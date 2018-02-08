Russia Officially Accuses The US Of Planning To Partition Syria

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 02/08/2018 - 19:05

Authored by Middle East Monitor via TheAntiMedia.org,

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday accused the US of planning to partition Syria.

“Plans of de facto partition of Syria exist. We know about it and will ask our American colleagues how they do imagine all this,” Lavrov said during a speech at “Leaders of Russia” contest.

He also said Americans were changing their stance about the reason for their presence in Syria.

“Americans seem to have abandoned assurances given to us that the only purpose of their presence in Syria is to defeat terrorists.”

“Now they say this presence will remain until they are convinced that Syria has begun a sustainable process of political settlement, the result of which will be regime change,” he said.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests — which erupted as part of the “Arab Spring” uprisings — with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, more than a quarter of a million people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced across the war-battered country, according to the UN.

The Syrian Center for Policy Research, however, put the death toll from the conflict at more than 470,000 people.

*  *  *

sixsigma cygnu… new game Feb 8, 2018 7:20 PM Permalink

It's just a wee little partition...just a small strip. Only wide enough to fit a pipeline on its way from Saudi/Qatar, through Turkey and over to Europe, if one were inclined to do so.  Oh, and all the permanent US bases required to protect said pipeline...

Er...wait, no...the partition is to enforce and guarantee a lasting peace between combatants in Syria...yeah, yeah, that's it! It's for peace...for the chilrenz!

Son of Captain Nemo Feb 8, 2018 7:09 PM Permalink

Mr. Lavrov...

Make the last announcement that the Russian Federation will be EXITING "PERMANENTLY" the UN and that a formal declaration is coming that will remove all of Russia's ambassador(s) and statemen from the U.S. and the Americans will be reciprocating in Russia leaving PERMANENTLY!!!

Stop fucking around with these lunatics!

You've been at war with them since 1990 with their training and funding of terrorists in Chechnya, the Balkans, the war in South Ossetia in 2008 and finally the overthrow of the sovereign and legitimate government in Ukraine in 2014!... And every Treaty they violated since George H. Walker Bush was President!!...

Admit it to yourself. 

You've got everything they DON'T HAVE now... And they can't force you to sell your energy in a currency that is no longer WANTED OR NEEDED by the rest of the World because of all the wrong choices they themselves have made with $$IT in bankrupting their own economy!

THIS IS GOING TO GET WORSE FOR YOU LIKE IT OR NOT!!!

Better to part company and give the rest of the "chicken shit" in the UNSC the ultimatum to either stay or go with the BIGGEST AND WORST OF FUCKING "LOSERS"!

P.S.

Sergey.   This is an American from the Nation's Capital sayin it...

So it doesn't get much more "truthful" and "scathing" then that!

Son of Captain Nemo BarnacleBill Feb 8, 2018 8:25 PM Permalink

What makes you think China and Iran wouldn't follow?...  And more importantly given the grotesque level of debt the U.S. and EU have -what's keeping them staying at this point?...

Wouldn't it be fun to watch how many would exit if just those 3 chose to "walk" considering they pretty much hold among them the cheapest energy card and the ability to trade in the stablest currencies?!!!

silvermail Feb 8, 2018 7:12 PM Permalink

The United States wants to see Russia only in one role - in the role of a vassal. But Russia does not want to be a vassal of the United States. Russia is ready for partnership with the United States.
However, the US does not need a partnership with Russia.

LetThemEatRand Feb 8, 2018 7:12 PM Permalink

How fucked up is it when I know that Russia is speaking the truth and the US is lying.  I suppose I should now start considering that Rachel Maddow is right that Russia hacked my brain during the 2016 election.

LetThemEatRand TBT or not TBT Feb 8, 2018 8:17 PM Permalink

Ask the politicians who tell us we're there because Assad gassed his people, or because of "ISIS", or whatever is the excuse of the day, and not as a power grab.  I'm just fine with TPTB being honest about what they are doing and why they are doing it.  That would be refreshing.  But they won't be honest about it because they know the American public would not support them if they told the truth.  So the scandal is that the government is lying to us to achieve a secret objective of your buddies in Isreal.

Martian Moon Feb 8, 2018 7:12 PM Permalink

French and English colonial powers first created Syria by drawing lines on a map

Like several other Mid East states it was created to be unstable by design, patching together groups that hate each other

Absent a strong dictator Syria will naturally tend to partition

 