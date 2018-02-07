Kim Jong Un's Sister Will Attend PyeongChang Games, Angering US

US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood warned yesterday during a Geneva forum hosted by the United Nations that the international community shouldn't be fooled by North Korea's recent warming of relations with the South, ostensibly catalyzed by the PyeongChange Winter Games.
“What I would call ‘the charm offensive’ frankly is fooling no one,” Wood said. Instead, he suspects the North is using the games as a propaganda tool to keep international pressure at bay while the rogue regime completes its first ICBM capable of accurately delivering a nuclear payload to the US mainland.
Now, in a move unprecedented in recent Korean history, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong will travel to South Korea to observe the games, where the two Koreas have created a joint women's field hockey team that is functioning as a symbol of Korean unity.
At first brush, the younger Kim's presence at the games might appear to be a fairly innocuous gesture. But in the complicated world of statecraft, US exports say it is functioning as a wedge that could blunt the impact of sanctions while driving a wedge between the US and South Korea. If the South allows her into the country, it could set the stage for further exemptions down the road.
In sending Kim Yo Jong, Pyongyang also appears to be thumbing its nose at sanctions imposed by the U.S., the United Nations and South Korea. Ms. Kim faces travel restrictions, as does Choe Hwi, a senior sports official whom Pyongyang also intends to dispatch. Air Koryo, the North Korean carrier that would likely convey them to the South, is also sanctioned.
It is unclear how this would be dealt with, but success in obtaining the relevant sanctions exemptions could prompt Pyongyang to make further demands down the road, such as the cancellation of U.S. military exercises and the resumption of shuttered inter-Korean economic projects, said Duyeon Kim, a visiting senior fellow at the Korean Peninsula Future Forum in Seoul.
"It’s all a strategy to try to test and further weaken the sanctions regime and try to pull Seoul and Washington further apart," she said.
Meanwhile, US officials contend that the South has been blinkered into believing that the presence of a Kim dynasty member at the games could help set the stage for direct talks between the North and the US.
"We believe that the North’s announcement of the delegation shows its willingness to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula along with a message of celebration for the Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games," a spokesman for the Blue House - the residence of South Korea's president - said.
It is unclear whether Kim Yo Jong would arrive in time for the opening ceremony on Friday evening in Pyeongchang, WSJ said.
A spokeswoman for the Blue House said the government would “make sure that there will be no inconvenience during the stay of the North’s high-level delegation.”
“Sending Ms. Kim as part of North Korea’s delegation shows that Kim Jong Un is trying to show that he really wants to improve relations with South Korea,” said Cheong Seong-chang, a senior fellow at the Seoul-based private think tank Sejong Institute. The decision also seems to have taken into account reports that U.S. President Donald Trump would send his daughter Ivanka to Pyeongchang, Mr. Cheong said.
Of course, the North has made similar gestures in the past, sending delegations to pan-Asian games.
But according to one official who spoke with WSJ, the delegations mostly focused on the games, and left the diplomacy for another day. The question now is, will this be the case in PyeongChang?
Comments
Un observer for speed skating 'Ricin'...
oh no, wartards pissed that the koreans dont want to die for them
In reply to † by Déjà view
shows that Kim Jong Un is trying to show that he really wants to improve relations with South Korea
right, but what mr. pence thinks about it? i am not sure it fits his agenda (or better put those he works for).
In reply to oh no, wartards pissed that… by spag
Fuck Pence and the horse's dick (MIC) he rides on.
In reply to shows that Kim Jong Un is… by Pandelis
I think shes kinda cute, especially compared to him.
In reply to Fuck Pence and the horse's… by Brazen Heist
Perhaps work on DPRK passport ranking...
https://www.passportindex.org/
In reply to shows that Kim Jong Un is… by Pandelis
MIC now hastily building weapons with no bid contracts to create massive ordinance to counter this ‘charm offensive’
In reply to Perhaps work on DPRK by Déjà view
The uninvited nation on Syrian soil, that attacks Syrian government forces attacking terrorists, lectures on statecraft?
We, the People of the USA, need a "Reset" button.
Cue Fred Thompson as Admiral Josh Painter:
"This business will get out of control. It will get out of control and we'll be lucky to live through it."
In reply to … by BennyBoy
Are you drunk, stoned or stupid? What has Vice-President Pence to do with it?
In reply to shows that Kim Jong Un is… by Pandelis
Isn't "Robert Wood" the same as "Mike Pence"? It's spelled the same.
In reply to Are you drunk, stoned or… by Koba the Dread
They're only mad because it would be tough to pin the false flag at the games on NK if she is there to be harmed.
In reply to oh no, wartards pissed that… by spag
Beautiful! Thank you! What an analytical gem you have delivered here. With deepest sincerity I thank you again.
In reply to They're only mad because it… by heavens-door
What it shows is that me paranoid sent his sister because he is afraid of what could happen to him, and the rest of his family is disposable
In reply to oh no, wartards pissed that… by spag
Right, who and why would want to harm him?
In reply to What it shows is that me… by floridasandy
Hey, Retardo, why don't you learn enough English to write a grammatically correct sentence?
In reply to Right, who and why would… by Leotardo
USA to send Nikki and Hillary to SK in counter-"charm offensive".
(Now that's what's called double-whammy offensive "charm").
In reply to oh no, wartards pissed that… by spag
Bit surprised at the US aggression to one person visiting the games, always thought the stated US priority was peace, perhaps I have this wrong?
In reply to † by Déjà view
You have the spelling wrong. It's 'piece', not 'peace'. After the US drones the innocent civilians, there's a piece here, a piece there. Pieces of people, of children, all over the place. That's the US's idea of piece in our times.
In reply to Bit surprised at the US… by Aussiekiwi
check again,
the officially stated priority is
full-spectrum global dominance, and to prevent any other
"rival" from having the capability to "threaten" that dominance.
In reply to Bit surprised at the US… by Aussiekiwi
confusion say, "watch out for cwazy asian woman with LOL on her sweatshirt".
Return north with suitcases of whitening toothpaste...
In reply to confusion say, "watch out… by just the tip
Seems something is not under the Empire's control.
Seems South Korea is fed up , does not like the occupation power.
yeah well, fed up is a bit too much. more like they are fighting for their own life ... by now, they can see what is coming
btw, lyndsey grahm spelled it out on national tv few months ago on those PR "to prepare the public opinion" (not sure why they bother at all with this bs to hide beyond the finger and have this vision of democracy). Anyway, grahm said that Potus told him that he was okay with a war over there ... meaning Asia.
i guess south korean like the cows will try to run from the slaughter house, but that's why there were all of those Samsung corruption, removal of president, the crypto currency distraction (enjoy those gains for few more months) etc. these plans were made back in 1950 when they let communist to win North and have their own country. if i am not mistaken a general was called back in washington, so america "lost" the war.
In reply to Seems something is not under… by oncemore1
If the USA does not back off and let the Koreans handle Korean issues, the South knows they will suffer greatly.
The USA is a rabid honey badger, doesn't give a shit, and wants to steal everyone's dinner.
You might think a "mad dog" is in charge.
In reply to yeah well, fed up is a bit… by Pandelis
Well, there was that minor inconvenience of thousands of Chinese surrounding our troops in the North. Sometimes a "rearward redeployment" is called for.
In reply to yeah well, fed up is a bit… by Pandelis
In 1945, the Americans put Korean collaborationists in control of the government in the south, collaborationists with the genocidal Japanese occupiers. No Korean would have liked that but they were forced to accept it by their American 'liberators'. Indigenous riots occurred through the late 1940s until North Korea tried to aid their southern brothers and sisters. So was born the so-called Korean War. Get the Americans out of Korea, Japan, Okinawa and Taiwan.
In reply to Seems something is not under… by oncemore1
Eveything done by people on our "official enemies" list is, by definition, "wrong". Eurasia has always been at war with Oceania. Welcome to 1984.
CIA psy op
Russians eliminated check
urinary tract bug in the water check
flu infected team coughing in faces of threatening competitors to the US check
Boy are we going to reap the gold these games
What I would call the 'desperate US war-mongering offensive', frankly is fooling no one.
I up-voted you Brazen and I wish you were right, but there's one born every minute. These days they're called Democrats--some of them. A lot of them are called Republicans unfortunately. I long for the days when I thought Trump was one of us, deplorable. He's turning out to be despicable.
In reply to What I would call the… by Brazen Heist
I swear those people all look alike. Well fed too.
I'm guessing (By the picture above) that this Kim Yo Jong is about 5"2 and maybe 100LB..?
...and the american regime is scared of her?
Sounds about right, let's just hope there's no shadows in Korea during these Olympics, wouldn't want the american athletes getting scared now, would we!!
If they're scared, they'll run faster.
In reply to I'm guessing (By the picture… by Pliskin
KIM'S HAIR
North Korean officials paid a visit to a London hair salon to question why it had used their leader Kim Jong-un's picture in a poster offering haircuts.
The poster in M&M Hair Academy in South Ealing featured the words "Bad Hair Day?" below the leader's picture.
Barber Karim Nabbach said embassy officials were shown the door and the salon's manager spoke to the police.
The Met Police said: "We have spoken to all parties involved and no offence has been disclosed."
Where do you live, Ogallala, Nebraska, down there on the south fork? Kim's hair is very fashionable among fashionable people. No, I don't like it. But it's not like he was going down to rescue mission on free hair cut day.
In reply to KIM'S HAIR… by BritBob
For the last 20 years South Korea has been tacitly supporting the Nork regime. Financially. Economically. Food aid. Even technology. The fact the Norks are attempting to hack the world and have allegedly hacked South Korean systems is all the more ironic because it was more than likely the South that leapfrogged their digital capabilities for them.
This is what the South wants... it's all theirs. All of it. So... why are we in South Korea again?
Get the US out now. We nurtured the South from a war-ravaged shithole into the 10th largest economy in the world that has been running nearly annual trade surplusses while we footed the bill for the defense of South Korea. Sheer insanity.
Mission accomplished. Pack it up and go home. Remember your campaign promises Donald?
Thought so.
"...while we footed the bill for the defense of South Korea"
Translate: While we occupied...
In reply to For the last 20 years South… by Dr. Bonzo
When was the last time an American president followed through with his campaign promises?
In reply to For the last 20 years South… by Dr. Bonzo
Technical nit pick:
That would be an ice hockey team.
" At first brush, the younger Kim's presence ..."
I saw what you did there. lol
Beware the VX girls at the airport! I wouldn't want to stand 50 feet from the bitch.
fooling no one but the fools on npr- didnt this nut kill his half brother and uncle-? his uncle with an anti-aircraft gun- what is his sister worth?
IIRC his uncle came back to life, there's an RT article about all the 'dead' north koreans reported by the MSM who are alive, well and walking about in NK.
In reply to fooling no one but the fools… by dcmbuffy
Either we've been fed a steady stream of lies about North Korea, or they have perfected a technique to reanimate the dead.
https://www.rt.com/news/416572-north-korea-executed-kim-return/
In reply to IIRC his uncle came back to… by PrivetHedge
These things you believe are all media hoaxes perpetrated on uneducated and brainwashed Americans. The rest of the world laughs at Americans for believing these obviously hoax stories.
In reply to fooling no one but the fools… by dcmbuffy
Unconfirmed, but we do know that "our guys" in Syria use antiaircraft guns mounted on shiny white Toyotas to murder pretty much anything or anyone that has the cheek to breathe.
In reply to fooling no one but the fools… by dcmbuffy
Bad haircuts seem to be a thing in this family.
She's pretty though, I'd totally do her.
She'd have to look a whole lot better than that to want to take a chance getting strapped to an AA muzzle.
You're risk assessment model may vary from mine.
In reply to Bad haircuts seem to be a… by richard_
Any sign of peace and goodwill sends the US warmongers into a fury.
They are deeply pathetic sub-human morons that belong in a padded cell.
Gotta hate the non haters.
In reply to Any sign of peace and… by PrivetHedge