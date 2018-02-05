Super Bowl Mayhem: Philadelphia Celebrates With Fires, Looting And Shooting

Mon, 02/05/2018

Last night, after underdog Eagles defeated Tom Brady and the Pats to win the Superbowl, we predicted that "Philly GDP was set for a major Keynesian boost tonight"...

Sure enough, thousands of ecstatic Eagles fans took to the streets of Philadelphia Sunday night after their first ever Super Bowl win, beating the five-time champion New England Patriots 41-33 at U.S. Bank Stadium. 

 

Earlier in the day, Philly was hard at work preparing for whatever outcome was in store for the Eagles - including officers from 60 additional police departments, 400 National Guard members, US Secret Service, ICE, FBI, private security, County Sheriff's Reserves, and over 10,000 civilian volunteers. Oh, and they also greased up the light poles for good measure: 

And despite all of that, tens of thousands of crazed Eagles fans poured into the streets and promptly chimped out with joy - much of which can be found in the Twitter feed of Barstool Sports.

As expected, celebrations of the historic Super Bowl victory of the Philadelphia Eagles led to havoc on Sunday night, as cheering crowds damaged property and turned cars upside down, and an explosion of unknown ripped in the downtown area and several people were injured in street violence.

Some highlights: 

The Ritz Carlton Awning was mercilessly partied on until it collapsed: 

A Toyota Prius owner should have known better than to park there. What if the Eagles had lost

Sadly, several traffic signals and other probably ungreased poles did not survive the night:

A dance party broke out and music spontaneously happened:

Little bit of fire, little bit of mayhem, little bit of eating horse shit:

Some guy went on the rails: 

Many vehicles were surfed:

A hoarde of zombies scaled a fence, because they can do that in this one:

With beer...

Happy cop:

 

A shooting was reported on a highway and the police are requesting back-up. The situation in some parts of the city is apparently out of control, with most of the traffic lights taken out and people continuing to vandalize buildings. The central Old Navy store has reportedly been vandalized, with its doors ripped open and/or its front window broken in.

Serious cops

 

And lastly - what better way to cap off an Eagles win? She pretty much had to say yes... 

 

Panic Mode Feb 5, 2018 6:12 AM Permalink

LOL. Yeah, they have won it. So? It's not like they share the profit to the supporters. Never understand why people celebrate that far. Stupid crowd. Same goes to all sports. 

nmewn Ace006 Feb 5, 2018 6:49 AM Permalink

lol...just euro-peon snobbery...

"Approximately an hour before the Juventus-Liverpool final was due to kick off, Liverpool supporters charged at Juventus fans and breached a fence that was separating them from a "neutral area". This came after a period of hostility between the two sets of fans which saw missiles thrown by both teams' supporters."

...and they still played the game! Thirty nine dead and over 600 injured.

Juventus won, by the way ;-)

UndroppedClanger Dugald Feb 5, 2018 7:13 AM Permalink

Oh give it a rest with the 'Us vs. Them' crap; this needling animosity between UK and US is ridiculous and condescending comments like yours just fuel it. We had riots in London with people burning their own locale not that long ago, it happens everywhere, it's the low end of human nature and those of us with the sense to see how stupid it is should be pulling together instead of trying to find reasons to make another set of 'Them'.

GotAFriendInBen Feb 5, 2018 6:20 AM Permalink

Foolish to get mixed up down there

Phillies in 1980 was enough for me

Take note

These videos show mostly WHITE people acting like morons and destroying their own city

Kind of hurts the prevailing theme around ZH's school of racists

Eagles football team is talented and dedicated and hard working All of them no matter their skin color

Sudden Debt Feb 5, 2018 6:26 AM Permalink

Stupid is as Stupid does...

 

Philadelphia... they're so rich that it doesn't matter if they burn shit down...

And then they can cry that they don't have any nice things.

 

 