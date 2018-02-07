Man Who Sold America The Iraq War Just Warned Iran Is Next... But Is Anyone Listening?

Authored by Carey Wedler via TheAntiMedia.org,
Fifteen years after the calamitous U.S. invasion of Iraq, an architect of the propaganda used to drum up support for the war is warning that it’s happening again — this time with Iran.
Lawrence Wilkerson, who was chief of staff to former Secretary of State Colin Powell, helped the then-secretary “paint a clear picture that war was the only choice” in his infamous 2003 speech to the U.N. This week, writing for the New York Times — an outlet that, at the time, parroted misleading narratives in support of the war — Wilkerson accused the Trump administration of manipulating evidence and fear-mongering in the same way the Bush administration did to cultivate public support for ousting Saddam Hussein.
In his Monday op-ed, titled “ I Helped Sell the False Choice of War Once. It’s Happening Again,” he wrote:
“As his chief of staff, I helped Secretary Powell paint a clear picture that war was the only choice, that when ‘we confront a regime that harbors ambitions for regional domination, hides weapons of mass destruction and provides haven and active support for terrorists, we are not confronting the past, we are confronting the present. And unless we act, we are confronting an even more frightening future.’”
Though the U.N. and much of the world didn’t buy it, Wilkerson says Americans did, and it amounted to the culmination of a two-year effort by the Bush administration to initiate the war, which he now condemns.
“That effort led to a war of choice with Iraq — one that resulted in catastrophic losses for the region and the United States-led coalition, and that destabilized the entire Middle East,” he wrote, going on to call out the Trump administration for pushing the United States down the same path in Iran.
“This should not be forgotten,” he urged, “since the Trump administration is using much the same playbook to create a false impression that war is the only way to address the threats posed by Iran.”
Wilkerson singled out Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, for her recent saber-rattling against Iran. He accused her of presenting questionable evidence that “Iran was not complying with Security Council resolutions regarding its ballistic missile program and Yemen,” comparing her directly to Powell. “Just like Mr. Powell, Ms. Haley showed satellite images and other physical evidence available only to the United States intelligence community to prove her case. But the evidence fell significantly short.”
Wilkerson accused Haley’s claims about Iran of essentially mirroring Powell’s claims about Iraq, also warning that war with Iran will be very different. It is “a country of almost 80 million people whose vast strategic depth and difficult terrain make it a far greater challenge than Iraq, would be 10 to 15 times worse than the Iraq war in terms of casualties and costs,” he cautioned, still asserting that countries like China, Russia, and North Korea pose far more “formidable challenges to America” than Iran does.
The former chief of staff to Powell further criticized the Trump administration, citing its National Security Strategy, which claims:
“The longer we ignore threats from countries determined to proliferate and develop weapons of mass destruction, the worse such threats become, and the fewer defensive options we have.”
“The Bush-Cheney team could not have said it better as it contemplated invading Iraq,” Wilkerson wrote, going on to call out not just Haley and the Trump administration but also the executive branch in general, Congress, and the media.
“Though Ms. Haley’s presentation missed the mark, and no one other than the national security elite will even read the strategy, it won’t matter,” he lamented.
“We’ve seen this before: a campaign built on the politicization of intelligence and shortsighted policy decisions to make the case for war. And the American people have apparently become so accustomed to executive branch warmongering — approved almost unanimously by the Congress — that such actions are not significantly contested.”
He implicated the news media, as well, noting that outlets recently “failed to refute false narratives” from the Trump administration that Iran worked with Al-Qaeda to undermine the U.S. (never forget the CIA’s overseas meddling helped lay the foundation for Al-Qaeda in the first place, and its policy of arming extremists in Syria also ended up empowering the terror group). He compared this false conflation with Dick Cheney’s attempts to link Saddam Hussein to Al-Qaeda during the Bush years.
Nevertheless, Wilkerson wrote, “[t]oday, the analysts claiming close ties between Al Qaeda and Iran come from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, which vehemently opposes the Iran nuclear deal and unabashedly calls for regime change in Iran.”
He went on to list the variety of ways the Trump administration is drumming up unfounded support for war against Iran:
“We should include the president’s decertification ultimatum in January that Congress must ‘fix’ the Iran nuclear deal, despite the reality of Iran’s compliance; the White House’s pressure on the intelligence community to cook up evidence of Iran’s noncompliance; and the administration’s choosing to view the recent protests in Iran as the beginning of regime change. Like the Bush administration before, these seemingly disconnected events serve to create a narrative in which war with Iran is the only viable policy.”
Considering Iran has long been a crown jewel in the U.S. hegemonic efforts, it should be no surprise the Trump administration isn’t budging on its plans to intervene. Wilkerson, however, knows far better than most the dangers of pushing unsubstantiated claims to advocate war.
He warned:
“As I look back at our lock-step march toward war with Iraq, I realize that it didn’t seem to matter to us that we used shoddy or cherry-picked intelligence; that it was unrealistic to argue that the war would ‘pay for itself,’ rather than cost trillions of dollars; that we might be hopelessly naïve in thinking that the war would lead to democracy instead of pushing the region into a downward spiral.”
* * *
Independent media is under attack — and we need your help to save it! Click here to become an Anti-Media patron.
Comments
The next false flag attack on America will cost the elite some blood.
Iran is the only one they've wanted all along. The rest were collateral damage.
The demons are busy now, this is the one that will bring the whole house of cards down.
In reply to The next false flag attack… by Rick Cerone
https://www.rigzone.com/news/wire/iraqi_army_moves_to_secure_planned_oi…
KIRKUK, Iraq, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Iraqi forces launched a security operation along a planned oil transit route to Iran on Wednesday, saying it was clearing and "destroying sleeper cells" in the mountainous border area where two armed groups operate.
In reply to Iran is the only one they've… by peopledontwanttruth
There is no unified Iran of nearly 80 million. There are various ethnic tribes that are ruled by the theocratic mullahs located Tehran.
Sorta like the US is made up of various ethnic tribes that don't get along that all that well together. North against South, East against West, black against white against hispanic, muslim against christian. All these little clans (tribes) jockeying for power.
There are plenty of tribes in Iran that hate the Persians and vice-versa.
But war with Iran might require a re-instatement of the draft. Not a very happy outcome for those in the 18-27 age range.
If you can't get millenials to stop looking at their iPhones long enough to drive down the block what makes anyone think they'll drop their iPhones long enough to pick up a gun to shoot at someone.
In reply to … by Life of Illusion
Shouldn't we be encouraging the Saudis and the Iranians to go at it toe to toe? Why have proxy wars all over the place? Leave us out of it. The world will be a better place.
Plus it could create a place for all the overflow to leave Europe and the rest of the world and return to their natural burqa-wearing habitat.
Remind me again how many muslim refugees the Saudis took in again...? And yet they somehow found the money to offer to build hundreds of mosques in Europe to accommodate all the new refugees.
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/saudi-arabia-offers-germ…
In reply to There by Pure Evil
It's all about the oil...the US has to be there.
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to Shouldn't we be encouraging… by sixsigma cygnu…
The Jew World Order, (Israel and it's Puppet Joo Ess AYE) have been planning to attack Iran for decades!
BOMB 7 COUNTRIES IN 5 YEARS...FOR 'NAZI JEW ISRAEL!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9RC1Mepk_Sw
All ENEMIES OF ashkenazi JEW ISRAEL....WATCH THE YOUTUBE VIDEO GOYTARDS!
HOW MANY DEAD AMERICANS CAN 'NAZI JEW ISRAEL STAND? LOL
Now you know WHY THEY HATE US!
In reply to It's all about the oil...the… by skbull44
Love to see Iran send about 4 nukes each to both Saudi Arabia and Israel. That should settle things the fuck down over there. If Israel manages to send a couple nukes back, that's even better.
In reply to The Jew World Order, (Israel… by Joomanji64
When they attack IRAN, it'll be because Israhell & Israhell only wants it.
Their BLOOD LUST is not yet satiated. WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to Love to see Iran send about… by Kafir Goyim
Sheldon Adelson listening...ultra ZIONIST IAC wants results...
Addressing the crowd after dinner at the IAC’s annual convention in Washington, D.C., Adelson for the first time publicly described IAC as an uncompromising alternative to AIPAC, the leading pro-Israel lobby group.
https://forward.com/news/386949/breaking-with-scrip-adelson-says-iac-is…
In reply to When they attack IRAN, it'll… by lloll
history tells us that it was one man mainly responsible for britain's fall from worldwide leadership, a warmongerer named winston churchill...trump will be remembered thusly if he allows the usa to go down the same path against iran, russia, china, north korea...but most likely it will be pence pushing all the buttons...
In reply to Earning their keep...Sheldon… by Déjà view
Mohammedans follow Satan: Quran quotes allah commanding: Kill and get killed for allah.
Islam murdered 290+ million people. Who is blood thirsty?
Jesus said love your neighbour, love your enemy. Allah says to murder.
Israel is there by God. For His name sake. For you to see who the real God is.
In reply to When they attack IRAN, it'll… by lloll
pristine israhell:
Journalist Details Israel's 'Secret History' Of Targeted Assassinations
Ronen Bergman says that while Israel's shootings, poisonings, bombings and drone strikes against its perceived enemies were "tactical successes," they were also diplomatically harmful.
https://www.npr.org/2018/01/31/582099085/journalist-details-israels-sec…
In reply to Mohammedans follow Satan:… by LiteBeeer
that is not really Israel of God, it is just called that to trick nominal "Christians" who do not read the Script for themselves. It is really gog, just look at their flag, It is screaming at you, "I am moloch" What are you going to say to Christ when you see him and he asks you "Why were you supporting molch"
In reply to Mohammedans follow Satan:… by LiteBeeer
The Iraq war took place 15 years ago. Since then the world has changed:
Then
Now,
Finally, people who initiated the WW 1&2 greatly miscalculated the consequences.
In reply to When they attack IRAN, it'll… by lloll
Wait, who is saying that SHIA Iran helped SUNNI Al Qaeda out?
In reply to The Jew World Order, (Israel… by Joomanji64
Oh stop it now. Stop using facts to counteract propaganda.
This is a righteous mission and facts do not matter.
In reply to Wait, who is saying that… by El Vaquero
Indeed. Here's a fun fact: The world is more at peace now, tonight, than at any time in hundreds of years. Possibly ever.
Only two hot wars left once Syria winds down, Afghanistan and Yemen. Both are sad but neither is especially large.
On entire continents tonight, ZERO heavy weapons units laying waste to towns or neighborhoods.
Africa, AFRICA, is basically at peace. Think about that for a minute. Latin America. Hell the third-biggest 'armed conflict' on the Wikipedia page devoted to them is.....Mexican drug wars. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_ongoing_armed_conflicts
Highest global economic growth in a decade, says the World Bank: http://www.worldbank.org/en/publication/global-economic-prospects
"The World Bank forecasts global economic growth to edge up to 3.1 percent in 2018 after a much stronger-than-expected 2017"
If we can stop the traitorous Clinton-McCain neolibcon globalist scum now, we could be in for a very interesting historical period.
What if the shopkeepers and schoolteachers of the world could just....be???????
In reply to Oh stop it now. Stop using… by BarkingCat
seven countries in five years
That NWO plan has failed. They had 5 countries already, while working on the 6th (Syria), but something unexpected happened.
Syria failed. They never reached Iran (7th).
Even the 5th Egypt flipped back, as Sisi jailed the moslim brotherhood governemt of Mursi.
All NWO players are being taken out. NWO is tumbling downhill since end of 2012.
In reply to The Jew World Order, (Israel… by Joomanji64
Yes, this is key. Kind of a 'Pax Sinoica' (Chinese Peace) with Russian muscle and US benign neglect.
Could be the key to everything.
In reply to seven countries in five… by LiteBeeer
Let's try this poll one more time..
vote up for .... As an American I am not willing to die for Israel or have my children die fighting a war for Israel.
vote down for... I will die for Israel and sacrifice my children in a war for Israel...
This is what is all comes down too.....
In reply to The Jew World Order, (Israel… by Joomanji64
It's about the oil - absolutely right. We're fracking 10mbd of watery sharpening stone oil but we really need the sweet crude of the middle east. And, can't have those Russians selling the stuff through Iranian pipelines. What a screwed up country we've become. Who makes these crazy war decisions? Why try to put the other guy down when we should be fixing ourselves up. I need to move somewhere sane and get away from these crackpots. Ecuador sounds nice. I could affect a Mexican accent so they wouldn't all be afraid me going insane and killing the whole village.
In reply to It's all about the oil...the… by skbull44
Bahahaha....the empire can't subdue Afghanistan but they'll try Iran. Keep dreaming.
In reply to It's about the oil -… by Baron von Bud
Saudis Fight... hahahaha pull my other finger
In reply to Shouldn't we be encouraging… by sixsigma cygnu…
90% of those Soy Boys wouldnt last 10 minutes in battle...we better stay the fuck home and stop killing people for no real reason.
In reply to There by Pure Evil
That's where Illegals get a pass. Join Military, automatically become citizen.
In reply to There by Pure Evil
Lawrence, go fuck yourself, twice.
In reply to … by Life of Illusion
Thanks life of ill. Interesting developments and everything is backfiring against the USA and their hedge money efforts. Iran will come out of this on top.
In reply to … by Life of Illusion
Powell was Reggie's fluffer
In reply to … by Life of Illusion
Wesley Clarke told us this many years ago. Problem is, if they couldn't take out Syria (also on Clarke's list), what makes them think they can take out Iran?
In reply to Iran is the only one they've… by peopledontwanttruth
Oh I certainly hope so. I hope it costs them a lot.
In reply to The next false flag attack… by Rick Cerone
No it won't cost of the Elite blood.
You are looking at it all wrong. It is not about 'stopping Iran'. It is about stopping Silk Road South. And with it, it is about extending the lifespan of the petrodollar.
And yes, it is also about extending Israel's Lebensraum into Lebanon, so that Israelis can make a grab for water and offshore gas fields -- so they can sell gas to the EU and thumb their noses at Russia.
Expect this to happen sometime after the Olympics and before World Cup Soccer in Russia. You can bank on it.
And they'll succeed too. Because Syria is kaput, Iran is too far away to matter, and Russia only fights Jihadi Mercs from long range. This one is done like dinner.
(I have no dog in this fight, but that's the cold logical conclusion that I come to.)
In reply to The next false flag attack… by Rick Cerone
There is no point in war with Iran, other than to distract the public's attention away from more important domestic issues. Fuck War, and FUCK THE WARMONGERS!
Distraction from the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths Tyrannical Lawlessness.
In reply to There is no point in war… by eclectic syncretist
There is one more thing-taking Iranian oil recourses under control, or making sure the "new democratic government" sells it for petro-dollars so that these gangsters can keep kicking the can down the road for a few more years.
In reply to There is no point in war… by eclectic syncretist
Not going to happen. Iran has some huge nuclear friends.
Irans strength lies in its ability to live without the dollar and it will show the world how it's done as it takes the lead in destroying the present financial world as we know it.
In reply to There is one more thing… by PrometeyBezkrilov
Iran doesn't need nuclear friends. Iran, Turkey and Egypt are the natural regional powers in the Mideast. Israel and Saudi are just floating on transient technology blips in a false, arrogant bid for dominance. It won't last.
In reply to Not going to happen. Iran… by peopledontwanttruth
The US and Israel do NOT need to "beat" Iran.
All they need to do to "win" (achieve their 2 Strategic Objectives), is to ruin enough of Iran's infrastructure to stop and delay Silk Road South by a few years.
By which time the Israelis will be using water from Lebanon's Litani river, and sending Levant gas to the EU. Check mate.
In reply to Not going to happen. Iran… by peopledontwanttruth
You cannot be world hegemon without Iran.Either Iran or both Afghanistan with Pakistan.
Pakistan is lost and so will Afghanistan be now.
The Great Game hasn't changed,just the players.The geography has not.
In reply to There is no point in war… by eclectic syncretist
Eurasia for the Eurasians. Basically the game is already over.
Just gonna take some more blood to prove it....maybe.
Or maybe we end it now.
We deplorable few.
In reply to You cannot be world hegemon… by Winston Churchill
OT: Looked at the taxes being withheld on my check today, 15% LESS!!!
Thanks DJT! ;-)
lol, what a statement..you are happy that you are being robbed* 15% less? You are thankful for that? Are you also thankful when your cell mate shoves 15% less of his dick in your ass??.do you thank him for that too..amazing..
*taxes are theft back by violence, thus immoral - no argument can ever negate this simple truth..
In reply to OT: Looked at the taxes… by nmewn
Fool me once shame on you, fool me <<insert some really big number>>x ... then I might just be a CNN viewer
This will be so obvious (in hindsight). Please don't allow it to happen again. please?
So the little helper has issued a warning. Where is his former boss?
What is the fucking useless piece of shit Powell?
In reply to This will be so obvious (in… by Not if_ But When
The Ethnic Clique That Sold Us The Iraq War
http://zfacts.com/node/297
Eretz Israel: Future Israel
http://www.ahavat-israel.com/eretz/future
A Strategy For Israel In The Nineteen Eighties
This essay originally appeared in Hebrew in KIVUNIM (Directions), A Journal for Judaism and Zionism; Issue No, 14--Winter, 5742, February 1982, Editor: Yoram Beck. Editorial Committee: Eli Eyal, Yoram Beck, Amnon Hadari, Yohanan Manor, Elieser Schweid. Published by the Department of Publicity/The World Zionist Organization, Jerusalem.
"Iraq, rich in oil on the one hand and internally torn on the other, is guaranteed as a candidate for Israel's targets. Its dissolution is even more important for us than that of Syria. Iraq is stronger than Syria. In the short run it is Iraqi power which constitutes the greatest threat to Israel. An Iraqi-Iranian war will tear Iraq apart and cause its downfall at home even before it is able to organize a struggle on a wide front against us. Every kind of inter-Arab confrontation will assist us in the short run and will shorten the way to the more important aim of breaking up Iraq into denominations as in Syria and in Lebanon. In Iraq, a division into provinces along ethnic/religious lines as in Syria during Ottoman times is possible. So, three (or more) states will exist around the three major cities: Basra, Baghdad and Mosul, and Shi'ite areas in the south will separate from the Sunni and Kurdish north. It is possible that the present Iranian-Iraqi confrontation will deepen this polarization.1"
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/article1025.htm
I seriously think it is time to stop blaming any one group. If everyone knows it and still follows them, whose fault is it?
As the great George "Terrerrists never stop looking for new ways to harm us, and neither do we" Dubya heard somewhere in Texas or was it Mississippi or Tennessee ... fool me once shame on you ...fool me twice you can't get fooled again.
In reply to The Ethnic Clique That Sold… by RagnarRedux
Yeah, I'm With....I mean, right. You're right.
In reply to I seriously think it is time… by Captain Nemo d…
EXACTLY...this one party bullshit has to stop...its BOTH parties that allow this non stop fucking war machine to grind on and on. Its sad and embarrassing....we need to STOP KILLING PEOPLE!
In reply to I seriously think it is time… by Captain Nemo d…
re Iran Is Next...
THAT will mark the END of America... which MAYBE (cough! cough!) was the ZOG Plan all along:
"Squeeze ONE last 'War for Israel' outta that delusional demented ol' coot Uncle Sam - this time The BIGGUN, IRAN! - and then pull the plug... if he hasn't already been nuked in a blow-back or (((otherwise))) incapacitated to preclude any interference with the NEW Middle East Super Power"
Or, more succinctly:
"Once we squeeze all we can out of the United States, it can dry up and blow away.”. Benjamin Netanyahu