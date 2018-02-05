Super Bowl Mayhem: Philadelphia Celebrates With Fires, Looting And Shooting

Last night, after underdog Eagles defeated Tom Brady and the Pats to win the Superbowl, we predicted that "Philly GDP was set for a major Keynesian boost tonight"...

Philly GDP set for a major Keynesian boost tonight — zerohedge (@zerohedge) February 5, 2018

Sure enough, thousands of ecstatic Eagles fans took to the streets of Philadelphia Sunday night after their first ever Super Bowl win, beating the five-time champion New England Patriots 41-33 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Eagles fans flood the streets of Philadelphia as team wins its first Super Bowl in franchise history. https://t.co/d8fCGwL6iV pic.twitter.com/scfQhUZBoc — ABC News (@ABC) February 5, 2018

Earlier in the day, Philly was hard at work preparing for whatever outcome was in store for the Eagles - including officers from 60 additional police departments, 400 National Guard members, US Secret Service, ICE, FBI, private security, County Sheriff's Reserves, and over 10,000 civilian volunteers. Oh, and they also greased up the light poles for good measure:

Just talked to these guys, they're putting motor oil on the poles now. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RmpwXgql0H — Britt (@brimil) February 4, 2018

And despite all of that, tens of thousands of crazed Eagles fans poured into the streets and promptly chimped out with joy - much of which can be found in the Twitter feed of Barstool Sports.

As expected, celebrations of the historic Super Bowl victory of the Philadelphia Eagles led to havoc on Sunday night, as cheering crowds damaged property and turned cars upside down, and an explosion of unknown ripped in the downtown area and several people were injured in street violence.

Some highlights:

The Ritz Carlton Awning was mercilessly partied on until it collapsed:

📢FULL SEND FROG SPLASH pic.twitter.com/KhLQFRXJvK — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

A Toyota Prius owner should have known better than to park there. What if the Eagles had lost?

Whatever, the streets are going to be undriveable for a month or two anyways pic.twitter.com/zdL8UB6hXc — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

Sadly, several traffic signals and other probably ungreased poles did not survive the night:

Thoughts and prayers to all traffic signals and poles in Pennsylvania tonight pic.twitter.com/uRlHUw68oG — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

We have our first of many casualties of the night pic.twitter.com/8rFcTPK1IU — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

A dance party broke out and music spontaneously happened:

This. Is. Amazing.



Five stories up, some students at the Merriam Theater of the Arts just broke out some brass intruments and led Broad Street in the Eagles' fight song pic.twitter.com/PdksYCxNQR — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018

Little bit of fire, little bit of mayhem, little bit of eating horse shit:

THE CITY OF PHILADELPHIA IS BURNING DOWN pic.twitter.com/lcbHLd894P — Lani (@lanictom) February 5, 2018

Call in the National Guard to quarantine Philly pic.twitter.com/I7N2aJQrsO — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

We are excited to serve everyone biscuits tomorrow morning at our Philadelphia location but in order to do that it needs to be not burned down please — Hardee's (@Hardees) February 5, 2018

BREAKING:



People are rioting and looting in Philly after the super bowl, yelling “Everything is free,” as they trash this gas station.



pic.twitter.com/xsmXILidXo — Mike Tokes (@MikeTokes) February 5, 2018

No....don’t eat the horse shit...don’t do it.....YOU ARE BETTER THAN TH...oh no pic.twitter.com/NfyES9sjp0 — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) February 5, 2018

Some guy went on the rails:

No one fears death anymore pic.twitter.com/o9TnClyn4r — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

Many vehicles were surfed:

This kid is the king of Philadelphia tonight pic.twitter.com/yhE3Zj3d91 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

Prince of the City pic.twitter.com/wMAKAvq4pD — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

A hoarde of zombies scaled a fence, because they can do that in this one:

It’s actually the zombie apocalypse in Philly pic.twitter.com/sY2ac8y8qa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

With beer...

This kind of teamwork to get the kegs over the fences is why they call it the city of brotherly love pic.twitter.com/z6HDmv16XW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018

Happy cop:

Happiest @PhillyPolice officer, Mark Lapenta, of the 22nd District, celebrating with fans at @TempleUniv pic.twitter.com/44Ia9F3gvR — Robert Moran (@RobertMoran215) February 5, 2018

A shooting was reported on a highway and the police are requesting back-up. The situation in some parts of the city is apparently out of control, with most of the traffic lights taken out and people continuing to vandalize buildings. The central Old Navy store has reportedly been vandalized, with its doors ripped open and/or its front window broken in.

People yelling “Everything is free,” looting, trashing this gas station. Damn it, Philly we better than this. pic.twitter.com/WecXaAmrFh — Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) February 5, 2018

Serious cops

SWAT is pushing the crowd South on Broad pic.twitter.com/CLbpzd3ZZE — Stephanie Farr (@FarFarrAway) February 5, 2018

And lastly - what better way to cap off an Eagles win? She pretty much had to say yes...