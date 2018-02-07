Really Bad Ideas: Money That "Rots And Rusts"

Authored by John Rubino via DollarCollapse.com,
In the next downturn (which may have started last week, yee-haw), the world’s central banks will face a bit of poetic justice: To keep their previous policy mistakes from blowing up the world in 2008, they cut interest rates to historically – some would say unnaturally — low levels, which doesn’t leave the usual amount of room for further cuts.
Now they’re faced with an even bigger threat but are armed with even fewer effective weapons. What will they do? The responsible choice would be to simply let the overgrown forest of bad paper burn, setting the stage for real (that is, sustainable) growth going forward. But that’s unthinkable for today’s monetary authorities because they’ll be blamed for the short-term pain while getting zero credit for the long-term gain.
So instead they’ll go negative, cutting interest rates from near-zero to less than zero — maybe a lot less.
And their justifications will resemble the following, published by The Economist magazine last week.
Why sub-zero interest rates are neither unfair nor unnatural
When borrowers are scarce, it helps if money (like potatoes) rots.
DENMARK’S Maritime Museum in Elsinore includes one particularly unappetising exhibit: the world’s oldest ship’s biscuit, from a voyage in 1852. Known as hardtack, such biscuits were prized for their long shelf lives, making them a vital source of sustenance for sailors far from shore. They were also appreciated by a great economist, Irving Fisher, as a useful economic metaphor.
Imagine, Fisher wrote in “The Theory of Interest” in 1930, a group of sailors shipwrecked on a barren island with only their stores of hardtack to sustain them. On what terms would sailors borrow and lend biscuits among themselves? In this forlorn economy, what rate of interest would prevail?
One might think the answer depends on the character of the unfortunate sailors. Interest, in many people’s minds, is a reward for deferring gratification. That is one reason why low interest rates are widely perceived as unjust. If an abstemious sailor were prepared to lend a biscuit to his crewmate rather than eating it immediately himself, he would deserve more than one biscuit in repayment. The rate of interest should be positive—and the sharper the hunger of the sailors, the more positive it would be.
In fact, Fisher pointed out, the interest rate on his imagined island could only be zero. If it were positive, any sailor who borrowed an extra biscuit to eat would have to use more than one biscuit in the future to repay the loan. But no sailor would accept those terms because he could instead eat one more piece from his own supply, thereby reducing his future consumption by one, and only one, piece. (A sailor who had already depleted his supplies, leaving him with no additional hardtack of his own to eat today, would be in no position to repay borrowed biscuits either.)
That was bad news for thrifty seafarers. But worse scenarios were possible. If the sailors had washed ashore with perishable figs rather than imperishable hardtack, the rate of interest would have been steeply negative. “[T]here is no absolutely necessary reason inherent in the nature of man or things why the rate of interest in terms of any commodity standard should be positive rather than negative,” Fisher concluded.
Two years ago, when the Bank of Japan (BoJ) began charging financial institutions for adding to their reserves at the central bank, its negative-rate policy was harshly criticised for unsettling thrifty households, jeopardising bank profitability and killing growth with “monetary voodoo”. Behind this fear and criticism was perhaps a gut conviction that negative rates upended the natural order of things. Why should people pay to save money they had already earned? Earlier cuts below zero in Switzerland, Denmark, Sweden and the euro area were scarcely more popular.
But these monetary innovations would have struck some earlier economic thinkers as entirely natural. Indeed, “The Natural Economic Order” was the title that Silvio Gesell gave to his 1916 treatise in favour of negative interest rates on money. In it, he span his own shipwreck parable, in which a lone Robinson Crusoe tries to save three years’ worth of provisions to tide him over while he devotes his energies to digging a canal. In Gesell’s story, unlike Fisher’s, storing wealth requires considerable effort and ingenuity. Meat must be cured. Wheat must be covered and buried. The buckskin that will clothe him in the future must be protected from moths with the stink-glands of a skunk. Saving the fruits of Crusoe’s labour entails considerable labour in its own right.
Too many Crusoes
Even after this care and attention, Crusoe is doomed to earn a negative return on his saving. Mildew contaminates his wheat. Mice gnaw at his buckskin. “Rust, decay, breakage…dry-rot, ants, keep up a never-ending attack” on his other assets.
Salvation for Crusoe arrives in the form of a similarly shipwrecked “stranger”. The newcomer asks to borrow Crusoe’s food, leather and equipment while he cultivates a farm of his own. Once he is up and running, the stranger promises to repay Crusoe with freshly harvested grain and newly stitched clothing.
Crusoe realises that such a loan would serve as an unusually perfect preservative. By lending his belongings, he can, in effect, transport them “without expense, labour, loss or vexation” into the future, thereby eluding “the thousand destructive forces of nature”. He is, ultimately, happy to pay the stranger for this valuable service, lending him ten sacks of grain now in return for eight at the end of the year. That is a negative interest rate of -20%.
If the island had been full of such strangers, perhaps Crusoe could have driven a harder bargain, demanding a positive interest rate on his loan. But in the parable, Crusoe is as dependent on the lone stranger, and his willingness to borrow and invest, as the stranger is on him.
In Japan, too, borrowers are scarce. Private non-financial companies, which ought to play the role, have instead been lending to the rest of the economy, acquiring more financial claims each quarter than they incur. At the end of September 2017 they held ¥259trn ($2.4trn) in currency and deposits.
Gesell worried that hoarding money in this way perverted the natural economic order. It let savers preserve their purchasing power without any of the care required to prevent resources eroding or any of the ingenuity and entrepreneurialism required to make them grow. “Our goods rot, decay, break, rust,” he wrote, and workers lose a portion of their principal asset—the hours of labour they could sell— “with every beat of the pendulum”. Only if money depreciated at a similar pace would people be as anxious to spend it as suppliers were to sell their perishable commodities. To keep the economy moving, he wanted a money that “rots like potatoes” and “rusts like iron”.
The BoJ shuns such language (and, in the past, has at times seemed determined to keep the yen as hard as a ship’s biscuit). But in imposing a negative interest rate in 2016 and setting an inflation target three years before, it is in effect pursuing Gesell’s dream of a currency that rots and rusts, albeit by only 2% a year.
The “rot and rust” referred to here is of course inflation. And the economists proposing aggressive inflation as a desirable kind of public policy cite a lack of demand for borrowing as their rationale.
Which is wrong for a variety of reasons, including:
1) Most forms debt are soaring in most places, making the idea of a borrower shortage look kind of silly. Global debt has about doubled in the past two decades to $233 trillion, or a record 330% of GDP. And US per capita consumer credit – the proceeds from which are spent in large part on Japanese stuff — is rising at an apparently accelerating rate, which implies robust demand for credit.
2) The idea that a rapidly-depreciating currency is a force for stability is, well, crazy, because people aren’t stupid. When we see a currency losing value we naturally front-run the process by borrowing as much as possible and spending the money on stuff that we otherwise wouldn’t buy. This will indeed generate growth in the short term. But long-term it leads to an over-leveraged society that is vastly less stable than it was before the debt binge. Like today’s, in other words.
3) The assertion that “sound” money with an unchanging value leads to unacceptably low levels of economic activity can be disproved with a quick glance at the history of the Classical Gold Standard, a period of two centuries prior to World War I in which national currencies were simply names for different weights of gold. During this period of stable money, inflation was zero (actually slightly negative, meaning money got more rather than less valuable) and growth was robust. The next chart shows inflation since 1800. Note that the trouble began with the establishment of the Federal Reserve in 1913 and really got going with the 1971 breaking of the final link between gold and fiat currencies.
4) To the extent that anyone anywhere is reluctant to borrow it’s probably because past episodes of hyper-easy money have saddled them with so much debt that new debt is now somewhere between scary and inconceivable. The solution to this group’s problem can’t possibly be more borrowing.
5) To state point 2 in a slightly different way, encouraging people, corporations and governments to borrow rather than save leads to a society with no savings (duh!) and therefore no cushion against life’s vagaries. Here again, the result is a system lacking resilience and therefore more likely to collapse.
An alternative to pro-inflation Keynesian theory that’s consistent with 3,000 years of history (rather than Japan’s past couple of decades) is that money is the one thing that should never “rot, decay, break, rust” because it’s not a commodity that’s consumed.
Instead, it’s the store of value and communication medium that society uses to preserve wealth and express ideas of value. Changing it is like making “minutes” or “kilometers” different over time. The resulting dysfunction outweighs whatever benefits might accrue to the political class in the moment.
But of course in the panic of the next downturn these arguments will be ignored and interest rates will plunge to levels that seem shocking even by today’s loose standards. Whether that ignites an unstable boom or an immediate crash remains to be seen. Either way, a return to “normal” as that term used to apply is out of the question.
Comments
Stop thief!
By inflation they mean inflating the pocketbooks of the oligarchs.
In reply to Stop thief! by Arrowflinger
The wealth effect is a myth:
http://thesoundingline.com/the-wealth-effect-stock-ownership-has-plunge…
In reply to Stop thief! by Arrowflinger
It's not a myth but it doesn't mean it's not delusional.
In reply to The wealth effect is a myth:… by Four Star
More debt is the answer? That's fucked up. I would think that the goal would be to have no debt. I'd only borrow money if I had zero intention of prepaying it.
We have to..
Fiat currency is created through debt. There is no money, just legal tender bullshit.
In reply to More debt is the answer?… by Sonny Brakes
So we are expected to sacrifice ourselves to save a broken system.
In reply to We have to… by BlackChicken
The owners of the FED want just that.
Some of us believe tangible assets are a better solution.
In reply to So we are expected to… by Sonny Brakes
Trust the faux-free market folks who cheer for debt/usury/interest 'capitalism' to slander and attack the one guy who demolished Marxs' house o cards card trick... and who socialists feared like no other in his day.
Gesells' theory of money was based upon emphasizing its' role as 'exchange' medium. As in 'lifeblood' of any economic system - circulation or death! Accumulation of capital by non productive elements is economic death.
Gesell, like American Henry George, and Proudhon before him, focused upon on the capacity of freely circulating capital to encourage production and discourage its destruction via the endless monopolisation of opportunity inherent to 'capitalism' as system and 'state capitalism' as its supposed 'antidote.' Their threat to cartels of all kinds forced an unholy union between capitalists and communists to destroy those who challenged both of their shell game empires. Rubino is simply another of the same type of dissimulationists - who - like Marx... has more in common with capitalist debt/usury/interest than with alternatives to its evils.
In reply to We have to… by BlackChicken
The only way to get out from under the mountain of debt we are in is to inflate it away. I would guess that's the long-term plan.
It has been always the long term plan. The Dollar of 1913 is only worth 5 cents today.
In reply to The only way to get out from… by Bryan
It is the only long term plan.
In that process because you are not entitled to any of the newly printed you are forever an economic slave.
Very simple process that, how to enslave a population at the same time as preserving themselves at the populations expense.
In reply to It has been always the long… by Bunga Bunga
"The only way to get out from under the mountain of debt we are in is to inflate it away"
That would be the answer in a world without the complexity of humanity.
Human nature dictates that when you punish sound judgment and reward recklessness; you end up with a society with a skewered sense of morality ... kinda like what we have now.
In reply to The only way to get out from… by Bryan
"The only way to get out from under the mountain of debt we are in is to inflate it away
Money's true nature is law, not metal and not debt instruments.
In a debt money system, the debt instruments can be examined legally. If said instrument has already claimed 1.5 or 2x original principle, then they can be legally jubileed.
Any claims of more than 2X are too much, the creditor has already been paid.
So, no... there are other ways to get out of the mountain of debt.
In reply to "The only way to get out… by curbjob
This 'system' puts the highest importance - survival - on reckless pursuit of cronyism.
Thus, cronyism is perhaps more powerful than method addiction.
In reply to "The only way to get out… by curbjob
We could discharge the debt, but then our money supply would crash.
its an evil system designed to bankrupt everyone. Largest Ponzi scheme in human history.
In reply to The only way to get out from… by Bryan
If you discharge the debt with the existing money supply then yes, the money supply would disappear.
Existing money supply is bank credit created upon hypothecation.
Exogenous treasury money (outside of banking system) could be channeled into debt instruments to cancel them. It would take something like a Mefobill, which is a three party agreement.
For example, you could channel the bill directly against private debts, which in effect is a jubilee. Both the bill and the debt would cancel into nothing simultaneously. The existing money supply would then be free to circulate.
In reply to We could discharge the debt,… by BlackChicken
Precisely.
There is no money for there is nothing concurrently a store of value and a unit of exchange.
There are assets that might be stores of value but those are not transmissable in ready exchange.
The time required to remedy this will be fatal to most of humanity.
In reply to We could discharge the debt,… by BlackChicken
No. That is definitely NOT the only way to get out of debt. When we ran up against the wall in early 1993, our finance minister did exactly the right thing. He cut a lot, increased taxes, including a 3% surtax on people earning over a quarter million a year, and then focused on growth, and only then, paying down the debt. And he accomplished all of that, and more.
Growth, or the distinct lack of it, is really the issue. The current system was set up at a time when everyone 'assumed' that the US, and it's allies like Canada and Australia were headed for a never ending period of growth. First task was to replace everything that had been destroyed in the war. Next task was to improve innovation and technology. Task after that was finding better mechanisms for financing sales of products.
Where everything went to rat shit (excluding the horrendous market manipulations that occurred 2000 to 2007), was when they had basically run out of options for growth, and so, started pumping the debt levers like crazy, at a time when the median age of the population showed clearly that they were past the child rearing stage, past the first home stage, past the upgraded home stage and really only concerned with saving their income till retirement.
If the members of the society are still doing things that no longer really add value to the society, then what you need the most are 'out of the box' thinkers, who can re-imagine the next thing that 'society' will deem beneficial enough that they will redirect capital towards it, and that business or service will grow. As Einstein famously said: 'Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results is the definition of insanity'.
Getting 'out of debt' by hurting everyone else through inflation is a mugs game that only ends in tears. You GROW your way out of debt. PERIOD.
In reply to The only way to get out from… by Bryan
You GROW your way out of debt. PERIOD.
Nazi debts at end of WW2 were cancelled, then Germany was off to the races. Japan post WW2 had their imperial debt converted. The imperial debts were used to make a new type of YEN. So, in effect the debt instruments were transmogrified, or mutated into something new, which then created new YEN.
The U.S. is both cases, oversaw these actions, which means that U.S. DID understand money/debts at this point in history.
Also, U.S. prior to WW2 used Resolution Finance Corporation to create debt free money from nothing. It originated as line items on the budget, and never had a tax base. This line item money built north american aviation, synthetic tire plants, aluminum smelting etc. These industries were sold to the public for $1 and were managed by captains of industry.
You can both grow your way out of debt AND cancel predatory debts. In the case of U.S., line item money went on to become wages to then pay down private debts accrued during the 20's run up.
In reply to No. That is definitely NOT… by east of eden
Yeah, but cryptos suck, right?
Reminds me of the notion of "consesus reality". Since 1971 there is no absolute money; only consensus fiat. Over time, a lack of absolutes, perhaps, could lead to delusion... and it worked.
Impossible to inflate away this kind of debt or grow your way out of it. There are two choices. Cut spending or raise taxes. Or both. Something's gotta give somewhere. We can't keep passing it on to future generations.
Politicians multiple choice question.
1] Cutting spending = looses votes to the politician promising more free shit.
2] Raising taxes = looses votes to the politician cutting taxes.
3] Inflation = lowers the debt and is un-detectable to the bulk of the voters. In fact many middle income voters think they are getting richer because their house in going up in price [allowing them to refinance] and they are getting an occasional raise. Voters are getting richer. And most important, politicians not only don't get tarred and feathered, they keep their lucrative gigs.
If you are a politician which would you choose?
In reply to Impossible to inflate away… by Jamesf1010
Such assholes. Fiat currency started depreciating 10 minutes after it was invented.
I strongly disagree with the whole notion that there is a lack of inflation. You print the money, it goes somewhere. Over the last decade it is going to asset prices and there has been ridiculous runaway inflation an asset prices. Just because Janet Yellen‘s moisturizing vagina cream hasn’t skyrocketed in price, does not mean there is been no inflation.
You sacrifice your life and your time to earn money and these asshole economists and politicians try to think of how to steal it from you as fast as possible.
The money supply is 97% bank credit hypothecated primarily against land. About 70% of the money supply is debts against land, which pushes prices of that asset class.
Fiat currency is loaned into existence, not printed. Any printing of cash is a conversion of bank credit, also called on-accounts.
Your stored money in your bank account is converted to cash, as it you demand it. You cash on account originated when somebody went into debt, either you or one of your fellows, or the government. Virtually all of money supply is endogenous , meaning originating at private bank corporations.
Physical cash in turn is minted/printed by the Mint and sold to Fed at some value less than face. So, Treasury does get some seigniorage on printing. On coins they take full face value as seigniorage. But, since cash is such a small part of the circulating medium, the seigniorage treasury makes is a non factor at reducing taxes.
The FED when it creates keyboard cash is actually just typing numbers into a computer. Fed then does a SWAP where the FED's keyboard money swaps for a TBill, MBS or the like. The FED can only buy on the overnight bankers market, not in markets normal people use. Quantitative easing is a swap on the overnight market.
Any leakage from FED's keyboard into money supply is illegal, but it is likely happening due to slight of hand. (I think the primary dealers are engaged in deception making loans to themselves to then find TBills on secondary market, which they then sweep into their reserve loops.)
In reply to Such assholes. Fiat… by khakuda
Thanks for the thoughtful note. On your last paragraph, they clearly have no intention of vaporizing all the keyboard money. I'm not sure then can at this point. Keyboard money pushed interest rates below the inflation rate across the curve, forcing investors into equity, capital investment, housing and general speculation - pushing valuations up faster than underlying cash flow growth.
I think the important thing to remember is that intervening on such a massive scale to reduced the cost of money/credit for such a long period can ONLY lead to speculation, gambling, excess and bubbles.
The Fed would be smart to stay on course. By moving rates up carefully, they are slowly collapsing all the speculators and leveraged greedy folks out there. Bernie Madoff would still be in business without the volatility to reveal the ponzi. If you really want to maximize long term growth of the economy, creating an artificial price for credit for 10 years which encourages leveraged speculators is certainly not the way to do it.
In reply to The money supply is 97% bank… by MEFOBILLS
"Janet Yellen‘s moisturizing vagina cream hasn’t skyrocketed in price" - very alliterative. Yes, inflation via PRIVATELY-held [NOT]Federal[NO]Reserve FIAT[out-thin-air], interest-encumbered "DEBT-credit" [when monetized] C-U-R-R-E-N-C-Y by the AUTHORIZING sigs of borrowers to promissory notes thru FICA-member "banks", is the biggest form of TAXATION
In reply to Such assholes. Fiat… by khakuda
Yeah, sorry about that. After today, I figure most people here could take it, having already depleted their barf supplies by 4:00.
In reply to "Janet Yellen‘s moisturizing… by wholy1
Over the last decade it is going to asset prices - because those who buy stocks were handed the freshly printed and tended to be well to do people with nowhere else to park their free money. Poor people got nothing ...
LOL - "Money". NOT! Its PRIVATELY-held [NOT]Federal[NO]Reserve FIAT[out-thin-air], interest-encumbered "DEBT-credit" [when monetized] C-U-R-R-E-N-C-Y.
LOL - "Money". NOT! Its PRIVATELY-held [NOT]Federal[NO]Reserve FIAT[out-thin-air], interest-encumbered "DEBT-credit" [when monetized] C-U-R-R-E-N-C-Y.
The author of this article needs to explain to us how Gesell's REAL WORLD experiment worked in Worgl. So Gesell was not a monetary crank.
It no longer is cool to make claims about money, when there is real world data that refutes your thesis.
It would not be this way without a Federal Reserve Bank. Get rid of the FED!!!!