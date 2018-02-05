Russia's "Dreadful Threat" To Britain

Authored by Brian Cloughley via The Strategic Culture Foundation,

It is claimed that Russia is menacing Britain. Please don’t burst out laughing. This is a serious business. The defence minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the colourful Mr Gavin Williamson, told enthralled readers of the xenophobic right wing Daily Telegraph newspaper (a sad and stumbling shadow of its former distinguished self) that Russia is a “real threat” to the UK.

Williamson wrote that Russia was examining energy cables and pipelines between the UK and the EU, and warned that sabotage could come by a cyber-attack, missile or undersea activity. He asked “Why would they keep photographing and looking at power stations, why are they looking at the interconnectors that bring so much electricity and so much energy into our country?”

And well he might ask that question, because all that anyone needs to do is tap Google Search and up will come dozens of maps showing exactly where power stations are located, by type, in Britain. Here is just one example, published by the UK’s Daily Mail newspaper.

And here’s Pembroke Combined Cycle Power Plant in west Wales.

There are thousands of maps and photographs published showing power plants, pipelines and cables all over Europe. And Russia, like other countries, has satellites that show in exquisite detail everything that is capable of being photographed. If it wants information about any of the creaking power infrastructure in poor old Britain there is no need to send a spook out of John Le Carré to “look at power stations.” The BBC pointed this out to its listeners in reporting the comment by Russia’s defence Ministry spokesman that “for the minister's information, all data regarding the location of British power stations and pipelines is as secret as, for instance, photographs and the location of Westminster Abbey or Big Ben.”

The absurdity of Williamson’s excited warning tends to erode his reputation for high intelligence, but then it is only too often, as observed in the analysis ‘Clever Sillies’, that “the most intelligent people are more likely than those of average intelligence to have novel but silly ideas, and therefore to believe and behave maladaptively.”

Williamson is not alone in delivering breath-taking allegations of the supposedly active Russian danger. The BBC noted that “he was backed by former First Sea Lord [civilian head of the Royal Navy] and security minister Lord West, who told the paper he was ‘absolutely certain’ Russia was looking at how to get into the UK's critical infrastructure.” His words echoed those of the head of the National Cyber Security Centre, Ciaran Martin, who alleged that Russia had already staged attacks against Britain's media, telecommunications and energy sectors over the past year.

Then came the observation that all this “comes as the Ministry of Defence is under pressure to avoid cuts that could be coming from the Treasury.”

When needing money, it is most tempting for politicians and their adherents to conjure up a threat that can be neither disproved nor discounted and is attractive to believe. These people don’t need to provide evidence to back up their assertions (look at Trump), and the magic word “patriotism” is always implied, hanging unsaid but majestically dominant over those whose prudence and rationality are always defeated by the hype of contrived nationalistic fervour. That’s how the manic promoters of Brexit have managed to do so much damage to the essentially decent spirit of the people of the United Kingdom, and polarise the nation.

It appears that Mr Williamson is trying his best to obtain a lot of money out of an unwilling finance ministry (the Treasury) in order to stop or at least slow down the decline in effectiveness of Britain’s Army, Navy and Air Force, which attracted the attention of the UK’s satirical magazine Private Eye some months ago:

There is no doubt that Britain’s defence forces are in a parlous state. They are at their lowest strength for over a century, and their capabilities have declined alarmingly. On February 4 the BBC reported that “A government review has proposed axing up to 2,000 marines and the Royal Navy's two specialist landing ships, but a Commons Defence Select Committee report said such cuts would be ‘militarily illiterate’,” which is far from reassuring to those remaining in the sadly depleted armed services.

When I joined the British Army in 1958 the strength of the Royal Artillery, alone, was some 80,000. The most recent reports indicate that the entire army now numbers “77,440 fully trained regular soldiers.” Not only that, but good soldiers are leaving the army (as I hear in London which I’m visiting as I write this piece) because their conditions of service are terrible and the dreaded “outsourcing” of support services — Britain’s disastrous privatisation racket — has badly affected the ethos of the military family, be that centred on land, sea or air.

But Williamson is not noted for his devotion to family, either his own or others. He is utterly bereft of sympathy or solicitude for those members of society who are disadvantaged through no fault of their own.

For example, in Parliament he has consistently voted against measures to advance equality and human rights while voting in favour of reducing people’s benefits, and against raising them at least in line with prices. He has also voted against paying higher benefits over longer periods for those unable to work due to disability or illness. He voted against making it illegal for people to discriminate against others on the basis of caste and in favour of repealing the Human Rights Act 1998. You get the picture : he’s hardly a caring and compassionate human being.

According to the British Government “The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise from the nation that those who serve or have served, and their families, are treated fairly. We’re working with businesses, local authorities, charities and community organisations to support the forces through services, policy and projects.” Yet it is a matter of record that Mr Williamson “voted against strengthening this covenant. He has voted against a legally binding covenant set out in law and against public bodies considering the effects of people’s service in the forces when setting healthcare, education and housing policies.”

Given his history of intolerance, coldness and insensitivity Williamson is hardly the sort of defence minister to engender support and respect from the armed forces, but that factor would not even enter his mind. What is uppermost in his mind is that the way to the political top of the Conservative Party is to attract attention and headlines and that one way of achieving publicity is to jump on the anti-Russia bandwagon by declaring that Russia is determined to “Damage [Britain’s] economy, rip its infrastructure apart, actually cause thousands and thousands and thousands of deaths, but actually have an element of creating total chaos within the country.”

Fortunately, in addition to the editors of Britain’s Private Eye magazine, some other people and organisations have a sense of humour and treated Williamson’s nutty outburst with calm derision. Russia’s defence ministry spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov, summed it up in a way that got a lot of positive attention in Britain.

His pithy observation was that “Gavin Williamson in his fiery crusade for military budget money appears to have lost his grasp on reason. His fears about Russia getting pictures of power plants and studying the routes of British pipelines are worthy of a comic plot or a Monty Python's Flying Circus sketch.”

Farce marches on. 

ACP Haus-Targaryen Feb 6, 2018 3:44 AM Permalink

Beat me to it.

Especially the Telegraph. WTF? More like Common-sense-o-phobic left wing.

Anyway, they think Russia is going to attack anywhere in western Europe?

The only way Russia could attack Europe with no repercussions is if they all converted to islam yesterday. I can see Britain's police and military now......"please kill anyone you want and rape all the women. We don't want to appear islamophobic , after all".

 

Heros ACP Feb 6, 2018 3:50 AM Permalink

How many million Muslims has England already let in?  And their army has only 77,000 trained members?  When the towel heads stop getting dole, then there won't be a single soldier left to protect anyone in the baltics, let alone stop a Russian invasion.

Lore Heros Feb 6, 2018 3:56 AM Permalink

You touch an important point.  Wherever you see thousands of Soros migrants being injected, that is a country that has been deemed expendable and unlikely to survive the Reset as anything more than a sociocultural and economic wasteland, save for a few pockets of civilization where the Blood-Dimm'd Tide can be held back for a while. 

JohnGaltUk giovanni_f Feb 6, 2018 4:42 AM Permalink

Mises wrote exactly the same thing about the USSR. He said the USA does not have to do anything because socialism always collapses by its self which is the process the whole of the west is in at the moment.

What we have to look forwards to, is when it does happen, folks will realize socialism does not work and there will be a massive swing to the right and they will not let the state anywhere near their money. We have to go through the process where private pension vaporize, sovereign bonds default, NHS collapses and real estate collapses by at least 50%. Most folks are like Ostrich's, they stick their heads in the sand trying to ignore the decline in front of their eyes and will only act when they feel PAIN.

Heros JohnGaltUk Feb 6, 2018 4:52 AM Permalink

You forgot the part where Mises's tribe of socialists holdomorded 7-10 million Ukrainians by starvation.  Parents ended up eating their own children before before Stalin and his jew cronies sent them to death camps in Siberia.

Mises, being a jew, doesn't like going into how his tribe designed socialism to destroy goy culture, or about how nasty they were and are to those other races that they consider to be merely "cattle".

philipat giovanni_f Feb 6, 2018 4:45 AM Permalink

If they wanted to, Russia could wipe the UK off the face of the earth in less time that it would take to say "jolly good show". But why would they bother? The UK doesn't matter (other than as Robin the the US Batman) so why waste the effort? And leaving the UK alone is probably desirable so that the Oligarchs can hide their funds in the British Virgin Islands and the Caymans, safely out of Washington;s reach!

Joomanji64 AViewFromDublin Feb 6, 2018 4:40 AM Permalink

duhhhhhh, 7 jewish men control 98% of the joos media, you can look that up, unless you'd rather call me silly names.

 

Bronfman, Iger, Moonves, joocetera joocetera joocetera.....It's why whites and Christians are demonized with impunity as well as why all white countries have got to go! Like those Russians, who won't embrace DIEversity. How dare they want their own country!

peterk Haus-Targaryen Feb 6, 2018 4:06 AM Permalink

i see  CORBYN winning the next election

I like him.. why... because he hates these  FASCIST  BANKSTERS

As much as i dont agree with  communism, i think the fascist banksters and their money printing  are far worse. Atleast under

communism people  all have something to eat and a roof over their head.  Im sure people will say  "yeah for  how long under communism"

true  communism isnt a long term utopis, but atleast its inclusive and   exclusive like the  fascist  bankster economy we have today  which only serves  one  group of people .. the older landholders and asset holders.

Corbyn might even put a few hundred  billionaires in jail and nationalise their  assets.........  thatll be a dood day to see all those "illgotten"gains  based on bankster relations evaporate.. and a few pollies in their too.

Give these banksters enough rope and they will  hang themselves because they all beleive in the  BTFD FED mentality...... The  BOE  FED BOJ are all omnipotent in their eyes, but they dont  understand how markets work.

Yesterdys  equity market action is just the begining imo

Wait till yeilds get raised by the banks due to  a liquidity crunch!

philipat peterk Feb 6, 2018 4:58 AM Permalink

It won't make any difference so long as you still have a Rothschild Central Bank and money created as debt backed by nothing. And the response of the Central Banks, including BOE, to this latest correction will probably be to panic and go back to the only thing they know to do: print more money, a/k/a QE to infinity. Which will further trash the fiat currency regimens.

Even now, UK runs a budget deficit although declining, so the National debt continues to climb and is amongst the highest anywhere as a ratio to GDP. There hasn't been any austerity in reality. But if Corbyn gets elected all bets are off and the UK is finished as he in creases taxes on "the rich" (Including hard-working middle class folks who are already struggling), re-nationaises everything and embarks upon massive borrowing to pay for irresponsible social benefits and public sector pay rises.

The only good thing is that, with the already unsustainable debt load, it won't be long this time until Corbyn runs out of other peoples money.

WernerHeisenberg Feb 6, 2018 3:36 AM Permalink

Maybe Britain could feel more secure if they stopped supporting the Russophobic Kiev regime.  As long as they are keen to underwrite the ongoing mass murder of ethnic Russians, they have reasons to be fearful.

Heros css1971 Feb 6, 2018 3:57 AM Permalink

"Destruction of culture is a good thing, not a bad one"

Sounds pretty yid to me.

"the idea that the UK was particularly better at murder than locals just shows a complete ignorance of non western history."

Perhaps not in numbers of cultures, but in sheer numbers of people and scale of destruction, I think they do.  Just think of Balfour agreement and all the people murdered in its lead up and aftermath.

(((English))) "Lord" Rothschild was also behind the Russian Revolution, the murder of the czar and the murder of millions of Russians and other slavs.

Thats an awful lot of murder hanging on the necks of the English, especially in light of their belief that they somehow "civilized" the planet.

kellys_eye WernerHeisenberg Feb 6, 2018 5:43 AM Permalink

Britain's armed forces are in decline due to the (refuted) prospect of the creation of a EU Army - something our politicians laughed at when it was put to them but is now clearly on the cards post Brexit.

Similarly the 'aggressive Russian' meme is constantly played out in the media (air space 'incursions', ship transits, the recent 'monster torpedo' etc) to try to create the needed 'enemy' to either justify military expenditure or prepare us for conflict.

If the armed forces want an enemy to fight, funds to do so and zero complaint from the British public - in fact quite the opposite - they should recognise the UK's Muslim threat and play THAT as the major factor.  I'd throw them my loose change straight away.

 

 

css1971 Feb 6, 2018 3:44 AM Permalink

They're like parrots.

 

Now... Russia is a military threat, but only under the conditions that they are provoked, and you'd have to do something really fucking stupid to provoke them.

WernerHeisenberg css1971 Feb 6, 2018 4:09 AM Permalink

Does sending arms to the Kiev regime not count as fucking stupid?  How about the sanctions for refusing to surrender Russian Crimea to her sworn enemies?  I think the Russians ARE counterattacking already.  Buying gold, replacing the SWIFT system in their sphere of influence and building trade relationships in Rubles/Yuan are just a few of the ways to retaliate for Britain's war on Russia.  When the USD dies, the Pound, Yen, and Euro die too.  Got energy?  Got physical gold?  If not, prepare to become a shithole country.

Uncle Skid Feb 6, 2018 3:44 AM Permalink

"For example, in Parliament he has consistently voted against measures to advance equality and human rights while voting in favour of reducing people’s benefits, and against raising them at least in line with prices. He has also voted against paying higher benefits over longer periods for those unable to work due to disability or illness. He voted against making it illegal for people to discriminate against others on the basis of caste and in favour of repealing the Human Rights Act 1998. You get the picture : he’s hardly a caring and compassionate human being."

 

Shit fire!  He ain't all bad.

martygraw Feb 6, 2018 3:48 AM Permalink

same banks run all these countries. this is all fake so we don't have food riots and eat the rich. they are hoping to build a rocket so they can all move to mars before that happens.