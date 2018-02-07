Steve Keen: "Why Did It Take So Long For This Crash To Happen?"

As originally written at RT, outspoken Aussie economist Steve Keen points out that everyone who’s asking “why did the stock market crash Monday?” is asking the wrong question; the real question, Keen exclaims, is “why did it take so long for this crash to happen?”
The crash itself was significant - Donald Trump’s favorite index, the Dow Jones Industrial (DJIA) fell 4.6 percent in one day. This is about four times the standard range of the index - and so according to conventional economics, it should almost never happen.
Of course, mainstream economists are wildly wrong about this, as they have been about almost everything else for some time now. In fact, a four percent fall in the market is unusual, but far from rare: there are well over 100 days in the last century that the Dow Jones tumbled by this much.
Crashes this big tend to happen when the market is massively overvalued, and on that front this crash is no different.
It’s like a long-overdue earthquake. Though everyone from Donald Trump down (or should that be “up”?) had regarded Monday’s level and the previous day’s tranquillity as normal, these were in fact the truly unprecedented events. In particular, the ratio of stock prices to corporate earnings is almost higher than it has ever been.
More To Come?
There is only one time that it’s been higher: during the DotCom Bubble, when Robert Shiller’s “cyclically adjusted price to earnings” ratio hit the all-time record of 44 to one. That means that the average price of a share on the S&P500 was 44 times the average earnings per share over the previous 10 years (Shiller uses this long time-lag to minimize the effect of Ponzi Scheme firms like Enron).
The S&P500 fell more than 11 percent that day, so Monday’s fall is minor by comparison. And the market remains seriously overvalued: even if shares fell by 50 percent from today’s level, they’d still be twice as expensive as they have been, on average, for the last 140 years.
After the 2000 crash, standard market dynamics led to stocks falling by 50 percent over the following two years, until the rise of the Subprime Bubble pushed them up about 25 percent (from 22 times earnings to 28 times). Then the Subprime Bubble burst in 2007, and shares fell another 50 percent, from 28 times earnings to 14 times.
This was when central banks thought The End of the World Is Nigh, and that they’d be blamed for it. But in fact, when the market bottomed in early 2009, it was only just below the pre-1990 average of 14.5 times earnings.
Safe Havens
That valuation level, before central banks (staffed and run by people with PhDs in mainstream economics) decided that they knew how to manage capitalism, is where the market really should be. It implies a dividend yield of about six percent in real terms, which is about twice what you used to get on a safe asset like government bonds—which are safe, not because the governments and the politicians and the bureaucrats that run them are saints, but because a government issuing bonds in its own currency can always pay whatever interest level it promises. There’s no risk that it can’t pay, and it can’t go bankrupt, whereas a company might not pay dividends, and it can go bankrupt.
Now shares are trading at a valuation that implies a three percent return, as if they’re as safe as government bonds issued by a government which owns the bank that pays interest on those bonds. That’s nonsense.
And it’s a nonsense for which, ironically, central banks are responsible. The smooth rise in stock market prices which led to the levels that preceded Monday’s crash began when central banks decided to rescue the economy by “Quantitative Easing (QE).” They promised to do “whatever it takes” to drive shares up from the entirely reasonable values they reached in late 2009, and did so by buying huge amounts of government bonds back from private banks and other financial institutions (pension funds, insurance companies, etc.). In the USA’s case, this amounted to $1 trillion per year—equal to about seven percent of America’s annual output of goods and services (GDP or “gross domestic product”). The Bank of England brought about £200 billion worth, which was an even larger percentage of GDP.
With central banks buying that volume of bonds, private financial institutions found themselves awash with money, and spent it buying other assets to get yields - which meant that QE drove up share prices as banks, pension funds and the like bought them with money created by QE.
Blind Oversight
So this is the first central bank-created stock market bubble in history, and central banks have just had the first stock market crash where the blame is entirely theirs.
Were this a standard, private hysteria and leverage driven bubble, we could well be facing a further 50 percent fall in the market—like what happened after the DotCom crash. This would bring shares back to the long-term average of 17 times earnings.
Instead, what I believe will happen is that central banks, having recently announced that they intend to end QE, will restart it and try to drive shares back to what think are “normal” levels, but which are at least twice what they should be.
As I said in my last book ‘Can we avoid another financial crisis?’ QE was like Faust’s pact with the Devil: once you signed the contract, you could never get out of it. They’ll turn on their infinite money printing machine, buy bonds off financial institutions once more, and give them liquidity to pour back into the markets, pushing them once more to levels that they should never rightly have reached.
This, of course, will help to make the rich richer and the poor poorer by further increasing inequality. Which is arguably the biggest social problem of the modern era. So, as well as being incompetent economists these mainstreamers are today’s Marie Antoinette. Let them eat cake, indeed.
What crash? Every 3% dip is met with money printing, secret QE, etc. You can't expect to have a free market in 2018...
We can't expect a free market when they get free money.
When the revolution comes, the banksters need to be the first ones taken to the woodshed.
https://olduvai.ca
Watch out for this Keen guy. He's a proponent of Modern Monetary Theory (MMT). From what I've seen so far, another socialist scheme.
It's a market correction for God's sake. ZH needs to pull it head out of it's ass. Go to a subscriber basis. Then loose the retards that have no market understanding & are all about politics.
I can dream! Another stupid article for click advertising. Is the real Tyler still alive???? Your fight club is full of Inbred moroons that can't trade!!
Agreed. A crash is dropping 18,000 DOW handles and not getting back up over 9,000 for 15 years or more.
GM really going out of business and the pensioners missing bailout funds.
Welfare ending.
The Memo!
The Fed!
The Memo!
The Fed!
The.............
Because joo Yellen and Bernanke were in charge. They are owned by Goldman.
And Goldman is owned by The Ashkenazi cartel
It is too low on the scale to be a "crash"
Yet.
http://quotes.wsj.com/index/DJIA
What crash?
ZH is only kidding
Because they need to coordinate the crash and the need for war with Iran at the same time. Iran was their goal and the country they've needed since 1953.
You are correct. However, the banksters will need to create a false flag event to deflect their culpability for their fraudulent criminal activity. War is their only way out while scripting a false narrative.
And you too sir are correct but I believe the world has caught on and this won't go unpunished this time. Iran will lead the way to bring the financial world as we know it to an end
My only shock is finding out that that fucking people HODL vix instruments
VIX is a day trade, 3 day swing at best
Yes, a crash is what the RULE OF LAW experienced.
Ponzinomics is gearing for takeoff as a hypersonic missile.
Mmmmmm. Not a crash yet...
And this was just a warning from the fed to trump about what they can do should they choose tom
“why did it take so long for this crash to happen?”
Because it took so long (~3yrs) for the Fed to raise short rates 500%?
Principles remain the same, only the measurements change.
I have a different take as to why it took so long. The banksters did not want to crash the economy on the back of the magic negro. They could not implode the house of cards after the election because it would have been too easy for Trump to pin the blame on 8 years of Obama's economic policies. The banksters waited a sufficient amount of time to frame Trump as he now owns whatever happens at this point. It was a strategic error for Trump to take credit for the house of cards over the past 12 months.
"Why" you ask?...
Well for starters you have a Central Bank directly feeding the market(s) providing free money to the board of directors of the biggest corporations to buy shares when "volume" says something otherwise...
Then the line of sight data pipes with "circuit breakers" for those special occasions that warrant ensuring the illusion and "melt up(s)" stay consistent and uninterrupted for our entertainment...
Did I forget to mention "Satoshi Nakamoto" and crypto getting free $$$money to inflate them digital wallet(s)?...
I love crashes that leave me (and many others) up YDT
one, or two days, does not a crash make. Dont refer to monday as a crash, we are not even under the 200 day ma. When you get ridiculous up moves, you get outsized down moves, a crash will be much, much worse, for much much longer.
Historically, huge swings of volatility always precede the big melt down. These tremors are exactly what we are witnessing right now. This could be a minor correction or it could be a precursor to something much bigger. Smart money is on the sidelines right now.
fucking yawn....
Any day not up 4% is a crash?
Asking "Why did it take this long to happen?" is about as informative as asking "Why did you wait until we were in the elevator to fart?"