DOJ's #3 Official Quitting After Just Nine Months

Update: U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT NO. 3 OFFICIAL RACHEL BRAND TO BECOME EXECUTIVE AT WAL-MART: SOURCE

... where Hillary Clinton was on the board of directors.

The number 3 official at the Department of Justice plans to leave the agency after just nine months on the job, the NYT reported citing two people briefed on her decision. 

Rachel L. Brand was appointed as Associate Attorney General on May 22, 2017, making her next in the line of succession after Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, who is currently overseeing Robert Mueller's special counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from the investigation due to his involvement with the Trump campaign. 

Prior to her appointment to the DOJ last year, Brand held several politically appointed positions for the last few administrations. From 2012-2017, she served as one of five Senate-confirmed Members of the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, appointed by President Obama.

Before that, Brand worked at the DOJ between 2003-2007, first as the Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Policy, and then as the Senate-confirmed Assistant Attorney General for Legal Policy, appointed by President George W. Bush.

Brand is also an Associate Professor of law at George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law School. She clerked for Associate Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy from 2002-2003 after graduating from Harvard Law - where she was deputy editor-in-chief of the Harvard Jourrnal of Law and Public Policy.

According to OpenSecrets.org, Brand has contributed heavily to Republicans - including George W. Bush, John McCain, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton and Ed Gillespie. 

What about Rosenstein?

The release of the declassified GOP-authored "Nunes memo" earlier this month revealed that Rosenstein signed off on at least one questionable FISA surveillance warrant application in connection with spying on the Trump campaign.

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), thinks Rosenstein will likely have to appear before Congress to explain his actions:

I think Rosenstein is going to have to come to the Congress and explain his role in extending it, Mr. DeSantis said on Fox News. I mean, did he go back and review it and was satisfied, or he just extended? And is he going to be able to justify this as a proper use of FISA?

When a reporter asked President Trump whether the Nunes memo makes it more likely that he will fire Rosenstein, Trump responded: "You figure it out."

Democrats responded to the Nunes memo with a threat to unleash holy hell if Trump fires the Deputy AG:

"We are alarmed by reports that you may intend to use this misleading document as a pretext to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, in an effort to corruptly influence or impede Special Counsel Bob Mueller's investigation.

"We write to inform you that we would consider such an unwarranted action as an attempt to obstruct justice in the Russia investigation. Firing Rod Rosenstein, DOJ Leadership, or Bob Mueller could result in a constitutional crisis of the kind not seen since the Saturday Night Massacre!'

So with a "compromised" Rosenstein overseeing the Mueller / Russia probe, and his successor apparently heading for the hills, one has to wonder what's actually going on behind the scenes at the DOJ.

scallywagrab Bes Feb 9, 2018 6:12 PM Permalink

This is exactly the treatment I feared would be meted out to the swamp creatures, I hoped we’d get uncompromising justice, with the punishments fitting all the crimes (bribery, politicisation of .gov agencies, treason, sedition, interference in presidential elections....etc, etc). McCabes immediate retirement was 1st sign imo, these creatures are being told ‘go quietly, right now.....& we take your part in this shitshow out of public scrutiny’. I still hope I’m wrong but, each day passes, another rat creature resigns & it looks bleaker & bleaker for our hopes of seeing anything close to just justice;-)

vinny vici scallywagrab Feb 9, 2018 7:20 PM Permalink

We're more than a year out, and there has been no justice; no arrests, no jailed, nothing.  There will be no justice until everything has fallen.  We're only seeing pieces of the edifice chipping off.  But justice will be swift when people are in the streets; when the money's gone, when people are hungry.  We've just suffered a (few) soft coups, but nothing's gonna happen.  

swmnguy Bes Feb 9, 2018 7:39 PM Permalink

Brand got the resume credit, all the connections, and now the Instant-Millionaire corporate gig.  Her timing and luck are  the best.  She should hit the casino on the way home.

She might have spent a micro-second wondering whether or not to leave.  Maybe not even that long.

Had she stayed, how likely is it she'd end up being told to fire Mueller?  Rosenstein probably wouldn't do it; he would probably quit on the spot.  Sessions has recused himself.  Next up would be Brand.  Whoever fires Mueller ends his or her own career in the legal profession or politics. 

Sure, think-tank jobs and commentator slots on FOX News are perfectly fine landing places.  But if you could get out of this DOJ with your career prospects still intact you would do it.  WalMart's Chief Counsel or some kind of VP of Legal Affairs would be way better, and you could still do the think-tank or FOX options as retirement gigs.

Brand is a smart one, looks like.

scallywagrab Consuelo Feb 9, 2018 6:21 PM Permalink

Definitely my friend, the stawks is obviously the next deep state ploy to try tarnish whatever the Donald is trying to do or trying to seem as though he’s doing. Bets are still hedged imo as to whether we get the gov we demand, but it’s obvious that all we hear on teevee & radio, read in the daily rags about trump is merely mud slinging. He may be the big bad wolf, he may not...what I do know is, the powers working against him are most definitely all batshit crazy & totally bought & paid for, lecherous mofos ;-)

Salsa Verde Sliced into ribbons Feb 9, 2018 6:47 PM Permalink

After this endless shit-show temper tantrum the Dems have been pulling, the GOP and any investigative service/agency essentially have permission to do ANYTHING it/they want to thwart, challenge, and obstruct any Dem who would be foolish enough to seek elected office now.  And that's not even touching on what Antifa has brought to the table now as "acceptable behavior."  

Go ahead and try to put a few new ones in office; watch how they get received and processed now that Dems have destroyed all semblance of civil discourse.

itstippy cougar_w Feb 9, 2018 6:19 PM Permalink

Would you stick around DOJ right now?  Good grief, I'd resign and work at Hardees rather than spend another minute in the place.  Just imagine what it's like around there.

Actually, doorman might be fun. 

"Good morning Mr. Rosenstein!  How are you today?  Beautiful weather we're having, huh?  Let me get the door for you."

"GOOD morning, Ms. Brand!  How about that Superbowl?!?  Great game, huh?  Let me get the door for you."

 

 

KZZR Feb 9, 2018 5:36 PM Permalink

Yeah there's a storm on the loose
Sirens in my head
Wrapped up in silence
All circuits are dead
Cannot decode my whole life spins into a frenzy

JoseyWalesTheOutlaw Feb 9, 2018 5:40 PM Permalink

Judge Roy Bean speaking about lawyers.........I understand you have taken exception to my calling you whores. I'm sorry. I apologize. I ask you to note that I did not call you callous-ass strumpets, fornicatresses, or low-born gutter sluts. But I did say "whores." No escaping that. And for that slip of the tongue, I apologize.