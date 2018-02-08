Russia Officially Accuses The US Of Planning To Partition Syria

Authored by Middle East Monitor via TheAntiMedia.org,
Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday accused the US of planning to partition Syria.
“Plans of de facto partition of Syria exist. We know about it and will ask our American colleagues how they do imagine all this,” Lavrov said during a speech at “Leaders of Russia” contest.
He also said Americans were changing their stance about the reason for their presence in Syria.
“Americans seem to have abandoned assurances given to us that the only purpose of their presence in Syria is to defeat terrorists.”
“Now they say this presence will remain until they are convinced that Syria has begun a sustainable process of political settlement, the result of which will be regime change,” he said.
Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests — which erupted as part of the “Arab Spring” uprisings — with unexpected ferocity.
Since then, more than a quarter of a million people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced across the war-battered country, according to the UN.
The Syrian Center for Policy Research, however, put the death toll from the conflict at more than 470,000 people.
Get us out of Syria now!
Or should I say , get USA out of Syria now!
It’s all about Israel and Oil
OR, russia is the bullseye. back door entry. this is not a good development.
these slimy fuks are fuking neoCONS. russia calls them out but they don't give a flying fuk.
they want war, moar war, and are pushing on their main adversary, even though it is all bullshit.
the true adversary is the mirror image of the fuks...
It's just a wee little partition...just a small strip. Only wide enough to fit a pipeline on its way from Saudi/Qatar, through Turkey and over to Europe, if one were inclined to do so. Oh, and all the permanent US bases required to protect said pipeline...
Er...wait, no...the partition is to enforce and guarantee a lasting peace between combatants in Syria...yeah, yeah, that's it! It's for peace...for the chilrenz!
Israhell wants a BIGGER PIECE of Syria. Has NOTHING to do with oil and pipeline.
It is all in the yinon plan
Yeah, but they didn't count on Russia. Their fly in the ointment now.
I reckon the neocons are still in control and they will partition Syria. Disappointed in Trump over this he hasn’t laid a glove on CIA. Maybe someone showed him the JFK video...
CIA is wagged by the presidency. JFK was sold out by his Zionist-controlled Veep who wagged the CIA. TRUMP, with 2 converted Jewish kids, is in the Zionists' pocket. And so is his Veep.
It’s “Syria” these days.
Greater Jewdom. LA, DC and Manhattan isn't enough.
"It's just a wee little partition...just a small strip. Only wide enough to fit a pipeline on its way from Saudi/Qatar, through Turkey and over to Europe, if one were inclined to do so."
EXACTLY!!!
Through Diet-er-Zar, then the Raqqa Valley and up into Turkey skirting Allepo.
This has been without a doubt, the most vicious and cruel thing I have ever seen corporations do.
Your Russian brothers are no saints pal. Look at what they are doing in Venezuela, Colombia and Nicaragua.
huh?
You must be insane.
And you forgot Russians installing a President in the USA.
lol
Ooops, looks like he forgot 'bout that!
They have been trying to save Venezuela from the predations of currency future selling, done by the Boyz.
I'll speak for myself that I've abandoned any and all assurances from uncle sam regarding US presence in the ME, and pretty much everything else for that matter.
That's right, Slope. Iran's oil. Attacking Iran is ww3 and a whole lotta usa gonna be killed.
as i recall, trump said that of iraq's oil. hmmm
Why not just drill sideways into Iranian oil deposits?
Drink their milkshake
... and then beat them all to death with a bowling pin while screaming, “I am the 3rd Revelation”
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=dRhRFOu-hRA
Where’s Country Joe when you need him?
Do you know where your children are?
fish cheer time
Yes cause there were no 'pro democracy uprisings'
That's a Lie!!!!!
We don't want to Partition Syria...
We want the WHOLE Thing!
Not We- (((We))) - although please never include me with those slimy bastards
Ditto.
We could do without the Syrian Muslims. Haven’t looked into the possible value of the real estate independently of the Muslim infection atop it.
Mr. Lavrov...
Make the last announcement that the Russian Federation will be EXITING "PERMANENTLY" the UN and that a formal declaration is coming that will remove all of Russia's ambassador(s) and statemen from the U.S. and the Americans will be reciprocating in Russia leaving PERMANENTLY!!!
Stop fucking around with these lunatics!
You've been at war with them since 1990 with their training and funding of terrorists in Chechnya, the Balkans, the war in South Ossetia in 2008 and finally the overthrow of the sovereign and legitimate government in Ukraine in 2014!... And every Treaty they violated since George H. Walker Bush was President!!...
Admit it to yourself.
You've got everything they DON'T HAVE now... And they can't force you to sell your energy in a currency that is no longer WANTED OR NEEDED by the rest of the World because of all the wrong choices they themselves have made with $$IT in bankrupting their own economy!
THIS IS GOING TO GET WORSE FOR YOU LIKE IT OR NOT!!!
Better to part company and give the rest of the "chicken shit" in the UNSC the ultimatum to either stay or go with the BIGGEST AND WORST OF FUCKING "LOSERS"!
P.S.
Sergey. This is an American from the Nation's Capital sayin it...
So it doesn't get much more "truthful" and "scathing" then that!
It's certainly a realistic option, Nemo, for Russia to exit the UN ("Ruxit"?). But it would leave the US without any effective opposition in the UN besides China and a few others. I don't think Lavrov is willing to risk that scenario.
What makes you think China and Iran wouldn't follow?... And more importantly given the grotesque level of debt the U.S. and EU have -what's keeping them staying at this point?...
Wouldn't it be fun to watch how many would exit if just those 3 chose to "walk" considering they pretty much hold among them the cheapest energy card and the ability to trade in the stablest currencies?!!!
(((They))) have been at war with Russia since the time of Ekaterina, about 1780.
Its all about Iran! The prize of Persia.
Because of Jews in that Country that are protected by a Constitution that the Israeli government failed in bribing to leave... along with all that beautiful oil and gas now being traded in currencies other then $$$!...
Correct. for the Satanic Joo it's always been a scorched earth policy.
The US currency is doomed by debt, it really doesn't matter at this point whether the try and go ahead and make an example of Iran. It would finish the US for good, and very likely result in a totally revamped alignment in the ME.
Afghanistan...circa 1979
Didn't End So Well Either
The United States wants to see Russia only in one role - in the role of a vassal. But Russia does not want to be a vassal of the United States. Russia is ready for partnership with the United States.
However, the US does not need a partnership with Russia.
The US needs all the friends it can get and a partnership with Russia surely beats a war.
You would think...
The narrarative needs white bad guys. Typecasting’s a bitch.
The people who own the federal reserve want Russian natural assets and so do the crazy neocons the ones who think a nuclear war is survivable.
How fucked up is it when I know that Russia is speaking the truth and the US is lying. I suppose I should now start considering that Rachel Maddow is right that Russia hacked my brain during the 2016 election.
Why is it scandalous to point out that the Syria we have on our maps currently isn’t a viable nation state? The maps were drawn by Europeans a hundred years ago.
Ask the politicians who tell us we're there because Assad gassed his people, or because of "ISIS", or whatever is the excuse of the day, and not as a power grab. I'm just fine with TPTB being honest about what they are doing and why they are doing it. That would be refreshing. But they won't be honest about it because they know the American public would not support them if they told the truth. So the scandal is that the government is lying to us to achieve a secret objective of your buddies in Isreal.
French and English colonial powers first created Syria by drawing lines on a map
Like several other Mid East states it was created to be unstable by design, patching together groups that hate each other
Absent a strong dictator Syria will naturally tend to partition