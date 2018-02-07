Forbes Publishes First "Richest People In Crypto" List

The cryptocurrency market is currently mired in what certain evangelists of the technology would characterize as a gully, with bitcoin prices down more than 60% since the beginning of the year. After years of being wary of this new technology, governments in some of the world's largest markets for crypto are finally beginning to impose their will, whether its an outright ban of all cryptocurrency-related activity - like in China - or the practical desire to regulate and reform markets whose opacity makes them rife with fraud and abuse.
So perhaps its fitting that, in the midst of all this upheaval, Forbes has decided to release its first-ever list of the richest people in cryptocurrency.
The list ranges from the hardcore "hodlers" who had the temerity to place big bets on bitcoin, ethereum and other popular coins while their networks were still in their infancy, to crypto miners who profit by powering the distributed ledgers that allow systems like the bitcoin network to function.
Officially, Forbes divided its crypto rich list into five groups: idealists, builders, opportunists, infrastructure players and establishment investors. Many fit into more than one category.
Of course, given crypto's volatile nature and the difficulty of tracing wealth, Forbes relied mostly on rough estimates - though a few provided proof in the form of post-tax profits from trading crypto-assets and stakes in crypto-related businesses. Forbes' figures are current as of Jan. 19, though, of course, the market has erased tens of billions of dollars in market capitalization since then.
Below are a few highlights from the Forbes list (all estimated net worth includes only crypto holdings):
* * *
Cameron & Tyler Winklevoss:
Estimated Net Worth: $900 million-$1.1 billion
After their portrayal as the antagonists to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in the movie "The Social Network", the Winklevii have staged a staggering comeback. They bought bitcoin in 2012 and held on - with their combined fortune at one point being estimated at over $1 billion. Their crypto exchange, Gemini, recently surpassed $300 million in daily transaction volume.
* * *
Mike Novogratz:
Estimated Net Worth: $700-$1 billion
Novogratz' hedge fund was an early investor in crypto. After shelving plans for a dedicated crypto fund late last year, Novogratz today revealed that he has raised about $250 million for his cryptocurrency merchant bank during one of the biggest routs yet in Bitcoin, according to a person familiar with the deal.
* * *
Vitalik Buterin:
Estimated Net Worth: $400-$500 million
Buterin created ethereum - the first cryptocurrency that wasn't a bitcoin clone a la Litecoin. With Ethereum, Buterin introducd the idea of smart contracts operating on a blockchain. These contracts are capable of automating if-this-then-that-type systems that could someday be used in finance, real-estate and beyond.
* * *
Barry Silbert:
Estimated Net Worth: $400-$600 million
Silbert made his name as the founder of SecondMarket, which helps facilitated trading in private company shares. His second act was founding Digital Currency Group, which owns Greyscale - the operator of the bitcoin investment trust - and CoinDesk, the bitcoin news website. Silbert invested $100,000+ during the early days of bitcoin and, according to a recent Reuters story, he "cheerleaded his way to...riches."
* * *
Chris Larsen
Estimated Net Worth: $7.5 to $8 billion
For a brief period early last month, a short-lived rally in Ripple brought Larsen's net worth to approximately $55 billion - more than Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Of course, that wealth existed solely on paper, and Ripple swiftly spiraled lower, and, like the rest of the space, is currently trading at less than half of its peak. Larsen founded Ripple as a payments network to help facilitate global payments. But though there have been some flirtations with the app Moneygram saying it would experiment with Ripple's software (which is separate from the digital tokens) few others have followed suite.
* * *
Joseph Lubin
Estimated Net Worth: $1 billion to $5 billion
The former Goldman executive was one of the first people to join Buterin in helping to build the Ethereum network. He later went on to found Consensys, which has partnered with Microsoft to provide the building blocks for distributed systems through MSFT's Azure platform.
* * *
Tim Draper
Estimated Net Worth: $350 - $500 million
A longtime Silicon Valley VC and founder of Draper Associates was an early investor in bitcoin. Though recently he has made some high-profile missteps, investing in Tezos and Bancor - two ICOs that are bedeviled with problems. Bancor's tokens have plummeted in value, while Tezos hasn't yet released the tokens it promised investors who participated in its crowdsale over the summer.
* * *
While they didn't make the Forbes list, it's important to remember that some of the original blocks of bitcoin are thought to be controlled by its mysterious creator, the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto.
When bitcoin peaked at $20,000 last year, it was estimated that bitcoin in the accounts purportedly controlled by Satoshi were worth some $20 billion.
But nearly a decade after bitcoin's creation, Satoshi's identity remains a mystery.
Read Forbes's full list - complete with interactive graphics - here
Comments
While they didn't make the Forbes list, it's important to remember that some of the original blocks of bitcoin are thought to be controlled by its mysterious creator, the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto
I've wondered for awhile if that name is an anagram
Rothschilds are not on that bogus list either.
In reply to While they didn't make the… by _SILENCER
But all of them are jooos
In reply to Rothschilds are not on that… by Bigly
Just what we need, another pedophile billionaire. Brock Pierce was one of the DEN pedos and, of course, was associated with the Clinton Global Initiative and Epstein.
In reply to But all of them are jooos by Truther
I'm rich in coupons!
In reply to Another pedophile billionaire by californiagirl
Cool. Their pictures are all on gold coins... Things of high value. Just like cryptos!
Buy Bitcoin, losers.
In reply to adfs by DownWithYogaPants
"if-this-then-that-type systems"
Crypto is going back to leading edge 1960's systems capable of handling if-then-else-elseif. I knew cryptos were leading edge but this is light years behind.
In reply to Cool. They're all on gold… by Coinista
I'm going to make a bold prediction and say that it's the first and the last time this list is being published, because by this time next year no one will care.
In reply to "if-this-then-that-type… by LSD - Lower Sl…
Hey, those coupons have a cash value of one hundredth of a penny. That's more than some cryptocoins.
We need to start bidding up expired toothpaste and maxwell house coupons. No reason they can't be worth $25k each. After all they have to be printed and mined from a newspaper. They're even scarce. Who knows how many of the 2017 August Depend undergarment coupons got thrown in the trash.
In reply to adfs by DownWithYogaPants
Did you see the story on Brock Pierce in last weekend's New York Times? The reporter didn't bring up his history AT ALL. He and a bunch of bitcoin pals are starting a "Utopia" amid the ruins of Puerto Rico....it's called "Puertopia," which translates from Latin as “eternal boy playground." You can't even make this shit up.
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/02/02/technology/cryptocurrency-puerto-ric…
In reply to Another pedophile billionaire by californiagirl
That is horrible! Local parents better be watching their kids closely.
In reply to Did you see the story on… by DrLucindaX
SAmsung TOSHIba NAKAmichi MOTOrola
In reply to While they didn't make the… by _SILENCER
#1. Someone not stupid enough to be named on this list.
I hope to be on that list in the near future!!!
So, where is Satoshi on this list? Seems to me like this is a list of the top people who are going to feel like total Schmucks because they didn't sell everything at $20K.
And I'm really bummed to not see tmosley and freeshitter on this list.
In reply to So, where is Satoshi on this… by Mr_Potatohead
Fonestar!!!
In reply to And I'm really bummed to not… by Mr_Potatohead
Good for him!
In reply to Fonestar!!! by Donald J. Trump
I miss that guy
And where did MillionDollarBonus go? He was a lot of fun too!
In reply to Fonestar!!! by Donald J. Trump
They are still richer by millions of multiples than most of us, but OMG, in the coin reliefs, they appear to be mostly middle aged or near-middle-aged men, not youthful, anti-Establishment programmers, investing in the renegade BitCoin in their garages. To avoid sexism charges, they need to add a coin head with the token female BitCoin millionaire. If one is not available, they need to superimpose a drawing of Harriet Tubman on one of those coins.
In reply to So, where is Satoshi on this… by Mr_Potatohead
Harriet is so yesterday. She's only a women and black. The modern face will be somebody like Linda Sarsour.
In reply to They are still richer by… by Endgame Napoleon
Adding to my list....
Just checked BTC price after reading this article and while I was watching for a minute or so, it touched below $8K. [Bit][Coin]cidence?
Probably because this article came out yesterday.
In reply to Just checked BTC price and… by LetThemEatRand
ZH effect. $7866 now. I wish ZH would never again post an article about gold or silver.
In reply to Probably because this… by buzzkillb
Dang, ZH is a power broker.
In reply to ZH effect. by LetThemEatRand
Here. Here.
In reply to ZH effect. by LetThemEatRand
Where is my picture? I own 0.00 bitcoins (of about same FMV as anyone else)
You only have gains when you sell!
"You only have gains when you sell!"
"Sell" for what? Sell for CB fiat chits? That's a good one. No "Debt Plantation Currency" for me, bitch.
I had monstrous gains when I converted some of my 2013 HODLed BTC for AU Philharmonik coins (while abroad) and traded some for other CCs in the Top 10 (via an offshore P2P site).
Note that "No Baby or Elderly Fiats were used or harmed in the process".
Got any more Red Herrings to shoot in a barrel?
In reply to You only have gains when you… by lester1
which one is FONESTAR?
Bottom row to the right
In reply to which one is FONESTAR? by Upland27
Are the Winklevoss' twins spooning each other in that cameo?...
Where is the cameo of Janet Yellen and Steve Mnuchin that made all those "wealthy" digital wallet holder(s) "possible"?!!!
Even though it's left China for Canada https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-05/bitcoin-miners-migrate-china-…) and the Russians are backing their own with 1 kilo gold bars that can be traced within the "blockchain" (https://www.rt.com/business/416838-gold-kilobars-standard-coming/) the theft everywhere else will continue cause you see...
The Federal Reserve is a much bigger heroin addict then you might think!!!
Forbes Publishes First "Richest People In Cyprus" List
- fixed it, but Forbes Failed, who are the richest People?
- George Soros
- Rothschilds
- Royal Families
- Rockefellers
- Families behind US Federal Reserve, Central Bank
I thought that Fonestar dude would be on the list.
Maybe, the Winklevoss twins really created BitCoin, and the Fed stole it.
In reply to I thought that Fonestar dude… by Smerf
Let's STOP using Gold coins in any and all things bitcoin !!!!! Use a fucking 0 or 1.
So they where rich before. And it's not anonymous but it is based on other fiat money. They cant buy my eggs, beef and bacon with Air-Bits.
Yeah, let them try to sell it! Only the insiders will be allowed to sell.
Jihan Wu
The list is missing Bitconnect British crown developer-owner that ripped over $2.5 Billion USD collecting BTC and BCH coins from lenders in exchange for useless BCC coins. Although referred as a Ponzi, the main problem was that its developers manipulated the POS and literally disappeared with all the lent coins in 2017.