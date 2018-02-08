The Suburbs Really Are The Best Place To Live In America

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 02/09/2018 - 20:05

Plenty of ink has been spilled about millennials’ preference for moving to large urban centers like San Francisco and New York where salaries are higher, job opportunities more plentiful, and many cultural amenities are easily available.

But the rush to urban centers has created a serious problem for millions of Americans: Housing prices and rents in the hottest markets have skyrocketed, making these markets unaffordable for millions. In a sign of just how bad things have gotten, one guy in San Francisco listed a burned out shack for the “bargain price” of $800,000.

GIven this, it might not come as a surprise that, according to a report by HowMuch and Money, the best places to live in America are actually its suburbs.

By combining data showing an area’s potential for jobs growth with median incomes, the map below shows the most desirable place to live in each state.

MAP

In many, these places are small towns like Allen, Texas that most Americans have never heard of.


Let’s look at the data one step at a time. There are eight cities where the median household income cracks $100K (see the list below). Paradise Valley, AZ tops the list with an incredible median income of $138,192. Second place is a full $10,000 lower in Mercer Island, WA, where the typical family brings home $128,484. Lower Merion, PA takes third place with a respectable median income of $117,438, a full $11,000 lower than Mercer Island. There’s not as much separation from one place to another further down the list.

Median household income is a good metric for understanding how well-off communities are right now, but projected job growth serves as a leading indicator for how the economy will change in the future. Taking a look at only job growth reveals a very different list, with St. Augustine, FL leading the pack at an incredible 18.2% projected growth. We hasten to add the median income is only $47,748, but that will only increase if labor remains in high demand. Allen, TX comes in second place with projected growth topping 17% and median income at $104,524. That’s more than twice as much as St. Augustine. These numbers indicate the labor market is going crazy in certain parts of the country.

Ideally, the best place to live would have both a high median income and strong projected job growth. In other words, looking at our map, the best place would be a large green dot - Allen, TX. As a matter of fact, there’s a clear cluster of green dots stretching from Allen to Fishers, IN, indicating a buoyant economy in certain parts of the mid-South. The Northeast meanwhile continues to boast some of the highest median incomes but comparatively little in the way of robust job growth.

By these metrics, the best places to live are:

1. Paradise Valley, AZ: $138,192 and 9.1%

2. Mercer Island, WA: $128,484 and 7.6%

3. Lower Merion, PA: $117,438 and 4.5%

4. Lone Tree, CO: $116,761 and 7.9%

5. Hockessin, DE: $115,124 and 4.3%

6. Reston, VA: $112,722 and 3.1%

7. Allen, TX: $104,524 and 17.0%

8. Rockville, MD: $100,158 and 5.8%

9. Woodbury, MN: $99,657 and 4.8%

10. Valley Stream, NY: $88,693 and 3.6%

As the list shows, almost all the best places to live are suburbs, located outside large urban centers. These places have all the hallmarks of ideal places to buy a home and start a career - access to large legacy employers, good school systems, and proximity to the amenities of big cities.

For millennials who hope to own a home some day, these qualities can’t be so easily ignored.

Comments

ThinkerNotEmoter J S Bach Feb 9, 2018 8:14 PM Permalink

Anywhere in Montgomery County, MD (read Rockville) is going to suck because hardcore leftists are running the place.  Property taxes just went up 9%.  ILLEGAL aliens are probably 50% of the population.  Frick'n RAIN tax.  Yes, rain that falls from the sky tax. They quit building roads decades ago in favor of "take the gubmint bus."  Going downhill fast.

All MoCo has going for it is big money jobs.  It is one of the bedroom counties for D.C.

Paul John Smith Feb 9, 2018 8:07 PM Permalink

What a joke ...

Maple Leaf, Seattle?

Carmel, IN?

Please - tell me about these "magical suburbs"?

Since when did ZH become another disinformation source ...

Want to buy quality meth or heroin? - go to the suburbs ...

Paul John Smith Feb 9, 2018 8:17 PM Permalink

Valley Stream, NY?

That's a great school district ...

Except I know for FACT that their school district allowed a major IT exploit of student privacy ...

(there's that)

Bay Area Guy Feb 9, 2018 8:18 PM Permalink

It doesn't say much for the state of Nevada that Sparks is the best place to live.  I've been to Sparks a number of times.  There's not a lot to recommend it.

RKae Feb 9, 2018 8:22 PM Permalink

Great school systems... as long as you don't mind your kids being taught that transgender lunacy is "progress" and that YOU are a bigoted asshole.

MusicIsYou Feb 9, 2018 8:29 PM Permalink

Pretty soon there isn't going to be any best place to live.  Case in point: studies show a 700% increase of antibiotic resistant diseases in American children between 2007-2015. And according to studies millions and millions of bacteria and viruses are transported by and fall from the sky.  One of these days people are just going to start dropping like flies and then with all the elbow room,  anywhere will be a great place to live. Just remember that every time you go out to dinner at a restaurant and see all the filthy bastards who handle money and then pick up a butter roll or use the bathroom and don't wash hands. The U. S is a pandemic in waiting. 

media_man Feb 9, 2018 8:36 PM Permalink

$120k in Lower Merion PA won’t buy much.  $400k for a 3 bedroom house & $10k per year in property taxes doesn’t leave much for everything else. Fuel in the winter can run $500 per month.  Been there.  The list is bullshit.  