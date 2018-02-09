BofA Predicted The Crash: Here's What It Thinks Happens Next

Last Friday, just before the market imploded on the higher than expected hourly earnings print, we published a Bank of America note titled "Our Sell Signal Was Triggered On Jan 30, S&P 2686 Is Next" in which chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett explained why he was convinced that a drop as much as 12% was imminent in the coming 3 months. He pointed to a proprietary bank indicator that - when triggered - had correctly predicted a drop that averaged 12% over the coming weeks. As a result, he said that his immediate target for the S&P was 2686.
With the S&P trading 100 points below his target just one week later, and 300 points below where it was just last Friday, we can now say that this indicator has been accurate on 12 out of 12 occasions.
However, if that was troubling, what Hartnett said today was even more concerning: in his latest Flow Show released on the same day as the record outflow from equity funds was revealed...
... Hartnett writes that after 706 rate cuts, $12.1tn asset purchases by central banks, global interest rates @ lowest levels in 5000 years, "2018 marks end of era of maximum liquidity, maximum asset returns, minimal rates, minimal volatility, minimal spreads…end of era of Wall St inflation thanks to Main St deflation."
He also reiterates what we - and Moody's - said earlier, namely that 2018 is the year when the US deficit exceeds $1 trillion, something which is clearly not lost on the 10Y yield, and in turn is prompting selloffs across equities every time the 10Y yield approaches 3%.
Which brings us back full circle back to Hartnett key 2018 BofAML themes:
- big long = Volatility
- big short = Credit
- big top = Equities
- big rotation = Deflation to Inflation
- big risk = Equity Bubble
And with Hartnett's original correction warning is now in the history books, having been confirmed just days later, the BofA CIO warns that more of is coming, with "correction vulnerability" in 2018'Q1 high due to:
- "Amazonification" of Main St (low inflation)
- "Japanification" of Wall St (low rates)
- "Icarus trade" (melt-up in risk assets)
These three have all became euphorically priced, e.g. China tech sector on 9x book (vs China financials on 9x earnings), European HY bond yields < US Treasury yields; VIX & MOVE at 50-year lows; global equity market cap +$30 trillion since Feb 11th 2016 lows.
The result is unfolding before our eyes, with daily 3-4% moves in the market, and nobody having any clue when the selling will stop.
Hartnett, however, has a clue what may be coming next: the reflationary year 1966, when rising rates caused a 16% drop in the S&P:
Structurally investors should study 2018 = 1966 analog…start of secular rise in inflation & interest rates caused S&P500 -16% in 1966, "Nifty 50-small cap value barbell" worked well (Chart 6) until inflation surge in 1969 caused massive shift from equities & bonds into commodities & cash (Chart 7).
Once dust settles, BofA's CIO expects:
1. much greater differentiation in leadership of Tech;
2. rotation from Davos Man to Joe Six-Pack portfolio e.g. long RTY, short SOX;
3. leverage will no longer be in vogue.
* * *
In practical terms, here is how the correction will play out in chronological terms:
Correction chronology: XBT…UTIL…GT5…VIX…JNK…EMD…SPX; last Feb dominoes to fall should be DXY, CNY, SOX & EEM.
* * *
Hartnett also knows how the correction/crash will end: with central bank intervention, or as he puts it: "markets stop panicking when central banks start panicking"
late-cycle crash/correction in 1987, 1998, 2016 all arrested by policy actions; crucial to note Fed now hawkishly selling Treasuries (Chart 4) and rhetoric past few days shows Fed "buyer of vol" not "seller of vol" for 1st time since 1987
That said, two upcoming events could soften the Fed stance
- Jan CPI (Feb 14th) <0.3%mom;
- Humphrey-Hawkins (Feb' 28th) opportunity for Powell to signal old, cautious Fed back.
Hartnett has two more notable observations.
First, how to know if this is a correction or a bear market? Look at the buybacks.
best sign corporations do not see profit peak is resumption of strong corporate buybacks in coming weeks; profits key determinant as to whether this is a correction or a bear market.
Putting this all together, Hartnett's reco is simple: use 2540 on the S&P and a 3% 10Y yield as "entry points in coming weeks."
Comments
I dont see recession or depression on any of those....oh wait we never left it.
"BofA Predicted The Market Plunge"
So did Phoenix Capital but I won't be checking for his "next move" analysis either. He has been bearish for at least 2 years that I know of. Probably longer.
In reply to I dont see recession or… by FreeShitter
Phoenix Capital has been pushing Financial Armageddon for ten years now.
In reply to "BofA Predicted The Market… by IH8OBAMA
I'm making over $14k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do... http://disq.us/url?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.Jobzon3.com%3Ab8eR_DQLwGRPVGtFv…
In reply to Phoenix Capital has been… by Ghost of PartysOver
What rubbish, they didn't predict diddly squat.......if they are so great let's see them call the bottom on it now!
In reply to Playing with paper seems… by GunnyHerd
Everyone predicted the plunge. Some have been predicting it for years. BFD.
In reply to What rubbish, they didn't… by mtl4
Those who control the money control the crash to make MORE money.
In reply to Everyone predicted the… by The_Juggernaut
Oh look, Shitstazz has a new account, Loser Lollapalooza!
No one clicks on your crazy bible links spammer!
In reply to Those who control the money… by lloll
The sun is dimming and now we're going to freeze to death.
In reply to Oh look, Shitstazz has a new… by HockeyFool
And the poles are going to flip.
In reply to The sun is dimming and now… by MK ULTRA Alpha
dogs and cats...living together
In reply to And the poles are going to… by JohninMK
same sex dogs and cats . . . living together
In reply to dogs and cats...living… by northern vigor
TMI.
In reply to same sex dogs and cats… by vaporland
Thinking about the market's orderly sell off from a frothy peak, there were two much touted economic trends, inflation and the budget deficit.
Higher employment was being used to prove the inflation theory and economic metrics like the velocity of money increase was cited with a slight up tick. But that's not run away inflation.
MSM is hyping the budget deficit will be over a trillion. This is inaccurate data, the source data used are the auction banks, this is what they hope will be their market. It's hyped to around 25% higher, but there has been no accurate prediction of what the budget deficit will be from any reliable source.
These two risk inputs, inflation and budget deficit found there way into reasons for the market sell off. It was secondary and MSM overly hyped it and made up an economic scenario of doomed budget deficits and rampant inflation.
There won't be a trillion dollar deficit and inflation isn't rampant and out of control.
In reply to TMI. by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I will take whatever you are smoking. Everyone here knows that the inflation numbers are cooked. You obviously haven’t been to a supermarket in the past year, otherwise real inflation would be obvious. Trillion dollar deficits are inevitable. As interest rates rise and confidence in the US dollar wanes, the interest expense on the existing $20 trillion debt will rise. The only way to avoid a trillion dollar deficit is to raise taxes or significantly reduce spending.
In reply to Thinking about the market's… by MK ULTRA Alpha
"was correct 12 out of 12 times"
That sounds impressive to people who haven't worked extensively with pattern recognition algos. It's much less impressive when you see patterns/indicators with consistent outcomes over 50 out of 50, and over 100 out of 100 times failing on a regular basis.
In reply to Thinking about the market's… by MK ULTRA Alpha
sounds bullish -_- wait for SPX to drop 3% more and then buy small caps, low P/Es, and tangible book value
what's "short SOX" though... I get RTY is just the Bloomberg ticker for RUT (so the 'long small caps')
but what's SOX.... Typo for SPX?
(since the it's basically saying long Russell2000 short SP500)
In reply to same sex dogs and cats… by vaporland
The racist unpatriotic fascists of America. The legion of satanic filth.
Everything is a conspiracy and Trump is exonerated of everything.
You all thought the left was brainwashed.
The Mercer and Murdoch propaganda machine is evident.
Mentally regressed and cognitive complacent people are easy to deceive.
In reply to What rubbish, they didn't… by mtl4
Oh, you...
In reply to The racist unpatriotic… by Simplifiedfrisbee
Complacent boomer.
Go play golf and live a simple antiquated life wont ya?
In reply to Oh, you... by ThanksChump
Hey, I resemble that remark!
In reply to Complacent boomer… by Simplifiedfrisbee
Hmmm, I think you need to take a look in the mirror. It is more likely that the Comcast and Disney propaganda machines are even more evident and you are lapping it up. Mentally regressed and cognitive dissident indeed!
In reply to The racist unpatriotic… by Simplifiedfrisbee
When you are part of the rigging on the inside; you have a good idea where things are going. Foresight on the inside is 20/20.
In reply to What rubbish, they didn't… by mtl4
he did. did you sit in the back of the class with your head up your ass?
2500 ish...2549 to be exact. i'd wait for a solid confirmation, and earnings(as he said also)
sussing out the weak hands and oldsters that went on their last theme park ride.
In reply to What rubbish, they didn't… by mtl4
www.jobzon3.com
In reply to Playing with paper seems… by GunnyHerd
When BofA starts buying what they sold a few days ago we'll know its the bottom.
In reply to Playing with paper seems… by GunnyHerd
How many dicks do you have to suck to get $14K per month ?
In reply to Playing with paper seems… by GunnyHerd
You posted:
I'm making over $14k a month working part time. I kept hearing other people tell me how much money they can make online so I decided to look into it. Well, it was all true and has totally changed my life. This is what I do...
What do you do?
Door to door cocksucker for a nickle a stop?
In reply to Playing with paper seems… by GunnyHerd
That is incredible. For each blow job you are paid $2.50 and you make $14,000.00 a month. Did you get the Firestone deep tread lip implants to help with the friction?
In reply to Playing with paper seems… by GunnyHerd
I've got a way you can make $40 for no more than 2 minutes work. I'll give you an extra $10 if you swallow.
In reply to Playing with paper seems… by GunnyHerd
Our Sell Signal Was Triggered On Jan 30, S&P 2686
That is one hell of a top ticking model. I want one
In reply to Phoenix Capital has been… by Ghost of PartysOver
Buy at SP500 at 2540 was already just about triggered at 2451
In reply to Our Sell Signal Was… by overbet
Who could have possible predicted this?
1-08-18
THE TIME HAS COME, GOYIM AND SCHVARTZES (prepare to DIE)
OPEN UP FOR THE HUGE GLOBALIST JOO P$%^*S SHOVED UP YOUR A%$#@S! NO LUBE FOR YOU AMERICA AND EUROPE!
LOOK A WHITE RUSSIAN SQUIRREL NAMED PUTIN!!!!!
Recent news articles indicate THAT THE AVERAGE AMERICAN NO LONGER HAS THE CASH TO PAY FOR AN EMERGENCY/Unexpected $500 bill, so the sheeple have been sheared, and now it's TIME TO CRASH THE STOCK "MARKET" AND STEAL YOUR 401KS AND PENSIONS!!!!! YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY 'NAZI JewS!!!!!
They are the CHOSEN PEOPLE afterall....and you are an "anti-semite" if you tell the truth about any of them! What a gig, huh?
Obamacare, Quantitative Easing (JEW BANKER MONEY PRINTING) ZIRP and 100 MILLION AMERICANS OUT OF THE LABOR FORCE HAS TAKEN IT'S TOLL.....
And like I said a few years back, and recently updated..... it's all been going to plan....
ORIGINAL POST 12-2015
"1) Steal the acquired wealth of all White Run countries. Destroy the middle class, destroy all white culture, demonize whites, Christians, heterosexuals
2) Flood all white countries with muslims, hispanics, blacks etc.... all the scum Israel would never take.
3) Instigate a nuclear war with Russia, the last FREE WHITE RUN COUNTRY...because they won't commit suicide by INVADER!
4) ALL White countries Nuke each other, white problem solved, GREATER ISRAEL AND THE JOO WORLD ORDER CAN NOW FLOURISH!
In reply to Buy at SP500 at 2540 was… by giorgioorwell
If you predict a crash every week and then finally the market goes down have you really predicted anything?
I don't believe for a minute any of these people know dates certain. I do believe some insiders know when the Private Central Bankers are going to pull the rug out in advance.
In reply to Who could have possible… by Joomanji64
If you predict one every once in a while, you are bound to get it right eventually......!
This "prediction" is asinine.....
I recall they've done this a few times in the last couple years....
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
I've been predicting a crash since 1998. ;-)
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Ravi Batra "The Great Depression of 1990". I remember that book came out when I graduated from college in 1998.
In reply to I've been predicting a crash… by TheEndIsNear
But wait! There's more!
The following Big Picture Hell that is being rolled out for you and your family. ALL ROADS LEAD TO THE ASHKE-NAZI ROTHSCHILDS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JeJkYovY0AM This affects YOU and your family wherever you are, whoever you are. Know Thy Enemy (or how can you defend yourselves).
In reply to Who could have possible… by Joomanji64
We made one incorrect prediction. Tel Aviv will be the financial capital of the world.
In reply to Who could have possible… by Joomanji64
so, your jewish girlfriend dumped you?
In reply to Who could have possible… by Joomanji64
Yearly pivot is at ~ 2536, so yeah, just around there.
In reply to Buy at SP500 at 2540 was… by giorgioorwell
2500>3k year end, count on it. 10 2.90-2.95> 2.50 year end, count on it. 20 percent return
command CB via FRBF(fed res bank of fraud), count on it. SSM(simple shit maynard).
In reply to Yearly pivot is at ~ 2536,… by bourbon44
Wouldn't one want a derivative of that model which drills it down to the month, week, day, hour, minute, second, millisecond? Who has the time to wait a decade or three? Certainly not me.
In reply to Our Sell Signal Was… by overbet
My sell signal was triggered by the left wing media as of September 2017. Thanks CNN, WPO, NYT, CNBC< NBC< CBS you let my profits be rescued from your horror story
In reply to Our Sell Signal Was… by overbet
Correct, and in the 10+ years that the doom porn profiteers have been hyping selling financial assets to instead buy their no-income shiny shit, I stayed invested in CEFs paying 8+% yields.
Compare the investment results of
(a) 10+ years owning no-income shiny shit
vs
(b) 10+ years owning CEFs paying 8+% yields per year = lots of real income that paid all my expenses PLUS savings every year
(Warning, that is an IQ test)
In reply to Phoenix Capital has been… by Ghost of PartysOver
I'm going to go out on a limb and say not many are 100% shiny.
Enjoy your fiat!
In reply to Correct, and in the 10+… by InnVestuhrr
It is not a matter of "enjoyment", my fiat BUYS the stuff I want and PAYS all my living expenses.
It's about REALITY, not ideology.
In reply to I'm going to go out on a… by RallyRoundTheFamily
A log scale broken clock is accurate twice every 24 years.
In reply to Phoenix Capital has been… by Ghost of PartysOver
A phoenix rises from the ashes.
In reply to Phoenix Capital has been… by Ghost of PartysOver
Phoenix Capital has been pushing Financial Armageddon for ten years now.
Well, persistence does pay off. I eventually it always happens.
In reply to Phoenix Capital has been… by Ghost of PartysOver