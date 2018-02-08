Dear Fed... If You Can't Hit The Target, Do You Move It Further Away?

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,
Some Fed presidents want higher inflation targets. About 84% of economists think the Fed should stick with a 2% target...
The Wall Street Journal reports Economists, by Wide Margin, Support 2% Inflation Target.
Federal Reserve officials in recent months have floated ways they might alter the central bank’s 2% inflation goal. But economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal have a message for the Fed: Don’t touch that target.
About 84% of economists said the Fed should stick with its current target, in large part to avoid damaging the central bank’s credibility.
“Changing the rules could trigger skepticism and uncertainty,” said Lynn Reaser, an economist at Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego.
The Fed adopted the 2% target in 2012. Now, some officials, including former Chairman Ben Bernanke, say the central bank should examine alternatives that would better help the economy recover from recessions in an era of persistently lower inflation and interest rates.
Inflation has undershot the target for all but two months in the past five years.
That suggests officials would have an even harder time hitting their mark if they raised the target or if they sought to let inflation run high for a time to make up for weak inflation periods.
“It’s like moving the goal post when you can’t put the ball in the net,” said Rajeev Dhawan, director of the Economic Forecasting Center at Georgia State University.
Just 11% of economists surveyed supported moving to a price-level target and 5% were in favor of raising the inflation target.
Survey Results
- 84% favor of 2%
- 11% want price level targets
- 5% want to raise the target
- 0% correct answer
Correct Answer
Not one economist came up with the correct answer.
There should not be a target at all because there is no economic benefit to inflation.
By now it should be clear that the inflation target has blown major consecutive bubbles.
Inflation, What Is It?
I define inflation as an increase in money supply and credit with credit marked to market. This is how things work in a "practical" sense, in a fiat-credit driven world.
In places like Zimbabwe or Weimar Germany there was little to no credit relatively speaking. Monetary expansion, not credit, is then the sole determinant.
In most of the modern world, viewing inflation solely in terms of money supply is a mistake. Credit expansion is running rampant, just as it was with the housing bubble in 2006. Thus, by my measure, we are in a state of substantial inflation right now.
As we saw in 2007, all hell breaks loose when banks become capital impaired and people do things like "walk away" from mortgages.
Some use the term "debt deflation" for such events. Banks cannot lend when they become credit impaired. Economic expansion stops, and asset prices plunge even though overall prices as measured by the Fed's preferred measure decline only a small bit.
Bubbles Everywhere
As a direct result of the Fed's total incompetence in understanding inflation, bubbles are readily apparent in equities, in junk bonds, and in Bitcoin speculation.
No Economic Benefit to Inflation
My Challenge to Keynesians “Prove Rising Prices Provide an Overall Economic Benefit” has gone unanswered.
BIS Deflation Study
The BIS did a historical study and found routine price deflation was not any problem at all.
“Deflation may actually boost output. Lower prices increase real incomes and wealth. And they may also make export goods more competitive,” stated the study.
For a discussion of the BIS study, please see Historical Perspective on CPI Deflations: How Damaging are They?
CPI or PCE deflation is not to be feared.
More precisely, price deflation is a benefit. Falling prices increase purchasing power by definition and thus raise standards of living.
It’s asset bubble deflation that is damaging. When asset bubbles burst, debt deflation results.
Central banks’ seriously misguided attempts to defeat routine consumer price deflation is what fuels the destructive asset bubbles that eventually collapse.
Debt Deflation Coming Up
Another debt-deflation bubble bursting episode is coming up.
All it takes is an economic slowdown or a change in attitudes of greater fools willing to chase the market higher and higher.
Currency Crisis, Debt Deflation on Deck
Another round of debt deflation. a currency crisis, or both is in the cards. Timing is the only issue. It's far too late to believe anything reasonable can be done about the mess the Fed has created.
Buy Gold
Do yourself a favor, buy gold. It's a strong favorite to soar when faith in central banks comes into question.
For further discussion, please see Rate Hike Cycles, Gold, and the “Rule of Total Morons”
Final Irony
We are close to the end of this inflationary cycle just as the average analyst thinks inflation is about to pick up.
It's not necessary for consumer prices to decline by my definition, but it's likely they will.
Comments
No
The Fed's REAL Target or Goal is to always enrich its not so secret members.
Agreed. As a consumer I would prefer that money not be created as debt and that inflation is zero, just like wage increases.
The only reason the Fed targets inflation is so that they still have some hope of repaying the debt with devalued Dollars. So it's a lose/lose for we the people.
This fed might lower short term rates to target 5% inflation. My bad, we already have 5% inflation. A 5% inflation printed
in the CPI (which means real inflation is 10%)
Want higher inflation?
Just bring back QE and crash the US dollar.
Fed won't be happy until they hyper-inflate.
We The People are their target
84% of economists think the Fed should stick with a 2% target ...
But then (((they))) could only STEAL 2% of our purchasing power.
8 out of 10 economists recommend Fedbucks to their bankers who receive Fedbucks.
Watched an old movie where the main lead bought a bottle of beer at a very nice bar. Cost 35 cents. I think the "inflation" job of the Fed is almost done as a beer is now what $10 or so?
Expansion of the money supply much less credit expansion is really inflation - which is what around 800% since QE started?
" About 84% of economists think the Fed should stick with a 2% target "
That's because they're sure based on their higher education that most Americans are too stupid to realize that they're being robbed of half of their wealth over 35 years. That's enough to avoid civil unrest while generously lining the pockets of the rent-seekers for half a generation.
2% inflation my ass. How do you magically conclude that inflation is "2%" when M3 money expansion is 5% and M2 is >5%? Oh right, by using bullshit aggregate statistics that mean less than nothing.
"Not one economist came up with the correct answer. There should not be a target at all because there is no economic benefit to inflation."
Of course there is one HUGE economic benefit to inflation -- to bankers who get the printed dollars first. I know Mish knows this so I won't say "wrong" about his quote. He's dead on that there is no benefit to the rest of us, unless we happen to get lucky and get the timing right on trading bubbles.
2% target? I looked at CPI (U) components the other day and did some mental math. The largest components are 40+% housing, 15% food, 15% transportation, 10% healthcare, 7% education. What's it compounding at where you live?
Some (((Fed presidents))) want higher counterfeiting. About 84% of economists think the Fed should stick with a lower amount of counterfeiting...
Hey Joe MainStreet - just be aware that the Fed (and economists & bankers in general) pin the "target" right on your back!
Inflation is really low ...
With the exception of EVERY ITEM A PERSON NEEDS TO SURVIVE ...
(then it's not so low)
Add in higher-ed (something you don't need), and it is really quite high ...
Asset prices? - totally inflated ...
But we need to get food prices up ...
(that will fix things)
The Fed blows dead donkies ... as we would say in highschool.
They are miserable liars/