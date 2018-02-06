XIV Trader Loses $4 Million And 3 Years Of Work Overnight: Here Is His Story

The devastating 90% overnight collapse in the now "terminated" XIV Exchange Traded Note (ETN) has had many casualties - from one hedge fund down as much as 65%, to Morgan Stanley's (formerly) $39 million position, to Reddit user /u/Lilkanna who posted "Ive lost 4million USD, 3 years worth of work, and other people's money" in the "TradeXIV" subreddit.
"1.5 mill was capital I raised from investors who believed in me," Lilkanna wrote. "I had a leveraged position I used DTBP to buy and it was down like 1% and I thought I could hold it knowing that I would get a reg-t call deadline in 2 days."
As confirmation of his woes, Lilkanna posted a screenshot of his depleted account:
Close up:
“The amount of money I was making was ludicrous, could take out my folks and even extended family to nice dinners and stuff,” he wrote. “Was planning to get a nice apartment and car or take my parents on a holiday, but now that’s all gone.”
"Sad thing is I was long VIX until a couple of days ago. I was sure there was gonna be a correction but with each passing day my conviction wavered. Stupid. Really fu**ing stupid. I feel like such a fool."
While some Redditors were supportive - emoting empathy, “Hey man, I know others have said it but I’m here for you man,” one user wrote. “It may seem like the end of the world but tomorrow is a new day.”
Another Redditor said “Jesus dude, if you were able to turn 36k into 2.5 million (even with raised capital), you can make back all the lost money and then some,” he said. “You just have to learn from the lessons and give it time, you will make it back in no time. It sounds cliche as f**k but you know its true.”
User /u/asianhere commiserated with Lilkanna, writing "I feel you as I've lost 1/2 of my net worth today T_T prob 5 years on my life"
For what it's worth, Lilkanna is able to take responsibility for his epic fail:
I guess you never expect it until it hits you. You always hear stories about how people get cancer and how people get randomly killed in the street or about how they lose all their money, but sometimes you find it hard to believe that it will happen to you.
I started with 50k and traded all the way to 4 mill over 2.5 years, started using more and more margin, started taking it less less seriously, what could go wrong? Arrogance. Stupidity.
Ah well. Thanks for the kind words though. They are more comforting than you realise.
Credit Suisse, XIV's issuer, announced this morning that February 20 will be the last day of trading before termination.
risk control, mate!
Greed kills. This is why the crypto frenzy will also ruin a lot of lives. No self control.
Where are all the stories of those dopes refinancing their homes to buy BitCoin?
there will be those who give back 10 years worth of LONG gains buying the dip ALL THE WAY BACK DOWN...
Most of the crypto investments are cash rather than margin so I hope it won't be so bad. Of course there were people that margined themselves outside the crypto market and still have that margin to deal with when crypto crashes.
Not the first time this has happened and certainly not the last.
Welcome to the real world, son !!
Now, how long til this guy opens a GoFundMe page ?
When someone loses, someone else pockets it.
That's how it ALWAYS IS when any crash occurs.
Bulls Make Money, Bears Make Money.....Pigs Get Slaughtered
Fuck this whiny loser. Go jump off a bridge pussy. Another moron buying hand over fist in a bull market that thinks hes a genius. I know one guy who made a few million a year for 5 years then the market changed and the only change he made was to increase his size and dub dub double down dumbass. Blew out all his earnings and then some. Knew another guy who always added to winners. That was his "secret sauce". He turned 70k into 4 million in less than 2 years. He thought he was a genius too til he lost it all in a day. Seen another guy that had a legit edge and decided to automate it. You know he didnt close a loop in his code and sent orders like a gattling gun. Done before he could pull the patch cable. I seen a lot of guys come and go. You know who makes it? Guys that change. Guys that back off when something that worked stops working. They tweak, reevaluate, try another way or start fresh. The guys that last are obsessed. Cardinal rule: Always leave yourself outs.
Dont you love the screen shot begging for sympathy. Oh poor me feel bad for me tell me how unlucky I am. Fuck you. Youre a fool
Paper profits sure feel good...such a shame some want to detour from Yellow Brick Road...
In Toto We Trust...
I could not agree more with this post. I have been in the stock market for over 38 years. I was mentored by a former commodity broker who bought his first common shares in 1928 and still owned many issues when he died in 2002. Unless one owns a real stock, a real bond, a real mutual fund that owns real stocks and/or bonds, playing these dicey indices can only rip one's face off. It's hard enough knowing underlying businesses and demand in stocks and/or bonds. Why make it even more dicey by putting money into something that is not real, that has no value? XIV, VIX, whatever is not real, has no value with whimsical volatility.
"Hard enough"...
More addictive & positions than SEX...
pretty much.
I was thinking, OKAY, live and learn, you made bank and lost, learn and move on, et cetera
but the POS lost 1.5m of his family's money
retard redditors should be tearing him a new asshole -- way to enable moral irresponsibility.
Indeed, imagine having to break that news to the wife and kids...
You seem to have seen a lot Gandalf!!!
Just like poker. But in this game the cards are marked.
Bull. ABC Corp drops 50 points a share. Are any stockholders richer? No. A few shorts will be happy but mostly money has been lost.
It is sad story of regret. This business is like a tight-rope wall. One miss and you could lose it all. Scary.
7 years of [your kids college fund] down the drain!
Exactly. Cash in cryptos is what you do. Not that i havent traded 5 times margin w Kraken thousands of times. But...its not smart. Ive gotten burnt. Not badly. But burnt....Most of my trades at this point are cash with more cash on sidelines for days like last night/yesterday...High margin trades are just not smart. Inevitably it will work against you. Just a matter of time.
It's not a cash investment when you put it all on your CC, and take out an Equity loan on your house, and you don't even tell your wife....the stories will be pretty epic. The most epic stories...we'll never hear.
But that guy did not do something irresponsible like that. He had extra money and made a lot from investing it, losing it over just one wrong move, or that is what it sounds like.
It's been a long, long time since everyone lost, all at once. Most of the people trading won't have had the experience, and the vast majority of those that suddenly get the experience this time, won't be trading for the next one. It's why this mad market system works - there is no institutional memory of failure, so everyone thinks they are a genius, especially the geniuses. And then it all gets taken away, and a fresh team of newbies gets signed up a year after, to start the cycle again. The value of <insert asset name here> may fall as well as plummet.
If there is a next time, you can bet that he will do it differently. Congratulations to anyone out there lucky and smart enough to be able to learn from other peoples mistakes and not their own only.
Yep, I'm guessing that when we'll look back this "gifted trader" will actually just be someone who had it "RISK ON" all the way over the cliff. Kudo's to him at least for admitting it.
I have no doubt he can get back in the game again and recover the money and do it again. But if the money was just made by trading the pattern, the pattern being the market always goes up, then he's always going to end at this point sooner or later.
This is where I'd love to see fundamentals make a return, but that's just me being nostalgic.
My response: What could possibly go wrong? See chart below.
https://www.finviz.com/quote.ashx?t=SVXY&ty=c&ta=0&p=w
Laughed my fucking ass off at that one.
Exactly.
"But I had it made. The farmer fed me every day for a year, up until the week of Thanksgiving," said the turkey.
Hat tip: N.N. Taleb
JUMP
How High?
Awesome
My story was opposite.....loose first, then spend months earning it back. After the second time I quit. I feel for him, but when it starts moving against you, it's so hard to function. I wonder how much is driven by people with access to see the bid ques and know where the trigger points or cliff point is and know just enough when to bail confidently, even at a loss.
Stop loss rules were changed 1-2 years ago. Stop orders aren't supposed to "sit" on the market, so you're not supposed to be able to see them, they only get sent once triggered. Correct me if I'm wrong.
I got stopped out late last week, fortunately price came back up to my stop limit range after gapping below it - then tanked. Seeing price gap below your stop really sucks, my take away was use wider stops.
Do what the pros preach: cut your losses: QUICKLY.
Id bet my last dollar that the forex servers "stop hunt"- it happens waaay to often to be a coincidence. Interactive Brokers maintains hidden orders on their internal servers seems more fair.
110% spot on, yes it's a thing
More fair for their timber hill
NEVER use a stop or stoploss order, the market makers look at those and say "FREE MONEY" then they take the security to your stop price, execute it and move the security back up. How many times have you been stopped out only to see you were the low for the day (or just above it) every time. I guarantee you anytime you place an order like that you will get stopped out
It depends. Whether a stop order is used or not, if max pain, your exit point comes up...will you actually sell each time? are you fast and attentive enough to do so? I agree that problem exists, but we still have to somehow stick to our systems. There will still be slippage if you sell manually. Price can also bounce back up after you sell manually.
Create your own algo.
On crazy volatility days like today with a heavily traded stock (mucho important it is heavily traded) I loud and proud put in a stop loss order with any buy. I'd rather get stopped and jump back in that watch a no support buy tank. Plus with a stop order I can get a cup of coffee, let the dog in nor out AKA not every second glued to my laptop.
