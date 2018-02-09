American Hysteria Over Russia Will Lead To Nuclear War, Report

Authored by Seraphim Hanisch via TheDuran.com,
Russian media reacts strongly to the American Nuclear Posture Review, which tries to convince its readers that Russia is trying to take over the world...
Russian television broadcast a dire sounding piece on February 5th that probably was rather disquieting to most Russians, and also a source of significant dismay to their hopes for a rapprochement in relations following the election of Donald Trump to the Presidency of the United States.
The news agency “Vesti” explained that the US is preparing itself for nuclear war with Russia.
The US Department of Defense published its 2018 Nuclear Posture Review. This consists of at least two documents that are public domain that detail the assessment the DoD made about nuclear threats from around the world. The language about Russia is curious, for like Russia, the US repeatedly maintains that there is no desire for anything but good relations.
However, this is unfortunately either a blind claim or a willfully blind claim for the sake of propaganda.
Based on the insanity of the US government’s reaction or posture about Russia overall, with the military fears, the sanctions and the most recent incidents of the release of the “Kremlin list” of government heads and successful businessmen and women, and the close flyby of a Russian fighter jet to an American surveillance aircraft, the ever-present “RussiaGate” investigations; and the lack of visible insanity on the Russians’ side, it seems likely that the American version of what is causing the ‘need’ to resolidify ‘defenses’ is lacking in factual evidence and cannot be taken as conclusive or trustworthy.
Not that there is any precedent for this outrageous statement… and if you believe that…
The problem begins with a false premise:
Russia is not the Soviet Union and the Cold War is long over. However, despite our best efforts to sustain a positive relationship, Russia now perceives the United States and NATO as its principal opponent and impediment to realizing its destabilizing geopolitical goals in Eurasia. (Emphasis mine)
This is an extremely bold assertion, though for some of the people who influence the stance of US foreign and military policy, this is how they see it. However, it is also rather skillful sophistry that is achieved by a combination of American desire for hegemony and also, unfortunately, by a certain level of vagueness on both sides.
The Russian component of this vagueness largely seems to rest on the matter of Ukraine. Ukraine itself is rightly understood as the motherland of all the Rus’ (“all the Russias”) from history that runs back over a thousand years. It was Kiev that was the great capital of the early Russian governorate, which slowly expanded to become the Russian Empire.
However, there is also a complicated and deeply tragic history regarding the Ukraine, notably during the Soviet era, when millions of Ukrainians perished in what some in that country now regard as an intentional genocide, perpetrated deliberately against them by the Soviets in Moscow, hence, “Russia.”
This issue itself is complex and warrants, even begs, further exposition, but it is beyond the scope of this article. Some understanding may be gained by reading this piece, which gives an interesting survey of the history of Ukraine. (Be aware though that it still comes from a publication with Western perspective.)
The main point is that Ukraine’s own nationalistic wish is spawned from factors including a national memory that points at Moscow as the source of their problems. The fact that the Russian Federation is not Communist does not deter this point of view, because although the Russian nation is no longer a dictatorship, it still does not always conduct its foreign and national affairs transparently, and the desire for a real sense of self-determination is magnified by the allure of the glittering, wealthy West. The Western powers, most notably the USA, know this and have been teasing the Ukrainians with it.
Some of them, in Kiev and the western areas of the country (not all of which were Soviet territories at one point) have long had ties more to Europe than to Russia, and the inclusion of their territories in the Soviet Union was a source of further bitterness. For many people in Ukraine, their history is of living in a battlefield of foreign powers.
They are understandably almost instinctively upset about any power’s designs on their territory, but it is also easy to manipulate this characteristic, and the United States has led the current struggle for Ukraine yet again. The allure of Western European life seems to be what drew so many to the Euromaidan struggle in 2014, but the present day economy under the pro-Western government also appears to be in a shambles.
At any rate, the historical memory of extremely authoritarian and cruel Soviet rule in the region, plus the present day “vagueness” that seems to exist with regards to Russian foreign affairs, helps the West to cast Russia as an authoritarian nation, led by a “secret Communist”, Vladimir Putin, “who used to be a KGB agent.”
When one gives this information to many Americans, the conclusion they draw is clear.
The Pentagon, the central hub of US military operations.
Now to be sure, Vladimir Putin has been extremely open and candid about his nation and his own assertions of a strong Russian nation are absolutely proper for Russia, as they are for any nation. Nationalism is held extremely strongly in the United States, and again, history plays a part. The recent history of what amounts to world dominance, militarily, scientifically, academically, and culturally, gives a sense to Americans that it is their country which is the guardian of all that is good.
But what are they guarding? That greatness has shown many signs of slipping into decadence, such as happened in the waning days of the Roman Empire, where people lost their vision of becoming great, and have been self-indulgent in their perceived independence, not only of other nations and cultures, but of any power, including the Highest Power. We have seen it become legal to call homosexual unions “marriage” and depravity, drug use, and tremendous unproductive navel-gazing have become more and more prevalent in a nation that, a mere 45 years ago, really stood as a defender of Christian freedom.
It is not possible that a nation living in delusion about itself can have a clear view of those nations outside itself. And Russia has moved in the opposite direction as has the West. The struggle exists, for Russia under Communism suffered great damage to the institutions of family, marriage and Church, but the move of the Federation now is to rebuild these core values. All this while for a time, America seemed to be engaged in self-destruction by attacking these same core values.
Now, America’s military is in an extremely dangerous place. The amount of sheer power the military has is greater than any in the world. Although Russia and China also have incredibly capable military forces, the Chinese are untested in battle thus far, and the Russians are just beginning to show their own incredible capabilities. But the United States has been at war almost continuously since at least as early as 2001, and this projection of power does create experience.
This Nuclear Posture Review shows us the face of a country who is deluded, hysterical, as the Russian media calls it, and they are right. Despite the issues with Russia and Ukraine or Syria, Russia’s political will does not remotely resemble the notion that Russia is in an expansionist stage and that it wants to take over the former Soviet republics and then expand into the West. Russia does want to chart her own course, and as a great power, and one with a long history and long memory of suffering, she wants to try to protect her own people from more suffering.
The American posture points the finger at Russia for being a threat, and then implies that Russia is a threat in very well-crafted language. And this makes the assessment even more dangerous:
Russia has significantly increased the capabilities of its non-nuclear forces to project power into regions adjacent to Russia and, as previously discussed, has violated multiple treaty obligations and other important commitments. Most concerning are Russia’s national security policies, strategy, and doctrine that include an emphasis on the threat of limited nuclear escalation, and its continuing development and fielding of increasingly diverse and expanding nuclear capabilities. Moscow threatens and exercises limited nuclear first use, suggesting a mistaken expectation that coercive nuclear threats or limited first use could paralyze the United States and NATO and thereby end a conflict on terms favorable to Russia. Some in the United States refer to this as Russia’s “escalate to de-escalate” doctrine. “De-escalation” in this sense follows from Moscow’s mistaken assumption of Western capitulation on terms favorable to Moscow.
Effective U.S. deterrence of Russian nuclear attack and non-nuclear strategic attack now requires ensuring that the Russian leadership does not miscalculate regarding the consequences of limited nuclear first use, either regionally or against the United States itself. Russia must instead understand that nuclear first-use, however limited, will fail to achieve its objectives, fundamentally alter the nature of a conflict, and trigger incalculable and intolerable costs for Moscow. Our strategy will ensure Russia understands that any use of nuclear weapons, however limited, is unacceptable.
The U.S. deterrent tailored to Russia, therefore, will be capable of holding at risk, under all conditions, what Russia’s leadership most values. It will pose insurmountable difficulties to any Russian strategy of aggression against the United States, its allies, or partners and ensure the credible prospect of unacceptably dire costs to the Russian leadership if it were to choose aggression.
This is an amazing construction and assertion, and it is extremely dangerous for a nation with simultaneously massive power and a deluded worldview to hold. It is also very difficult to get people who have such a suspicious point of view to back away from that suspicion. There is a great deal of bondage such belief and fear exerts on those who hold it.
That being said, this situation helps explain what many in the alternative media do – to counter media and political bias and to report on events in a light that is hopefully objective and true. The Vesti newspiece was in its own way as alarmist as the American document it reported is. The real way through this is obviously through increased understanding of the truth in all matters – historical, ideological, and in our case here, geopolitical.
The American side has taken several nasty jabs at the Russians recently, in this document and last week’s “Kremlin list”, but there is also hope that the disintegrating “Russiagate” investigation will come to the true conclusions about this matter, and so free the hands of those in America who understand that Russia is anything but an enemy or adversary.
A war with Russia will be because of Russia's posture in the Middle East.
All roads lead there.
There’s more than enough nukes to destroy the world over and over. Nuclear agreements work.
In reply to That's where it's headed by lloll
This is all part of the insanity of the Left. Not only are their philosophical tenets absurd, but so are their delusional fantasies about their "evil" rightist opponents. Anyone who is opposed to their nutty ideas is a villain bent on world-destruction. It's utter lunacy, but we must deal with them... just as a family deals with the crazy aunt living in their attic. We, who understand the lies of the (((media))) must raise our voices to a fever pitch so that Trump will hear our pleas for amicable relations with Russia. There is absolutely NO REASON why the world's two superpowers cannot get along and retain hegemony in their respective hemispheres. There needn't be any conflict whatsoever.
In reply to There’s more than enough… by Slippery Slope
this is not about left and right people ... wake up, none would risk nuclear war and perishing millions and millions over some stupid left and right BS.
To understand what is coming learn about the past learn about the secret holocaust. To regular people these are so monstrous thar they dont believe to be true, and that is on what the perpetrators count on, in addition to all the propaganda BS. Here is only a small piece:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yh_JxmjEbY
In reply to This is all part of the… by J S Bach
The creators of the Israeli "Samson option" would totally disagree..
In reply to this is not about left and… by Pandelis
Russia is just an annoying little pissant country. They have a bad attitude, but little real power. Nobody in America gives a fuck about Russia. China is the real rival. Russia is just an also-ran.
In reply to The creators of the Israeli … by Theta_Burn
An also-ran with lots of not a little bit paranoid.
In reply to Russia is just an annoying… by yomutti2
The worst part of the Russia mania is that it’s contrived entirely by the Clintons in an Alinsky maneuver (accuse your enemies of your own mistakes) that is designed to cover the uranium treason.
if we go to war with Russia, it’s because Hilary doesn’t give a shit how she damages the country (or, in red diaper 5th column fashion, she does care).
In reply to An also-ran with lots of not… by TBT or not TBT
In reply to The worst part of the Russia… by A Sentinel
Wake me up when Mueller goes after his buddies for the 911 mass murder spree in NYC.
In reply to "4) ALL White countries Nuke… by Pendolino
Who are you then? That's right - the yapping mutt...
In reply to Russia is just an annoying… by yomutti2
Point well taken, Pandelis. However, I use the term "Left" intentionally because it is THEY who do not acknowledge REAL history such as your YouTube link. It is THEY who do not equate the Greek, Armenian or Ukrainian "holocausts" with the easily-disproved false narrative of the vaunted "6 million". Many on the alt-right DO address these very important and germane historical truths. So, there definitely IS a Left/Right connotation when discussing these fabricated and potentially world-shattering myths such as the "Trump/Russia Dossier".
In reply to this is not about left and… by Pandelis
check out a book ... "the secret holocaust"
left, right, revolutionairy jacobins, communist, nazis, turks etc. etc. are all used as mirrors to hide the truth.
In reply to Point well taken, Pandelis. … by J S Bach
"There is absolutely NO REASON why the world's two superpowers cannot get along and retain hegemony in their respective hemispheres."
Actually, there is a very BIG REASON... which your own comment underlines...
"Of course, this scenario is possible only so long as strictly gentile hands are steering the rudders deep under our ships of state."
but then refuses to deal with. Just the same as this article -
which counter to all evidence, fictionally postulates for the naive westerner dreamer, a nascent Russ nation in full recovery from a century of bolshevik talmudic barbarism. The 'core values' of 'nation states' everywhere have now become 'kosher values'... and having each of these two mentioned countries attack and destroy each other is part of the program which the helpless puppets fronting both 'lubavitcher-run' regimes will put into motion on instructions from HQ in the s e med.
In reply to This is all part of the… by J S Bach
Well said.
In reply to "There is absolutely NO… by BobEore
why is it that an extreme minority of a population figure this out, but are helpless to do anything?
answer: it "lies" in the self preservation psyche of humans as a flaw, that being, following the path of least resist, observed in nature to be a law of survival, but preyed on by psychopaths.
In reply to Well said. by TahoeBilly2012
Where's the beef? You continuously make this assertion, but where's the evidence to support it?
I can make assertions without supporting evidence too.
Here's one:
There will be no war between Russia and the West. Granted there may have been a nefarious Zionist plan at some point, but if true, that all ended with Putin and co. who have:
1. Routed the Zionist element within Russia.
2. Assumed a military posture that, in the case of nuclear attack, assures the complete and utter destruction of Israel.
Putin is on record describing Russia's response to the present US nuclear posture as asymmetrical. The subtext is clear. It is far less expensive for Russia to threaten the source of the problem than to compete in a new arms race that, arguably, was a leading cause of the collapse of the USSR.
I have no evidence to support this assertion, but as an asymmetric response, it has a certain logic when combined with known facts, the first of which is Russia's presence in Syria. Is that really about pipelines or terrorists, or is about securing a position within immediate striking distance of a known threat?
When seen from that perspective, it makes sense to view western hostility towards Russia as a genuine response to a potential, or actual, fait accompli. Basically, the return of MAD, but with an asymmetric cost structure that heavily favors Russia.
All this assumes that my first point is correct, but again, evidence exists to support the contention, whereas I see little to none that would counter it. So again, where's the beef?
In reply to "There is absolutely NO… by BobEore
Your skepticism is welcome, to these ears.
I am, however, under no obligation whatsoever, to 'provide you proof' of anything.
I will continue to state my case, as I choose to make it ...
Ties that Bind!on Feb 10, 2018; 12:14pm
Psst! Got matches? Here's the gasoline!
and let the reader adjudicate, who has made the best selection of calls on muddled eastern matters over the past two years.
I remain,
yours most, etc, etc.,
Mike Nomad Ol skool scribbler of the really real deal.
In reply to Where's the beef? You… by ebear
Thanks. Sorry I missed your earlier reply where you talk about the energy nexus. Hard to navigate this site at times.
Clearly Russia is affected by lower oil prices, but so is the KSA and other OPEC members, not to mention US frackers. Whether or not it drives the kind of nationalistic fervor that leads to the scenario you envision is hard to say. I'm not there, and my main source of information has been outside the country for many years. FWIW, he sees it as more of a nuisance than a determining factor.
I could make the argument that by reducing imports, sanctions act to not only strengthen domestic producers, but by singling out individuals, as with this recent list, they also force repatriation of capital, which presumably strengthens the current account. I'm no financial expert, but I see pros here as well as cons.
I'm sure in the fullness of time we will have the answer. Meanwhile, I prefer to regard Russia with cautious optimism, not so much based on her government as her people, with whom I've had nothing but pleasant encounters over the years.
In reply to Your skepticism is welcome,… by BobEore
Message to Vlad. We loyal Americans like you. We loyal Americans think Hillary and O'Fraudo are traitors. John Kerry too.
Keep your nukes on standby as we have a new, much smarter president now who knows todays enemy is China and Rad Islam. And please take Obama off our hands. PLEASE! He is a burden, stupid and a disgrace!!
In reply to That's where it's headed by lloll
In reply to “American hysteria over… by PrintCash
"Liberal" and "Conservative" are two sides of the same "divide and conquer" global-banker-minted coin.
In reply to Ironic isn't it? that those… by Theta_Burn
they both operate the same- see above comment..
In reply to "Liberal" and "Conservative"… by i poop pink ic…
The USSA, and especially the neocon-jobs and their NGOs populated by insane psychopaths are the biggest danger to the world. Unless, of course, you consider the fact that 99.999% of the human population believe utterly insane inherent fictions like "authority" and "government" are real and actually exist.
Another danger is the Mao faction (the corporatist democrats now in control of the DNC) gain power, in which case the USSA will go the same way as Mao China did. If you don't know what that means, you better read a little and find out.
Yeah but the alternative is all the wealth goes to the top 1%. Again, are the only choices the best between 2 evils? Do I have to pick one or the other and if I do why?
In reply to The USSA, and especially the… by honestann
Alternative?
what the hell do you think Hilary wants? (in her constant mao-esque pantsuits.)
Yeah- the old fashioned (pre-Fabian/pre-progressive) commies like bill Aires and weather underground want to kill 30% of the population- but do you suppose they wouldn’t redistribute in the process? - state owned assets too are just convenient ways to assert personal control without technical ownership.
Barely ot- does anyone have a picture of the mao Christmas tree ornament from the first Obama Christmas tree?
In reply to Yeah but the alternative is… by FreeEarCandy
I'm not sure I understand your point. Maybe you can restate so I understand... though yes, Hitlery is so close to a Mao clone that it is almost unbelievable. I guess it isn't surprising gringos don't notice that, since few of them read China history.
Note that the 1% ARE the communist party. They always were the crony/cooperative rich.
In reply to Yeah but the alternative is… by FreeEarCandy
Note how different flavors of bullshit overlap and intermingle.
I have a branch of relatives who emigrated to Canada from SW Ukraine (Odessa) early in the last century. They're a dark, nasty bunch, scheming, manipulative, cruel, exploitative, and malevolent, committing some of the worst sorts of rottenness even to each other. The first generation were Nazi sympathizers long before the London bankers installed Hitler in Germany. If the latest generation is representative in any way of their ethnic or cultural roots, then one can hardly blame the people of the northeastern Donbass region for choosing legally to secede, given perceived absence of conscientious government in Kiev.
I mention this to underline your important point: we all must cut through the old, misleading tactic of painting a given nation-state or blanket population as The Enemy and understand the problem as one of insurgency within governments and other forms of human organization. Rotten People have been allowed to make decisions and create terrible imbalances that are antithetical to the public interest. Every attempt at distraction and subterfuge (including proxy war and state sponsored terrorism) merely underlines the urgency with which this problem must be addressed. Slogans like "Change We Can Believe In" and "Make [Country X] Great Again" are too vague. "Take Power Away From Psychopaths" is more specific, meaningful and achievable.
In reply to The USSA, and especially the… by honestann
Fabulous points capturing urgent needs. The ascendancy of the personality disordered to positions of influence at all levels is emblematic of a collapsing society and the inattention and ignorance necessary for it to happen are the root symptom.
In reply to It's interesting to consider… by Lore
Yeah, except with neocon-jobs in power, the change that occurs when the system snaps is likely global thermonuclear war... and an end to the human species.
Given that I am 100% certain now that:
#1: Humans are dumber than rocks.
#2: Humans are a failed species.
#3: Humans are doomed.
I don't really care whether humans exterminate themselves or not.
What I do care about is whether a few of the 0.00001% of humans who are honest, ethical, productive, benevolent and sane are able to get the hell outta dodge (self-sufficient in outer space) before the rest of the species goes up in smoke, mushroom clouds and nuclear winter. Unfortunately, the odds of that don't look very favorable.
In reply to It's interesting to consider… by Lore
yup, a flawed species destined to be extinct. maybe the next species of self destruction will adapt to radiation as a source of energy to be harnessed for sustenance of life. nature, stranger than fiction...
In reply to Yeah, except with neocon… by honestann
".... it seems likely that the American version of what is causing the ‘need’ to resolidify ‘defenses’ is lacking in factual evidence and cannot be taken as conclusive or trustworthy. ..."
hahaha!
In reply to The USSA, and especially the… by honestann
You’re not wrong that Putin has rather grandiose plans, not wrong that he’s a bit of a sociopath either. Interestingly, I heard some cia wiretaps of him and that scary old professor advisor of his - and they were absolutely convinced of the most moronic bullshit. He’s no evil genius. (That’s a big plus in his column.)
what is true, and his motives are irrelevant, is that he’s imposing a rebirth of Christian morality in Russia. I doubt he’s a sincere believer and he probably considers it window dressing, but imposed or organic, morality and particularly Christianity will have a supercharging effect on Russian effectiveness within a generation.
In reply to ".... it seems likely that… by Element
I'm not a Putin fan. I hate all politicians, every one of them on planet earth. But I am more concerned about politicians who are likely to start global thermonuclear war within my lifetime. I see no evidence that Putin will START a nuclear war of any scale. I cannot say that about the neocon-jobs, even though I always wonder whether their clearly stated insanity is partly bluff or not.
Your comments about Ukraine are totally disingenuous. The usual neocon-jobs predators in the USSA planned and aided the overthrow of the corrupt but elected government in Ukraine in order to put in their stooge, manipulate his policies, and put additional pressure on Russia and Putin (after the USSA promised not to push further east towards Russia after the Berlin Wall fell). I added "corrupt" to make sure you know I understand that, but guess what... every other government on earth is corrupt too, and that is not a valid basis to overthrow governments (elected or not).
Furthermore, you lie about what happened in Crimea. After the overthrow there, the people in the Crimea area VOTED overwhelmingly to become part of Russia.
Also, Russia did not shoot down that airliner. All one needs to know that is how the non-investigation was run.
I am not pro any government or any politician. Every single one of them on planet earth deserves to have a bullet pass directly through their heads the moment they take power (or even before, for even trying to take power over other individuals). They are ALL vicious human predators, every single one of them, including Putin. Got that? Are you clear about that? Do you agree about that?
Nonetheless, facts are facts, and facts don't change just because the facts make one human predator look a bit less vicious or insane than other human predators.
The USSA went insane when Russia was building military assets in Cuba.
Now neocon-jobs and neocon-job lovers (and individuals suckered by neocon-job propaganda) think there is nothing for Russia to worry after they totally violated their promises to not push right up against Russia... and now regularly hold military exercises and practice within spitting distance of Russia, and make threats constantly --- the majority of which are OBVIOUS LIES.
None of this means Putin is an angel, or that Russia isn't a hell-hole (albeit slowly but surely slightly less as time goes by). But it does mean WE KNOW WHO HAS INVADED 7 NATIONS UNJUSTLY AND KILLED MILLIONS OF INNOCENTS IN RECENT YEARS. That was not Putin, and that was not Russia. That was every recent USSA president and the USSA. That is quite clear to anyone who has a brain that is not entirely compromised by nonsense.
In reply to ".... it seems likely that… by Element
nice, but utterly sad comment. true, as we "progress" to our own demise by the transition of power by willfully giving freedom to the enemy within that is openly and boldly taking it...
checking in from, Chile or Argentina, right?
In reply to The USSA, and especially the… by honestann
With a population of 146 million and more land per person than any other nation, only people trying to start trouble here would think that Russia is interested in taking over the world.
She like most countries would like peace - especially in countries on her borders. Not too much really for them to ask for and We the People here need to start letting our politicians and that top 1 percent know that we won't lightly join in anything that smacks of war. And it has to start now.
“People here need to start letting our politicians and that top 1 percent know that we won't lightly join in anything that smacks of war. And it has to start now.”
Biggest truth I have read here in a long, long time!
In reply to With a population of 146… by FoggyWorld
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjilYa1zxSg
In reply to With a population of 146… by FoggyWorld
Добро пожаловать!
Excellent link!
You've probably seen this already, but others may not have.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q1J5lUKnD4I
I welcome the opportunity to discuss Russian popular culture with someone who is not only there, but who appears to share my tastes!
If I can make one observation, it's that Russians have a well-developed sense of humor - a quality desperately lacking here in the West, where people take themselves far too seriously.
They also seem to have a genuine love of life, despite the often hard conditions, at least that's the conclusion I draw from videos like these:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5i0_9cIpLE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VgZNo2HEFgg
Big fan of Little Big, Feofan, Slot, Nookie, Oblivion Machine, Virus, Naadia, Nyusha, Serebro, and many others.
I have great respect for the artists and producers. Russian popular music really is first rate.
Изба Ходит Ходуном!
Большое спасибо!
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by Siberian
Thank you! Yes, I noticed that you interested in Russian culture I will be happy to share my insight if you wish.
Although we stole from the West almost every melody in Roc music we can do some good authentic fusion and ethnic.
The sense of humor and love to live is another side of the Russian fatalism - yet another core feature of our mentality. We fought a lot of wars, we buried a lot of our beloved. All these "God gave - God took" (Бог дал - Бог взял), "You will never have seven deaths but couldn't escape single one" (cеми смертям не бывать, а одной - не миновать) comes from this.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LxkQ8u7Y__4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aBkbQ7K497U
In reply to Добро пожаловать!… by ebear
Thanks! It seems we're both awake at the same time!
Appreciate your command of English BTW. My Russian is very bad! Still learning. Very tough grammar!
I agree, a lot of modern music was copied from the west, especially in Soviet times, but I've noticed an increase in Russian themes in recent years. Феофан is the most obvious example (love the bear!) but there's plenty of others.
I lean more towards electronic and heavy metal forms, but the folk music is also fascinating, especially modern interpretations such as Отава Ё. I also love Серебряная Свадьба, which is Belarus of course, but still very Russian.
As a child I listened to a lot of classical composers, and the Russians were among my favorites. One thing I would note about the current artists is that their music has a deeper melodic structure than most western pop music. I don't know who writes/produces for Nyusha, but it's a magical combination. My love is torn between her and Nookie! Quite a contrast, right?
My first encounter with Russians was as a child, when my family emigrated to Canada from the UK. We rented a basement suite from a Russian family for our first year in the country. They were so nice to my little brother and me, always making us sweets and bringing us little gifts.
Years later, my father explained to me what they had suffered and lost during the war, including four children around our age. Only one child out of five survived in their family. He was our babysitter.
OK... I'm off to bed now. I don't read all the threads here (who can?) but I'll keep an eye out for you Siberia!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdRaS5mZkjk
In reply to Thank you! Yes, I noticed… by Siberian
Sounds like some pod persons wet dream to me.