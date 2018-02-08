Trump Approval Rating 4% Higher Than Obama This Far Into Presidency

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 02/08/2018 - 18:45

﻿Despite the mainstream media and a $40 million war chest David Brock's network is using to wage a propaganda war against President Trump, the latest Rasmussen daily tracking poll reveals Trump's approval rating to be 48% - four percent higher than President Obama's rating at the same point in his presidency.

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Wednesday shows that 48% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-one percent (51%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 34% who Strongly Approve of the way the president is performing and 42% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -8.

President Obama's approval rating on February 7, 2010 was 44%, while 56% of likely voters disapproved. 

Further contributing to Trump's achievement is the difference in market gains between the two presidents. The S&P 500 was up 32% at this point in Obama's presidency (1/20/2009 - 2/7/2010) as it raced higher in a cocaine-fueled helicopter money rally off the March 2009 lows. As of yesterday, the S&P 500 is up just 18% for Trump over the same period (1/20/2017 - 2/7/2018).

Given Obama's 44% approval / 56% disapproval compared to Trump's 48% / 51% rating, one has to wonder what his rating would be without the full-court-press of hate by the MSM, FBI, DOJ, the Clinton network including David Brock, John McCain, Fusion GPS, Lisa Bloom, Silicon Valley, Snopes, and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Comments

takeaction Feb 8, 2018 6:46 PM Permalink

Of course it is...

This will be top story on CNN and MSNBC..  Oh wait...

They are talking about this Rob Portman wife beater.....Who gives a Fuck...he hid it...he is gone.

This is not a story. 

What do you call a woman with 2 Black eyes?  Someone who wouldn't shut up...twice.

Son of Captain Nemo Feb 8, 2018 6:50 PM Permalink

REPOST

If this "poll" on "L'Orange" is true...

And the fact he's being set up with the economy as the fall guy, will he be giving a very public announcement shortly about our "entrance" into a World War starting in Syria... Korea... and Russia... 5... 4... 3... 2... 1...?

We know the economy is the ultimate "red pill"...

So if you can get him to fess up with the American people (before he gets whacked) that the people around him would rather die in a nuclear ball of fire and wind vs. losing everything they now enjoy in their delusional make believe stupor at every other Nation's expense for the last 73 years...

We can at least say the LAST 2 CHOICES WERE GIVEN to the American public by a sitting President to at least ponder!

Son of Captain Nemo Billy the Poet Feb 8, 2018 8:01 PM Permalink

I gave at the office, and believe it or not I'm still "knockin on doors" half hearted or otherwise that will listen!...

Do you want to go with me to the White House with a petition to what I previously said about the workforce in D.C. around him that would rather die in one of those then live in extreme poverty for their own poor choices and mistakes?...

Let me know!

At least we can find out if he's any different then the rest of them!

Son of Captain Nemo Billy the Poet Feb 8, 2018 8:15 PM Permalink

Do the math Billy

$155 trillion in unfunded liability debt and counting... 1,000 + (or more that we don't know about) and counting military bases worldwide. 6 theater(s) of war(s) in the Middle East, Eastern Europe and Asia with declining recruitment because they are all mentally and physically "done", morale being the biggest issue since 9/11/2001!...

And this guy probably says it better than anyone else in or out of uniform just how fucked up and worse off our military is picking fights it no longer has the strength or capacity to build on (https://www.rt.com/news/418260-us-veteran-pilot-filipov/)... The only thing the airman didn't say is who was ultimately responsible for that Russian pilot's death!  Why isn't our President saying anything about it when this Veteran is brave enough to???...

Which is why when you are a loser on all those front(s) and you keep doing more of the same expecting different result(s) you might just be capable in your DESPERATION of doing "anything"!

LetThemEatRand Feb 8, 2018 6:51 PM Permalink

I'd be happy if he had a 25% approval rating because he was doing what needs to be done like not signing off on huge budget increases, vetoing NSA spying bills, and withdrawing troops from all over the world.  But Trump seems far more concerned with those approval numbers like every other politician.   And ironically he'll end his term with the 25% number because he decided to be a politician and chase poll numbers.

JoseyWalesTheOutlaw Feb 8, 2018 7:04 PM Permalink

Add 10% to whatever they state and you're in the ballpark....fuk the Jewish MSM.

 

They spent 2.5 billion trying to elect the lardazz Hillary and they still couldn't beat a guy with a bad haircut and his cellphone. 

 

The Jew MSM actually believe you will believe what the spin.....fuk them all

juggalo1 Feb 8, 2018 7:36 PM Permalink

Rasmussen always leans Republican.  Also this is likely voters, not broader popularity.  In a more fair sampling Obama still leads by about 7%.  However the trends are going in Trump's direction.

shimmy Feb 8, 2018 8:15 PM Permalink

Who gives a shit? Both are ultimately sellout clowns with a group of sheeple who worship them and both don't give a shit about any of the silly bastards who carry their water.

"Obama is hope and change!"

"Trump is the swamp drainer! MAGA!"

Sure thing.