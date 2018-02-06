Hillary Clinton Claims Climate Change Is Sexist

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 02/06/2018 - 17:10

Can climate change be sexist? According to failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, the answer to that question is an unequivocal yes.

Particularly in the developing world, climate change will force women to shoulder the responsibilities of looking for food, finding firewood and migrating livestock once all of the grass has been transformed into a desert. Unsurprisingly, the future she describes bears an uncanny resemblance to the dystopian future depicted in the "Mad Max" franchise.

It's unclear what responsibilities men will shoulder after the climate catastrophe has arrived in the future envisioned by Clinton.

“I would say that particularly for women, you’re absolutely right, they will bear the brunt of looking for the  food, looking for the firewood, looking for the place to migrate to when all of the grass is finally gone as the desertification moves south and you have to keep moving your livestock for your crops are no longer growing, they’re burning up in the intense heat that we’re now seeing reported across North Africa, into the Middle East, and into India.”

“So yes, women once again, will be the primary…primarily burdened with the problems of climate change."

Clinton made these remarks during a speech at Georgetown University this week, where she also griped about how endemic misogyny was responsible for her embarrassing loss to President Donald Trump - continuing with her practice of never accepting responsibly for her failures. In her book "What Happened" - a memoir that was marketed as a mea culpa - Clinton famously blamed Bernie Sanders, the classic 90s comedy "There's Something About Mary" and myriad other factors - for her defeat.

Because as the American people already know too well, nothing is ever Clinton's fault.

Last month, we pointed out that GOP Congressional investigators wrote a letter requesting information from Clinton and other Democrats like former DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz. The investigators were seeking information about their role in disseminating the Steele dossier. Yesterday, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley released a heavily redacted letter that nonetheless revealed the existence of a "second dossier" that was distributed to former Mi6 Agent Christopher Steele - the author of the salacious and unverified "Trump dossier" via a Clinton crony.

But we imagine that wasn't her fault, either.

Tags
Environment
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 20
Vote down!
 0
NoDebt sixsigma cygnu… Feb 6, 2018 5:48 PM Permalink

I told you guys this woman was going to become more and more unhinged as the years go by.  That election loss will NEVER sit right with her.  It's like an itch she just can't scratch and it's slowly driving her insane.  There are two things I enjoy about this:

1.  She deserves it.

2.  She will never shut up.  Her own people are telling her to shut up.  Her own party is telling her to shut up.  She won't.  She's now part of the problem for the Ds and they're just going to have to put up with her until she finally croaks.

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
any_mouse NoDebt Feb 6, 2018 6:21 PM Permalink

Or they could do the right thing and come clean on their own involvement and testify to their personal experience with Clinton corruption. At the same time the FBI gets off the White Christian Terrorist meme and does something for The People.

Infected wound will not heal on its own.

Rip the scab off and clean the crud out.

It would take a President who does not care what popular people think, does not care about ever being elected again, to go in and do what needs to be done. Damn the Media, Full Speed Ahead!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
GreatUncle NoDebt Feb 6, 2018 7:22 PM Permalink

3. The bullshit she comes out with just turns more people off.

HRC married to Bill never had the normal relationship of a married couple both fighting to keep a roof over their heads. Both doing the same to try and make ends meet in HRC's woman only world.

HRC just thinks all men are like Bill pumping Lewinsky on the oval table so she sees herself as the great provider ... along with all her other traits.

They are not good traits neither.

 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
GUS100CORRINA sixsigma cygnu… Feb 6, 2018 5:50 PM Permalink

Hillary Clinton Claims Climate Change Is Sexist
 

My response: Everyone needs to remember that this lady was diagnosed with subcortical vascular dementia in 2013.

I believe the end of her life is probably just around the corner and anything she says is crazy delusional and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Can you imagine what America would be like if HRC was elected POTUS? I have nightmares every time I think about how close we came to disaster.