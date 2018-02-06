Turkey Detains 449 People For Criticizing Invasion Of Syria On Social Media

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 02/07/2018 - 05:00

Authored by Jason Ditz via AntiWar.com,

Erdogan Spokesman: Opposing War Means Glorifying Terrorism

As Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria continues, so too does their policy of arresting anyone seen as even sort of opposed to the attack.

The Turkish Interior Ministry now says 449 people have been detained for criticizing the war on social media, and 124 more detained for taking part in actual protests.

Riot police detain a demonstrator during a protest against Turkey’s military operation in Syria’s Afrin region, in Istanbul, Turkey

Turkey’s Erdogan government doesn’t have a lot of patience for dissent, or for Kurds.

Unsurprisingly, dissent about a war against Kurds is being cracked down on intensely. Erdogan’s spokesman warned that statements criticizing the war amount to statements “glorifying terrorism,” and that the government is just enforcing the law as written.

With Turkey’s largely state-run media praising the war, public support for it is still relatively strong.

Opposition is mostly in the ethnic Kurdish region, which Turkey is more than willing to crack down on at any rate, and political opponents.

When other NGOs issue statements against the war, as did a medical union in the country, President Erdogan has condemned them as traitors, and arrested 11 of their senior members for a statement calling for “peace immediately.”

With the war continuing and casualties rising, war exhaustion is inevitable. For now,however, expressing opposition to the conflict is a very dangerous crime indeed in Turkey.

giovanni_f peddling-fiction Feb 7, 2018 5:18 AM Permalink

Already there. Turkey is late: https://www.jihadwatch.org/2018/01/sweden-71-year-old-man-prosecuted-fo…

Because, you know, they enrich us with their diversity, open mentality and fresh look at things like rape: https://www.facebook.com/Eyes.on.Sweden/videos/1706895512901879/

For the minority-junta of liberals is entitled to lecture us, the majority, about what is correct and what is not, and when and how: Member of European parliament, Daniel Cohn-Bendit, publicly boasts his sexual experiences with children aged 6 years

BobEore peddling-fiction Feb 7, 2018 6:12 AM Permalink

Huh? Even you are catching on at last? Good show!

Shows what the persistent application of 'truth in media' can do... overcoming the application of Mengele MK Ultra mind control in its most obvious victims.

Now that we're back on track ... when, back in July of 2016, I presciently postulated that the TERROR STATE which had arrived in my country -as the result of a phony coup by a government against itself- would prove to be the template by which the sly face of kabbalistic talmudism was about to insert itself over the sad visage of lady Liberty herself,

"it is enough to note the final emergence of the new approved media meme which will accompany and abet that takedown - and with it, the final fall of the west! In the grip of said meme, the whole of the "exceptionalist" western world will be happy to oblige their enemies with their own downfall - as long as they are given the starring role in the production as always! With the final warning issued - to fall inevitably on deaf ears - as to what could be expected from the sequence of events leading to Israel's covert coup in Ankara -

everything that could be done to alert the Exceptionalists of the west to their imminent peril - was done. To no avail. Nothing, you see, nothing at all exists in the imagination of the Occidental Exceptionalist except their own virtualized reality and their own version of how thing work." (july 30 2016)

I could not have known that a whole industry of auto- asphxsiating nail-gun to noggin nutjobbers would grow up around that sad truth! But hey! I sure learned. And now y'all will too. Much too late, of course, in the day to be able to pull this JONESTOWN 2.0 outta the fire before the orange-haired nero burns DC down.

You got doctors, lawyers, teachers, journos, workin folk n just plain folk ... all locked up or murdered here... all them POINTY HEADED INTELLECTUAL TYPES like what trouble TARDNATIONAL special 'genius' types with their goin on bout stuff...

all safely 'taken care of' here in TERROR LAND... AND

your phreakin tongues are hanging outta your (orifice of choice)just beggin for it to happen - all over agin - to you.

Anatolia Calling: The Terror Template has Arrived...

comin to a place near you. Real soon.

Joe A Feb 7, 2018 5:15 AM Permalink

Democracy and freedom of thought and expression are under threat everywhere. We live in defining times. We will live in democracies and free societies or under worldwide dictatorship?

Expat Feb 7, 2018 5:52 AM Permalink

I guess they are "unpatriotic" and "treasonous".  Oh, wait.  Those terms are reserved for people who don't applaud the Donald.

wattie Feb 7, 2018 5:53 AM Permalink

America locks up lots of people in Guantanamo for years without charge, or trial or justification.....or publicity.

 

Fu** off with the holier than thou nonsense.

 

 

 

USofAzzDownWeGo Feb 7, 2018 5:55 AM Permalink

During the Bolshevik(Jewshevik) Revolution if you were against communism you were considered antisemetic. Being anti semetic in Russia was punishable by death. It enrages me that we can never get a movie about this horrific REAL holocaust based on what really happened. Not like the real holohoax in WW2. so many people were murdered in cold blood and it was all by the jews. No one has a fucking clue it ever happened. Then those mother fuckers infiltrated the US. 

Faeriedust USofAzzDownWeGo Feb 7, 2018 6:19 AM Permalink

You're dealing with corruption of records.  All records during WWII were re-written to sanitize the Bolsheviks because they were our WWII allies.  And government censorship during WWII was extremely efficient.  That means that the original ills of the Bolshevik Revolution, those that had managed to escape Bolshevik/Stalinist censorship AND get translated into a Western language accessible to the majority, were pared down more completely in 1940-1946.  After that the government produced plenty of anti-Russian propaganda, but much of the source material had already been lost.  And of course, after WWII any material critical of Jews (of which plenty was available beforehand) was purged.  The Memory Hole has always existed.

niemand USofAzzDownWeGo Feb 7, 2018 7:20 AM Permalink

some know..never forget, never forgive

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (1918-2008), Nobel-Prize-winning novelist, historian and critic of Communist totalitarianism:
"You must understand. The leading Bolsheviks who took over Russia were not Russians. They hated Russians. They hated Christians. Driven by ethnic hatred they tortured and slaughtered millions of Russians without a shred of human remorse. The October Revolution was not what you call in America the "Russian Revolution." It was an invasion and conquest over the Russian people. More of my countrymen suffered horrific crimes at their bloodstained hands than any people or nation ever suffered in the entirety of human history. It cannot be understated. Bolshevism was the greatest human slaughter of all time. The fact that most of the world is ignorant of this reality is proof that the global media itself is in the hands of the perpetrators."

The worst genocide in history wasn't the Holocaust ... in fact, it was perpetrated by members of the very same group of people who claim they were the victims of one. And it took the lives of 66 million (Solzhenitsyn's estimate of those who perished between 1918 and 1957), not 6 million.

Few outside of Russia and the former USSR are aware of it, and that's the way the powers that be in Western countries want to keep it. You cannot get Solzhenitsyn's book "Two Hundred Years Together" in English, as it's blacklisted in English-speaking countries, and no major publisher will touch it. Just as concerning, no one's ever made it past translating more than 60% of the two-volume work online.
..

https://archive.org/details/SolzhenitsynYouMustUnderstandTheLeadingBols…

Faeriedust Feb 7, 2018 6:14 AM Permalink

The problem with moving effectively all social speech to the internet is that it makes it so damned easy for any government with totalitarian leanings to oversee, record, and punish.  Internet speech by its very nature is endangered speech; it can always be shut down on a government whim.  It can always be prosecuted, if the government decides to consider it illegal.  It can always be recovered and used against you, even if you yourself delete it.  Before the internet, only journalists, authors, and highly public personalities on whom they reported were targets for government censorship.  Now we ALL are.

This is the problem with basing a revolution on "technology", i.e., on the early adoption of new techniques.  Those with money and power will always catch up with a vengeance because they can afford more toys, more tools, and more specialists than the Little People can.  Anything technology can do will sooner or later -- usually sooner -- be put to the service of TPTB and used to control and enslave the 99%.  This is why technology has repeatedly failed its promise of  "disruption".  Ultimately, the only thing it disrupts are what few rights and privileges ordinary people have left.  Investments in technology inevitably benefit the ruling classes.  Any attempt at rebellion which depends on technology will fail.  Only the renunciation and destruction of technology will be of help to working and impoverished people, because the wealthier a person is, the more they depend on machines and others to effect their desires.  New Luddhism is based on the recognition that if you are not a billionaire, technology is NOT your friend.  It is your enemies' first and finest tool.

RedBaron616 Feb 7, 2018 6:31 AM Permalink

Erdogan is the new Hitler. Protest my policies; you get locked up. The Kurds are Erdogan's Jews. He would exterminate them all and will, if he gets a chance or can get away with it. Erdogan keeps acquiring more and more power to himself. And the Turkish population goes merely along. Don't criticize the German people for not deposing Hitler. All populations are sheep. Yes, that includes the American population too. Baaa!  Baaaa!

Davidduke2000 Feb 7, 2018 7:34 AM Permalink

This guy has "des idées de grandeur" that will kill him at the end. he should kidd the hand of president Putin who saved his life during the cia coup not because he loves him but to cause him to fight with the yanks.

I wanted to buy some turkish delights to my shock all the brands were kosher coming from a muslim country" TURKEY", so I bought bananas instead, I can't stand the joos and their kosher crap. 