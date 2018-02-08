Office Of Management And Budget: "We're Preparing For A Shutdown"

Update: (6:50 pm ET): Surprise, surprise...

It's deja vu all over again as, after both Democratic and Republican Congressional leaders insisted that there wouldn't be a "shutdown pt. II", another closure appears to be a virtual certainty, thanks in part to Sen. Rand Paul's insistence on debating an amendment that would strip out the spending increases from the bipartisan deal proposed by Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer.

The OMB has already put the word out: They're preparing for "a lapse in appropriations".

 

 

Rand Paul explained to Fox News that he's opposed to more spending on America's "failed" war in Afghanistan, and that he believes it's time to bring the troops home...

 

...And as Paul reminds us...

 

 

 

...looks like it's going to be another long night in Washington...

* * *

Update (6:00 pm ET): Speaker Paul Ryan has made what appears to be a half-hearted commitment to bringing an immigration bill to the floor - something Nancy Pelosi has demanded as an essential condition for her caucus to support a spending bill that would avert a government shutdown tonight. 

In the statement, Ryan says he is committed to bringing a bill to the floor that the president will pass.

“Now, let me say one more thing: I know that there is a real commitment to solving the DACA challenge in both political parties. That’s a commitment that I share. To anyone who doubts my intention to solve this problem and bring up a DACA and immigration reform bill, do not. We will bring a solution to the floor, one that the president will sign. We must pass this budget agreement first though, so that we can get on to that. So please know that we are committed to getting this done.

We're unsure whether that passes the Pelosi test.

Read the full statement below:

“Our government has no higher responsibility than to support our men and women who are in harm’s way. For months now, we have been working to get our military the resources it needs to keep the peace. This budget agreement delivers on that commitment.

“It fully funds our national defense at levels that Secretary Mattis has requested. It provides what the Pentagon needs to restore our military’s edge for years to come. As Secretary Mattis said yesterday, and I quote, ‘Congressional action will ensure our military can defend our way of life.’

“Now that mission is hard enough, especially in a time of rapidly-evolving threats. But our military’s job has become exponentially harder because of the staggering readiness crisis that it is facing. I know I come up here and read off a whole bunch of statistics—you hear me do this every single week. This is the statistic that really gets to me: In 2017, we lost 80 service members in accidents and training incidents—nearly four times more than we lost in combat. In 2017, we lost 80 service members in accidents and training incidents—that’s about four times as many people we lost in combat. Just think about that.

“With better training and equipment, many of these deaths could have been prevented. This is a sad, and tragic, state of affairs. And this is why we can never allow anyone to politicize our military, or use our troops as bargaining chips. The stakes are just too high for this.

“Now, let me say one more thing: I know that there is a real commitment to solving the DACA challenge in both political parties. That’s a commitment that I share. To anyone who doubts my intention to solve this problem and bring up a DACA and immigration reform bill, do not. We will bring a solution to the floor, one that the president will sign. We must pass this budget agreement first though, so that we can get on to that. So please know that we are committed to getting this done.

“Before I turn it over to Chairman Thornberry, I want to take a moment, and I want to thank him. I want to thank Mac Thornberry, chairman of the Armed Services Committee, and all of the members of the Armed Services Committee, both Republicans and Democrats. Their leadership, and their unwavering commitment to our service members and their families, made this budget agreement possible. They live and breathe these problems. They know these issues. They know all the people who are fighting to keep us safe. They can tell you as well as anyone how critical it is that we get this done.”

 

* * *

GOP Whip John Cornyn may have spoken too soon...

 

 

With less than ten hours left for both the Senate and House to pass a bill to extend financing for the federal government, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul is - once again - forcing a delay by objecting to certain spending levels.

The Congressional Budget Office just ruled that the spending deal would increase the deficit by $328 billion by 2022.

Paul has played the role of antagonist in the past, memorably back in late November when the GOP voted to pass a $4.5 trillion budget as a precursor to unlocking the reconciliation rules allowing Republicans to pass the Trump tax cuts through the senate with a simple majority vote.

 

...Meanwhile, Senate leaders have yet to begin procedural votes that were expected to begin nearly an hour ago...

 

...and they can't say when that vote is expected to take place, because Paul - as Cornyn put it - "has concerns he wants to be able to voice."

 

 

Once again, it appears the bipartisan deal struck between Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell was too much, too soon. As part of the deal, the two agreed to extend funding through March 23 while lifting spending caps that were imposed as part of the Budget Control Act of 2011 (the famous sequestration bill) while tentatively working out a two-year budget deal that would increase both domestic and military spending, provide money for disaster relief, combating the opiate crisis and - oh yeah - raising the debt ceiling. The Treasury's emergency measures are expected to be tapped out early next month.

As we noted earlier, House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi is refusing to support the deal struck by her fellow Congressional leader because she wants to force a vote on an immigration bill to preserve DACA protections - the subject of a historic 8-hour-long speech on the House floor yesterday.

In a letter to her Democratic colleagues today, Pelosi accused Speaker Paul Ryan - who says he won't call for a vote on DACA without Trump's approval - of "demeaning the dignity of the House" and defying the will of the American people.

 

 

In the Senate, Democrat Elizabeth Warren is also balking at passing the spending bill without voting on an immigration deal. And the House Freedom Caucus

Without another extension - what would be the fifth since September - funding for the Federal government will run out at 12:01 Friday morning.

Meanwhile, the House Freedom Caucus is still trying to kill the deal struck by the Senate leaders.

Keep in mind, the Senate hasn't started their procedural votes yet. Once the bill passes the Senate, the bill will need to pass through the House Rules Committee before it can be brought to the floor for a vote...

 

With markets spiraling lower again Thursday, the budget process is rapidly transforming into a "damned-if-they-do-damned-if-they-don't" situation, because if it passes and widens the deficit...

 

 

Politics

Bill of Rights Feb 8, 2018 2:39 PM Permalink

Shut it down, ill hardly notice or care. Good bad or indifferent I will say this about Trump , he has these Congress Shit bags actually working for the first time in years!.

Pure Evil Deathrips Feb 8, 2018 2:51 PM Permalink

Who wants to bet it passes in the middle of the night like everything else.

I can't imagine Pelosi wants to pass up a chance to lift spending caps much less the ability to borrow to infinity for two years.

All the rest is a smoke screen. If the Dimbulbs really cared about the DACA children, (now adults), they'd done something about it the last time they controlled Congress.

But, nooooooooooo. Just like a nagging hysterical woman they always have to hold something in reserve so they always have something to hold over your head.

El Vaquero Boondocker Feb 8, 2018 6:28 PM Permalink

Oh God, I read the decision placing the temporary injunction against ending DACA.  Fuck the 9th circus.  Part of the reasoning was as follows:

 

The Trump administration argued that DACA was unlawful, and therefore issued an order to end it.  Therefore, the executive branch's authority to end DACA depends on whether or not its reasoning was sound that DACA was unlawful.  We find that DACA was not unlawful and that the Obama administration had the authority to initiate DACA, therefore the Trump administration lacks the authority to end DACA. 

 

Again, fuck the 9th circus.

Give Me Some Truth whatswhat1@yahoo.com Feb 8, 2018 3:12 PM Permalink

I won't take your bet. For some reason, he has played a lot of golf with Trump. What do they talk about?

In the 12 months Trump's been president, I've heard Rand publicly bring up his "audit the Fed" legislation perhaps one time.

If he was the real deal, he would have been screaming about this at least once a week. 

This said, he's the best our side has got. Over in the House, we have David Stockman's much-hyped, fearless "Freedom Caucus" that can be counted on to ...  talk tough and then salute, shut up and go about enjoying their Swamp membership perks. 

truthseeker69 Give Me Some Truth Feb 8, 2018 7:13 PM Permalink

easy to jaw bone when your neck is not on the line. 

but even if he does cave, he will win my admiration. 

The beast is all to powerful and the number of men willing to fight for what they believe is all too low. 

God knows that most ZHers amount to nothing more than internet trolls with slightly abnormal interested in politics and economics. 

ChanceIs Meat Hammer Feb 8, 2018 5:13 PM Permalink

Did you see that PornHub traffic in Boston went through the roof shortly after the Patriots lost the Super Bowl?

That should make you think.

Of course in Philadelphia (alas my home town) they greased the light polls in anticipation of the Eagles winning and the mayhem to follow.  The fans still managed to tear a few down anyway.  That should make you think as well.  But you see, thinking in Philadelphia is optional.  And that should make you scared.

GeezerGeek Meat Hammer Feb 8, 2018 6:12 PM Permalink

I did read that Pornhub is trying to cut down on the computer generated porn. It seems that people have started using AI-enhanced graphics programs to put celebrity faces on porn star bodies. Must be all those liberal pajama boys wanting more of Streep, Maddow and Streisand in jpeg format, because they sure as heck wouldn't know what to do with a real female.

August Deathrips Feb 8, 2018 3:50 PM Permalink

And BTW die, McCain, DIE!  (but slowly....)

Sorry, but it's hard to feel any charity towards a man who, through out his life, consistently chose to put his self-interest before the Navy's, the country's, his wife's, his party's and the American people's. Not to mention the populations of Syria, Yemen, Iran, Ukraine, Georgia and God only knows where else...

Johnnie McCain's epitaph should read "I still want more wars" (fifteen more wars, if Rand Paul's comments re McCain are accurate).

MoreFreedom Deathrips Feb 8, 2018 4:35 PM Permalink

I agree except I see no reason for Paul to "Redeem yourself!".  

This budget deal, is the RINOs that control the GOP and the Democrats lifting any spending limits for themselves, because they especially don't want Trump cutting the state and spending every time a budget bill comes up.  Trump has always been somewhat weak on curbing spending, but I think (wishful thinking?) it's a battle he's not ready to take on yet, because that will get 90% of Congress against him.  He already has plenty of enemies.

 

JSBach1 Bill of Rights Feb 8, 2018 2:45 PM Permalink

OT (but significant):

Israel Lobby trying to kill the Al Jazeera’s documentary on Israel Lobby in the US (like the one they produced about the Israel Lobby in UK):

https://qatarileaks.com/en/leak/qatar-12

Qatar’s leaders have assured Jewish-American organizations that Al Jazeera’s documentary on the Israel lobby in the United States will not be aired, five sources in pro-Israel circles in Washington told Haaretz.

The sources said the Qatari leaders gave their assurance in late 2017 not to air “The Israel Lobby,” a move that was part of the emirate’s campaign to improve its image in the American Jewish community...

Shortly after Al Jazeera announced that the new documentary would be shown, Jewish-community officials asked Muzin to see if he could use his ties with the Qataris to stop the airing.

 