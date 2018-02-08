Trump Approval Rating 4% Higher Than Obama This Far Into Presidency

﻿Despite the mainstream media and a $40 million war chest David Brock's network is using to wage a propaganda war against President Trump, the latest Rasmussen daily tracking poll reveals Trump's approval rating to be 48% - four percent higher than President Obama's rating at the same point in his presidency.

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Wednesday shows that 48% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-one percent (51%) disapprove. The latest figures include 34% who Strongly Approve of the way the president is performing and 42% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -8.

President Obama's approval rating on February 7, 2010 was 44%, while 56% of likely voters disapproved.

Further contributing to Trump's achievement is the difference in market gains between the two presidents. The S&P 500 was up 32% at this point in Obama's presidency (1/20/2009 - 2/7/2010) as it raced higher in a cocaine-fueled helicopter money rally off the March 2009 lows. As of yesterday, the S&P 500 is up just 18% for Trump over the same period (1/20/2017 - 2/7/2018).

Given Obama's 44% approval / 56% disapproval compared to Trump's 48% / 51% rating, one has to wonder what his rating would be without the full-court-press of hate by the MSM, FBI, DOJ, the Clinton network including David Brock, John McCain, Fusion GPS, Lisa Bloom, Silicon Valley, Snopes, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.