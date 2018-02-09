DOJ's #3 Official Quitting After Just Nine Months

Update: U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT NO. 3 OFFICIAL RACHEL BRAND TO BECOME EXECUTIVE AT WAL-MART: SOURCE
... where Hillary Clinton was on the board of directors.
***
The number 3 official at the Department of Justice plans to leave the agency after just nine months on the job, the NYT reported citing two people briefed on her decision.
Rachel L. Brand was appointed as Associate Attorney General on May 22, 2017, making her next in the line of succession after Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, who is currently overseeing Robert Mueller's special counsel probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has recused himself from the investigation due to his involvement with the Trump campaign.
Prior to her appointment to the DOJ last year, Brand held several politically appointed positions for the last few administrations. From 2012-2017, she served as one of five Senate-confirmed Members of the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board, appointed by President Obama.
Before that, Brand worked at the DOJ between 2003-2007, first as the Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Legal Policy, and then as the Senate-confirmed Assistant Attorney General for Legal Policy, appointed by President George W. Bush.
Brand is also an Associate Professor of law at George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law School. She clerked for Associate Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy from 2002-2003 after graduating from Harvard Law - where she was deputy editor-in-chief of the Harvard Jourrnal of Law and Public Policy.
According to OpenSecrets.org, Brand has contributed heavily to Republicans - including George W. Bush, John McCain, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton and Ed Gillespie.
What about Rosenstein?
The release of the declassified GOP-authored "Nunes memo" earlier this month revealed that Rosenstein signed off on at least one questionable FISA surveillance warrant application in connection with spying on the Trump campaign.
Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), thinks Rosenstein will likely have to appear before Congress to explain his actions:
I think Rosenstein is going to have to come to the Congress and explain his role in extending it, Mr. DeSantis said on Fox News. I mean, did he go back and review it and was satisfied, or he just extended? And is he going to be able to justify this as a proper use of FISA?
When a reporter asked President Trump whether the Nunes memo makes it more likely that he will fire Rosenstein, Trump responded: "You figure it out."
When asked if the memo makes it more likely he will fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Trump responds: "You figure that one out." pic.twitter.com/8eyAtm8uKFBuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 2, 2018
Democrats responded to the Nunes memo with a threat to unleash holy hell if Trump fires the Deputy AG:
"We are alarmed by reports that you may intend to use this misleading document as a pretext to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, in an effort to corruptly influence or impede Special Counsel Bob Mueller's investigation.
"We write to inform you that we would consider such an unwarranted action as an attempt to obstruct justice in the Russia investigation. Firing Rod Rosenstein, DOJ Leadership, or Bob Mueller could result in a constitutional crisis of the kind not seen since the Saturday Night Massacre!'
So with a "compromised" Rosenstein overseeing the Mueller / Russia probe, and his successor apparently heading for the hills, one has to wonder what's actually going on behind the scenes at the DOJ.
Comments
nothing ever happens 'cept the fleecing continues
rats fleeing a .....
sinking ship????
but the band sure keeps on playing!
enjoy ;-)
In reply to nothing ever happens 'cept… by stinkhammer
Trump, the captain of Titanic America.
In reply to rats fleeing a … by Bes
She must not be jewish, so she's got to go
In reply to Trump, the captain of… by lloll
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0c11iCV3RI
In reply to She must not be jewish, so… by Joomanji64
That dude needs a haircut
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by SethPoor
So she's going to work in Arkansas..... Hmm.....
In reply to That dude needs a haircut by overbet
That was my first thought as well.
In reply to So she's going to work in… by jcaz
Rachel Brand? Sounds almost like Golda Meir. She is tribe.
Can't Trump find any honest law abiding people to hire? Cut the size of govt by 70%
In reply to She must not be jewish, so… by Joomanji64
"According to OpenSecrets.org, Brand has contributed heavily to Republicans - including George W. Bush, John McCain, Ted Cruz..."
According to OpenSecrets.org, Brand has contributed heavily to the swampy deep state establishment - including George W. Bush, John McCain, Ted Cruz...
Fixed it for ya.
In reply to rats fleeing a … by Bes
An Obowel appointee did that yep ok... sure.
In reply to "According to OpenSecrets… by sixsigma cygnu…
How did trump re-appoint an Obowel flunky? Getting stranger and stranger.
In reply to rats fleeing a … by Bes
Hint; maybe because he's clueless ?
In reply to How did trump re-appoint an… by gatorengineer
I really believe President Trump is a master over all he does and says. But when it comes to judging peoples' characters, he truly sucks at it. He can't even pick his nose let alone vet candidates who eventually wind up stabbing him in the back. Sessions and Bannon are good examples.
In reply to How did trump re-appoint an… by gatorengineer
This is exactly the treatment I feared would be meted out to the swamp creatures, I hoped we’d get uncompromising justice, with the punishments fitting all the crimes (bribery, politicisation of .gov agencies, treason, sedition, interference in presidential elections....etc, etc). McCabes immediate retirement was 1st sign imo, these creatures are being told ‘go quietly, right now.....& we take your part in this shitshow out of public scrutiny’. I still hope I’m wrong but, each day passes, another rat creature resigns & it looks bleaker & bleaker for our hopes of seeing anything close to just justice;-)
In reply to rats fleeing a … by Bes
In this life perhaps.
In reply to This is exactly the… by scallywagrab
We're more than a year out, and there has been no justice; no arrests, no jailed, nothing. There will be no justice until everything has fallen. We're only seeing pieces of the edifice chipping off. But justice will be swift when people are in the streets; when the money's gone, when people are hungry. We've just suffered a (few) soft coups, but nothing's gonna happen.
In reply to This is exactly the… by scallywagrab
Brand got the resume credit, all the connections, and now the Instant-Millionaire corporate gig. Her timing and luck are the best. She should hit the casino on the way home.
She might have spent a micro-second wondering whether or not to leave. Maybe not even that long.
Had she stayed, how likely is it she'd end up being told to fire Mueller? Rosenstein probably wouldn't do it; he would probably quit on the spot. Sessions has recused himself. Next up would be Brand. Whoever fires Mueller ends his or her own career in the legal profession or politics.
Sure, think-tank jobs and commentator slots on FOX News are perfectly fine landing places. But if you could get out of this DOJ with your career prospects still intact you would do it. WalMart's Chief Counsel or some kind of VP of Legal Affairs would be way better, and you could still do the think-tank or FOX options as retirement gigs.
Brand is a smart one, looks like.
In reply to rats fleeing a … by Bes
McDonald's supports illegal aliens and poisons you. I stopped all support. This unkempt person tries to sneak out the back like a female rat, and hide in Walmart? Stop supporting these dirt bags with your wallet.
In reply to nothing ever happens 'cept… by stinkhammer
Ummmm, she's not innocent?!
No one wants to be around after the Dems sweep the fall elections.
You do know it’s hilltards like you AND the msm that keeps Trumps base energized. But I suppose you were also practicing your genuflect to Madam Skankles in November of 2016 as well. Sure thing heh.
In reply to No one wants to be around… by Sliced into ribbons
Most of us here obviously recoil at the prospects, but do not discount his statement purely out of ideological bias. 9 months is a veritable eternity for the Trump train to jump the tracks if something goes really haywire - like, you name it...
In reply to You do know it’s hilltards… by booboo
Definitely my friend, the stawks is obviously the next deep state ploy to try tarnish whatever the Donald is trying to do or trying to seem as though he’s doing. Bets are still hedged imo as to whether we get the gov we demand, but it’s obvious that all we hear on teevee & radio, read in the daily rags about trump is merely mud slinging. He may be the big bad wolf, he may not...what I do know is, the powers working against him are most definitely all batshit crazy & totally bought & paid for, lecherous mofos ;-)
In reply to Most of us here obviously… by Consuelo
I would really like to know "whatever the Donald is trying to do or trying to seem as though he’s doing." A little clarity on that would help a lot.
In reply to Definitely my friend, the… by scallywagrab
As fast as things are taking place today, and given the fact that mainstream media still owns a good percentage of the Idiocracy's opinion in the palm of their hand, you could yet be proven correct.
In reply to No one wants to be around… by Sliced into ribbons
If the new Dems sweep the fall elections, *I* sure as hell don't want to be around. I hear Tahiti is nice...
In reply to No one wants to be around… by Sliced into ribbons
There's no path to 270 for Trump!
Remember that ??.. 🤔
In reply to No one wants to be around… by Sliced into ribbons
Remember this?
Washington (CNN)Hillary Clinton's odds of winning the presidency rose from 78% last week to 91% Monday before Election Day, according to CNN's Political Prediction Market.
https://www.cnn.com/2016/11/07/politics/political-prediction-market-hil…
In reply to There's no path to 270 for… by lester1
The Dems couldn't sweep my kitchen. You're joking, right?
In reply to No one wants to be around… by Sliced into ribbons
A jackass is one of the stubbornest creatures on the planet, but with a gentle caress of the ear, and a carrot, they will take you right up the hill.
In reply to The Dems couldn't sweep my… by Non-Corporate Entity
After this endless shit-show temper tantrum the Dems have been pulling, the GOP and any investigative service/agency essentially have permission to do ANYTHING it/they want to thwart, challenge, and obstruct any Dem who would be foolish enough to seek elected office now. And that's not even touching on what Antifa has brought to the table now as "acceptable behavior."
Go ahead and try to put a few new ones in office; watch how they get received and processed now that Dems have destroyed all semblance of civil discourse.
In reply to No one wants to be around… by Sliced into ribbons
Sliced into ribbons you are great example of why vaccines should not be given to the public....WHAT ARE YOU THINKING?
In reply to No one wants to be around… by Sliced into ribbons
Ships and their rats. We know how that goes.
We may have to burn that ship.
In reply to Ships and their rats. We… by cougar_w
Would you stick around DOJ right now? Good grief, I'd resign and work at Hardees rather than spend another minute in the place. Just imagine what it's like around there.
Actually, doorman might be fun.
"Good morning Mr. Rosenstein! How are you today? Beautiful weather we're having, huh? Let me get the door for you."
"GOOD morning, Ms. Brand! How about that Superbowl?!? Great game, huh? Let me get the door for you."
In reply to Ships and their rats. We… by cougar_w
rats: they float on stuff...then get in your life boat?
In reply to Ships and their rats. We… by cougar_w
Everything Trump Said About Obama-era Illegal FBI Surveillance Was Correct! Here’s the Truth about the Second FISA Memo
Run away, little girl.
Yeah there's a storm on the loose
Sirens in my head
Wrapped up in silence
All circuits are dead
Cannot decode my whole life spins into a frenzy
How fucked in the head do you have to be to donate to Ted Cruz?
"How fucked in the head do you have to be to donate to Ted Cruz?"
Bribery!
In reply to How fucked in the head do… by Kidbuck
Its becoming unsafe to be a central bank secret owner's tool. Hopefully soon it will become unsafe to be a secret central bank owner.
CLEANING HOUSE....Now jail the criminals
There is a lot more house that needs cleaning. 1 down, 1,000's to go.
In reply to CLEANING HOUSE....Now jail… by venturen
our house is filthy, can you recommend somebody? do they do windows?
In reply to There is a lot more house… by FreeMoney
Judge Roy Bean speaking about lawyers.........I understand you have taken exception to my calling you whores. I'm sorry. I apologize. I ask you to note that I did not call you callous-ass strumpets, fornicatresses, or low-born gutter sluts. But I did say "whores." No escaping that. And for that slip of the tongue, I apologize.
On any issue, you can be for or against, pro or con. You can stand for the con-stitution or pro-stitution. Clearly, Washington swamp dwellers are not constitutionalists so they must be prostitutionalists (whores).
In reply to Judge Roy Bean speaking… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
I will allow it....continue
In reply to On any issue, you can be for… by honest injun
'And then women got the vote, and everything went to hell.'
In reply to Judge Roy Bean speaking… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw