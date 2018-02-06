Roubini: The End Of The Market's 'Trump Honeymoon'

Authored by Nouriel Roubini via MarketWatch.com,
Nouriel Roubini says fiscal recklessness, and bluster about trade, could sap growth...
When Donald Trump was elected president of the United States, stock markets rallied impressively. Investors were initially giddy about Trump’s promises of fiscal stimulus, deregulation of energy, health care, and financial services, and steep cuts in corporate, personal, estate, and capital-gains taxes. But will the reality of Trumponomics sustain a continued rise in equity prices?
It is little wonder that corporations and investors have been happy. This traditional Republican embrace of trickle-down supply-side economics will mostly favor corporations and wealthy individuals, while doing almost nothing to create jobs or raise blue-collar workers’ incomes. According to the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, almost half of the benefits from Trump’s proposed tax cuts would go to the top 1% of income earners.
Expectations of stimulus, lower taxes, and deregulation might boost the U.S. economy and the stock market’s performance in the short term. But President Donald Trump’s inconsistent, erratic, and destructive policies will take a heavy toll on domestic and global economic growth in the long run.
Yet the corporate sector’s animal spirits may soon give way to primal fear: the market rally is already running out of steam, and Trump’s honeymoon with investors might be coming to an end.
There are several reasons for this.
For starters, the anticipation of fiscal stimulus may have pushed stock prices up, but it also led to higher long-term interest rates, which hurts capital spending and interest-sensitive sectors such as real estate. Meanwhile, a strengthening dollar BUXX, -0.09% would destroy more of the jobs typically held by Trump’s blue-collar base. The president may have “saved” 1,000 jobs in Indiana by bullying and cajoling the air-conditioner manufacturer Carrier; but the U.S. dollar’s appreciation could destroy almost 400,000 manufacturing jobs over time.
Moreover, Trump’s fiscal-stimulus package might end up being much larger than the market’s current pricing suggests. As Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush showed, Republicans can rarely resist the temptation to cut corporate, income, and other taxes, even when they have no way to make up for the lost revenue and no desire to cut spending. If this happens again under Trump, fiscal deficits will push up interest rates and the dollar even further, and hurt the economy in the long term.
A second reason for investors to curb their enthusiasm is the specter of inflation. With the U.S. economy already close to full employment, Trump’s fiscal stimulus will fuel inflation more than it does growth. Inflation will then force the Federal Reserve to hike up interest rates sooner and faster than it otherwise would have done, which will drive up long-term interest rates and the value of the dollar still more.
Third, this undesirable policy mix of excessively loose fiscal policy and tight monetary policy will tighten financial conditions, hurting blue-collar workers’ incomes and employment prospects. An already protectionist Trump administration will then have to pursue additional protectionist measures to maintain these workers’ support, thereby further hampering economic growth and diminishing corporate profits.
If Trump takes his protectionism too far, he will undoubtedly spark trade wars. America’s trading partners will have little choice but to respond to U.S. import restrictions by imposing their own tariffs on U.S. exports. The ensuing tit-for-tat will hinder global economic growth, and damage economies and markets everywhere.
It is worth remembering how America’s 1930 Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act triggered global trade wars that exacerbated the Great Depression.
Fourth, Trump’s actions suggest that his administration’s economic interventionism will go beyond traditional protectionism. Trump has already shown his willingness to target firms’ foreign operations with the threat of import levies, public accusations of price gouging, and immigration restrictions (which make it harder to attract talent).
The Nobel laureate economist Edmund S. Phelps has described Trump’s direct interference in the corporate sector as reminiscent of corporatist Nazi Germany and Fascist Italy. Indeed, if former President Barack Obama had treated the corporate sector in the way that Trump has, he would have been smeared as a communist; but for some reason when Trump does it, corporate America puts its tail between its legs.
Fifth, Trump is questioning U.S. alliances, cozying up to American rivals such as Russia, and antagonizing important global powers such as China. His erratic foreign policies are spooking world leaders, multinational corporations, and global markets generally.
Finally, Trump may pursue damage-control methods that only make matters worse. For example, he and his advisers have already made verbal pronouncements intended to weaken the dollar. But talk is cheap, and open-mouth operations have only a temporary effect on the currency.
This means that Trump might take a more radical and heterodox approach. During the campaign, he bashed the Fed for being too dovish, and creating a “false economy.” And yet he may now be tempted to appoint new members to the Fed Board who are even more dovish, and less independent, in order to boost credit to the private sector.
If that fails, Trump could unilaterally intervene to weaken the dollar, or impose capital controls to limit dollar-strengthening capital inflows. Markets are already becoming wary; full-blown panic is likely if protectionism and reckless, politicized monetary policy precipitate trade, currency, and capital-control wars.
To be sure, expectations of stimulus, lower taxes, and deregulation could still boost the economy and the market’s performance in the short term.
But, as the vacillation in financial markets indicates, the president’s inconsistent, erratic, and destructive policies will take their toll on domestic and global economic growth in the long run.
Comments
Trump Announces Massive Expansion In Offshore Drilling; Environmentalists Outraged
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-04/environmentalists-outraged-af…
It may take a few months to fuck OPEC royally in the ass.
Why is it OK for countries like China, Japan along with The EU to put up barriers to free trade to protect their industries but when the US does it its the end of the world.
More globalist claptrap.
In reply to Trump Announces Massive… by Rick Cerone
Let's see what Trump can do about turning the US into the largest energy exporter.
In reply to Why is it by Pure Evil
When was any market about any president?
Trump should have never should have brought up the subject of Mr Yellens market.
In reply to Let's see what Trump can do… by Rick Cerone
FFS Roubini, what's your problem? Did TRUMP Grab one of the pussy sculptures on the wall of your Manhattan Apt?
http://nymag.com/daily/intelligencer/2009/03/nouriel_roubinis_wall_vagi…
In reply to When was any market about… by FreeMoney
USA can have trade sanctions, or USA can have the world reserve currency.
Can't have both.
In reply to Why is it by Pure Evil
Market: 'The End Of The Roubini Honeymoon'
- Fixed it
In reply to Trump Announces Massive… by Rick Cerone
Didn't Trump ramp it today ?
fuk this guy. of course the tax cut will do something for the little guy. it is already having an effect. died in wool, fukhead. must be thinking killary would be ok. this guy must be a demtard. i really don't give two shits about these self appointed fukheads.. send this guy back to the stink tank he walked out of.
In reply to Didn't Trump ramp it today ? by Fundies
Dr. Doom? Broken clock, blah blah blah........
The trend is still up- some were calling for support- now we have it- the market goes up from here.
Pro business- oil independence- unless shots ring out- we'll see prosperity like America has never known.
Roubini ... amazing how he parlayed his moment of fame into the inner circles of the vampire squid.
scumbag
In reply to Roubini ... amazing how he… by Blame_Goats
Still, he was my first love. Long before ZH. There was no place to go for the clueless who needed to understand what was going on pre-2007.
If I remember correctly, a comment on a marketwatch led me to his blog. The quality of some of the comments was actually often better than his own posts.
In reply to Roubini ... amazing how he… by Blame_Goats
The elephant in the room is that the US government is borrowing three trillion dollars in the next 3 years ask yourself who the hell is going to buy that debt and what will be their consideration
Everybody will buy it if they want to continue to dump their products in this country at the expense of our own workers. Our globalist corporatist owners will make sure of that.
In reply to The elephant in the room is… by khnum
Three words:
Bank of Japan.
In reply to The elephant in the room is… by khnum
"If we don't have a border, we don't have a country." said Trump..............today
What more do you need to know? Trump is part of the gaslight.
If you don't have a border, why have a country, moron?
In reply to "If we don't have a border,… by Ophiuchus
Trump,,, and the comment,,, kinda look at it with a reverse chronology mindset,,, again, "If we don't have a border, we don't have a country." He's speaking for you....with his tongue firmly in his cheek, as he turns and walks away from the microphony.
"Television kills telephony in brothers broil."
In reply to If you don't have a border,… by Rick Cerone
Me thinks this last jump in the S&P is either people who are overly optimistic or just have 2 bit brains.
Trump Honeymoon is over. It's all falling apart. Doom. Gloom. Despair. 1987. 1929. Gartman was right. Stockman was right all along. Why didn't I listen to those 2 market sages??? Possibly a 15000 point drop in store. The end is near. Oh wait, the Dow is up 567 today. I'll take the shotgun barrel out of my mouth.
since you say it it must be true. How much have you got right in past ? EXACTLY
In reply to Trump Honeymoon is over. It… by Dumpster Elite
In the past 6 years, much more than Gartman or Stockman. I can post bullshit just like them. I might be right, right away. Or, It might take 7 or 8 years. But eventually, I'll be right...just like them. Just glad that I don't have investors to answer to. I don't know why a single person would give Gartman a dime of their money? I'm thinking he must cold-call old rich widows.
In reply to since you say it it must be… by adolphz
" I can post bullshit just like them. I might be right, right away. Or, It might take 7 or 8 years. But eventually, I'll be right...just like them. "
Meh, you got to do better than that. At least a broken clock is right twice a day.
In reply to In the past 6 years, much… by Dumpster Elite
SHEPWAVE traders at Zerohedge are only ones calling market direction. Stockman is beyond repair. ROFL
And what direction would that be exactly?
Oh that's right we have to pay an expensive membership fee to find that out. Right?
In reply to SHEPWAVE traders at… by adolphz
The Trump honeymoon was always going to end in 2018. Trump's bloviating just inflated the Obama policy market in 2017 to shortable levels.
Now that the Trump administration's policies kick in there will either be the Zimbabwization of American or a shift in global power to Eurasia.
The rest of the world laughs at clown Trump as there is no reason to interact with a broke America that refuses to grow its economy in a non parasitical way. The only reason the rest of the world still interacts with the US is because the parasite class still tries to buy favors from the rest of the world with the nation's money.
Tell us again about that 8 trillion your magic nigger spent....one rate increase in his fuking8 years. Trying hard to protect their nigger...imagine that.
4 rate increase on The Don....imagine that.
In reply to The Trump honeymoon was… by RopeADope
Ah, the Monday morning quarterbacks are out. It's his fault or their fault, or I saw it coming all along, or I knew this would happen and here's why... blah blah.
No you didn't and no you don't... and it happened because of the usual panic in the trading community. Remember... fear and greed? It didn't rally because of Trump. It didn't fall because of Trump. Anyone who condenses down an extremely complex system to that is just a shill political tool.
But muy Shepwave knows all!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
In reply to Ah, the Monday morning… by Bryan
That sounds like some silly little thing that don't add up to nothin'.
Whipsaw, treason, redaction, spurious, and malfeasance are trending today.............
In reply to Ah, the Monday morning… by Bryan
But...but...I thought it was the release of the Nunes Memo that caused this market massacre...at least that's what HuffPo and CNN said.
In reply to Ah, the Monday morning… by Bryan
'Take it off'. 'Take it off'. 'Take it off'.
- No, please, don't take it off, put it back on. Please put it back on!
The Federal Government is running on its' credit cards so to speak. If the economy was so great why are they running trillion dollar deficits? It's because their spending is out of control. They don't have the tax revenues coming in to pay for any of it. You can't pay for the government's obligations with jobs being created that are minimum wage. It doesn't pay the bills.The bastards borrow from foreigners to keep up their wars. They're bust and everyone sees through their meaningless warmongering scams. They'd rather bomb countries instead of helping their own people. The American infrastructure is crumbling. Most airports and subway systems are third world shitass crap. It goes on with most Pension Funds, States and Cities on the verge of bankruptcy. American corporations hold $5 trillion offshore because who in their right mind would spend it in places like Chicago, Detroit or Baltimore? When corporations see the perverted corruption of Washington politics they go elsewhere. The "New World Order" or "American Hegemony" trying desperately hold onto financial control is a monster out of touch with its' own taxpayers.
trump is tired...
he's running on empty...
and, that's when mistakes happen...
it's Icarus against the world,...and, we all know the outcome !?!
Ps. Great read :)
Roubini comes out of hibernation when something bad happens. He hates Trump and was in the tank for Hillary.
Three major obstacles stand ready to block America's future prosperity and they are hard to ignore. Regardless of record new highs in the stock market and the positive predictions being made by the media, there is no guarantee as to how long the current growth trend will last. America must confront and deal with its low job participation rate, exploding national debt, and the fact it is still a "high-cost producer" of goods which means jobs are not about to come rushing back because of the recently passed tax reform bill. More details can be found in the article below.
http://Three Reasons America Faces A Difficult Economic Future.html
Narrative will shift 180 in couple days. Heading back up
Why is ZH now pumping every anti Trump negative article they can find? Every damn article is about the sky is falling.
Another in a long, sad list of dumb fucks.
Call me when this MFer ever gets anything right.....my broken clock is correct twice a day
Weis on Wyckoff 2/6/18...ES to 3500:
"I view the recent stock market crash in the context of the monstrous up-move from the November 2016 low to this year’s high. During this massive uptrend (+850 points), the S&P had only one down month (-3.5 points) and never traded below a previous month’s low. While this month’s crash was unnerving, it only retraced 29% of the previous up-move;
it looks like normal corrective behavior in the larger context. As the stock market marches to its ultimate top in the future, the magnitude of the swings may become even larger. On January 9, I showed the point & figure count AB across the 2000 line that projected a rise to 2900. Count AC has enough potential for a move to 3500. For the near term, the market may coil into a volatile apex."
I wish I was Roubini, so I could use words like "heterodox." But, I'm not, so I have to use words people understand, like "bullshit."
Try this on for size: The media (which we all trust implicitly) continues to parrot "the economy is strong" mantra, but when you look around your little parcel of America, you see empty storefronts, few shoppers in the stores that are even open, a 9-year rally built on Fed fiat and stock buybacks, record levels of household, corporate and government credit, a $20 trillion+ federal debt and hundreds of thousands of homeless people across America.
Roubini's analysis is a crock full, but in the end all that matters is being right. With the stock market a convenient scorecard, bear in mind that many of the largest one-day gains on the Dow, S&P and NASDAQ happened during bear markets, so today's giant reversal is probably little more than a big dead cat bounce.
Give this market another 6 to 18 months to completely crack wide open. The whole thing's a fraud, and I know I'm preaching to the proverbial choir here, but I've been banned twice on ZH (this is my third ID), and I keep bouncing back. They'll take anybody, obviously.
Roubini doesn't seem to like Trump, so he's not objective. Therefore, take his words with several grains of salt.
Roubini is a contrary indicator like cartman, a clueless idiot.