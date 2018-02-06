Turkey Detains 449 People For Criticizing Invasion Of Syria On Social Media

Authored by Jason Ditz via AntiWar.com,
Erdogan Spokesman: Opposing War Means Glorifying Terrorism
As Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria continues, so too does their policy of arresting anyone seen as even sort of opposed to the attack.
The Turkish Interior Ministry now says 449 people have been detained for criticizing the war on social media, and 124 more detained for taking part in actual protests.
Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against Turkey’s military operation in Syria’s Afrin region, in Istanbul, Turkey
Turkey’s Erdogan government doesn’t have a lot of patience for dissent, or for Kurds.
Unsurprisingly, dissent about a war against Kurds is being cracked down on intensely. Erdogan’s spokesman warned that statements criticizing the war amount to statements “glorifying terrorism,” and that the government is just enforcing the law as written.
With Turkey’s largely state-run media praising the war, public support for it is still relatively strong.
Opposition is mostly in the ethnic Kurdish region, which Turkey is more than willing to crack down on at any rate, and political opponents.
When other NGOs issue statements against the war, as did a medical union in the country, President Erdogan has condemned them as traitors, and arrested 11 of their senior members for a statement calling for “peace immediately.”
With the war continuing and casualties rising, war exhaustion is inevitable. For now,however, expressing opposition to the conflict is a very dangerous crime indeed in Turkey.
Soon in the Western world.
Already there. Turkey is late: https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/01/sweden-71-year-old-man-prosecuted-fo…
Because, you know, they enrich us with their diversity, open mentality and fresh look at things like rape: https://www.facebook.com/Eyes.on.Sweden/videos/1706895512901879/
For the minority-junta of liberals is entitled to lecture us, the majority, about what is correct and what is not, and when and how: Member of European parliament, Daniel Cohn-Bendit, publicly boasts his sexual experiences with children aged 6 years
In reply to Soon in the Western world. by peddling-fiction
Was that X3 who was prosecuted in Sweden?
X?
In reply to Already there. Turkey is… by giovanni_f
Time to reclaim Ottoman Empire...stability...
In reply to Soon in the Western world. by peddling-fiction
When the [secular] military failed to prevent the fanatic from becoming a islamic extremist dictator, Turkey started to free fall.
Not much hope now unless the military can pull another Attaturk.
In reply to Time to reclaim Ottoman… by Déjà view
Won't happen.
Israel is the final target. Prophecy.
In reply to When the [secular] military… by CheapBastard
dup - apologies.
In reply to Soon in the Western world. by peddling-fiction
Yay this is a member of nato. What a joke Nato has become. Just disband it already.....
erdogan is the real deal not long before he kills US spec forces or CIA dudes in drag in Syria. Be interested to see how Trump responds....
In reply to Soon in the Western world. by peddling-fiction
He'll respond with some hypocritical bullshit. Could Donald even find Turkey on a map?
In reply to Yay this is a member of nato… by Boeing Boy
Even taking the ad hominem as true and supposing that he couldn't, it is of very little importance. Of major fucking importance is that Mattis does ;-)
In reply to He'll respond with some… by Expat
Huh? Even you are catching on at last? Good show!
Shows what the persistent application of 'truth in media' can do... overcoming the application of Mengele MK Ultra mind control in its most obvious victims.
Now that we're back on track ... when, back in July of 2016, I presciently postulated that the TERROR STATE which had arrived in my country -as the result of a phony coup by a government against itself- would prove to be the template by which the sly face of kabbalistic talmudism was about to insert itself over the sad visage of lady Liberty herself,
I could not have known that a whole industry of auto- asphxsiating nail-gun to noggin nutjobbers would grow up around that sad truth! But hey! I sure learned. And now y'all will too. Much too late, of course, in the day to be able to pull this JONESTOWN 2.0 outta the fire before the orange-haired nero burns DC down.
You got doctors, lawyers, teachers, journos, workin folk n just plain folk ... all locked up or murdered here... all them POINTY HEADED INTELLECTUAL TYPES like what trouble TARDNATIONAL special 'genius' types with their goin on bout stuff...
all safely 'taken care of' here in TERROR LAND... AND
your phreakin tongues are hanging outta your (orifice of choice)just beggin for it to happen - all over agin - to you.
Anatolia Calling: The Terror Template has Arrived...
comin to a place near you. Real soon.
In reply to Soon in the Western world. by peddling-fiction
It seems that so far they detained more of their own people than they killed Kurdish "terrorists".
the new and improved hitler, softer- cause ya know, we are moar civilized...
In reply to It seems that so far they… by SpanishGoop
Democracy and freedom of thought and expression are under threat everywhere. We live in defining times. We will live in democracies and free societies or under worldwide dictatorship?
"Opposing War Means Glorifying Terrorism"
I had no idea that John McCain is Erdogan's spokesman.
Well, Turkey is not alone. Here in the UK, the prime minister Theresa May proposed to police the internet too.
http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadgets-and-tech/news/theresa-m…
At least we do not have to worry to be offended as this government will protect everyone from mean thinking.
It is reassuring that our politicians and gob officers have the highest moral standard in the whole planet/sarc.
Gaslighting 24/7 no shadow banning you will read the bullshit the 650 criminal politicians spew out.
It is to far gone now, the only solution is their removal but only after they have flipped to a 100% totalitarian controlled police state.
In reply to Well, Turkey is not alone… by Marcecamb
Time to liberate the oppressed people of Turkey !
I'm on it.
Word of Tree - Whisper of Stone. Invocations of Resistance from Archaic Anat-olia
(Entry Points for the Nascent Counter-Thrust against the Terror State - in ALL it's incarnations!)
Slaying MINOTAURS & Other MONSTROUS CREATIONS of the Kabbalistic Kind
(A Preliminary look at breaking through to the other side of illusion and deceit)
In reply to Time to liberate the… by JDFX
Jezus... first I just tought it was America but if even Turkey is acting like that...
Send those arrested to the first line.
At least the women are not forced to be wearing burkahs (yet).
I guess they are "unpatriotic" and "treasonous". Oh, wait. Those terms are reserved for people who don't applaud the Donald.
America locks up lots of people in Guantanamo for years without charge, or trial or justification.....or publicity.
Fu** off with the holier than thou nonsense.
During the Bolshevik(Jewshevik) Revolution if you were against communism you were considered antisemetic. Being anti semetic in Russia was punishable by death. It enrages me that we can never get a movie about this horrific REAL holocaust based on what really happened. Not like the real holohoax in WW2. so many people were murdered in cold blood and it was all by the jews. No one has a fucking clue it ever happened. Then those mother fuckers infiltrated the US.
See Under the sign of the scorpion on Youtube or read the book.
Gory and very specific.
Like the French revolution.
Same (((folks))).
In reply to During the Bolshevik… by USofAzzDownWeGo
You're dealing with corruption of records. All records during WWII were re-written to sanitize the Bolsheviks because they were our WWII allies. And government censorship during WWII was extremely efficient. That means that the original ills of the Bolshevik Revolution, those that had managed to escape Bolshevik/Stalinist censorship AND get translated into a Western language accessible to the majority, were pared down more completely in 1940-1946. After that the government produced plenty of anti-Russian propaganda, but much of the source material had already been lost. And of course, after WWII any material critical of Jews (of which plenty was available beforehand) was purged. The Memory Hole has always existed.
In reply to During the Bolshevik… by USofAzzDownWeGo
And why we have the inherited hatred of Russia today ... getting even for being chased out.
In reply to You're dealing with… by Faeriedust
some know..never forget, never forgive
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (1918-2008), Nobel-Prize-winning novelist, historian and critic of Communist totalitarianism:
"You must understand. The leading Bolsheviks who took over Russia were not Russians. They hated Russians. They hated Christians. Driven by ethnic hatred they tortured and slaughtered millions of Russians without a shred of human remorse. The October Revolution was not what you call in America the "Russian Revolution." It was an invasion and conquest over the Russian people. More of my countrymen suffered horrific crimes at their bloodstained hands than any people or nation ever suffered in the entirety of human history. It cannot be understated. Bolshevism was the greatest human slaughter of all time. The fact that most of the world is ignorant of this reality is proof that the global media itself is in the hands of the perpetrators."
The worst genocide in history wasn't the Holocaust ... in fact, it was perpetrated by members of the very same group of people who claim they were the victims of one. And it took the lives of 66 million (Solzhenitsyn's estimate of those who perished between 1918 and 1957), not 6 million.
Few outside of Russia and the former USSR are aware of it, and that's the way the powers that be in Western countries want to keep it. You cannot get Solzhenitsyn's book "Two Hundred Years Together" in English, as it's blacklisted in English-speaking countries, and no major publisher will touch it. Just as concerning, no one's ever made it past translating more than 60% of the two-volume work online.
..
https://archive.org/details/SolzhenitsynYouMustUnderstandTheLeadingBols…
In reply to During the Bolshevik… by USofAzzDownWeGo
Turkey should have been booted from NATO years ago. Fuck Erdogan. This is where WWIII begins, people. Not in Iran. Not in Afghanistan. Not in NOKO or China. In fucking Turkey.
Wow! Tsunami of truth today... from the least expected of places!
What happened? You guys finally run outta foolaid?
Here - quick - grok this... before they come for ya!
Then...
WHEN THE VEIL DROPS - who is really behind the new barbarism in the middle east and it's coming export to Europe?
You'll be feeling better... in no time!
In reply to Turkey should have been… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I have never said anything good about Erdogan.
Glad to see you got out of the Falklands, finally.
In reply to Wow! Tsunami of truth today… by BobEore
The problem with moving effectively all social speech to the internet is that it makes it so damned easy for any government with totalitarian leanings to oversee, record, and punish. Internet speech by its very nature is endangered speech; it can always be shut down on a government whim. It can always be prosecuted, if the government decides to consider it illegal. It can always be recovered and used against you, even if you yourself delete it. Before the internet, only journalists, authors, and highly public personalities on whom they reported were targets for government censorship. Now we ALL are.
This is the problem with basing a revolution on "technology", i.e., on the early adoption of new techniques. Those with money and power will always catch up with a vengeance because they can afford more toys, more tools, and more specialists than the Little People can. Anything technology can do will sooner or later -- usually sooner -- be put to the service of TPTB and used to control and enslave the 99%. This is why technology has repeatedly failed its promise of "disruption". Ultimately, the only thing it disrupts are what few rights and privileges ordinary people have left. Investments in technology inevitably benefit the ruling classes. Any attempt at rebellion which depends on technology will fail. Only the renunciation and destruction of technology will be of help to working and impoverished people, because the wealthier a person is, the more they depend on machines and others to effect their desires. New Luddhism is based on the recognition that if you are not a billionaire, technology is NOT your friend. It is your enemies' first and finest tool.
So that's 449 less mossad/CIA agents and Soros employees on the streets.
Erdogan is the new Hitler. Protest my policies; you get locked up. The Kurds are Erdogan's Jews. He would exterminate them all and will, if he gets a chance or can get away with it. Erdogan keeps acquiring more and more power to himself. And the Turkish population goes merely along. Don't criticize the German people for not deposing Hitler. All populations are sheep. Yes, that includes the American population too. Baaa! Baaaa!
you will be Er-dolfed, resistance is futile
In reply to Erdogan is the new Hitler… by RedBaron616
There isn't much hope for peoplekind.
This guy has "des idées de grandeur" that will kill him at the end. he should kidd the hand of president Putin who saved his life during the cia coup not because he loves him but to cause him to fight with the yanks.
I wanted to buy some turkish delights to my shock all the brands were kosher coming from a muslim country" TURKEY", so I bought bananas instead, I can't stand the joos and their kosher crap.