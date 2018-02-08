Trader: "Stock Slump Clears The Decks For The Real Storm"

By Bloomberg Markets Live commentator Christopher Antsey
It’s been said of the Roman army that their training drills were like bloodless battles, and their battles like bloody drills. Something similar may be true of the market this year: the sell-off across asset classes is like a tough drill that will leave it in a stronger position to cope with the real battle ahead -- the reversal of QE.
The near 7% tumble in the S&P 500 Index from its record high has been termed a “healthy correction” by so many that it’s practically a cliche by now. But as short-volatility trades clear out, a swathe of speculative and leveraged positions will have been removed.
Retail investors will also have had the fear of the gods put in them: clients at TD Ameritrade had boosted equity allocations for 11 straight months through December, pushing the brokerage’s Investor Movement Index, which tracks client positioning, to a record.
And traders are unwinding positions at a time when liquidity is still abundant -- the big three central banks are, on a collective basis, still expanding their balance sheets. Contraction probably won’t begin until October at the earliest, when the European Central Bank could end its asset purchases.
In addition, the shakeout comes at a time when the underlying economic fundamentals are solid -- the world is still enjoying the glow of a synchronous expansion. The IMF less than three weeks ago boosted its global forecasts for 2018, seeing the fastest growth since 2011.
So even though the sell-off in stocks and bonds in recent weeks will end up being painful for many, it will build up some scar tissue for the far more serious challenge to come: coping with higher borrowing costs as the unprecedented balance-sheet unwind begins in earnest, removing a backstop for markets that’s been there for a decade now.
Comments
Seems to me that what happened with cryptocurrency is not coincidental. Mood has shifted. Greed to Fear.
Prepare for the sovereign debt crisis:
http://thesoundingline.com/taps-coogan-now-is-the-time-to-eliminate-def…
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
I'm guessing, but confident that very few of the weak hands have folded so far.
A great deal of carnage to come, once several more asset classes are involved.
October eh?
Unlikely, as it would really screw up our midterm elections.
I suspect sooner, but probably later than this article expects.
There are stocks like Apple, Netflix, Yelp and even GE having their all-time highs in the rear view mirror already. Once people begin to realize that everything under the sun does not always go up,up, up relentlessly, there will be a trickle headed for the exits and the trickle will turn into a mad rush rather more quickly than anyone expects .....
Question - What was the all time high for the S&P500?
2872.87.
And where did the market close last night?
2,681.66.
Which means we are exactly -6.66% from the top.
Oh shit!! What do we do?!?!?!
Dah dah dah! Dump dump dump!
Anyone selling vol here at 25 is gonna get volporized. 666 could easily kick off a 15% crash yes siree no problem at all. Powerful muddafukers them 6s. You better watch out.
One good thing about examining minutiae in extreme detail, is that you will never see the airplane coming that kills you.
In reply to Question - What was the all… by Nomad Trader
But it IS interesting.
In reply to One good thing about… by Arnold
its fun to watch the perma bulls, its just a correction , we wiil re atttain exponential never ending growth. Some poor shlubs believe this. They ' invest' when in fact they gamble that their ' picks ' follow the algos, quants and hfts making 90% of all trades.
In reply to Question - What was the all… by Nomad Trader
nice of them to sell out their clients positions. very helpful to the maggots who want to rape them.
"The world is enjoying the glow..." LOL
Bumbleburg never misses an opportunity to push the narrative. All the bonuses are spent...what's next? The quick one-hitter high is gone... So when corporate America pulls money out of foreign markets and bring it "home", what happens in the vacuum that follows? Their "assets" were on some foreign bank's balance sheet.
Cryptos are in the land of pump and dump now. The wolfpack will hit it again, guaranteed.It's just the timing you'll never figure out. You will know QE is over when new automobiles, financed by government sub prime fiat have a zero percent increase or decrease year over year for the same truck. It's not happening, the Fed is still playing big time and saying otherwise. If obamagate has taught us anything, you never, EVER, EVER believe a government agency without detailed documentation and the Fed was purposely set up to never EVER give documentation in any way other than half-witted verbose bullshit answers.
Cryptos can be pumped and dumped, but if they are accorded the same liberties as in the other US markets (i.e. trading on credit) then there will be a bifurcation of actual ownership from 'paper'. Happened with gold, silver, all other commodities, stocks and probably even bonds too. I'm sure the Joe American investor will lose his money the old fashioned way every time. Keep it all on account and we will try to give you credit for it, but we cannot guarantee against another MF Global. Remember getting Corzined? The investing public has a short memory indeed.
In reply to Cryptos are in the land of… by Last of the Mi…
All this cash that flowed into bonds, crypto's and stocks came from somewhere.
If the debts behind them are being wound up then it makes sense for the capital to be pulled back out. China and a few others have horrendous debt problems that are going to blow up, on top of that stock returns are competing with bonds.
And then there is the recession, a recession is a excess of capacity, I can see plenty of that, but it doesn't mean that the capacity has to be cut everywhere. Will we see the recession in the US exported to the world? If the US's cash is repatriated along with large bonuses and tax cuts to stimulate it and barriers to imports then places like Mexico and Turkey will be the ones feeling the worst.
In reply to Cryptos are in the land of… by Last of the Mi…
-- "the reversal of QE".
Up next... The reversal of the reversal! MOAR!
And then someone tells them that the Fed has been selling bonds for 4 months already. And they're picking up the pace in Jan-Mar. Then again in April-Jun.
QE was only ever max $60bn a month in bond purchases. Except for the LSAPs (Large) that they did very early on
Okay then, as one who was glued to "The Storm" in December on 4chan then it moved to 8chan, I looked yesterday. Can't find it anymore.
Where is the fucking Storm?
In my view recent events point to loss of control by Central Banks. Extremely low volatility and suppressed interest rates were orchestrated "by design" in order to support elevated equity values. Sure, a lot of retail clients lost their shirts, but there was significant "institutional" involvement in historically low volatility extending for more than a year.
Now that volatility and risk free rates are both heading higher (and the budget deal will only aggravate the pressure for higher yields), stocks have lost their key ingredients needed to retain their bubble valuations.
Hey, lets be careful out there.
The FED sells? To whom? No way to unwind...it's a bluff.
I can quit anytime, I do it every night.
Ever see a junkie unwind month by month? Oh right. No.
My "Implosion Flow chat" says Bonds 1st then Equities then scramble to Crypto's followed by immediate Crypto crash. Gold/Silver then off the charts UP. Civil War on deck.