Market Drop Mystery Solved, And How To Trade The Next Few Days

Submitted by Nicholas Colas of DataTrek Research
Get ready to hear a lot about exchange traded funds tied to the CBOE VIX Index and their role in today’s market decline. Here is why:
- After the close last night two US listed inverse VIX ETFs (XIV and SVXY) gapped down 80% from their 4pm closing price on heavy volume. These are products that rise when the VIX falls intraday, and decline when it increases. The returns are supposed to be 1:1 for those moves. If the VIX rises 5% from open to close, these products should decline 5%.
- The CBOE VIX Index opened today at 19 and closed at 37, a 95% move. You can see the problem here: a 1:1 relationship between the asset values for XIV and SVXY versus the underlying VIX index doesn’t leave much value for tomorrow.
- As of Friday morning, these two funds had combined assets under management of $3.2 billion. They were also among the most heavily traded symbols at Fidelity’s retail website today, with Buys outnumbering Sells by over 2 to 1. In addition, over the last year they were popular with hedge funds as an easy way to short volatility. Their returns in 2017 were +180%. No, that’s not a typo.
The upshot: this development could well be why the VIX doubled today and equities took it on the chin. In a market already up to its eyeballs with fundamental questions of valuation and interest rate uncertainty, seeing $3 billion of value evaporate is no one’s idea of a good thing. Who owns these assets today? How will volatility trade tomorrow on any unwind? What other volatility products are at risk?
This is a market that shoots first and asks questions later.
Now, as satisfying as it might be to find a possible market structure-related explanation to today’s horrible price action, this doesn’t mean we are out of the woods. Assuming volatility-related ETFs really are a market structure “Achilles heel”, this will take days if not weeks to play out, and there could be other problems waiting in the wings.
To put it bluntly, there’s never just one cockroach in the kitchen.
To help you put the next few days into some perspective, here are some issues to consider:
#1. US equity markets remain unsure of valuation, but not fundamentals. No one we talk to thinks the US economy is on the brink of a recession. The question is how hot the economy gets on the back of tax reform and what that does to yields. We’ve gone from a market used to playing checkers (rising earnings, low rates equals higher prices) to being forced to compete in grand master 3-dimension chess (worries over growth versus rates, equity valuations, and the strength of the dollar, plus now market structure concerns).
#2. We closed very near the intraday lows, which means we’re not likely done with this decline, even if the inverse VIX ETF storyline plays out as a primary cause of today’s action. The low point on the day was 2646 on the S&P 500; the close was 2649. This leaves little room for error tomorrow, and traders will want to see markets hold that intraday low.
#3. The CBOE VIX Index says we’re near a bottom, however. Provided we don’t get some further wonky action in the VIX as a result of whatever happens in ETF land, a VIX at 37 feels like a near term bottom. Yes, we realize that is a caveat as big as a barn door… But the VIX doubling in a day without a clear and present danger to the US economy seems overdone.
#4. There was a flash melt up in Treasuries today that exacerbated the afternoon gap down, perhaps caused by the dislocation in XIV and SVXY. That air pocket you saw just after 3pm in US stocks occurred at the same time as a 2% move higher in long dated US Treasuries. Whether this was a flash melt-up (essentially a market structure glitch) or the result of real buying, it shows how closely tied equities are to volatility in other markets. Also worth noting: VIX ETFs typically tell their brokers how much exposure they need for the close around 3pm. While the meltdown in XIV and SVXY came after the close, it is possible that news started to filter out around this time.
#5. There is also a tremendous amount of buzz/concern regarding how different sorts of investors are positioned and what their exposure means to near term stock price movements. A sample of these:
- Volatility/Options Traders. Options prices got very skewed in January as the market melted up. Call options became expensive and puts were close to free. Anyone who bought into those prices to get long “on the cheap” is now forced to unwind in a hurry.
- Risk Parity Investors. Picture the classic 60/40 stock-bond portfolio, but juiced up with leverage and a computer algorithm to allocate capital. When the historically negative correlation between stocks and bond goes positive (as it has in the last week), the computer models sell both to reduce risk exposure.
- Trend followers. US equity markets have traded in largely predictable patterns for years. Traders who simply follow those trends (again, with leverage to boost returns) must now sell as the trends reverse.
#6. Markets are forcing new Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell’s hand regarding the “Fed Put”. Ever since Alan Greenspan rode to the rescue of US stocks in October 1987, investors have believed the Fed would take stock prices into account when setting interest rate policy. Today was Chair Powell’s first day on the job. Will he say something about the equity markets’ swoon, or will he wait?
#7. Here are some key valuation levels versus today’s close of 2649, which equates to 17.0x consensus 2018 estimates of $156/share in earnings:
- If we sell off another 5%, to 2516: 16.1x this year’s estimate (that $156/share)
- Sell off 10% from here, to 2384: 15.3x (NB: this is the historical 5 year average)
- Sell off 15% from here, to 2252: 14.4x this year’s estimate
- Sell off 20% from here, to 2119: 13.6x this year’s estimate
#8. Even if you find the near term trading low, we will have to retest it before equities can move sustainably higher. In all the chatter about comparing 1987 to the current market, that is the one lesson worth remembering. The October 19th lows that year were NOT the lows for the year. Those came in December.
Our bottom line: even if the inverse VIX ETF story proves true and markets see a relief rally, don’t assume the worst is past. We remain positive on US stocks but recognize that viewpoint will likely leave some scar tissue once the current volatility has passed
Comments
Valuations? Fundamentals? Really? In a central-banker/financier-buying-everything-"mark to fantasy" accounting world?
LMFAO!!!!
Let me see if I got this strait: I want to short stocks, so I buy some kind of VIX etn. If I want to short volitility, I can buy an etn that shorts the VIX index. So, if the market goes down just a tad, the VIX goes up which makes my VIX short go DOWN. Which then in turn makes the entire market crash in some incessant feedback loop.
What idiot allowed any instrument to be created that could potentially create an endless loop?
Reminds me of when Captain Kirk had the computer, trying to kill the crew, calculate the number of Pi which subsequently caused the computer to explode.
In reply to Valuations? Fundamentals?… by LawsofPhysics
The VIX is supposed to be calculated from some formula of S&P 500 stock data. If the VIX futures or ETNs are not bound by that formula at settlement or M2M, then the market is at the mercy of VIX traders! That's ridiculous but appears to be the case.
The damn SEC and CFTC have allowed instruments to be created that act as the tail that wags the dog. I guess that's not news since the idiots have also allowed others that do the same.
In reply to Let me see if I got this… by davinci7_gis
Actually it's a formula based on the Spx option data. Some use the index futures as a rough proxy on volatility hedge or arbitrage between them. Hence moves in one can move the other
In reply to The VIX is supposed to be… by IH8OBAMA
the system is so fragile, it doesn't really matter how it breaks.
Break it will, like it or not, you goddamm bunch of MOFOs
In reply to Valuations? Fundamentals?… by LawsofPhysics
Aren't ETFs and ETPs different critters altogether..?
In reply to the system is so fragile, it… by giovanni_f
ETFs, ETPs, ETNs (I am sure there are more) are different while typically doing some of the same things that effect their markets.
In reply to Aren't ETFs and ETNs… by gmrpeabody
Theres ETFs and ETNs, ETPS are the set of both I believe.
In reply to ETFs, ETPs, ETNs (I am sure… by Umh
As Grant Williams of TTMYGH quoted Willy Wonka, we live in a World of Pure Imagination. All of what you say is true. ZIRP, NIRP, if the stoks keep going down the flood into Treasuries will result in negative rates for a "safe" investment. Full faith and credit of the USA? We just passed a tax bill that will blow out the deficit. Ya can't make this stuff up!
In reply to Valuations? Fundamentals?… by LawsofPhysics
Who da fok wrote this nonsense,
"After the close last night two US listed inverse VIX ETFs (XIV and SVXY) gapped down 80% from their 4pm closing price on heavy volume. These are products that rise when the VIX falls intraday, and decline when it increases. The returns are supposed to be 1:1 for those moves. If the VIX rises 5% from open to close, these products should decline 5%"
It tracks VIX short term futures index, that is combination of 1M/2M futures
https://sixfigureinvesting.com/2013/04/how-does-vxx-work/
In reply to Valuations? Fundamentals?… by LawsofPhysics
Change your name to Powellsteinfeldsfarbgoldberger. Problem Solved.
Blame it on the VIX. These fucking idiots.
"An index that tries to capture how fucking dumb investors are being peaked, clearly this is a fault of the index"
Yeah, it was just a 3 Billion dollar blip but it caused a 2 Trillion dollar slip.
Fuck, its not that complicated.
In reply to Blame it on the VIX. These… by shizzledizzle
You lost me when you said the fundamentals were strong.
The fundamentals are fraudulent.
Lies, junior.
Holy shit did I get a chuckle out of that one.
If fundamentals were strong, they wouldn't have to deficit spend a trillion a year every single year.
They could let interest rates normalize, and start actually paying people to save $$.
As it stands now, I doubt I will ever see that in my lifetime. Maybe if they can set up a new system using Federation Credits or some shit. Hell, they have pumped them in the movies for long enough. About time they tried them out. The dollar is the fastest horse in the glue factory. Lets let the Amero rip.
pods
In reply to You lost me when you said… by Rick Cerone
Junior gets his/her news from the deep state.
In reply to Holy shit did I get a… by pods
Lol 0hedge is missinformed again?
In reply to Junior gets his/her news… by Rick Cerone
Isn't the Amero the so-called USA/MEX/CDN currency, or was it the universal language, is that Esperanto? I got it an ICO called the Esperanto!
In reply to Holy shit did I get a… by pods
Isn't the Amero the so-called USA/MEX/CDN currency, or was it the universal language, is that Esperanto? I got it an ICO called the Esperanto!
In reply to Holy shit did I get a… by pods
It keeps wanting to roll over today but the PPT keeps BTFD
Thank Ronald R for that
In reply to It keeps wanting to roll… by Juggernaut x2
Absolutely. Who's on the Plunge protect team today. Starting at 9.30 then on every half past the hour precisely they go in and juice the market. They were at lunch at 12.30 so didnt have many players but they are back in the afternoon. They just did it again at 1.30pm.
In reply to It keeps wanting to roll… by Juggernaut x2
Frigging funderMentals are whack man!
silver/gold down, stocks down, dollar down, savings way down, where is the money people? Seriously, does it all just disappear into thin air?
Since the money is completely fake, i.e., created out of thin air, it stands to reason that it would simply vaporize.
The exception to the rule is in precious metals (gold, silver), which still actually exist, unlike their derivative in the futures market, which is nothing more than a tracking and manipulating mechanism.
I checked, and my silver is still there, though the markets are telling me they are worth less in $$$$. It's fraud, plain and simple, as are most of the "markets."
In reply to silver/gold down, stocks… by coast1
From dust it came and to dust it will return
In reply to Since the money is… by bigloser
Back to where it came from, out of thin air.
In reply to silver/gold down, stocks… by coast1
It's just a warning to the new guy not to stop the gravy train. He stops it it keeps dropping he keeps it going stocks up.
down, up, down, up, down up, yeesh I am getting seasick...talk about craziness
How much real wealth can you store by inflating asset prices?
They tried with Tulip Bulbs.
They tried with dot.com companies.
They tried with real estate.
You just can't do it.
“Stocks have reached what looks like a permanently high plateau.” Irving Fisher 1929.
That’s not real wealth you half-wit.
An early idiot, neoclassical economist full of false beliefs about markets.
In reply to How much real wealth can you… by Batman11
Nobody tried any of this.
They just made you believe they tried.
Now Robbin ask, who is Batman?
In reply to How much real wealth can you… by Batman11
Why don't the elite each open a casino and gamble to see who makes the most at year end?
I suppose they're happier fucking with other people's lives.
These scumbags believe in slavery.
In reply to How much real wealth can you… by Batman11
You don't have to believe in slavery. You can observe it first hand every day by just looking in the mirror.
In reply to Why don't the elite each… by Rick Cerone
Is the end near?
data trek research? who are they? I looked it up, and their "research" is not something I would depend on, nor post an article on ZH...Tyler must have gotten a nice check from them.
When does reality arrive?
When the riots start.
When the EBT cards don't work.
Then we're fucked proper.
In reply to When does reality arrive?… by Rick Cerone
And that's when the dollar is toast and they can't print currency of any real purchasing power any longer.
In reply to When the EBT cards don't… by ironmace
Blame it on the rain.............
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SiZVrTaC9Pg
;o)
Let's see what happens at 3:30 EST
Oh yeah the market drops get solved, that must be why the Fed always does QE. Mmm excuse me but markets are supposed to go up and down. Haha well you just wait until the A. I algorithms operating the markets figure that out, the A. I will routinely without warning crash markets.
Nowhere near a recession? The US is in a structural DEPRESSION, papered up by trillions of funny debt-money... Just look at the money velocity, the size of the labor force or the number of food stamp recipients... Those figures reveal the ugly truths underneath this "booming" DOW-S&P-Potemkin BS economy.
Living standards in the U.S. are declining. Does anybody even care? The manipulated, phoney stock market has become EVERYTHING!
In reply to Nowhere near a recession?… by CHX13
Exactly! It's been 10 years of life support after using every trick in the book to keep the patient upright for the previous 8 years.
In reply to Nowhere near a recession?… by CHX13
LULZ you had me at market
Haha just wait until the Algorithms operating the markets start regularly crashing the Stock Market. The A. I will figure out: wait a minute instead of trying to set the standard /bar really high, let's crash the market in order to establish a low bar that's easier to maintain.
Fidelity won't let me open a new position in XIV at $7.20. B*sterds.
And just like that, everything is awesome again. Up 5% from the overnight low.
The hedge has been better. What articles do the handlers allow anymore. This site might as well be CNBC. Sadly the ZH website is gone. No edge on the hedge,.
Maybe they should name it zerohedge or vanilla hedge. Safe for the MSN viewers
Fuckall