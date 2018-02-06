Formula One Bans Sexy Grid Girls Over SJW Objections, Grid Girls Hit Back

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 02/06/2018 - 17:50

Amid a brave new world of sexual consent forms and rage over the "patriarchy," Formula 1 and its FAI ruling body has decided to ban the use of promotional models, known as "grid girls," from its events because they don't "resonate with [the] brand values [of F1] and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms." 

Whose societal norms? Has anyone checked out a college campus lately?

Grid girls
College girls

Instead of Grid Girls, meet "Grid Kids!" 

Replacing the Grid Girls will be F1's new "Grid Kids" initiative - which is designed to entice younger fans to "get involved" in the racing sport - despite the fact that the program is only available to children who are already involved in a local motorsport club. 

“The joint initiative will involve the local Grand Prix promoter working alongside ASNs – the FIA-recognised national sporting authorities – who will provide a unique opportunity to youngsters and their families to be part of one of the most exclusive and exciting moments of the whole race weekend,” F1 said in a statement.

Participants will be chosen by merit or lottery, and will be able to accompany the world's 20 best drivers at every Grand Prix - much to the chagrin of fans who were hoping to see scantily clad adult women at the events.

Now unemployed Grid Girls

The move by F1 follows a similar move by the Professional Darts Corporation banned walk-on girls from its competitions. Because dart competitions are just as fun without the girls. 

As Brutalist reports, the girls aren't taking this sitting down:

Rebecca Cooper, a five time F1 grid girl, said on Twitter that it is "ridiculous that women who say they are 'fighting for women's rights' are saying what others should and shouldn't do, stopping us from doing a job we love and are proud to do. [It is] political correctness gone mad."

Cooper also implied that grid girls have been misrepresented and put together a photograph collage to highlight that women who work in her trade are not "scantily clad furniture" and that the outfits are more modest.

For Michelle Westby, working as a promotional model in motorsports led to a successful career as a stunt driver and a drift racing driver.

Westby elaborated over Facebook:

If it wasn't for grid work / promotional modelling, I wouldn't be where I am now in a 'male dominated' sport and job as a stunt driver and drift competition driver, inspiring and influencing females into this 'intimidating male environment.' I get girls messaging me all the time saying how I inspire them and made them want to get into racing and drifting when they didn't think they would be accepted… What people don't realise, is that the girls have knowledge of the products and teams they are promotion — that's part of the job. We get a brief on the uniform but it's up to us if we feel comfortable in it. We are more clothed than what teenagers wear down the supermarkets. I'm now retired but to think girls have lost a lot of important income because feminists think they know best, when they really haven't got a clue, is frustrating.

Fans and Grid Girls alike took to Twitter to denounce the decision, using the hashtag #Gridgirl

 

Formula 1 begins its 2018 season on March 26. Let's see if SJW politics have the same effect as #kneelgate did on NFL attendance. 

What's next?

