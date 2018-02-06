China Deploys 300,000 Soldiers To N.Korean Border In "Preparation For Potential War"

While the specter of a nuclear war with North Korea has faded in recent weeks, China is not taking chances, and ahead of the Winter Olympics in South Korea, the Chinese government has deployed 300,000 troops and multiple mobile strike groups to its highly-guarded border with North Korea, a move which signals that Beijing is quietly gearing for a potential crisis between Kim Jong Un and the United States in the coming months.
According to South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo news, "China is preparing for a potential war on the Korean Peninsula by reinforcing missile defenses near the border with North Korea" citing a report from Radio Free Asia. "Military units in Yanbian were relocated from Heilongjiang Province, thus adding 300,000 troops along the border."
RFA quoted a North Korean source in China that the Chinese military late last year deployed another missile defense battery at an armored division in Helong, west of Longjing in the Yanbian Korean Autonomous Prefecture. Now it is deploying missile defense batteries near North Korean reservoirs by the Apnok and Duman rivers.
The reason for the increased missile presence is that Chinese troops in the border area could be swept away if the North tore down the banks of the reservoirs or they were destroyed by missiles or air strikes, the source added.
On Jan. 24, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported that the 78th Group Army, the first Chinese military unit that would cross the border into the North in the event of a war on the Korean Peninsula, has been armed with newest surface-to-air missiles against South Korean and U.S. aircraft and missiles.
The reported deployment comes just days before the start of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.
What is peculiar about this escalation is that it comes as Kim Jong Un’s regime has - at least optically - attempted to “thaw” relations with Seoul, wishing the South Korean government a “successful” competition and hoping to “ease military tensions” before the games begin. In a rare case of Korean unity, both North and South Korea plan to march into the Opening Ceremonies under a “united Korean flag” and will combine their female hockey teams.
Meanwhile, Trump has been busy pushing his domestic agenda to engage in twitter bickering and comparing nuclear button size with Kim Jong-Un, allowing tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations to ease in recent weeks, although if China knows something, this tentative detente will not last long.
Ho Lee Fuk!
Rocket Man want sucky sucky
In reply to Ho Lee Fuk! by T-NUTZ
China might just be the last hope for free white countries everywhere!
In reply to Rocket Man was sucky sucky by IridiumRebel
china is putting them there not for north korea, but for us as they know WE'RE COMING...
In reply to China might just be the last… by Joomanji64
China knows how the USA LOVES sporting events
Winter Olympics and the Maidan coup
World cup and the war criminal muppet Sackofshitshvilli of Georgia attacks South Ossetia shelling civillians kind of like what the Kiev coup did to Donbass region....
In reply to china is putting them there… by BullyBearish
Sounds like fake news to me
In reply to China knows how the USA… by COSMOS
That Troop Photo... Is NOT even decent Copy Paste !
In reply to Sounds like fake news to me by Brazen Heist
What if the deal is for the Chinks to just plain take it over and be done with it so we can go home?
Why was Trump wined and dined in the Great Hall of the People, the first foreign dignitary afforded that respect in modern times?
What if this is all part of a Long Game?
Listen
In reply to China knows how the USA… by COSMOS
What If This Is All Made Up... ?
In reply to What if the deal is for the… by knukles
Just like the same newspaper said two times before as it was all fake. Starting to wonder about this site.
In reply to china is putting them there… by BullyBearish
Oohhh. Skawy.
In reply to china is putting them there… by BullyBearish
The US military doctrine of fighting a localized nuclear war is totally absurd. Any "local" nuclear war with the N. Korea Stalinist regime will, in a matter of hours, escalate into a global WWIII war. It is obvious that Kim already deployed his rudimentary nuclear capabilities to inflict max human and infrastructure loses in the USA.
This is why Trump is extremely dangerous since he does not understand a shit about nuclear conflict consequences.
In reply to China might just be the last… by Joomanji64
Time for Rodman and his tongue stud.
In reply to Rocket Man was sucky sucky by IridiumRebel
Ultimately, every elite orders to go into war signs the common man/woman/childs death warrant without liability, because they sit behind the comforts of their own desk and policies. The world needs to wake up and tell these bureaucrats to fight their own battles and leave human kind alone. Or if they have real convictions, then they should stand side by side with their Generals in front of the battle lines like the Kings of medieval times.
In reply to Rocket Man was sucky sucky by IridiumRebel
300K troops in border areas seems to be imminent war in military books.
Back in the Cold War, we matched 20K Soviet soldiers with 20K Finnish soldiers.
Something about the Communist Party being closed down in Finland due to lack of electoral success.
It was close. They backed down and we returned.
First time we used bayonets in a massive mobilization (for Finnish standards).
No, it never made the news.
In reply to Ho Lee Fuk! by T-NUTZ
That's one heck of a long border too!
During the Korean War, China supposedly had 2 million troops along the border to fight Americans.
In reply to 300K troops in border areas… by peddling-fiction
Lotta horny bastards gonna miss the new year
All hail the brown dog!
In reply to That's one heck of a long… by Handful of Dust
"That's one heck of a long border too!"
Yep.
Over 1,000 km (833 miles) long.
Lots of blood shed there over many centuries.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Finland–Russia_border
In reply to That's one heck of a long… by Handful of Dust
Sounds like the Chinese don't approve of this sudden thawing of North Korea/South Korea relations.
In reply to Ho Lee Fuk! by T-NUTZ
More likely this is about the warmongers in DC. The US has been slowly adding more gear and preps to the penninsula and the area for "exercises" since last year. It looks like a covert build up. It takes the US mil a LONG ASSED time to get logistics in place.
In reply to Sounds like the Chinese don… by Buckaroo Banzai
disagree, xi & putin are promoting nk & sk doing business...the orob prefers win win to the big bang. things are getting dicey globally. check out south pacific 'indo pacific', afganistan, middle east, israel, africa, yemen...china, ussa, russia, sa, uk, europe, everyone is picking sides & preparing. where troops are placed & naval installations, trade, treaties, it's all on now. ussa is sowing chaos, the only game skill it has left.
In reply to Sounds like the Chinese don… by Buckaroo Banzai
So Trump Traded Jabs and Size of Button When? Now it seems like this is new and fresh revelations. Wonder what this article serves as? A warning or more fear mongering? China would be too stupid to put thier own people into N.K. to fight someone elses battle. This is pure border protection, and engaging with the U.S. would be the last and final option.
In reply to Ho Lee Fuk! by T-NUTZ
The last time the US tried invading the North, China sent 600,000 combat troops in waves against McArthur. Drove him right back down below the 39'th parallel with staggering allied losses.
What makes them think this time will be any different. Shit, they will be fighting a 3 front war, against 2 nuclear armed opponents.
Somehow, I think this is craziness beyond belief, but, you have it coming to you, so fill your boots.
In reply to So Trump Traded Jabs and… by mpnut
That can't be any fun for the freezing soldiers this time of year.
In reply to Ho Lee Fuk! by T-NUTZ
Sum Ting Wong!
Every time I watch that, I laugh until tears...
Bang Ding Ow is still my favorite.
The absurdity of it all.
In reply to Ho Lee Fuk! by T-NUTZ
Potential war? Looks like it's a lot more serious than a potential war!
Mid March. New Moon. There will be War.
https://www.timeanddate.com/moon/phases/north-korea/pyongyang
So, I'll just add your dates to the September, October, November, December, January, and February dates, that were of course, also 'a sure thing'.
What is it with you fucking Americans that you always like to get your heads blown off, anyhow?
In reply to Mid March. New Moon. There… by IridiumRebel
300k troops is the amount of most standing armies. The MIC believes they will be nuclear capable in a year and the quicker we kick their nuts the better. Not saying I agree, but there it is. We’ve been engaged in faggoty half assed wars. We will see what this thing will turn into. We may get surprised or we may just have the military thinkers that throw a knock out punch.
The average American is sick and tired of war.
In reply to So, I'll just add your dates… by east of eden
Well. If the 'people' are sick and tired of war, then tell your buddies in Washington to stop provoking wars.
And, I guess it isn't really any big surprise, but, McArthur told Congress decades ago that the US could not win a land war in Asia, and nothing has change, since.
Obviously, that bit of advice has been relegated to the back pages of the history books.
What do they think they are going to do? Use Japan as an assembly and launching point for resupply? Japan would be vaporized in 24 hours, or less.
In reply to 300k troops is the amount of… by IridiumRebel
They are not there to pressure NorK, they are there to defend it.
They don't want NorK's $7T worth of resources falling into American hands.
Dow 30,000 2morrow.
Just a few soldiers. LOL! The US Army total active duty strength is about 460,000 right now.
Yup. But without a doubt there will be a least a 'few' wing nuts who will come on here and blather about how efficient and effective the US armed forces are, so of course you don't need many 'soldiers'.
The truth will be revealed to them, shortly.
In reply to Just a few soldiers. LOL!… by navy62802
People tend to conveniently forget that China can just throw wave after wave after wave of soldiers at any invading force, much like Stalin did to the Nazis. 300,000 soldiers is a sneeze for the Chinese military.
In reply to Yup. But without a doubt… by east of eden
yup.
In reply to People tend to conveniently… by navy62802
Probably not the same as the US -Mexican border....with all the hookers and Tequila..and cheap dentists...
All talk.
No action.
Well, Sherlock, it might come as somewhat of a surprise to you, but neither China, nor Russia, conduct 'war' the way you do. They don't send 600 men charging up a hill of no strategic value all day and all night, only to abandon it the next day.
If you watch the way they operate, they are very, very careful. They plan and reconsider. They have probably the best intelligence networks in the world today, and they don't take losses lightly.
In reply to All talk. No action. by Unreconstructe…
Same guys who whacked scores of millions of their own peeps ... ya ... they are shrewd, cunning, calculating and clever bastards. Worthy of praise from a marshmallow munching arm-chair quarterback such as yourselffff
In reply to Well, Sherlock, it might… by east of eden
F.O.A.D.
In reply to Same guys who whacked scores… by pc_babe
you take your Geritol today?
In reply to F.O.A.D. by east of eden
I guess you have conveniently forgotten that the US has 'killed' 150 Million people during the last 240 years.
Give us a fucking break you lizard.
In reply to Same guys who whacked scores… by pc_babe
300k! that is a lot of fucking mouths to cloth, arm and feed. Wtf. what is wrong with the human mind.
darwin, plez get this over with. how about 6 billion march into the sea with ankle weights...
Looks like China is in serious economic trouble. First they tried financial repression on their population, last resort is going to war.
I think you have things kind of backwards - accidentally on purpose.
In reply to Looks like China is in… by Bunga Bunga
Eden ... I see you came out of your hole to wax eloquent
In reply to I think you have things kind… by east of eden
And I see that you have returned from killing some more 'worthless' Palestinians. Did you get 'joy' from that, bitch?
Joos are pretty easy going when it comes to spending other people's lives.
In reply to Eden ... I see you came out… by pc_babe
Oh, and had to laugh when your 'psychopath' made his most recent trip to Moscow, presumably to 'threaten' Putin. Good luck with that. You do realize that all it would take would be 3-50KT nukes and it would be all over for you?
In reply to Eden ... I see you came out… by pc_babe