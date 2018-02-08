LAPD Sends 3 Sex Assault Cases To District Attorney

The hammer may finally be coming down on disgraced studio executive Harvey Weinstein.
Barely a week after Actress Uma Thurman told the New York Times about being sexually assaulted by Weinstein, the Wrap is reporting that Los Angeles police have sent three sexual assault cases involving Weinstein to the DA's office.
The escalation comes three months after the DA's office announced the launch of a task force tackling sexual assault cases in Hollywood. The task force is focused on cases involving Weinstein and director James Toback.
Both men have been accused of assaulting, harassing and groping literally hundreds of women.
Since the New York Times first reported on Weinstein's sordid history of settling with his victims in exchange for them signing NDAs, several law enforcement agencies opened investigations into the one-time mogul. The NYPD - which was close to charging Weinstein in 2015 before Manhattan Attorney Cyrus J Vance Jr. quashed the investigation - was investigating Weinstein, as was the Beverly Hills Police Department and Scotland Yard, reportedly.
According to the Wrap, details of the cases sent to the DA were not disclosed, though it had been reported that the department was investigating an incident from 2013 and accusations of "lewd acts" from 2015. California no longer has a statute of limitations for rape. Once reviewed, the cases will either be formally picked up by the DA - which would then need to secure an indictment from a grand jury - or they could be sent back to the LAPD for further investigation.
Weinstein has formally denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.
