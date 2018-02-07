Gundlach: Market Unwind Will Be "Turbulent, Not Just A Few Days"

Doubleline CEO Jeffrey Gundlach echoed earlier calls by analysts from SocGen and Morgan Stanley, saying that the "low rate-low volatility" market environment went on for so long that now "the unwind will be turbulent and not over in a couple of days." In other words, don't buy the dip.
Low yields/low vol paradigm went on so long and became so heavily invested in that now the unwind will be turbulent and not just a few days.— Jeffrey Gundlach (@TruthGundlach) February 7, 2018
Speaking to Reuters' Jennifer Ablan, Gundlach also said that bitcoin was the "lead horse" of risk assets and its recent plunge has had a cascading effect on other risk assets. Incidentally, last Friday we highlighted the oddly close correlation between bitcoin (inverted) and the VIX, when we asked if the VIX "tail" is wagging the Bitcoin "dog."
Two weeks ago, Deutsche Bank's Masao Muraki also discussed this peculiar relationship:
First, implied volatility. Implied volatility is an index calculated from the price of a derivative product (options) of an underlying marketable security. However, we now have a “tail wagging the dog” situation where the price of the derivative product is feeding back into the price of the underling marketable security.
Next, cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrencies are closely watched by retail investors, affecting their risk preferences for stocks and other risk assets. Although institutional investors recognize that stocks and other asset valuations may have entered bubble territory (US equities’ average P/E is around 20x), they cannot help but continue their risk-taking. Now, a growing number of institutional investors are watching cryptocurrencies as the frontier of risk-taking to evaluate the sustainability of asset prices. The result is that institutional investors, who are supposed to value assets using their sophisticated financial literacy, analysis, and information-gathering strengths, are actually seeking feedback about the market from cryptocurrency prices (which are mainly formed by retail investors).
Which explains why, unwittingly, bitcoin may have become a systematically important asset class: if it were to crash too far, too fast, the reverse feedback loops would cascade into traditional risk assets, although the cause-effect direction is still up for debate.
One thing that is clear, however, is that the recent dramatic plunge in bitcoin roughly coincided with the biggest point drop in the DJIA and the biggest jump in the VIX on record. It is this coincidence that is clearly troubling to Gundlach.
In addition to his discussion of bitcoin and volatility, Gundlach also touched on what many agree was the proximal catalyst for last Friday's market plunge which in turn triggered this week's vol eruption: "Clearly, the market gets shaky when the 10-year hits 2.85 percent,” Gundlach told Reuters. “Just look at this week, and today. Makes one consider what could be coming if 10s push over 3 and 30s (30-year Treasury bond) over 3.22 percent.”
During his January webcast, Gundlach correctly predicted that if the 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield went above 2.63%, U.S. stock investors would be spooked. The 10-year yield is currently trading around 2.84%, and its spike today on the heels of the "deficit-busting" Senate agreement which would lift spending caps by $300 billion above current levels, sent the markets into the red after an impressive morning rally.
In little comfort for equity bulls, Gundlach said it is “hard to love bonds at even a 3 percent” yield. "Rising interest rates are a problem and the U.S. is in debt and there is massive bond supply."
Well, if the Senate passes its bipartisan spending deal, which has been blessed by Trump, it is virtually certain that the 10-year is going above 3%, and stocks will not like it, prompting more angry outbursts from Trump who wants both the spending deal and daily all time highs in the S&P, which - absent a new Golden Age for US economic productivity - looks virtually impossible.
Who cares any more...This gov't is going to spend another $200 Billion on garbage....debt and deficit are words the average American can't even explain..and anytime Shumer and McConnel are in agreement...we get screwed. This shit show will NEVER end. Markets will be propped...FED controls it all. Hillary still walks...and SETH RICH died for NOTHING.
hey, i must be your echo. fuking hopeless...
ask me if i care anymoar...
Market Unwind: will be long, protracted, lubricated, hot, uncomfortable, wicked, and Evil... George Soro is main players in the West: UK, AUS-NZ, Canada, USA, EU, Scandinavia
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2018/02/07/george-soros-man-broke-b…
"Market Unwind: will be long, protracted, lubricated, hot, uncomfortable, wicked, and Evil..."
Lol... we can only hope it will be all those. Monday was a good start.
What't next?
They wipe with $200 Billion
This shit show can and will end, and there is a very good chance much sooner than most people think..
I predict that people like me are irrelevant to history, and will likely die in a labor camp sometime in 2027 ... once the new "bad debt payment laws for serfs" is passed. Of course, for serfs only ... the crony-wealthy will harvest our organs.
(that's my prediction)
Its better to die on your feet than to live on your knees.
Emiliano Zapata
its the chinese fault
https://www.rt.com/viral/400792-china-army-recruits-masturbation/
Gubmit raised the spending caps today adding trillions to the deficit. This ends ugly bitchez.
no it doesn't . the minute they say they will chill on rates...or hint at a re-curve..stawks will rocket again, bonds back in the toilet and everything is awesome
So, here is the problem. The US, is bankrupt. Friends would refer to it as 'insolvent', but it really doesn't matter. You current debt plus future liabilities is now over 250 Trillion dollars and I fail to see where you think you are going to come by that amount in the next 20 years.
I think most people know, by now, that if a sovereign state exceeds 130% debt to GDP, then mathematically, the debt is impossible to repay. Since your nominal debt will get to that point before the end of Trump's first term, what, exactly, are you intending to do about it?
If the US collapses, regardless of trade treaties, or printing presses or anything else, it will basically induce the collapse of the entire global banking system. And worse, the US is actively provoking wars, all over the globe, AGAIN.
When are you stupid fuckers going to wake up?
So fun to smack these treasury bears down every time they bump their head on 2.75 plus.
Like owning a small printing press.
TLT
You're assumption that the Fed, or any other Central Bank, are smart enough, and fast enough, to derail a massive collapse is admirable, but totally mistaken.
hell, the market jumps 500 pts up OR down when they have a meeting or sneeze the wrong way. nobody knows where or when it's going to tank again and for what reason. except them.
Yeah, sure. But they all still 'believe' that they are 'supermen' and can handle any situation. I don't think that is the case.
I don't either. it's funny how a little rate chatter freaks the "market" out, just as much as "near zero" QE threats do too.
There is soo much at stake in keeping the equity market inflated that it will be all hands on deck from here on. How much longer they can keep the whole thing taped together is anyone's guess. I have prepped and done all I can to warn those who will listen, the rest I gave up on long ago. I just hope we can hold it together until spring, disruption of fuel sources and electricity this far north at -20 will be a trial.
Well, yes for sure. But if war does break out, in Syria, or North Korea or the Ukraine, then it really won't matter much, because we will all be long dead.
why. because of a nuke strike? who's going to be long dead?
Yes because of a nuke strike. You currently have 1/3 of your entire sea fleet parked off the coast of NK. Vladivostok is less than 40 Km's from the border with NK. Do you really think that the Russians, or the Chinese for that matter, are going to let you boyz run your destruction routine, threaten their very cores, and not react?
Better get some BC Bud, and try to clear your mind.
just trying to clarify. yeah...it's toast time if that happens
Everyone here hates Hillary but the real spider in the webs centre was Obama and the closer things get to him the more chaotic things seem to be markets,wars,Russia gate has gone exponential since his FBI implication.
Ask yourself "are bond yields as low as they are BECAUSE of the FED or DESPITE the FED"?
Because every round of QE was great for Stocks and...surprise...not great for Bonds. When the Fed was buying Bonds, Bond prices tended to fall.
Also ask "If the Fed had never done any QE, just taken rates to Zero and said ' That's all, Folks', where would rates have gone"?
Every strategist and manager out there assumes that bond rates will keep rising because...what? Inflation??
What if Equities and Credit are the over-valued asset class that is about to collapse?
Taking US 10s back to 1.40%....at which point the Fed does what it does worst and steps in to "save the world".
Then you'll get your inflation. Bye Bye Dollar. So long Treasuries. Hello Commodities and Real Estate.
Just thinking out loud.
XIV is the tip of an iceberg.
A big stock market crash and an EMP attack at the same time? Great for gold.
because your neighbor will trade toilet paper for gold
10 bucks that the DOW is up 1000 PTS by Friday on whatever news
And where, exactly, is the money going to come from, to do that?
the voodoo chicken neck shakers at the Fed....
OR. it will be a "mystery" buyer...isn't it always like that? it has been for at least the last fucking 6-7 years anyway.
OK. We all know, by now, that your central bank can, and will produce hundreds of millions of pound of greenies.
And at what point do you think that the world is just going to say, fuck you? Is your hubris so intense that you really believe that you can do anything, to anybody, anywhere, at any time, without consequences?
Probably. Because, after all, you are mostly stupid, illiterate British prison scum.
“Just look at this week, and today. Makes one consider what could be coming if 10s push over 3 and 30s (30-year Treasury bond) over 3.22 percent.”
I think that those levels are almost a given, if not more.
If you're brave and able, you buy the third wave down.
So ummm... yahhh.... isnt this the guy who's been preaching theres tonnes of value left in bonds for the last year?? Yah... dont think I'll be heeding anything this mouthbreather has to say.
Retail investors are no longer in charge of crypto-currencies. Institutional investors have been accumulating control through futures trading and now have gained the upper hand or up to it.