Their front lines are getting stretched very thin, even more so than Germany's in 1941-44.
In reply to I got to "xenophobic right… by Haus-Targaryen
I just Googled " Is Putin Democratically Elected?" and each headline is insinuating that he is a tyrant. The question is posed in Quora where the hasbots have infested it with their typical, lies, smears and baseless propaganda.
In reply to The yids have launched full… by Heros
Just look at the google images of "white men with white girlfriends"
https://www.google.com/search?q=white+men+with+white+girlfriends&source…
Every image shows the miscegenation that is being pushed on whites.
The mind control operations are at full throttle.
In reply to I just Googled " Is Putin… by AViewFromDublin
You almost don't see commercials or ads anymore of a white girl with a white guy.
Interestingly, no one seems to want to show anyone with a black woman. No wonder black females are so angry; seems no one wants them. Not even the lefties.
In reply to Just look at the google… by Heros
I figured I just couldn't see them. You know, they're there, but my brain hides them from me because of my patriarchalphobicprivilege whatever.
Then I realized: no, it's all fubar. Ignore it and, like syphilis, it will go away.
In reply to You almost don't see… by Son of Loki
duhhhhhh, 7 jewish men control 98% of the joos media, you can look that up, unless you'd rather call me silly names.
Bronfman, Iger, Moonves, joocetera joocetera joocetera.....It's why whites and Christians are demonized with impunity as well as why all white countries have got to go! Like those Russians, who won't embrace DIEversity. How dare they want their own country!
In reply to I just Googled " Is Putin… by AViewFromDublin
libturdastiq russia DELLUSION!!
In reply to I got to "xenophobic right… by Haus-Targaryen
JOOturdastiq is more like it. The libs just share the JWO's dream of the destruction of all white countries. get with the program. They are the JWOS lackeys, not the masterminds. Libs don't run 98% of all the media, ashkenazi joos doos!
In reply to libturdastiq russia… by RattieNomNom
i see CORBYN winning the next election
I like him.. why... because he hates these FASCIST BANKSTERS
As much as i dont agree with communism, i think the fascist banksters and their money printing are far worse. Atleast under
communism people all have something to eat and a roof over their head. Im sure people will say "yeah for how long under communism"
true communism isnt a long term utopis, but atleast its inclusive and exclusive like the fascist bankster economy we have today which only serves one group of people .. the older landholders and asset holders.
Corbyn might even put a few hundred billionaires in jail and nationalise their assets......... thatll be a dood day to see all those "illgotten"gains based on bankster relations evaporate.. and a few pollies in their too.
Give these banksters enough rope and they will hang themselves because they all beleive in the BTFD FED mentality...... The BOE FED BOJ are all omnipotent in their eyes, but they dont understand how markets work.
Yesterdys equity market action is just the begining imo
Wait till yeilds get raised by the banks due to a liquidity crunch!
In reply to I got to "xenophobic right… by Haus-Targaryen
It won't make any difference so long as you still have a Rothschild Central Bank and money created as debt backed by nothing. And the response of the Central Banks, including BOE, to this latest correction will probably be to panic and go back to the only thing they know to do: print more money, a/k/a QE to infinity. Which will further trash the fiat currency regimens.
Even now, UK runs a budget deficit although declining, so the National debt continues to climb and is amongst the highest anywhere as a ratio to GDP. There hasn't been any austerity in reality. But if Corbyn gets elected all bets are off and the UK is finished as he in creases taxes on "the rich" (Including hard-working middle class folks who are already struggling), re-nationaises everything and embarks upon massive borrowing to pay for irresponsible social benefits and public sector pay rises.
The only good thing is that, with the already unsustainable debt load, it won't be long this time until Corbyn runs out of other peoples money.
In reply to i see CORBYN winning the… by peterk
Better still let us get shot of the 'Government' altogether!
Government = control of the mind (Latin)
We all need to re-discover ourselves. We have standing, not status.
We are Private men and women, not incorporated PERSONS = public slaves.
In reply to It won't make any difference… by philipat
Well I would never have believed it ....
The last minister of defence Fallon was a wanker ....
But this an even bigger wanker!
The British population has more to fear from its own "criminal thieving deep state" than any Russian.
NOT INTERESTED CRIMINAL UK GOIVERNMENT.
In reply to I got to "xenophobic right… by Haus-Targaryen
Williamson manipulated himself into the job. He is an idiot.
In reply to Send out the non-carrying… by researchfix
He is one of the new breed of millenial politicians who have been educated to be assholes for the globalists.
In reply to Williamson manipulated… by Thoresen
Quick, someone call The Church Police! XD
In reply to Send out the non-carrying… by researchfix
Maybe Britain could feel more secure if they stopped supporting the Russophobic Kiev regime. As long as they are keen to underwrite the ongoing mass murder of ethnic Russians, they have reasons to be fearful.
Why stop with Ukraine? When it comes to ethnic cleansing and genocide (((England))) has its fingers in the pie all over the planet.
England is heads and shoulders ahead of every other country on the planet for centuries of murder and destruction of peoples and cultures. Except for god's chosen, of course.
In reply to Maybe Britain could feel… by WernerHeisenberg
Destruction of culture is a good thing, not a bad one... Cultures are not equal.
And the idea that the UK was particularly better at murder than locals just shows a complete ignorance of non western history.
In reply to Why stop with Ukraine? When… by Heros
Sounds pretty yid to me.
Perhaps not in numbers of cultures, but in sheer numbers of people and scale of destruction, I think they do. Just think of Balfour agreement and all the people murdered in its lead up and aftermath.
(((English))) "Lord" Rothschild was also behind the Russian Revolution, the murder of the czar and the murder of millions of Russians and other slavs.
Thats an awful lot of murder hanging on the necks of the English, especially in light of their belief that they somehow "civilized" the planet.
In reply to Destruction of culture is a… by css1971
There's a reason the world calls them "Perfidious Albion". The current Empire is a 2.0 upgrade of the former Brutish Empire of suffering and genocide. Just ask the natives of Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Kenya, India...
https://listverse.com/2014/02/04/10-evil-crimes-of-the-british-empire/
In reply to "Destruction of culture is a… by Heros
Britain's armed forces are in decline due to the (refuted) prospect of the creation of a EU Army - something our politicians laughed at when it was put to them but is now clearly on the cards post Brexit.
Similarly the 'aggressive Russian' meme is constantly played out in the media (air space 'incursions', ship transits, the recent 'monster torpedo' etc) to try to create the needed 'enemy' to either justify military expenditure or prepare us for conflict.
If the armed forces want an enemy to fight, funds to do so and zero complaint from the British public - in fact quite the opposite - they should recognise the UK's Muslim threat and play THAT as the major factor. I'd throw them my loose change straight away.
In reply to Maybe Britain could feel… by WernerHeisenberg
On a long enough Keynsian timeline you end up servicing the debt so unable to afford an army.
We are there ... AKA Pensions, NHS, everything.
Going to get worse also.
In reply to Britain's armed forces are… by kellys_eye
The grave threat to Britain is importing Muslims.
The only threat Russia poses is warning them about such folly.
The British seem unable to accept that they are no longer a serious threat to anyone.
In reply to The grave threat to Britain… by ebworthen
Other than ourselves....
In reply to The British seem unable to… by luckylongshot
The British establishment may not be a recognised threat but when the British people are backed into a corner then there are many examples in history when we have been seriously under-estimated.
In reply to The British seem unable to… by luckylongshot
The gravest threat to Britain is the Zionist control of their government which implement these policies in the first place. Simple Equation:
No Zionism = No Muslim Immigration = No Open Borders = No Cultural Marxism.
In reply to The grave threat to Britain… by ebworthen
They're like parrots.
Now... Russia is a military threat, but only under the conditions that they are provoked, and you'd have to do something really fucking stupid to provoke them.
Does sending arms to the Kiev regime not count as fucking stupid? How about the sanctions for refusing to surrender Russian Crimea to her sworn enemies? I think the Russians ARE counterattacking already. Buying gold, replacing the SWIFT system in their sphere of influence and building trade relationships in Rubles/Yuan are just a few of the ways to retaliate for Britain's war on Russia. When the USD dies, the Pound, Yen, and Euro die too. Got energy? Got physical gold? If not, prepare to become a shithole country.
In reply to They're like parrots… by css1971
Oh we got the really fucking stupid thing covered, got fuck all else though ... ain't you noticed the new minister?
In reply to They're like parrots… by css1971
"For example, in Parliament he has consistently voted against measures to advance equality and human rights while voting in favour of reducing people’s benefits, and against raising them at least in line with prices. He has also voted against paying higher benefits over longer periods for those unable to work due to disability or illness. He voted against making it illegal for people to discriminate against others on the basis of caste and in favour of repealing the Human Rights Act 1998. You get the picture : he’s hardly a caring and compassionate human being."
Shit fire! He ain't all bad.
same banks run all these countries. this is all fake so we don't have food riots and eat the rich. they are hoping to build a rocket so they can all move to mars before that happens.
Can we crowd-fund that?
In reply to same banks run all these… by martygraw