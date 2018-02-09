Donald Trump's Superficial Patriotism At The Twilight Of U.S. Empire

Authored by Mike Krieger via Liberty Blitzkrieg blog,
Already long ago, from when we sold our vote to no man, the People have abdicated our duties; for the People who once upon a time handed out military command, high civil office, legions — everything, now restrains itself and anxiously hopes for just two things: bread and circuses.
– Juvenal
Despite the title, I don’t want this post to be all about Donald Trump. The truth of the matter is all politicians love superficial patriotism. It’s why they all claim to care deeply about the troops, yet allow veterans to wait weeks or months to see a doctor after sending them to fight pointless imperial overseas wars based on fabrications. All these disingenuous politicians are total frauds, but they tend sell the same destructive policies in different ways. As such, it’s important to understand how they manipulate and divide us.
First and foremost, standing for the National Anthem, saluting the flag or cheering a military parade is not “supporting the troops.” If you think such trivial and superficial acts represent anything beyond lazy surface level virtue signaling you’re a huge part of the problem. Your thoughtlessness and fake patriotism is exactly why our young kids are being sent off to die and murder other young kids halfway across the world to pad the coffers of plutocrats and the egos of empire obsessed sociopaths in D.C. Not only are such acts not patriotism, your phony gestures help grease the wheels of global death and destruction.
Having a strong military for national defense is a necessary thing, but the purpose of such a force should always and in all circumstances be defense. A major problem arises when you have a global empire coupled with the strongest military on earth. Such a situation results in an overwhelming temptation to use this power for offensive aggression, and that’s exactly what our so-called “elites” have used the U.S. military for throughout the 21st century. The attacks of September 11, 2001 merely provided an excuse for the most twisted people in Washington D.C. to live out their most deranged power fantasies. George W. Bush got the ball rolling, Barack Obama stuck to the script, albeit with a more slick sales pitch, and Donald Trump’s set to take us to the inevitable end, which is imperial collapse.
In many ways, Donald Trump is the ideal President to usher in the end of U.S. empire. While the more gullible slice of his support base credulously believed he’d “Make America Great Again,” his more jaded and realistic voters merely hoped he’d just burn the whole thing down, metaphorically speaking. He needed a combination of these two groups to win, so it’s very important to not think of his voters as a monolithic entity. Many of them don’t even like Trump, they just wanted to throw a grenade into this corrupt system and knew he was the best of the two candidates to do it. In many ways, they were correct.
They weren’t correct because Trump meant anything he said on the campaign trail. He clearly didn’t. It’s obvious Trump loves Wall Street, after all, the first thing he did was surround himself with former Goldman Sachs partners. On foreign policy, he’s embraced some of the most barbaric and despotic regimes on earth, such as Saudi Arabia, with the enthusiasm of a little boy with a grade school crush, and appears disturbingly eager to start a war with Iran. That said, Trump’s Presidency’s may still lead to the effect desired by many of his more cynical voters.
For example, things really are coming apart at the seams, largely due to the transparently hysterical and demented reaction of neocons and neoliberals to his election. This faux “resistance” movement is such an obvious superficial sham it’s caused everyone with a somewhat functioning brain to recognize that most of the dominant aspects of this culture are shams. This realization is becoming harder and harder to deny, especially for younger generations. Which brings me to the next issue. Trump’s military parade.
By now, I’m sure you’ve all heard about Trump’s desire for a grand military parade. This longing was apparently inspired by a trip to that paragon of global military might, France, where he witnessed such a dazzling performance it committed him to bring such a spectacle back home.
We leaned that:
Surrounded by the military’s highest-ranking officials, including Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., Trump’s seemingly abstract desire for a parade was suddenly heard as a presidential directive, the officials said.
“The marching orders were: I want a parade like the one in France,” said a military official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the planning discussions are supposed to remain confidential. “This is being worked at the highest levels of the military.”
The inspiration for Trump’s push is last year’s Bastille Day celebration in Paris, which the president attended as a guest of French President Emmanuel Macron. Trump was awestruck by the tableau of uniformed French troops marching down Avenue des Champs-Elysees with military tanks, armored vehicles, gun trucks and carriers — complete with fighter jets flying over the Arc de Triomphe and painting the sky with streaks of blue, white and red smoke for the colors of the French flag.
Aboard Air Force One en route home from Paris in July, aides said Trump told them that he was dazzled by the French display and that he wanted one at home.
It was still on his mind two months later when he met with Macron on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
“It was one of the greatest parades I’ve ever seen,” Trump told reporters. “It was two hours on the button, and it was military might, and I think a tremendous thing for France and for the spirit of France.”
Seated next to Macron, Trump added: “We’re going to have to try to top it.”
If you think this sounds like the thought process of a two-year old, you’re right, but there’s more to it. For all his flaws, Trump is actually a very talented manipulator and salesman. This is why I was one of the first people to say we needed to take Trump seriously back in 2015 when most others were mocking him. He understands the ancient concept of “bread and circuses” as well as anyone, and he knows there’s no bigger slobbering circus than a big military parade.
Superficial patriotism is the most attractive form of patriotism for any politician. It encourages spectacle without substance. Bluster without tangible success. Chest-thumping without sacrifice. Any big military parade in the U.S. will be a definitive sign of desperate insecurity and evidence that the American empire is expiring.
Hate to break it to you, but the rest of the world will see a U.S. military parade and immediately think, oh, the U.S. is even weaker than we thought. Meanwhile, the same social media Trump celebrities we already knew had fascist tendencies will enthusiastically cheer such a spectacle and attempt to divide the public over it. Please don’t fall for such nonsense.
* * *
Patriotism is nothing but a delusion anyway.
Well, fake patriotism is a delusion. Care and concern about your own land and the people in it is as real as it gets.
cadet Bone Spurs
to the rescue
It was Crooked Hillary or The Donald.
Hands down no question who is the better leader. If left wingers. MSM. Hollaywood and the Dems would work with him to pull America forward, and out of the disaster Obama and Bush left us in, we'd all be much better off.
Yes, as if we would be better off with Hitlary or some other swamp critter.
You go out in the street with your long gun and start shooting and rebelling, or you vote for the last man standing you think might take the U.S.A. out of the shitter.
Easy choice. Drain the swamp.
If not, judgement.
shrump is indeed the PERFECT president to put a point on what will be the end of a very long, disgusting period in us history...
Political expediency seems to only be a sin when a conservative does it.
It might be worth noting that Trump's failure to implement his campaign promises is largely due to the fact that he resists ruling as an autocrat, relying on CONGRESS to fulfill IT'S constitutional mandate, different from Obama relying upon his phone and pen, largely in defiance of his public campaign promises. Remember his promise of centrism and then professing "elections have consequences" or move to the back of the bus? Remember how marriage is one man and one woman, how Obamacare will let you keep your plan and doctor? It's fucking endless, yet this prick just can't get past Trump.
Trump, the guy who travels around the nation rallying people to PEACEFUL gatherings rather than idiot AntiFa destroyers. Yes, sure, Trump IS horrible given he is shining an absolutely intense light on cockroaches like Krieger.
Can you imagine of John McShame or low energy jeb had been elected?! Almost as destructive and unAmerican as Hillary.
When Jeb said he thought his brothers Iraq War is a success, I almost fell on the floor. How stupid can that guy be?
Krieger has been writing the same thing for a year.
Offers no solutions.
Hillary or Donald - what a scam of a choice! Vote for one of 2 frauds. Vote for one of 2 openly hypocritical appearance-only lacking of substance shills for the swamp. What have we fallen to as a nation? It is so hard to believe that this country was founded by great men and women willing to sacrifice all to achieve what they did. Compared to the scum that infest our government today, even with all their flaws and faults, they have to be rolling over in their graves. All Trump does, or Hillary would've done, is to be superficial. They know no other way to be.
Life is NOTHING else BUT choices.
I'm so sorry you have been denied your beloved perfection....you know, the world that only YOU could love. Human arrogance says that your notion of perfection is enjoyed by so many more and only a fool can't see it, when in reality it is EXACTLY that mindset we struggle against in those we disagree.
Get over it.
It is PEOPLE that we all struggle to live with, and ultimately, when afforded enough power, seek to eliminate to create our perfection.
OT Newsflash: Syrians shoot down Israeli F-16.
https://www.rt.com/news/418388-israeli-jet-crashes-syria-fire/
You'll probably read about it on ZH in the morning.
Now that the MSM is obsessed with Russia 24/7, I haven't heard them complain about "Assad the Butcher" anymore. They used to bash him 24/7. Now they bash Trump and America 24/7.
Donald Trump's Superficial Patriotism At The Twilight Of U.S. Empire
My response: Superficial Patriotism???? Really???? President TRUMP has shown himself to be the most Patriotic POTUS since Ronald Reagan!!!
Now if Mike Kreiger was talking about President "OBOZO" or President "Slick Willie", I would have to agree.
You are obviously one of those are being fooled by the so-called President in the White House.
And you are obviously one of those who can't be fooled at all, right? Super wise?
You just can't accept reality, can you?
The difference between you and I is that I accepted that Obama was my president, and also accepted that his goal was to subjugate me and to do exactly OPPOSITE of Trump to make SURE America was NEVER great again.
Prosperity was a word that never came from Obama's mouth.
re TRUMP has shown himself to be the most Patriotic POTUS since Ronald Reagan!!!
Yeah - it's such a pity that he wasn't able to answer "The Call Of Duty" to serve in 'Nam because of an ingrown toe-nail ain't it?
So, we can assume you thought Vietnam was an unjust war and supported protestors and objectors...except Trump. They can't all be heroes like Bill.
And our most famous antiwar president, Obama, was responsible for how many deaths? He got a prize for antiwar, good intentions and all.
Trust the troglodyte-type of the 'walt-disney right' to take a dump in defense of
Drumpf - in the classic turd in a teacup manner! Mikeys' been all over the map lately in the quality of his musings, but got this one just right... which is prolly what gets under the hides of the inarticulate style of crash test drummy who couldn't create a rebuttal if their zombie-life depended pon it.
Torn between their 'death to america' angst -and their 'hoorah for hezboolah' pranks, these serial sad sacks are the true children of the man who famously twittered -
and as such... will ignore the words of their chief when wise[see above]... and extol them when stupid!
If Donald J Cannon(fodder) and Elon Musk would only team up to make america great agin... for at least one final moment..
all of these tykes and their mental midget leader could have their wish... and in one final 'mother of all victory parades' watch Don fulfill one of his own promises at last!
#TREMENDOUS!
bob, i think you are getting to the root of the problem, cog dis about nationalism...
there is only one nation which these elected leaders serve, central fiat nation...
then follow the bread crumbs...
tnx
Seems to have been a 'long term' problem NG!
Whilst putting together the next chapter in the book project, I came across a delightful study called "the Sumerian Swindle" lately. It's outline of the course of events in ol Mess o pot a mia ... some 6000 odd year BP... sounds soooo very familiar
Now... if that don't describe a certain place not at all distant from y'all right this minute... to a tee... then I'll jus get into that cannon with Donnie meself, and we'll both blow this here poopsicle stand!
Let's just completely ignore the competitive dog eat dog world that has ALWAYS existed and continue our fruitless pursuit of egalitarian "justice" that has NEVER existed in this world except in the tiniest and short lived examples, yet is ALWAYS the excuse to rally oppressive forces to impose "their" vision of Justice upon the world.
It is always the LOSERS who seek the power of GOVERNMENT to achieve the victories denied. Marxism only exists through the POWER of government, and we find self proclaimed conservatives seeking that power just as any progressive. It is the true corruption we struggle against, the necessity of embracing that which we claim to despise in order to "win".
I support pacifism and will KILL anyone who defies me.
Yep, you said it best, fuck this Kreiger fag....and you got 3 down votes as I write, which brings me to something else:
From the non-Citizens I expect it, but for all the jaded, pessimistic assholes that think it's trendy and avant-garde to shit on the United States, you get the biggest FUCK YOU!
This country has been getting butt-fucked and having its life-blood siphoned for decades by its hijackers, and for the first time in what seems like eons, the Country has a chance, a small chance, to return to the essence of its former self. An observation of the increase in aware, informed and red-pilled people might even make the hopeful person believe in the possibility of uncharted growth. But you'd rather point out its current inadequacies to look cool on ZH. Suck my dick.
You are so articulate in your analysis.
You twit! Patriotism is the last refuge of scoundrels. If patriotism means killing other patriots, I'll have none of it. If leaders of nations are so patriotic, let them and their sons and daughters fight the wars of aggression.
Good luck on your island of one.
Ignorance is pretending that you can live in this world and not depend on others, to not work to surround yourself with those who share common values. This USED to describe a country, a community, but that has been wrecked by multiculturalism that has crammed people of CONFLICTING values into common areas while pretending that voting means anything except forming battle lines.
The ONLY thing that can save us from chaos and blood in the streets is forging some belief in a shared identity... nationalism, that just MIGHT prevent us from tearing ourselves to shreds.
But you hang in there on your island if one.
What, you think "the troops" are protecting US citizens from Islam?
Idiot, 15 years of "the troops" invading and bombing and destroying the lives of millions of Muslims has stirred the hornets' nest and led to millions of MENA refugees flooding the West.
Re “supporting the troops.”
What a gaslighting mind fuck! These guys are fucking MERCENARIES!
When you (a) Volunteer, (b) Get Paid, and (c) fight Abroad... you are, by very definition, a "Soldier for Hire". IOW, a Merc.
Let the cognitive dissonance and junking begin, if your emotions can't handle the truth.
All tyranny comes wrapped in a flag toting a Bible. I’m afraid that flag isn’t what I thought, it is a piece of rah-rah cloth with 50 pentagrams sewn on it. Who came up with those Satanist stars, anyway? Maybe Betsy Ross was really Betsy Rothschild? This Gov is evil and murders more people than all others combined.
the troops are sacred to me, the ones you call Mercs were driven to join by the Cabal causing economic depressions to drive them to it. They are overwhelmingly good people, unlike Congress.
Ill bet that the horns, owls, and the pyramid eye will be out in force through Fat Tuesday. Fitting, Francis is a Satanist, so make him permanent King Rex.
Not any more .... thats an old cliche ... both the flag and christianity are now despised, in case you have not noticed ... tyranny now comes to "protect children and fight terrorism", and its main focus will be to force a multicultural state where Islam and Sharia is a powerful force, and the white middle class is destroyed. You are a stupid fuck.
one very good point. many fronts to be fought. but divided we are, even the righteous can't agree anymoar. there is no majority. maybe the solution is to get out of the path of destruction. cause it be a coming to nation proud and once free of a gov.org overreach(understatement), founded on christian values...the values-yup the values...
Same as it ever was.
Good answer.
Amen.
Especially if you're an American in the 21st Century (http://www.ae911truth.org/)!...
Or what is left of it for them!!!
That would be some parade. Overhead F-35s crashing as their pilots black out from that jet's defective oxygen system, which bumps off American pilots. If there are floats, Trump could have his former Mob construction associates build them, like they built the Trump Tower with non-union labor. There would be tanks, of course, 40-year old M-1A Abrams tanks that break down like clockwork. For the finish line, he could have a replica of the border wall, made of rusting metal. For security, hire TSA managers, you know, the defrocked pedophile priests and drunken Secret Service agents who run that agency. Voice over commentary can come from son-in-law Jared Kushner, if he is not busy elsewhere torching some of his real estate holdings to burn out troublesome renters.
With the special forces breaking the heels off of thier pink high heeled shoes would be the highlight.
LOL. Too funny. Good one.
"Voice over commentary can come from son-in-law Jared Kushner, if he is not busy elsewhere torching some of his real estate holdings to burn out troublesome renters. "
well, who let those palestinians build their millennia-old villages
so close to the illegal settlements of the chosen ones?
Mike nailed it.
Patriotism as it is defined is an illusion.
But patriotism as Mark Twain defined it I believe to be real.
You're probably a patriot, just not the type that the mainstream defines one as.
Better late than never Tyler(s)...
Now let the RINO stampede "commence"!!!
The only US military parade we will be seeing will be on TV...headed to Iran.
"The only US military parade we will be seeing will be on TV...headed to Iran. "
Say when "BITCH"!...
Hope our boys bring lots of iPhone(s) for pictures back home...
One thing is for certain if what you say is true... Sure won't be like "Iraq" from 2003 - 2008!!!
"One thing is for certain if what you say is true... Sure won't be like "Iraq" from 2003 - 2008!!!"
Thats a fact. During the Iraq Iran war the Iranians held hand and walked off to fight. Over half million dead. Chemical wounds too. They are intelligent and will fight to the death. How many Americans are going to be willing to do that.
It will be our destruction.
And we didn't even bother to mention the partner(s) that will be assisting them in their defence in that hypothetical death march for "Yankee Jewdle"!...
syria is the test tube of irans resolve. proxy test. let us put the players in this line-up.
russia, iran vs izzy and usa. should be a dozzy. is this a winner take til death match?
just askin. could it spread, resounding yes...
