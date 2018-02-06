Crypto-Hearing Post-Mortem: Bitcoin Gains On Regulators' "Balanced, Not Dismissive" Approach

Cryptocurrencies surged this afternoon (after being dragged lower in the equity volatility chaos) as the much-fear regulatory-hearing today surprised many with a "thoughtful not dismissive" sentiment.
As Liberty Blitzkrieg's Mike Krieger notes, it’s not often you’ll hear me say positive things about a U.S. government regulator, but I nearly fell out of my seat when I heard what the Chairman of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Christopher Giancarlo, said at today’s hearing with the Congressional Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.
In case you missed it, here’s his opening statement:
With your permission, I’d like to begin briefly with a slightly different perspective, and that is, as a dad. I’m the father of three college age children, a senior, a junior and a freshman. During their high school years, we tried to interest them in financial markets. My wife and I set up small brokerage accounts with a few hundred dollars that they could use to buy stocks, yet other than my youngest son who owned shares in a video game company, we haven’t been able to pique their interest in the stock market. I guess they’re not much different than most kids their age.
Well something changed in the last year. Suddenly they were all talking about Bitcoin. They were asking me what I thought, and should they buy it. One of their older cousins, who owns Bitcoin, was telling them about it, and they got all excited, and I imagine that maybe members of this committee may have had similar experiences in your own families of late.
It strikes me that we owe it to this new generation to respect their enthusiasm about virtual currencies with a thoughtful and balanced response, not a dismissive one, and yet we must crack down hard on those who try to abuse their enthusiasm with fraud and manipulation.
That’s just about as good as you’re gonna get from a government regulator. Beyond the fact that he’s advocating an entirely reasonable approach, I was shocked to see how well he had his finger on the pulse of one of the most significant and often overlooked aspects fueling Bitcoin and crypto assets overall, the generational factor.
This is something I’ve touched on in the past, most specifically in the post, The Generational Wheels Are Turning:
The financial crisis of 2008/09 similarly shattered the worldview of tens, if not hundreds of millions of people across the globe. I believe that the old manner of doing things as far as organizing an economy and society died for good during that crisis and its aftermath. Sure it’s been shadily and undemocratically propped up ever since, and we haven’t yet transitioned to what’s next, but for all intents and purposes it’s dead. It’s dead because it has no credibility.
Increasing numbers of people accurately see the institutions that currently manage our lives as outdated and corrupt. More importantly, many of us don’t want to simply replace the current crop of unethical people in charge with a new bunch, we want to completely change the way things are done at a systemic level. This is precisely what lies at the heart of Bitcoin, as well as decentralized, trustless systems in general. If there’s any fundamental lesson from history it’s that human beings cannot be trusted to use power and authority altruistically and wisely. As such, it’s imperative that we distribute those things as much as possible.
If you aren’t observing what’s currently happening with regard to Bitcoin’s ascendance (and crypto assets more broadly) from a generational perspective, you’ll completely miss the big picture. The Baby Boomer generation, which has dominated so many aspects of our country for so many decades — including the overall narrative of everything — is finally heading off into the sunset.
The perspectives of an entire generation of young Americans were forged during the corruption and lawlessness of the financial crisis. They know the financial system is a rigged fraud, and they know they got ruthlessly swindled before even graduating high school. They inherently understand these things, which is why they’re attracted to Bitcoin and not equity and debt securities. This is the exact backdrop that Chairman Giancarlo described in his opening statement, and I doubt this outlook will change any time soon.
When I see old finance people sound off on Twitter, the level of condescension, arrogance and ignorance toward Bitcoin is striking. It’s as if they haven’t talked to a person under 30 in the past decade, or if they have, they just ignore everything they have to say. Who do you think is going to shape the future of this world? Dismiss younger generations and mock their worldview at your own peril.
As I noted in my prior post:
If you want to try to figure out where we’re headed, you need to get out of your own head and into the minds of younger generations. While it’s fun to mock millennials and avocado toast, this is one of the most systemically screwed over generations in a long time. Thrown into the job market in the midst of an economic collapse, they watched their parents lose their homes while Wall Street got bailed out. These are lessons and experiences that stick around for life and fundamentally shape how one sees the world. The younger generations aren’t going to be interested in tinkering around the edges of the current paradigm, they’re going to want to replace it entirely. They have no loyalty to a system they’ve witnessed do so much damage.
I didn’t expect a U.S. regulator to get this, and for that I am thankful. So thank you Mr. Giancarlo, for having an open mind and listening to your children. After all, they’re the ones who will have to live on this earth a lot longer than us.
Comments
BTFD BitcheZ!
Already happened when Ethereum hit the mid 500s, as I said Peter Theil is behind Ethereum and behind Trump, Crypto in the US is alive and well. 30% move from bottom to top, crazy world of Crypto action.
In reply to BTFD BitcheZ! by Lastline
Can you provide background on the Thiel-Ethereum link? I saw an earlier post stating this but could not find anything else. Lots on Bitcoin and Thiel, though.
He appeared almost as late to the party as I was.
In reply to Already happened when… by JimmyJones
Thiel is heavy in Bitcoin. I've never heard anything about him being in Ethereum but as an investor I wouldn't be surprised if he owned a few crypto.
In reply to Can you provide background… by Entertaining1
Here is one story https://www.coindesk.com/peter-thiel-fellowship-ethereum-vitalik-buteri…
In reply to This is heavy in Bitcoin. I… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
And he wants new buyers so he and all the powers that be can hammer u and them when he and they want to sell.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kOw15zYwmfM
I never wish any person ill. I hope you have your shit together or they will make you eat it. Good Luck.
The US is only one player in the BC world. And not many governments like it; nor do major credit cards etc. I see china as a bigger player than The US. The indexes crashed, I am guessing, about 10% round figures recently. Cryptos have crashed 50% or more since their top 30 days ago or so. Of course you know this.
In reply to This is heavy in Bitcoin. I… by Nature_Boy_Wooooo
Of course I do...... I've been in Bitcoin since 2013, long before Thiel even knew what it was.
In reply to And he wants new buyers so… by lookslikecraptome
Not that i dont love ETH and alts moreso than BTC, but Theil was a huge buyer of BTC when BTC fell from 17.5k to 10750 a few weeks ago. Hes behind crypto in general.
In reply to Already happened when… by JimmyJones
Totally agree, my opinion is Ethereum has way more utility value.
In reply to Not that i dont love ETH and… by aurum4040
speaking of no idea....
coiners/no coiners - neither of you have a clue what is really up.
i can't believe the rabbit hole i have jumped into in the last two days...
unflippingf*ckingbelievable!!!!!
put on your tin foil body suit if you are ready.
remember the fitbit military base finding geek from last week?
(if you don't, you are'nt sentient. it was everywhere. npr to fox, infowars to msnbc. it was covered everywhere)
didn't mention the bedroom geek by name tho'....
and down the rabbit hole you go.
it's not the only thing he found.
try- project paperclip to cern artificial intellingence by way of vegas slot machine crypto mining through kushner funded palentier software ending up in the mouth of sophia, the first cyber citizen of saudi arabia...
that's right folks - crypto's are A.I. food !
tyler's? can you hear me tylers?
in case you think this is a wee bit much , may i qoute the chairmans' opening remarks, opening paragraph, opening impact of said blockchain technologies-
WRITTEN TESTIMONY OF J. CHRISTOPHER GIANCARLO CHAIRMAN, COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION BEFORE THE SENATE BANKING COMMITTEE WASHINGTON, D.C. FEBRUARY 6, 2018 Introduction: Virtual Currency
Thank you, Chairman Crapo, At the outset, I would like to note that this hearing is timely, even fortuitous. Emerging financial technologies broadly are taking us into a new chapter of economic history. They are impacting trading, markets and the entire financial landscape with far ranging implications for capital formation and risk transfer. They include machine learning and artificial intelligence.
TYLERRRRRR !!!!!!!!!
In reply to Already happened when… by JimmyJones
HAHAHA that was the last 30 days.....PARTY BACK ON!!!
In reply to BTFD BitcheZ! by Lastline
It seems the US is becoming crypto friendly... SEC getting ICO regulations in order, BTC futures, Well street listings, 'miners' relocating from China to Washington, Nevada, and New York...
Last 3 mos we witnessed a massive rotation from China to the US :)
Huge economic incentives for crypto-friendly nations !!!
THE GAME HASN'T EVEN STARTED YET
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/02/02/the-game-of-bitcoin-hasnt-even-started-…
In reply to BTFD BitcheZ! by Lastline
In reply to It seems the US is becoming… by Yellow_Snow
It was amazing how open minded these 2 government guys were, somethins not right
The guy has kids, so does Trump, they actually talk to them. They know it's something new, unique and can change the financial world. F'it why not give it a little regulation and legitimize it.
In reply to It was amazing how open… by SoilMyselfRotten
I'm not sure what people were expecting to hear from these two today. If they were expecting them to say crypto is bad and should be banned or something, that's not their jobs and they did an admirable job not to overstep their bounds. Their job is to regulate what is in front of them. Now, when you start getting the central banks involved I think you'll see a different outcome. The two today alluded to their feelings on crypto but it's not their place.
In reply to It was amazing how open… by SoilMyselfRotten
somethins not right
no doubt. but for investment purposes, the trend is your friend and the gales are turning. diversify into real assets in the real world but hold your nose if you must and take an early stake. due diligence of course
In reply to It was amazing how open… by SoilMyselfRotten
Hilarious. The quote from the regulator guy is literally just saying "LOL my kids really like Bitcoin so we shouldn't crack down on it". What a pathetic dweeb.
Everybody knows the financial system is corrupt as f*ck but Bitcoin is not the weapon that will burn it down. So far all it's done is cause a bunch of credulous hipsters (and Chinese peasants) to lose their life savings. If you want to fix our money, just look at how we did it from 1789-1971. Seemed like that era turned out pretty good for America.
You'll be long dead and buried by history.
The younger people will continue to use Bitcoin and other cryptos because they have a real use - namely, telling old fucks like yourself to stuff it up your own jaded asshole, and secondly, reaping benefits from the largest wealth transfer you've ever fucking seen.
Stick to equities, their slow plodding bullshit fits you - as does gold.
In reply to Hilarious. The quote from… by Full Court Lug…
I thought the point of investing and trading was to make money. Not tell people to eff off. I do not like the powers that be. But they have sooooo much more power than you or me. Hey dude, if you are so all fired hot, jump into the full Sp and or the es. Give it a shot. Play with the REAL Big Boys, stick it to them and laugh in their faces. "Take the shot Rocky".
In reply to You'll be dead soon… by Exponere Mendaces
Slowest crash ever.
Yeah, BTC ... and all the rest of you suckers. The times; they are a' changin' and they must. No more Jamie Dimons nor Steve Mnuchins nor Janet Yellen nor Eric Holder nor George Osbornes (we hope) and definitely no more Crown of England and the wicked baby mutilating Rothschilds and definitely an end to communist Jew media and an end to the constant threat of thermonuclear war to bury their crimes. One small step for man -- one giant leap for mankind.
Bitcoin price is still to high.
The rent is too damn high!!!
In reply to Bitcoin should be trading… by Rick Cerone
"come on in the waters fine...really it is!"
What a bunch of freakin horse shit. Oh, he's taking as a Dad...what the fuck?
That statement proves to me that some 3 letter agency is behind BTC.
If statements don’t agree with what I think they must be false and there must be a conspiracy.... and that’s why you don’t make money. This drop was a gift.
In reply to … by The Count
As a dad, you're an imbecile.
If your kids start talking about their favorite gangsta rapper, are you going to invite them over for dinner. Maybe let platinum mouth set up a gangbang for your daughter. She'll be really popular.
You couldn't get your kids to invest in the Wall St con, so you want them to invest in the crypto con?
Still waiting on that use case we can't live without. Been ten years.
Federal regulators seem to disagree with your take on Bitcoin.
Maybe there is a reason why they are where they are at and you are posting opinions on a chat board.
In reply to As a dad, you're an imbecile… by adr
Yeah, you gotta take all that money and put it into gold, because its got those old-man yields that won't make your heart race too much. Then you can cane your way down the small incline and check for your SSN benefit check, and then sit in the tv room and complain about how everyone is using smartphones.
You'll be long dead, and Bitcoin and other cryptos will carry on.
You have a choice, being relevant, or being that old dude that everyone feels sorta sorry for - but you're too much of an asshole for them to really care.
In reply to As a dad, you're an imbecile… by adr
Yeah, you gotta take all that money and put it into gold, because its got those old-man yields that won't make your heart race too much. Then you can cane your way down the small incline and check for your SSN benefit check, and then sit in the tv room and complain about how everyone is using smartphones.
I logged in just to tell you: I'm an old guy with a long-held PM perspective and this was funny as hell to me, I laughed out loud. A lot of stereotypes, but that doesn't make it untrue.
It's also funny because I bought BTC after considering a lot of what was said on ZH by crypto fans...and I'm still up. I plan on being a HODLR. Not for me so much as to pass on to my nephews.
In reply to Yeah, you gotta take all… by Exponere Mendaces
KrAziEy Clif Hi's webbot has BTC at 13K before the end of the month. It will be interesting to see if he is right because his next call is $40K!
There is more to Bitcoin than just a "use case." Look at the history of how the internet removed the gatekeepers in other industries.
*For your last trip, did you call Carlson-Wagonlit or did you book it yourself online?
*Did you buy your last book at Borders, your last music at Tower or did you procure it for yourself online?
*The last time you sent a message, was it via the mailbox at the end of your driveway or via a tablet/phone/laptop?
These phenomena took at least a decade to manifest. So will this cryptorcurrency thing. You'll need a lot fewer banks telling you how to handle your financial life (and how much they can legally steal) when you are your own bank handling half a dozen currencies on your phone.
Bitcoin is basically the AOL of non-state currency. It will look a lot different in 2028 even though I'll still likely have an account at my credit union and still have my AOL email from 1998.
We owe the next generation all the debt that will crush them in real life generated based on fake, play, money.
We'll be at $100k by Christmas, with, or without you. Your choice.
I listened to the hearing this morning. One, Warren's squeaky, whiney fucking voice, and off-topic questions, showed she is a clueless hack. Two, I loved it when the one guy mentioned his 30-year old daughter or niece and said that she was a HODLr. Three, none of them seemed to know (or at least they didn't mention) Japan approved BTC as a currency IIRC. Four, good, they need to crack down on ICOs which are nothing but scams, in many cases. When is Reggie Middleton going to be locked up? VERI as a legit crypto? Oh spare me.
Looks like fiat magic to me.