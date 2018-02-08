Pound Soars After Hawkish BOE Warns Rate Hikes May Be "Somewhat Earlier And By Greater Extent"

In light of the previously noted speculation that the BOE may come out on the hawkish side in its commentary today, that's precisely what the Bank of England did today when it kept rates unchanged at 0.5%, and QE flat as expected in a unanimous 9-0 vote...
MPC vote unanimously to keep #BankRate at 0.5% pic.twitter.com/mn0i3r6ceW— Bank of England (@bankofengland) February 8, 2018
... but what traders have immediately honed in on is the following language from the statement, in which the BOE raised its growth forecast and said that the "Committee judges that, were the economy to evolve broadly in line with the February Inflation Report projections, monetary policy would need to be tightened somewhat earlier and by a somewhat greater extent over the forecast period than anticipated at the time of the November Report, in order to return inflation sustainably to the target."
The reason for the surprisingly hawkish language is that in thequarterly inflation report, the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee agreed a statement saying that the central bank was no longer willing to tolerate inflation above its 2 per cent target for the next three years.
As the FT reminds us, today's language was similar to that in September’s MPC minutes, which immediately preceeded the first interest rate rise in a decade in November, raising official rates to their current level of 0.5 per cent.
But the main change in the forecasts from three months ago was an upward revision to the BoE’s expectation of the strength of the global economy, which helps Britain’s exporters, nudging up the forecast UK growth rate in 2018 from 1.7 per cent to 1.8 per cent.
As a result of the clearly hawkish bias, the report is sparking expectations the BoE may proceed with its next hike as soon as its May meeting.
Some caveats via the FT:
- The Committee’s forecasts were finalised before the recent volatility in financial markets and while the MPC said it was “too early” to gauge any effect of lower equity prices on the economy, it added that “notwithstanding recent volatility in financial markets, global financial conditions remain supportive”.
- The committee still assumes a “smooth” Brexit, but adds that leaving the EU “remains the most significant influence on, and source of uncertainty about, the economic outlook”. It noted that leaving the EU was “key influence” in the tepid growth of business investment and household spending growth was likely to remain muted this year as a result of relatively weak rises in income.
Some other observations:
On inflation, a slightly dovish take:
On balance, CPI inflation is projected to fall back gradually over the forecast but remain above the 2% target in the second and third years of the MPC’s central projection.
On the labor market:
The firming of shorter-term measures of wage growth in recent quarters, and a range of survey indicators that suggests pay growth will rise further in response to the tightening labour market, give increasing confidence that growth in wages and unit labour costs will pick up to target-consistent rates.
On growth:
GDP growth is expected to average around 1¾% over the forecast, a slightly faster pace than was projected in November despite the updated projections being conditioned on the higher market-implied path for interest rates and stronger exchange rate prevailing in financial markets at the time of the forecast.
While modest by historical standards, that rate of growth is still expected to exceed the diminished rate of supply growth. Following its annual assessment of the supply side of the economy, the MPC judges that the UK economy has only a very limited degree of slack and that its supply capacity will grow only modestly over the forecast, averaging around 1½% per year.
On Brexit:
The low cost of capital and limited spare capacity, strong global activity is supporting business investment, although it remains restrained by Brexit-related uncertainties.
The kneejerk response has been a burst higher in cable, which has spiked by over 100 pips.
Comments
So the BoE is going to defend its currency while the dollar gets killed. Sure a few Brits will lose their jobs in the short run, but those that remain will be able to save their money to get things started again to bring prosperity in the long run.
I call bullshit on the BOE doing anything to defend the pound.
Their one and only mandate is to keep the house prices high at any cost, they've sacrificed everything in the past including inflation and a record low pound to do just that.
The only way they are going to start raising interest rates in any significant way is if a crises has already arrived, ie too late.
In reply to So the BoE is going to… by BigCumulusClouds
ah, ye olde jawbone of an ass while doing nothing. something tells me they are manipulating currency markets in "favour" of their banks postions. just a hunch.
BS, apart from FX, LIBOR, Gold etc, they would never do such a thing!
In reply to ah, ye olde jawbone of an… by buzzsaw99
i know if wanted to buy usa treasurys or stocks on the dip and i were a maggot uk banker i would want to get the most bang for my pound (so to speak). you'll notice that only AFTER the pound soars from $1.20 to $1.40 do they start yakking about inflation? they know damn well those stats are lagging. the clearest case of prop trade facilitating by a central banker since the nikkei last night.
In reply to BS, apart from FX, LIBOR,… by medium giraffe
"the clearest case of prop trade facilitating by a central banker since the nikkei last night." i.e 'one of the most obvious cons by a central bankster since yesterday'.
You could well be right, I don't see how a strong £ helps anyone else tbh. It does well to remember that the UK is just a big floating bank sitting on top of a Banana Monarchy.
In reply to i know if wanted to buy usa… by buzzsaw99
a strong pound can't last, they just want to spook the shorts for fun and profit.
In reply to "the clearest case of prop… by medium giraffe
My feeling exactly - I don't see it lasting.
In reply to a strong pound can't last,… by buzzsaw99
imo the brexit shorts were way early and way too aggressive. buying the pound at $1.19 was the biggest no brainer i've seen in a long time in the fx markets. (disclaimer: not a currency trader) however, now they are getting screwed big time. eventually structural issues and brexit issues will drop the pound from where it was to begin with but the real timing is clouded by all this spec bullshit.
In reply to My feeling exactly - I don't… by medium giraffe
Do we have a world wide planned market crash going on here by the kikes?
they would love it if you would sell all your holdings in a panic but they aren't going to sell jack shit. they need another lehman so they can crack it open and get the gooey bonuses inside.
In reply to Do we have a world wide… by USofAzzDownWeGo
People are so fucking dumb....2% inflation.... which means everything costs double when you retire.
Real inflation at least in the US is around 8%
LOL
Yep. Even the Federal Reserve website shows M2 growth at that rate.
In reply to People are so fucking dumb… by BraceforImpact
Yeah, it's more like 10-50% depending upon what you are looking at, but by the time the baby boomers wake up, they'll be sitting in 10X inflation from when they started saving for retirement...
There can be no retirement for us peasants, we work for worthless cash that they hyper print, we pay bills, and we die.
In reply to People are so fucking dumb… by BraceforImpact
Schizenomics UK:
"British consumers are trapped by credit card debt for longer than previously thought, according to a study by officials at the Bank of England and the City regulator, as unsecured borrowing reaches levels unseen since the financial crisis. Analysis by the Bank and the Financial Conduct Authority showed it was common for people to remain in debt even after paying off one of their credit cards, as they shift debts from one lender to another. Previously, Threadneedle Street had believed that credit cards were paid off more quickly, particularly in relation to mortgages."
Hike those rates boys.
Can Governments really afford higher interest rates?
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/government-interest-rates
Loads of money printing coming to US 60% of on the books debt needs to be refinanced in the next four years that is a cool 12 trillion dollars. Inflation and interest rate rises boom....at a time when Russia and China divesting USD.
Legacy money keepers, unable to see the on coming change that will make them irrelevant.
My days, a whole 100bps..a cent!
Run for the exits $ bag hodlers