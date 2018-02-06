Volmageddon Sparks 6000-Pt Swings In The Dow As Liquidity Evaporates

Full Court Press from the media today to ensure bag-holders stay in...
So, first things first, the total catastrophe that is the Inverse VIX ETF XIV dropped 90% in after-hours trading, triggering its termination event...
And then when it re-opened, it crashed some more before squeezing higher (remember it will be at $4.22 on Feb 20th, no matter what happens in between)...
And in yet another example of the market's sheer idiocy, this short-squeeze sent The Dow up 600 points...
VIX traded above 50 overnight before going dead, crashing, ramping, and generally being chaotic amid the large vol-of-vol ever...
Notably, S&P 'VIX' was the biggest mover across all the indices...
Asian equities were ugly overnight but played more catch-down than extended the moves..
European stocks extended their losses...
European 'VIX' smashed higher to the same level as US VIX today...
And US equity futures were a bloodbath overnight, before a panic-bid appeared from nowhere at the US equity market cash open... (NOTE that the market ramped at the open of Japanese markets as Abe and Kuroda spoke reassuringly and at the US open)
Quite a day...
The Dow ended up 568 points but went through some enormous point-swings intraday - from the cash close last night, Dow -1400, +1000, -600, +1100, -500, +400, -300, +600...
Some context, however, from Friday's close...
Nasdaq, S&P and Dow managed to get back into the green for 2018...
Nanex's Eric Scott Hunsader showed liquidity has evaporated from US equities - Liquidity rising from "Lord of the Flies" to "Banana Republic". Still ridiculous (black=today)
Credit markets have started to awaken...
But for now, FX, rates, and Commodity vol remains 'contained'...
After a massive loss yesterday (the most since the 2013 taper tantrum), aggregate bond and stock gains today were the best since Jan 2016...
Treasury yields were higher from the US equity cash close, after yields crashed notably lower overnight (but remain lower on the week)...
10Y ended back above 2.80% (pre-payrolls)
The yield curve flattened dramatically intraday...
The odds of a 3rd rate-hike in 2018 plunged overnight to just 10%, but rallied back, as stocks bounced, to around 46%...
The Dollar Index ramped back to pre-Mnuchin-Masscare levels, tagged those stops, then dumped back into the red...
Gold and Silver were notably lower on the day after spiking overnight, crude trod water ahead of tonight's inventory data and copper made modest gains...
Cryptos rallied into the hearing this morning...
But this chart made us think a little...
But then again, Bitcoin soared as VIX plunged...
Congratulations to the new Fed Chair. He pushed the buy button today just as well as Janet would have.
Started his day erasing a 1,000 point drop a la Election Night.
Then added 700 points to the DJIA in the final 2 hours.
Take comfort America. Your “market” and 401k’s are safe and sound near all-time highs.
Stocks indexes aren’t even allowed to Correct without massive intervention.
and Bill, Hilary and Barrack are all out of the country until they know they're safe.
In reply to Congratulations to the new… by Hammer823
Those charts are the electrocardiograms of NYSE traders.
In reply to and Bill, Hilary and Barrack… by y3maxx
So where and in what was this "6000-pt swing?"
In reply to Those charts are the EEGs of… by J S Bach
Intra-day Dow index. You know, up 1000, down 1000, up 1500, down 500...it says in the post.
In reply to So where was thie "6000 pt… by Klassenfeind
Click-bait, if I've ever seen it. "6,000 pt swing!... because it went up, then down, then up, then down... If we count those moves in milliseconds, it was a 6,000,000 pt swing!... But ya, the Dow ended up 567 points."
In reply to Intra-day Dow index. You… by Jim in MN
Yeah, I came in here expecting something of consequence to have happened.
ffs
In reply to Click-bait, if I've ever… by Dsyno
Ever since Bitcoin the "gigantic" moves in the Dow have been looking a little anemic by comparison so we need to talk it up a bit.
In reply to Yeah, I came in here… by tmosley
Right in the ribs.
In reply to Ever since Bitcoin the … by NoDebt
The only thing of consequence that happened is that today's market action proved to the Trumptards that the Deep State isn't trying to fuck Orange Jesus by crashing the markets
In reply to Yeah, I came in here… by tmosley
if it was psi, well, some air is out. as i recall a pin prick causes the fuker to go errant and loose the whole shebang. no, cb, dippers and a general got your backside- can't fail will keep this runnin back up the everest slope.
should be no suprise with this the best gamble in ussa. and the ten, lol, the lid is already on. same deal, different trade...
In reply to So where was thie "6000 pt… by Klassenfeind
Liquidity?
What's that? Isn't that something only seen in broadly based market participation not seen in many, many years?
In reply to Those charts are the EEGs of… by J S Bach
You forgot Chelsea!
In reply to and Bill, Hilary and Barrack… by y3maxx
Chels will be a hit, in prison.
In reply to You forgot Chelsea! by waterwitch
I think the Jap Central Bank's buying US stocks big time too. Never would have thought the Japs would be saving USA.
In reply to Congratulations to the new… by Hammer823
gotta ramp up the FOMO trade again...........
In reply to I think the Jap Central Bank… by davinci7_gis
What are they going to do buy Chinese stocks? The U.S. may have nuked them but they returned their country to them without to many strings.
In reply to I think the Jap Central Bank… by davinci7_gis
China is watching us destroy ourselves.
In reply to Congratulations to the new… by Hammer823
I thought it was Don who brought it back to life ?
In reply to Congratulations to the new… by Hammer823
It's no longer about the US "markets"... and more of a politicized numbers game across the globe. U-S-A!
In reply to Congratulations to the new… by Hammer823
@StefanMolyneux has put out a great YouTube video regarding the FED, QE and what amounts to our Communist economic system under the FED.
Not to be missed!
The Truth About The Stock Market Crisis. Prepare Yourself:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EU8_H7x0KwA
In reply to Congratulations to the new… by Hammer823
you know who has liquidity....CENTRAL BANKS!
<--- I saw that coming a mile away.
<--- WTF I thought this was Vixaggeddon!
Looks like I picked the wrong week to stop smoking.........
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VmW-ScmGRMA
In reply to <--- I saw that coming a… by NugginFuts
The crack has occurred.
=============
--- ELIMINATED ---
=============
The amount of time without a 3% drop
3% DRAWDOWN LAPSE - gone
=============
--- ELIMINATED ---
=============
Synthetic overly-repetitive instances of higher-high headlines
PROGRAMMED ATH PSYOP - gone
=============
--- ELIMINATED ---
=============
Not getting back 10 vix it's over
SUB 11 VIX - gone
=============
--- ELIMINATED ---
=============
Contrived 'neverending' leg started on the back of hurricane irma
FORGED ADDITIONAL LEG - gone
All clear back in the pool.... They have picked 5% correction as the hill to die on. ATH within a week possibly alot sooner.
In reply to The crack has occurred… by D.r. Funk
VIX will be below ten by this time next week.
BTFD ya doofus.
In reply to The crack has occurred… by D.r. Funk
BTFD???? I'm new here, does that mean Barak, Tranny Fuggin Douchebag?
In reply to VIX will be below ten by… by TheRideNeverEnds
Just in case you weren't being sarcastic: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0akBdQa55b4
In reply to BTFD???? I'm new here, does… by Joomanji64
“The Brownian-Motion” from “The Loco-Motion” by Little Eva/Grand Funk Railroad
The market’s been doin' a familiar dance now
(Come on baby, do the Brownian-Motion)
Investors really hate it, ‘cause they don’t have a chance now
(Come on baby, do the Brownian-Motion)
Never seen both longs and shorts get squeezed
As fibi lines get shredded like they are Swiss cheese
So, come on, come on, and do the Brownian-Motion with me:
You've got to smash that VIX now (Ooooh)
Come on (Come on) Spike up (Spike up) Pull back (Pull back)
Oh yeah, I think you've got the knack ! (Woah, woah)
Now that you can do it, well let’s buy the Trains now
But check your emotion when you lose your gains now
Algos find it easy ‘cause they’re in control
Saving most the volume till the market close
So, come on, come on, and do the Brownian-Motion with me
{insert wacked out guitar run, or sax solo in the Little Eva original}
Churn around, then soar in a Brownian-Motion (Come on baby, do the Brownian-Motion)
Break the Bollinger bands if’n you get the notion (Come on baby, do the Brownian-Motion)
There’s never been a trade that’s less easy to do
We’re in the weirdest market since ‘52
So, come on, come on, and do the Brownian-Motion with me . . .
Nice! I love watching microscopic brownian motion! (& da markets too)
In reply to “The Brownian-Motion” from… by Keltner Channel Surf
I want to take a moment to thank my two investment advisors, Broccoli man, and 330 Ramp Capital, for a tremendous job today
I *SWEAR* I never doubted you guys for a second!
The Greatest ponzi on earth....
In reply to I want to take a moment to… by Peak Finance
My guys "Hookum Blindum Stealum" are pretty good too.
In reply to I want to take a moment to… by Peak Finance
I never miss a recommendation from Dewey, Cheatum and Howe.
hat tip The Three Stooges
In reply to My guys "Hookum Blindum… by Shpedly
Shwing!
Profiting From A Stock Market Crash
Dow 50,000.
Elite want a ROI, without true value, markets, and fundamentals.
I hope Trump taps our natural crude and gas reserves to fill the empty gaps.
ever watch a plate spinner....keep spinning those plates....central bankers
nothing shows that US indexes are models of genuinely free “markets” and investor driven activity like todays 600 point reversal beginning PRECISELY in the last hour of “trading” in New Dork…
i lost count at around fifty of the 100 plus point reversals on the Dow Jones Propaganda Index that occurred not in minutes, but IN SECONDS…
markets??
hilarious.
DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.
I literally lost count of the interventions today, easily 10 @ 500,000 X 260 ish a pop
Then musta pumped billions in today
In reply to nothing shows that US… by Kaiser Sousa
But how do they finance this buying while "unwinding QE"? If printing themselves green, I would have at least expected gold to stand still instead of drop... Frustrated...
In reply to I literally lost count of… by Peak Finance
The "Official" QE unwind is only MBS and some Treasuries, so, whatever got printed today goes into a separate balance sheet entry and "doesn't count" towards the unwind
That's my best guess.
In reply to But how do they finance this… by r0mulus
Thanks for the reply. One thing is for sure: these guys are fucking assholes.
In reply to The "Official" QE unwind is… by Peak Finance
Nope - they are Klingons from Uranus.
Irritating little bastards, aren't they ?
In reply to Thanks for the reply. One… by r0mulus
The powers to be buy VIX to suppress gold. Gold is always suppressed when market drops so no one buys gold.
In reply to But how do they finance this… by r0mulus