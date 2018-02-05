S&P, Nikkei Futures Crash After Hours As VIX Volumes Hit All Time High

Here is the simple summary of what happened today courtesy of Morgan Stanley's quants: market liquidity collapsed while VIX futs volumes hit an all time high, as countless vol-sellers were forced to cover.
The details from Morgan Stanley's quant team:
- Liquidity in the top of the S&P futures book 50% worse than Friday.
- Avg available size is 111 contracts since 3PM today on the top of the S&P book. Friday avg. size was 209 (for the entire day
- Beginning of Jan this was 800. End of Jan it was 300.
- VIX futures traded 897k total across the curve so far today. Previous FULL DAY record was 850k (aug 10 2017)
For those wondering, the market on close imbalance was a whoppoing $3.4 billion.
What does this mean in practical terms: as shown in the chart below, the crash is continuing after the close.
S&P Futures (and Dow Futures) plunged back below the key 100-day moving average after the cash-close.
Meanwhile, don't wake up Mrs. Watanabe, she is due for a shock when she learns that Nikkei futures are now down -8% and crashing lower.
And here is the VIX move in context:
Comments
Deep state/globalists fighting back against Trump.
They tried everything in the book to take him out, and it's failed. His popularity has actually increased!!
Now they're messing with the markets and people's 401k's to try and make Trump look bad.
Time for Trump to go on the offensive and declassify all the shady shit the deep state has been doing. Expose their asses!!
I dont believe in coincidences like this.....
Only problem is I dont think this is even close to being over.
In reply to Deep state ! by lester1
They gonna bring it down to what it was the day Trump took office unless he backs down on the memo.
The first "signal" was Down 666
The second "signal" will be whatever the Dow was either on Inauguration day or Election day
In reply to I dont believe in… by gatorengineer
Except is wasn't DOW -666, it was DOW -734. So much for your conspiracy theory.
I think that the CB's have just decided enough was enough.
In reply to They gonna bring it down to… by Peak Finance
My screen said down 665.75 on close
Don't know what the heck you are looking at
In reply to Except is wasn't DOW 666, it… by east of eden
"S&P, Nikkei Futures Crash After Hours"
Of course they are. The Asians and then Europeans get to have their chance at selling the market off.
In reply to My screen said 665.75 on… by Peak Finance
FWIW, the indices here are a sea of red. Sometimes I have noted than finviz's info can be a little different than other sites I see:
https://finviz.com/futures.ashx
In reply to "S&P, Nikkei Futures Crash… by IH8OBAMA
what "crash"? markets are down 1.0% YTD
In reply to "S&P, Nikkei Futures Crash… by IH8OBAMA
The Nikkei 225 only opened 4 percent down. Still, the BOJ is going to have its hands full today.
In reply to what "crash"? markets are… by spastic_colon
Bloomberg, yesterday evening.
In reply to My screen said 665.75 on… by Peak Finance
I think he is referring to Friday's market action..... in which it was down 666. Why argue something that can be easily verified?
In reply to Except is wasn't DOW 666, it… by east of eden
Well, I don't know if you believe Bloomberg, or not, but as of 8am this morning, they were showing that the final tally on Friday's sell off was, as they reported it, -740.
In reply to I think he is referring to… by OregonGrown
So.... the markets are due for a crash and everyone on Zhedge expects this but now that Trump is past a year in office it’s a conspiracy to get him. Yeah fucking right. Only a dipshit asshat would try to take credit for an all time high stock market that’s 10 fucking years past it’s exp date. If you think this is a conspiracy then you’ll never expect anything other than that which you’ve deluded yourself with. Good fucking luck making money.
In reply to Except is wasn't DOW 666, it… by east of eden
^this
In reply to So.... the markets are due… by dasein211
Good point. However, that doesn’t exclude the possibility someone pulled the trapdoor earlier than what was possible to flatten Trump out and make him own a crash.
In reply to So.... the markets are due… by dasein211
Good point. However, that doesn’t exclude the possibility someone pulled the trapdoor earlier than what was possible to flatten Trump out and make him own a crash.
In reply to So.... the markets are due… by dasein211
Good point. However, that doesn’t exclude the possibility someone pulled the trapdoor earlier than what was possible to flatten Trump out and make him own a crash.
In reply to So.... the markets are due… by dasein211
Good point. However, that doesn’t exclude the possibility someone pulled the trapdoor earlier than what was possible to flatten Trump out and make him own a crash.
In reply to So.... the markets are due… by dasein211
Good point. However, that doesn’t exclude the possibility someone pulled the trapdoor earlier than what was possible to flatten Trump out and make him own a crash.
In reply to So.... the markets are due… by dasein211
Good point. However, that doesn’t exclude the possibility someone pulled the trapdoor earlier than what was possible to flatten Trump out and make him own a crash.
In reply to So.... the markets are due… by dasein211
Good point. However, that doesn’t exclude the possibility someone pulled the trapdoor earlier than what was possible to flatten Trump out and make him own a crash.
In reply to So.... the markets are due… by dasein211
Good point. However, that doesn’t exclude the possibility someone pulled the trapdoor earlier than what was possible to flatten Trump out and make him own a crash.
In reply to So.... the markets are due… by dasein211
Good point. However, that doesn’t exclude the possibility someone pulled the trapdoor earlier than what was possible to flatten Trump out and make him own a crash.
In reply to So.... the markets are due… by dasein211
Back to Trump's 1st Day in Office?
That would only constitute a good start.
Better dust off your 'DOW 10,000' Hats, cause that's where this pig is mean-reverting to...
In reply to They gonna bring it down to… by Peak Finance
Consider asking your loved ones who don't know any better to get their 401k's into cash. I'm talking especially about the 401ks that don't give you a true variety of possibilities. Bonds, stocks, and possibly even commodities are too risky to hold right now. Might be another year or more before it's safe, but right now it looks like a lot of shit has to clear out of the system first.
Of course, if the Fed moves in to pump the bubble back up they might have some impact, but with little room to move on interest rates and a runaway debt spiral threatening rampant inflation, their hands are increasingly tied.
In reply to Back to Trump's 1st Day in… by Pool Shark
Actually, Treasuries are an excellent investment right now.
If this really is the crash many of us have been waiting for, I expect Treasuries to do very well; just like they did during the 2008 - 2009 crisis.
In reply to Tell your people who don't… by eclectic syncretist
If you know what you're doing that's awesome, but as long as the Fed is in an official tightening cycle, and is simultaneously starting a program to sell over two trillion worth of additional treasuries off their balance sheet from the last crash, I don't see US treasuries as an "excellent" investment. JMHO.
Fed sold 1.5 billion in treasuries last week, and over nine billion in MBSs.
https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h41/current/h41.htm
In reply to Actually, Treasuries are an… by Pool Shark
You can't taper a Ponzi. Go ahead and try selling $2T of Ponzi Debt. Go Ahead. The only possible way the Fed can do this is, is if they implode the Yen and Euro first, and then eventually the Yuan. Then there will be plenty of demand for USSA Debt. It's ALL a shell game to protect the Petro$ at this point. It's not a coincidence that Exxon and Chevron were down massive today while the Petro$ was up big.
In reply to If you know what you're… by eclectic syncretist
yeah, I'd say so as well. That will be a 60% retracement.
In reply to Back to Trump's 1st Day in… by Pool Shark
duplicate
In reply to Back to Trump's 1st Day in… by Pool Shark
Down -8%= up 8%.....again with the double negatives
In reply to I dont believe in… by gatorengineer
Funny, I ain't never looked at it that way before...
In reply to Down -8%= up 8%.....again… by zorba THE GREEK
A loss of 50% requires a gain of 100% just to get back to even. There's an asymmetry in gains and losses.
In reply to Funny, I ain't never looked… by Pool Shark
so, i'm phukking ignorant, and do not play the market because of that
but a while back, I remember there were articles about the consequences of new VIX volatility
i should anticipate knock on effects?
In reply to Deep state ! by lester1
Couldn't they just blame Russia instead?
In reply to Deep state ! by lester1
100% dead-on!
In reply to Deep state ! by lester1
Abenomics in action!!
In reply to Deep state ! by lester1
Well, let's look at this realistically. The P/E on both the DOW and the S&P were so far out of line that a retracement was inevitable. I don't think this has anything to do with Trump. I think it is more a matter of the Fed pressuring TBTF banks to sell stock and buy bonds, because as we all know, if the bond market goes, then it's game over.
In reply to Deep state ! by lester1
... or instead of conspiracy, it is as simple as the putrid shit coming home to roost, and no amount of printing or bullshit works at this juncture... only time will tell.
Come join us for FREE at www.gunsgrubandgold.com
In reply to Deep state ! by lester1
Laws should be in place that prevent this. Cornering any market should be looked at as hostile and an attempt at blackmail.
In reply to Deep state ! by lester1
The Friday close down at 666 was their sign that they control the markets.
In reply to Deep state ! by lester1
This correction will happen regardless of who sits in the White House, it is driven by figures not politics. The Fed have held it off by massive inflation of the money supply but those chickens have come home to roost.
In reply to Deep state ! by lester1
"Deep state/globalists fighting back against Trump." - lester1
You are a certified moron. You have been jawboning for a long time on ZH re. how the Fed has been buying stocks, and now you would have us believe the stock market is being dumped intentionally and the Fed is sitting by idly (or even actively punishing the market)? Kindly go post your GUANO on Infowars. That would be a better fit for you.
Moron.
In reply to Deep state ! by lester1
maybe rense might be a good fit
In reply to You are a certified moron. … by John Law Lives
Good call. Coast to Coast AM is in a similar vein, but they wouldn't likely book a moron like lester1.
In reply to maybe rense might be a good… by Ron_Mexico
Cue the Boss:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3fdZWbIsrFk
Cue the Boss:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3fdZWbIsrFk
Is there anything left for the BOJ to buy?
Maybe on Mars.
Paging Mr. Musk.
pull it!
Larry silverstein,
deep state member since...
I just love this video clip.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g_rWja1Xiu8
In reply to pull it!… by Squid Viscous