Hillary Clinton Claims Climate Change Is Sexist

Can climate change be sexist? According to failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, the answer to that question is an unequivocal yes.
Particularly in the developing world, climate change will force women to shoulder the responsibilities of looking for food, finding firewood and migrating livestock once all of the grass has been transformed into a desert. Unsurprisingly, the future she describes bears an uncanny resemblance to the dystopian future depicted in the "Mad Max" franchise.
It's unclear what responsibilities men will shoulder after the climate catastrophe has arrived in the future envisioned by Clinton.
“I would say that particularly for women, you’re absolutely right, they will bear the brunt of looking for the food, looking for the firewood, looking for the place to migrate to when all of the grass is finally gone as the desertification moves south and you have to keep moving your livestock for your crops are no longer growing, they’re burning up in the intense heat that we’re now seeing reported across North Africa, into the Middle East, and into India.”
“So yes, women once again, will be the primary…primarily burdened with the problems of climate change."
Clinton made these remarks during a speech at Georgetown University this week, where she also griped about how endemic misogyny was responsible for her embarrassing loss to President Donald Trump - continuing with her practice of never accepting responsibly for her failures. In her book "What Happened" - a memoir that was marketed as a mea culpa - Clinton famously blamed Bernie Sanders, the classic 90s comedy "There's Something About Mary" and myriad other factors - for her defeat.
Because as the American people already know too well, nothing is ever Clinton's fault.
Last month, we pointed out that GOP Congressional investigators wrote a letter requesting information from Clinton and other Democrats like former DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. The investigators were seeking information about their role in disseminating the Steele dossier. Yesterday, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley released a heavily redacted letter that nonetheless revealed the existence of a "second dossier" that was distributed to former Mi6 Agent Christopher Steele - the author of the salacious and unverified "Trump dossier" via a Clinton crony.
But we imagine that wasn't her fault, either.
Comments
