White House Issues Statement On Today's Historic Market Crash

Today, the Dow Jones suffered (including the plunge after hours) its biggest point crash in history, turning negative for the year, which for a president who takes particular delight in every uptick in the market, was terrible news.
So, as many expected, the White House issued a statement after the close, commenting on today's market crash.
Predictably, there was little commentary of the "day to day" moves, and instead Trump deflected by pointing out that he is now focusing on the economy's "long-term fundamentals" instead.
Full statement below:
"The President’s focus is on our long-term economic fundamentals, which remain exceptionally strong, with strengthening U.S. economic growth, historically low unemployment, and increasing wages for American workers. The President’s tax cuts and regulatory reforms will further enhance the U.S. economy and continue to increase prosperity for the American people.
Translation: Trump will never again tweet about the market.
Comments
Ding ding ding We have a winner!
So wonderfully professional for a change
Alternatively he coulda said: "Whaddafug you thinks gonna happen after a 25% rally that I gave you?"
President Trump, Audit the Fed!
I had people disagreeing with me several days ago when I stated (not on ZH) that the stock market wasn't the President, but it was the Fed. I bet they'll agree with me now. LOL.
It's KARMA for the Greatest Injustice of the 20th Century.
It's a great indicator of economic "success" when it's on the way up...not so much on the way down. It's all about spinning the narrative.
Trump and the WH should never say anything about the "market"- be it up or down.
Who wants to buy USTreasuries when the Fed is raising rates, the Fed is beginning to sell the two trillion in USTreasuries on its balance sheet, and with the dollar clearly on the autobahn to oblivion, no foreign entities will want to hold USTreasuries either. And when bonds keep selling off, stocks are going to tank. Makes perfect sense.
They Ran the STOPS today on purpose to shake the weak so they can make room for new buyers , cause the stock market is now a political tool for Trump
Even Cramer said the markets are Broken LOL
What else can one expect from the Fake US President? The ruling zio-Banking Mafia does not need a real capable US President. A buffoon, a liar, and a clown are the main job requirements for a puppet President.
Getting punished for appointing a Goy.
Trump embraced it after election like an idiot. Now Trump pays the price.
Trump cashed out of the stock market in 2016. That should have told you all you need to know.
Pretty sure the president isn’t allowed to hold stocks
dumb bastard should have stuck to campaign promises
The drop is in the eyes of the beholder.
Some call it a, "plunge."
Other call it, "reversion to the mean."
Some describe it as, "fundamentals kicking in."
3 Words to describe what happened today in the markets: Running the Stops
That's just crazy talk!
suddenly he believes the unemployment data and cpi data etc is correct,
he has no desire to audit the fed.
Expect 20Trillion to 40Trillion national debt instead.
Maybe he'll give the thumbs up like Bush and Obama and flood the markets with QE134 and send gold to $3,000/oz
20 - 40 Trillion what does it matter. If you aren't paying it back anyway.
Explain to me please, just how 4-5% down constitutes a “crash?”
Cuz I’m not believing it...
we're all gonna die!!!!!
Yea we will. And the sun will run out of hydrogen in another 5 billion years. And will implode.
Technically, a main sequence star like ours will implode only after it runs out of elements to fuse up to but not including the atomic number of iron. Then it will implode and rebound into a nova.
Damn, I'd really like to see that too.
From the White House, America's Day Care Center
1. our mystical, self-sustaining prosperity will continue
2. our techno-industrial/hyper-dysfunctional complexity remains intact
3. everything you know is not vanishing
4. sacred equations keep us busy
5. when the tax cuts kick in, everything will be paid for
"when the tax cuts kick in, everything will be paid for"
Speaking of that, why didn't they base corporation tax cuts on the amount of assets they have in the states on a percentage basis?
Absolutely.......every day is another day closer to death
WTF does that mean? Why even bother.
big fat bubble
Love a bubble butt.
Red Meat for DUMBOcrats who know that their crime gig is up.
I will still buy stocks. America is a winner in a world of shit holes.
WOW!!!
wtf, come again...
Thank god. I hope
to never hear trump say another word about fraud based bubblenomic markets
Orange Joolius, YOU OWN THIS ONE.
Few mistakes, but this one is going to cost your ass.
And I'll tell you what, I expect more from a so called (self proclaimed) genius.
Yeah, it was trap to own it at the all time highs when as a candidate he said it was in a bubble
Horseshit, the useless fuckers in banking and finance "own" this you stupid fuck. 10+ years since the greatest financial fraud in the history of the fucking planet. Remind me, who in management at the primary dealer banks (who created and profited from all that MBS bullshit, then BET against themselves to profit AGAIN only to be then BAILED OUT) went to a "fuck you in the ass" prison?
"Full Faith and Credit"
go ahead motherfuckers, keep printing. Jump fuckers, jump!
Hey, dim-fuckwad, they were printing on Trump's watch. Trump screwed up and you know it. There's no argument about what else you say so go fuck off.
A decision has been made to take down the markets. The FED could have back stopped this plunge at any moment. The deep state has determined to take it down to burn Trump and the Deplorables. Who will give a damn about treason when there is blood in the streets? That’s the game boys and girls. Buckle up.
My sentiments exactly....
In reply to A decision has been made to… by Cloud9.5
A "stable" genius wouldn't have let the markets destabilize.
LOL!!! Does Trump have access to the "print" button?
"Full Faith and Credit"
Same as it ever was!
...standing by with FIAT, let's see what shakes out...
the virtual printer printing virtual fiat needed a new virtual ink cartridge installed
Trump took the bait or it was all part of the plan. Either way, this shit is going down.
Joo banksters rule the world and pull the strings on the puppet leaders. That's the beauty of the arrangement. The banks rape the country and the politicians take the heat. (for a price)
There is something very shady going on.