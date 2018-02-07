Kim Jong Un's Sister Will Attend PyeongChang Games, Angering US

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 02/08/2018 - 04:25

US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood warned yesterday during a Geneva forum hosted by the United Nations that the international community shouldn't be fooled by North Korea's recent warming of relations with the South, ostensibly catalyzed by the PyeongChange Winter Games.

“What I would call ‘the charm offensive’ frankly is fooling no one,” Wood said. Instead, he suspects the North is using the games as a propaganda tool to keep international pressure at bay while the rogue regime completes its first ICBM capable of accurately delivering a nuclear payload to the US mainland.

Now, in a move unprecedented in recent Korean history, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong will travel to South Korea to observe the games, where the two Koreas have created a joint women's field hockey team that is functioning as a symbol of Korean unity.

KJU

At first brush, the younger Kim's presence at the games might appear to be a fairly innocuous gesture. But in the complicated world of statecraft, US exports say it is functioning as a wedge that could blunt the impact of sanctions while driving a wedge between the US and South Korea. If the South allows her into the country, it could set the stage for further exemptions down the road.

In sending Kim Yo Jong, Pyongyang also appears to be thumbing its nose at sanctions imposed by the U.S., the United Nations and South Korea. Ms. Kim faces travel restrictions, as does Choe Hwi, a senior sports official whom Pyongyang also intends to dispatch. Air Koryo, the North Korean carrier that would likely convey them to the South, is also sanctioned.

It is unclear how this would be dealt with, but success in obtaining the relevant sanctions exemptions could prompt Pyongyang to make further demands down the road, such as the cancellation of U.S. military exercises and the resumption of shuttered inter-Korean economic projects, said Duyeon Kim, a visiting senior fellow at the Korean Peninsula Future Forum in Seoul.

"It’s all a strategy to try to test and further weaken the sanctions regime and try to pull Seoul and Washington further apart," she said.

Meanwhile, US officials contend that the South has been blinkered into believing that the presence of a Kim dynasty member at the games could help set the stage for direct talks between the North and the US.

"We believe that the North’s announcement of the delegation shows its willingness to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula along with a message of celebration for the Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games," a spokesman for the Blue House - the residence of South Korea's president - said.

It is unclear whether Kim Yo Jong would arrive in time for the opening ceremony on Friday evening in Pyeongchang, WSJ said.

KJU

A spokeswoman for the Blue House said the government would “make sure that there will be no inconvenience during the stay of the North’s high-level delegation.”

“Sending Ms. Kim as part of North Korea’s delegation shows that Kim Jong Un is trying to show that he really wants to improve relations with South Korea,” said Cheong Seong-chang, a senior fellow at the Seoul-based private think tank Sejong Institute. The decision also seems to have taken into account reports that U.S. President Donald Trump would send his daughter Ivanka to Pyeongchang, Mr. Cheong said.

Of course, the North has made similar gestures in the past, sending delegations to pan-Asian games.

But according to one official who spoke with WSJ, the delegations mostly focused on the games, and left the diplomacy for another day. The question now is, will this be the case in PyeongChang?

 

Comments

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
any_mouse BennyBoy Feb 8, 2018 6:52 AM Permalink

The uninvited nation on Syrian soil, that attacks Syrian government forces attacking terrorists, lectures on statecraft?

We, the People of the USA, need a "Reset" button.

Cue Fred Thompson as Admiral Josh Painter:
"This business will get out of control. It will get out of control and we'll be lucky to live through it."

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Pandelis oncemore1 Feb 8, 2018 5:27 AM Permalink

yeah well, fed up is a bit too much.  more like they are fighting for their own life ... by now, they can see what is coming

 

btw, lyndsey grahm spelled it out on national tv few months ago on those PR "to prepare the public opinion" (not sure why they bother at all with this bs to hide beyond the finger and have this vision of democracy).  Anyway, grahm said that Potus told him that he was okay with a war over there ... meaning Asia. 

 

i guess south korean like the cows will try to run from the slaughter house, but that's why there were all of those Samsung corruption, removal of president, the crypto currency distraction (enjoy those gains for few more months) etc.  these plans were made back in 1950 when they let communist to win North and have their own country.  if i am not mistaken a general was called back in washington, so america "lost" the war. 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Koba the Dread oncemore1 Feb 8, 2018 7:58 AM Permalink

In 1945, the Americans put Korean collaborationists in control of the government in the south, collaborationists with the genocidal Japanese occupiers. No Korean would have liked that but they were forced to accept it by their American 'liberators'. Indigenous riots occurred through the late 1940s until North Korea tried to aid their southern brothers and sisters. So was born the so-called Korean War. Get the Americans out of Korea, Japan, Okinawa and Taiwan.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
bluez Feb 8, 2018 4:59 AM Permalink

Eveything done by people on our "official enemies" list is, by definition, "wrong". Eurasia has always been at war with Oceania. Welcome to 1984.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
SoDamnMad Feb 8, 2018 5:05 AM Permalink

CIA psy op

Russians eliminated  check

urinary tract bug in the water  check

flu infected team coughing in faces of threatening competitors to the US  check

Boy are we going to reap the gold these games

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Pliskin Feb 8, 2018 5:49 AM Permalink

I'm guessing (By the picture above) that this Kim Yo Jong is about 5"2 and maybe 100LB..?

...and the american regime is scared of her?

Sounds about right, let's just hope there's no shadows in Korea during these Olympics, wouldn't want the american athletes getting scared now, would we!!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
BritBob Feb 8, 2018 5:52 AM Permalink

KIM'S HAIR

North Korean officials paid a visit to a London hair salon to question why it had used their leader Kim Jong-un's picture in a poster offering haircuts.

The poster in M&M Hair Academy in South Ealing featured the words "Bad Hair Day?" below the leader's picture.

Barber Karim Nabbach said embassy officials were shown the door and the salon's manager spoke to the police.

The Met Police said: "We have spoken to all parties involved and no offence has been disclosed."

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Dr. Bonzo Feb 8, 2018 5:55 AM Permalink

For the last 20 years South Korea has been tacitly supporting the Nork regime. Financially. Economically. Food aid. Even technology. The fact the Norks are attempting to hack the world and have allegedly hacked South Korean systems is all the more ironic because it was more than likely the South that leapfrogged their digital capabilities for them.

This is what the South wants... it's all theirs. All of it. So... why are we in South Korea again?

Get the US out now. We nurtured the South from a war-ravaged shithole into the 10th largest economy in the world that has been running nearly annual trade surplusses while we footed the bill for the defense of South Korea. Sheer insanity.

Mission accomplished. Pack it up and go home. Remember your campaign promises Donald?

Thought so.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Shemp 4 Victory Feb 8, 2018 6:11 AM Permalink

Technical nit pick:

where the two Koreas have created a joint women's field hockey team that is functioning as a symbol of Korean unity.

That would be an ice hockey team.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 3
dcmbuffy Feb 8, 2018 6:44 AM Permalink

fooling no one but the fools on npr- didnt this nut kill his half brother and uncle-? his uncle with an anti-aircraft gun- what is his sister worth?