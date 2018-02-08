What Bubble? Record Number Of Houses Selling For $500K Over Asking Price

Nearly a quarter of US homes sold above their asking price in 2017, with the nationwide average premium coming in at around $7,000 according to Zillow. In 2012, 17.8% of homes - one out of six, sold above its asking price.
In prime hotspots, particularly along the West Coast, however, premiums paid for homes in Silicon Valley and the Seattle region have entered the stratosphere - with record numbers of "modest" residences commanding an excess of $500,000 over their asking price thanks to a flood of monopoly money and stock options showered on employees in the growing technology hubs.
Nowhere is demand more pent up than in the San Francisco Bay Area. In the past four months, 39 homes in Silicon Valley have sold for $500,000 or more over the listing price, says Mark Wong, a real-estate broker with Alain Pinel Realtors, based in Saratoga, Calif.
That figure includes a “lovingly cared for and well maintained home” (read: not updated). The 53-year-old, three-bedroom, one-story house on 0.197 acre in West San Jose got 15 offers and sold to an all-cash buyer for $2.5 million—$815,000 over asking. A three-bedroom, 2,040-square-foot house in the Glen Park neighborhood sold in October for $2.6 million—nearly $1 million over its listing price of $1.675 million. -Wall St Journal
This house in Sunnyvale, CA sold for $2.47 million last September - nearly $800,000 above its asking price:
Between March 9 and Dec 7 of last year, seven Palo Alto, CA homes sold for at least $1 million over asking, with one 2,086-square-foot home selling for $3,250,000 - a $1.25 million, or $63% increase over its asking price of $1,998,000.
Tim Kerns, who sells homes in Menlo Park and Atherton for Coldwell Banker, said the frenzy has extended to Menlo Park as well. He said a West Menlo Park home on a 10,000-square-foot lot was offered at $2,300,000 and sold after only three days for $500,000 above the asking price with eight offers.
Another, smaller home on a 7,000-square-foot lot was offered at $1,998,000 and sold for $2,450,000 (or 23 percent above the asking price) with seven offers.
Jiang said many buyers in the $2 million to $3 million range are from other Bay Area cities such as San Ramon, Millbrae or San Mateo and have a home so they have equity to bring to buying another home.
"The house somewhere else provides $1 million to $1.5 million equity, then they can borrow $2 million," she said. -Mountain View Voice
This isn't a new trend for the Bay Area. In 2016, 90.9% of homes sold in Berkeley sold for more than their asking price:
Seattle is a similar story - having experienced the greatest increase in percentage of homes sold over asking in the country, rising from 20% in 2012 to 52% in 2017.
As an example, "a three-bedroom, 3,980-square-foot house in Medina that Charles Simonyi, who recently sold Intentional Software to Microsoft , bought for $3.5 million—$500,000 over the list price, according to public records," according to The Journal.
In the suburb of Bellvue, WA, attorney Arman Manoucheri dropped an extra $500,000 above the $2.125 million asking price after a three-year search for his dream home (in which he can play his drums at night without bothering anyone).
“My heart dropped. I realized you cannot put a price on this because it couldn’t be duplicated,” says the attorney.
Many bidding wars in the Seattle area are won by people paying all cash. More also are removing contingencies such as inspections and financing, and putting down nonrefundable deposits of $100,000 or more, says Daniel Marinello, director-broker with Windermere Real Estate on Mercer Island. -WSJ
Seattle based Zillow points to a "limited supply and high demand, demographic shifts, a strong economy and favorable financing conditions" to explain the buying frenzy.
Bubbles, bubbles everywhere - but at least one can live in an overpriced house if the housing bubble pops, assuming you can make the payments.
A bubble here, a bubble there... what's a few bubbles between friends.
Nothing, until it all explodes.
I thought everyone (except illegals) was leaving Kalifornica.
Funny, my wife's parents bought their home in Saratoga Ca. in 1962 for $19,950.00. They've had a steady stream of agents and private parties knock on their door, leaflets hanging on their door, and mailed flyers to their home offering $1.85+ Mil for their home... It is a 4bd. 3ba. 56 year old home on a 1/4 ac. W/two tax lots and an in-ground swimming pool... It is nice and well kept but still......
In reply to I thought everyone (except… by wee-weed up
This just goes to show that people do want to live under progressivism and in a land where guns are banned and where white supremacy and toxic masculinity are suppressed. The buyers of these homes know that they're making an investment in the future that is going to pay absolutely huge dividends!
That is absolutely hilarious !!! It's a snowflake blizzard !!!!! An 8.2 will correct that.
He's trying to take over where MDB left off.
Not doin so bad either lol
Maybe. But a shift in interest rate policy might prove more powerful than a shift in tectonic plates.
In reply to That is absolutely hilarious… by DaiRR
San Francisco is a more accurate model for what progressivism brings. Folks are running for the exits.
http://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2018/02/08/san-francisco-bay-area-mass…
You list some very good reasons as to why so many serial killers get their start is this area.
until this round of musical chairs stops...much like it did 10 years ago; sheeple have such short memories and besides, this time it's different.
Yeah, they aren't making anymore land. Buy now before you are priced out forever in your lifetime. Real estate never goes down. What can go wrong?
So, silly question, I suppose. Are appraisers still making up $$numbers like it's 2006-07?
So that $1.5MM house in San Ramon that is sold probably nets how much equity? $750k? on a good day? More like maybe $500. So who writes the $2.5MM loan and why does this financial institution think it will get paid when the market wobbles and SALT tax reduction is accounted for?
Because that’s tomorrow, the agent, broker, loan officer, title surety, inspector, attorney, city, county, state, all get their cut TODAY, and commissions/taxes/fees don’t get clawed back......ever.
Does that help you make sense of it?
Bingo! And...reality always takes the longest to reach the fantasy dome cities of the bi-coastal elites.
Who said there was a loan? And if there is one, a large down payment can negate any difference in appraisal. I don't understand your net equity on a good day question.
The bankers win either way.
If you can't pay they repossess the property,
if you can pay the loan over the loan period they collect a tidy profit off the interest payments
I can only assume those real estate agents are collecting a nice commission of between 6-9% of selling price.
You forgot the bailouts, the bonuses, the repo fees, the judgment fees, and they the money they make when they rent the house back to you.
No, they will die a painful slow death like everyone else.
“Fuck tomorrow.”
Who's buying?
Hu.
Fronts for Chinese and Indian investors who have discovered the Plinting Pless? Soon houses in California will be priced in 'Mao-Bucks'. They can make it all day and night and roll on floor raffing as they pick up all the nice R.E. Why wouldn't they ?
"Real-estate attorney Kerry Bucklin paid a $500,000 premium for a waterfront home on Mercer Island, Wash."
From the look of him, he looks like he paid the PREMIUM (& it was a bargain), because he's gonna turn the property into the SEATTLE franchise of COMET PIZZA
That’s a million dollar home with a fantastic view at least. The shit-boxes in Silicon Valley are 900 square foot track homes from the 40’s
And that includes the garage floor space... I know, I owned one once.
Paid $158K for it. Sold it for $430K right before the housing bubble burst (reference The Big Short for the time frame).
And yes, they are shit-boxes.
In reply to That’s a million dollar home… by divingengineer
And the Fed is still looking for inflation!
End the Fed!
It has a different context here.
clowns at the Feral Preserve Bunk can't find their own assholes.
The economic system as it exists will not recover from the next financial crisis which will lead us into a radical change to the way our economy functions. We had an opportunity to correct the problems that caused the 2008 crisis and pissed that opportunity away. Now it's just a matter of time before the same problems (which were never fixed) rise again to finally and totally annihilate the US economy and financial system.
I don't see how the country can recover, if what Tucker Carlson reported last night was correct, that 75% of the legal immigrants from Mexico are on welfare. A country can't long exist with both open borders AND a broad social safety net.
It's the same problem that afflicts any socialist system. There's no incentive when you can get shit for free and live off of the hard work of others. When the existing system collapses, those who subsist off of socialist government handouts are going to instantly have their support structure yanked out from under them.
95% of muslim filth "migrants" imported into the USA are on some form of welfare.
I just put an offer in on some TN Cattle land. The owner told me he would CONSIDER an offer at listing price. I told him I would consider paying half of my offer in six months when the dow lost half it's 'value'.
I do have to drain my Fiat accounts very soon, but I'll hold out a few more months.
A bubble that has been steadily inflating for the past 112 years.
After the next "Big One", prices in the SF Bay Area will instantly reset to April 19, 1906 levels - meaning "mark it to zero".
Give it time. It seems that it takes 4 or 5 ownerships down for a property to reach bottom. Real estate is an illiquid asset. Remember, this Silicon Valley price action occurred over 2017, a year when the Dow was hitting record highs.
Didn't this same thing happen once before, and end very badly, oh, like 10 years ago? I smell more TBTF on the horizon, with us holding the bag once again.
With nary a bankster going to jail or suffering any consequences last bubble, what's stopping them from doing it again?
If you believe this is all by product of tech, you shouldn't buy a bridge, just go directly to living under one.
Hope they had fire suppression systems installed.