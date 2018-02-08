What Bubble? Record Number Of Houses Selling For $500K Over Asking Price

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 02/10/2018 - 15:40

Nearly a quarter of US homes sold above their asking price in 2017, with the nationwide average premium coming in at around $7,000 according to Zillow. In 2012, 17.8% of homes - one out of six, sold above its asking price. 

 

In prime hotspots, particularly along the West Coast, however, premiums paid for homes in Silicon Valley and the Seattle region have entered the stratosphere - with record numbers of "modest" residences commanding an excess of $500,000 over their asking price thanks to a flood of monopoly money and stock options showered on employees in the growing technology hubs.

Nowhere is demand more pent up than in the San Francisco Bay Area. In the past four months, 39 homes in Silicon Valley have sold for $500,000 or more over the listing price, says Mark Wong, a real-estate broker with Alain Pinel Realtors, based in Saratoga, Calif.

That figure includes a “lovingly cared for and well maintained home” (read: not updated). The 53-year-old, three-bedroom, one-story house on 0.197 acre in West San Jose got 15 offers and sold to an all-cash buyer for $2.5 million—$815,000 over asking. A three-bedroom, 2,040-square-foot house in the Glen Park neighborhood sold in October for $2.6 million—nearly $1 million over its listing price of $1.675 million. -Wall St Journal

This house in Sunnyvale, CA sold for $2.47 million last September - nearly $800,000 above its asking price:

 

Between March 9 and Dec 7 of last year, seven Palo Alto, CA homes sold for at least $1 million over asking, with one 2,086-square-foot home selling for $3,250,000 - a $1.25 million, or $63% increase over its asking price of $1,998,000.

 

This new Harker Avenue home in the Community Center neighborhood sold for $1.07 million over asking price. Photo by Veronica Weber. (Mountain View Voice)

Tim Kerns, who sells homes in Menlo Park and Atherton for Coldwell Banker, said the frenzy has extended to Menlo Park as well. He said a West Menlo Park home on a 10,000-square-foot lot was offered at $2,300,000 and sold after only three days for $500,000 above the asking price with eight offers.

Another, smaller home on a 7,000-square-foot lot was offered at $1,998,000 and sold for $2,450,000 (or 23 percent above the asking price) with seven offers.

Jiang said many buyers in the $2 million to $3 million range are from other Bay Area cities such as San Ramon, Millbrae or San Mateo and have a home so they have equity to bring to buying another home.

"The house somewhere else provides $1 million to $1.5 million equity, then they can borrow $2 million," she said. -Mountain View Voice

This isn't a new trend for the Bay Area. In 2016, 90.9% of homes sold in Berkeley sold for more than their asking price:

 

Estately.com

Seattle is a similar story - having experienced the greatest increase in percentage of homes sold over asking in the country, rising from 20% in 2012 to 52% in 2017. 

As an example, "a three-bedroom, 3,980-square-foot house in Medina that Charles Simonyi, who recently sold Intentional Software to Microsoft , bought for $3.5 million—$500,000 over the list price, according to public records," according to The Journal.

 

aa

In the suburb of Bellvue, WA, attorney Arman Manoucheri dropped an extra $500,000 above the $2.125 million asking price after a three-year search for his dream home (in which he can play his drums at night without bothering anyone). 

“My heart dropped. I realized you cannot put a price on this because it couldn’t be duplicated,” says the attorney.

Many bidding wars in the Seattle area are won by people paying all cash. More also are removing contingencies such as inspections and financing, and putting down nonrefundable deposits of $100,000 or more, says Daniel Marinello, director-broker with Windermere Real Estate on Mercer Island. -WSJ

Seattle based Zillow points to a "limited supply and high demand, demographic shifts, a strong economy and favorable financing conditions" to explain the buying frenzy. 

 

Real-estate attorney Kerry Bucklin paid a $500,000 premium for a waterfront home on Mercer Island, Wash. (WSJ)
Mr. Bucklin's kitchen

Bubbles, bubbles everywhere - but at least one can live in an overpriced house if the housing bubble pops, assuming you can make the payments. 

Comments

El Oregonian wee-weed up Feb 10, 2018 6:58 PM

Funny, my wife's parents bought their home in Saratoga Ca. in 1962 for $19,950.00. They've had a steady stream of agents and private parties knock on their door, leaflets hanging on their door, and mailed flyers to their home offering $1.85+ Mil for their home... It is a 4bd. 3ba. 56 year old home on a 1/4 ac. W/two tax lots and an in-ground swimming pool... It is nice and well kept but still......

CompassionateC… Feb 10, 2018 3:46 PM

This just goes to show that people do want to live under progressivism and in a land where guns are banned and where white supremacy and toxic masculinity are suppressed.  The buyers of these homes know that they're making an investment in the future that is going to pay absolutely huge dividends!

Pigeon Feb 10, 2018 3:49 PM

So that $1.5MM house in San Ramon that is sold probably nets how much equity? $750k? on a good day? More like maybe $500. So who writes the $2.5MM loan and why does this financial institution think it will get paid when the market wobbles and SALT tax reduction is accounted for?

TheWholeYearInn Feb 10, 2018 3:53 PM

"Real-estate attorney Kerry Bucklin paid a $500,000 premium for a waterfront home on Mercer Island, Wash."

 

From the look of him, he looks like he paid the PREMIUM (& it was a bargain), because he's gonna turn the property into the SEATTLE franchise of COMET PIZZA

navy62802 Feb 10, 2018 4:01 PM

The economic system as it exists will not recover from the next financial crisis which will lead us into a radical change to the way our economy functions. We had an opportunity to correct the problems that caused the 2008 crisis and pissed that opportunity away. Now it's just a matter of time before the same problems (which were never fixed) rise again to finally and totally annihilate the US economy and financial system.

Joomanji64 Feb 10, 2018 4:22 PM

I just put an offer in on some TN Cattle land. The owner told me he would CONSIDER an offer at listing price. I told him I would consider paying half of my offer in six months when the dow lost half it's 'value'.

 

I do have to drain my Fiat accounts very soon, but I'll hold out a few more months.

Bam_Man Feb 10, 2018 4:37 PM

A bubble that has been steadily inflating for the past 112 years.

After the next "Big One", prices in the SF Bay Area will instantly reset to April 19, 1906 levels  - meaning "mark it to zero".

radbug Feb 10, 2018 4:44 PM

Give it time. It seems that it takes 4 or 5 ownerships down for a property to reach bottom. Real estate is an illiquid asset. Remember, this Silicon Valley price action occurred over 2017, a year when the Dow was hitting record highs.