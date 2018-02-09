Former Official Confirms Steele Dossier Was Shared With Obama State Department

A former official in President Obama's State Department has confirmed a claim by the Senate Judiciary Committee, that former British spy Christopher Steele and Hillary Clinton confidant Sidney Blumenthal gave him intelligence reports claiming that President Trump had been compromised by the Russians.
Jonathan Winer, former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State, confirmed the Judiciary Committee's claims in an op-ed for the Washington Post titled "Devin Nunes is investigating me: Here's the Truth."
"While talking about that hacking, Blumenthal and I discussed Steele’s reports. He showed me notes gathered by a journalist I did not know, Cody Shearer, that alleged the Russians had compromising information on Trump of a sexual and financial nature," writes Winer.
In September 2016, Steele and I met in Washington and discussed the information now known as the “dossier.” Steele’s sources suggested that the Kremlin not only had been behind the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign but also had compromised Trump and developed ties with his associates and campaign.
Winer's op-ed corroborates the series of events outlined in a criminal referral for Steele issued by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), which asks the DOJ to investigate Steele for allegedly lying to the FBI about his contacts with the media.
In Winer's op-ed, he says that he took Steele's information on Trump and shared it with former Assistant Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland, who then notified former Secretary of State, john Kerry.
Winer then gave Steele various anti-Trump memos from Clinton operative Sidney Blumenthal, which originated with Clinton "hatchet man" Cody Shearer. Winer claims he didn't think Steele would share the Clinton-sourced information with anyone else in the government.
“But I learned later that Steele did share them — with the FBI, after the FBI asked him to provide everything he had on allegations relating to Trump, his campaign and Russian interference in U.S. elections,” Winer writes.
Steele goes dark
On Monday, Steele skipped out on a UK court appearance following the "Grassley Memo" which notes that he lied to the FBI about his contacts with the media - leading the FBI to terminate their relationship with Steele, despite relying heavily on his work to apply for a FISA surveillance warrant on one-time Trump campaign advisor Carter Page.
Steele was expected for a long-requested deposition in a multi-million dollar civil case brought against Buzzfeed, which published a salacious and unverified "Trump-Russia" dossier.
The Grassley memo outlines Steele's involvement with the two dossiers now confirmed by Winer's op-ed.
"There is substantial evidence suggesting that Mr. Steele materially misled the FBI about a key aspect of his dossier efforts, one which bears on his credibility," reads the unredacted document that refers Steele for criminal prosecution in the US.
Steele was paid $168,000 by opposition research firm Fusion GPS, which was funded in part by Hillary Clinton and the DNC, who used law firm Perkins Coie as an intermediary.
Meanwhile, the Senate Judiciary Committee's January 4 criminal referral of Steele also reveals that the former British spy was involved in a second anti-Trump opposition research dossier.
As we reported Monday, this second dossier went from Clinton "hatchet man" Cody Shearer, who gave it to an unnamed official in the Obama State Department, before it was routed to Christopher Steele. It is unknown what happened to the document after that.
According to the referral, Steele wrote the additional memo based on anti-Trump information that originated with a foreign source. In a convoluted scheme outlined in the referral, the foreign source gave the information to an unnamed associate of Hillary and Bill Clinton, who then gave the information to an unnamed official in the Obama State Department, who then gave the information to Steele. Steele wrote a report based on the information, but the redacted version of the referral does not say what Steele did with the report after that.
Published accounts in the Guardian and the Washington Post have indicated that Clinton associate Cody Shearer was in contact with Steele about anti-Trump research, and Obama State Department official Jonathan Winer was a connection between Steele and the State Department during the 2016 campaign. -Washington Examiner
Winer's op-ed in the Washington Post appears to be some sort of attempted damage control so that GOP Congressional investigators can't "shape the narrative." We'll see if it saves him from the long arm of the law, as both House and Senate committees investigating election-related malfeasance are homing in like bloodhounds...
FFS nobody has been arrested,nobody is ever going to be arrested so what is the point of all this drain the swamp bullshit.
Patience GrassHopper........
In reply to FFS nobody has been arrested… by khnum
purple treytor https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0c11iCV3RI
In reply to Patience GrassHopper........ by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Nice, enter the CIA, aka State department
In reply to purple treytor https://www… by SethPoor
If the FBI doesn't get in trouble for lying to the country then I think every person currently put in jail for lying to the FBI should be released.
In reply to Nice, enter the CIA, aka… by JimmyJones
"Winer's op-ed in the Washington Post appears to be some sort of attempted damage control...
It absolutely is.
Because timelines are important...Comey, Robenstein, McCabe, Lowrenta, Clapper, Brennan, Strozk, Page, Priestap, Rice, Farkas, Mrs.Sunstein and Obama knew it was political opposition research when they got the three EXTENSIONS on the spying warrant ;-)
In reply to If the FBI doesn't get in… by ArkansasAngie
The NYT and WashPost are the dems message boards .....so fuking easy to see
They bring in the Pope to say a few words as well
In reply to "Winer's op-ed in the… by nmewn
Steele has disappeared. Another arkancide?
In reply to The NYT and WashPost are the… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
He is probably in a meeting with Mr. Eric Braverman.
In reply to Steele has disappeared. … by Ahmeexnal
Jonathan Winer...
https://search.wikileaks.org/?q=Jonathan+winer
In reply to "Winer's op-ed in the… by nmewn
Well.....I don't know if I would go that far. Probably a number of kiddie diddlers in the joint that should just stay there, regardless of who they lied to.
In reply to If the FBI doesn't get in… by ArkansasAngie
@ Seth,
There’s more than enough evidence in the Public Square & Open Source Investigations to Arrest, Enprison, Indict, Convict & Execute the Criminals & their Co Conspirators.
That absolutely NO arrests or indictments have occurred is telling. It’s absolute, complete, open in your Face
Tyrannical Lawlessness.
Fuck them & their Tyrannical Lawlessness.
Come April 15, #PackaGun&PayNoTax to their Tyrannical Lawlessness System of Crime, Debt, Bondage & Enslavement.
You need to go all the way back to the days when governor Clinton allowed the CIA to run guns into Central America and sell drugs on the streets of America. He gave them top cover they game him & Hillary a lifetime pass.
In return, The American People received Tyrannical Lawlessness.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-alL6_Oo51I
In reply to purple treytor https://www… by SethPoor
Hey C-322
Allow me to ride your coat tail here and get this high enough on the thread to catch some eyeballs.
--------------
Barry O was deep into contracting out American Gestapo with the JTTF.
The Killary Crew is still at it and she really doesn't know when to quit.
What do we have going on now?
~~~~~~~~00!00> Biker Gang Members With Badges <00!00~~~~~~~~~~
Uh oooh, this will end badly.
George Webb and Task Force are having ALL the fun these days.
Day 112.4 - Kamala Harris and Becerra's Weird Navy Freemasons
Day 113.1 Kamala Fake Navy Mason Cops DEA Plastic Badges
Day 113.2 Navy Mason Fake Cops With DEA Licenses Got Blackberry Phones Supplied By InterAmerican
When things are getting dicey for the elite, things tend to get really, really weird for We The People.
And I'm not talking The Village People weird here either.
I'm talking more macabre, spooky and surreal weird.
Masonic Clowns with plastic badges is about as weird a shit as I want to see running around town park after dark.
Live Hard, Brown And Light Blue Shirts In The Streets Aren't There For Sissies, Saps And Suckers But Maybe Running Drugs To Your Little Brothers And Sisters, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to @ Seth,… by Chupacabra-322
Gowdy is USELESS .
In reply to purple treytor https://www… by SethPoor
Sessions is far worse. Gowdy is just a garden variety loud mouth and eunuch. Sessions is deeply corrupt.
In reply to Gowdy is USELESS . by 4Celts
Yet the homosexual Muslim from Kenya remains a free man....he did the bidding of the ZOG/JWO, so he will never be charged.
In reply to Patience GrassHopper........ by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
"Patience"? You are kidding, right? The Trump admin has had Hillary by her odoriferous curlies for a YEAR. Indict her, then waterboard her to take down all of her and Barry Obongo's criminal maggots.
Oh wait... Sessions is still AG... never mind.
In reply to Patience GrassHopper........ by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
Yes, without patience we wouldn't know what we know now, and more patience will bring boatloads of more DemoRat and RINO shit to the light of day. This Jonathan Winer swamp creature and his corrupt "damage control" op-ed is not the whole story. You can bet he has a couple hundred lies of omission in that piece. He'll hang with the rest of the traitors.
On the good foot, my big window sticker came in and is now on the back of the SUV -- "OBAMUNISM: WEAPONIZING GOVERNMENT TO BLUDGEON DEMORATS' POLITICAL OPPONENTS." Not sure how long that back window glass is going to stay unbroken. Quite a risk with my high deductible. So a game camera is strapped to a seat headrest looking backward and there's a GoPro knockoff capturing the back window too. Wish a Deplorable luck here in flyover America.
In reply to Patience GrassHopper........ by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
We continue edging closer with nooses for both Obama and Hilary.
In reply to FFS nobody has been arrested… by khnum
Keep fantasizing in the dream world you live in.
In reply to We continue to edge closer… by y3maxx
Please tell me you don't actually believe that...
In reply to We continue to edge closer… by y3maxx
Everything Rodham touches turns to shit.
In reply to FFS nobody has been arrested… by khnum
She was Secretary of State,the FBI,DOJ,Homeland Security,CIA and God only knows what else also stink the spider at the centre of the web is Obama not Hillary although yes she should be in an orange jumpsuit as well.
In reply to Everything Rodham touches… by Wage Slave 927
Bush Senior + Bush Jr. +Bill + Hillary + Obama = CIA.
This was an Intelligence Psychological Operation from the very start. Cooked up in the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath Offices, in Langly VA.
This Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopathic Cabal is at the root core of most of not all the conflicts we find ourselves in Socially, Economically & Globally.
The host which tie all these Cancers are located in Langley at the offices of the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopaths at the CIA.
Swamp Ground Zero.
In reply to She was Secretary of State… by khnum
How many of these rats are willing to keep silent while Rodham and Obongo party on?
In reply to FFS nobody has been arrested… by khnum
Former British spy my arse. I shit you not, the British have done the world like a (u)kiper. Doesn't even a British family control all the worlds currencies?
In reply to FFS nobody has been arrested… by khnum
Yeah Lyndon Larouche may of been onto something with his British conspiracies he's 95 now
In reply to Former British spy my arse… by Xredsx
Q Anon say's NO DEALS!!!!!
https://qcodefag.github.io
In reply to FFS nobody has been arrested… by khnum
Im convinced Q is a Military industrial complex bot set up as a laugh its been going on since November
In reply to Q Anon say's NO DEALS!!!!!… by I Quit
Honk if you had a secret meeting with Steele...or if you're banging Joe Biden's daughter in law.
Interesting to see the rats jumping ship and trying real hard to get out in front of this with their own narrative.
In reply to Honk if you had a secret… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
This guy wouldn't be talking unless he was trying to cover his own arse.
In reply to Interesting to see the rats… by Dukes
Keep em distracted, no the Russians, Turks, Germans, Boy Scouts HACKED HILLARYS UNENCRYPTED ILLEGAL SERVER IN HER BASEMENT YOU DUMB FUCK
Hillary's private server was on a $5 million per month lease to the Chinese. Deposit Only: Clinton-Giustra anonymous Canadian Charity.
In reply to Keep em distracted, no the… by booboo
Nobel peace prize for this guy.
A noose in one hand and a quick acting cancer pill in the other. The US is divided enough already.
In reply to and we continue to edge… by y3maxx
Who feels comfortable with neverTrumpers managing this inquiry?.... anybody? The truth will probably show up next to the WMD's...
FBI/DOJ Mid Year Exam (MYE) Team Members Identified in Ron Johnson Letter to Rod Rosenstein?
Does anyone here remember ---- during the (8) years of Billy Jeff, just how close all of the various opposition parties were, to nailing him and Madame DeFarge for high crimes, misdemeanors and malfeasance both during and before his glorious reign of diddling interns and selling out the nation from the Oval Out House...?
And what came of it all...?
Ever heard of spitting in one hand and wishing in the other...?
Madame DeFarge was not corrupt; she did not become rich through illegal ways; she yearned for revenge; she kept a meticulous list of the elite parasites and her vengeance is understandable, if not justifiable.
Please do not defame her.
In reply to Does anyone here remember --… by Consuelo
Shoot to Kill!
all this time spent on the bacteria in the swamp, whilst families of jabberwocks roam around farting swamp gas.
everyone knows who the families are.
if there is a patriotic thought left in their hollowed out skulls they will cop a plea and help drain the swamp, so that future generations can enjoy better lives.
This Steele Agent / Operative really gets around. Here’s a coupe of other suspicious individuals he associated with.
This Steele Guy is going to get a visit from some “Wet Work” Individuals.
He was also feeding Victoria Nuland “Intelligence” on Ukraine to Kerry’s State Dept. The Connection to the State Dept was through State Dept Official Johnathan Wiener who was the US Special Envoy to Lyiba from 2013-2016.
BENGAZI.
Weiner had a prior friendship with Steele, and passed on Steele’s analysis as a courtesy to The State Dept. Europe Bureau, lead at the time by assistant secretary Victoria Nuland. The State Dept. received at least one Steele report a month. A coupe a dozen in total officials said.
Who is Johnathan Wiener?
Lawer, Consultant & Diplomat from Maryland. Served as the State Depts first Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Law Enforcement from 1994-1999 during the Clinton Administration and until January 2017 as the US Specual Envoy to Lybia in the Obama Administration.
The Washington Post (Deep State) is already acknowledging it feed / sent information to the FBI, is tight with Victoria Nuland? Who prepared the BENGAZI talking points? All while Wiener was the Special Envoy to Lybia? And, (Wiener) has a friendship with special friendship with Steele who’s being briefed by Hillary Clinton?
http://www.bongino.com/february-6-2018-ep-649-more-disturbing-revelations/
If Steele isn't dead already, he should go into witness protection ASAP.
I'm surprised no warrant for his arrest has been handed down from the Bench.
You don't skip out on an Oral Examination in the High Court, even in a civil matter.
The Judges tend to get very pissed.No motion for summary judgement, so plaintiff will ask
for sanctions including contempt.He may well be in hiding from the Met police and the Sheriff of London
right now.Wormwood Scrubs is a total rathole prison, hope he enjoys his stay,they like pretty boys in
there.
In reply to If Steele isn't dead already… by Dancing Disraeli
Doesn't want to show up and perjure himself again. He was lying for the FBI, but it all came out before he got his immunity deal. Now he is screwed.
Comey & McCabe & Strzok thought having him leak the dossier before the election would kill Trump. They couldn't - it would have been transparently political. So they "parted ways" and he leaked it, and then they "fired" him. Problem is no one would publish it. Now he is screwed. It looks like he lied to/misled the FBI. Then Simpson lied to Congress. Now, Steele has no one to give him immunity. Nunes & Gowdy will try to extradite him, or get him to spill on McCabe & Comey in exchange for immunity to flip. THIS is gonna be fun to watch! If he flips, you think he will make it here? With all those guys now out of work are there any contractors who will take the job? Man, conspiracy theories are FUN when they come true!!
In reply to I'm surprised no warrant for… by Winston Churchill
I really can't see Obamunists letting Steele breathe long enough for your excellent scenario to play out.,
In reply to Doesn't want to show up and… by LaugherNYC
The Brits are knee deep in this shit.........
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/jan/23/gchq-chief-robert-hanni…
In reply to I'm surprised no warrant for… by Winston Churchill
All I know is that everything that the Dims accuse Trump of doing, they themselves have been guilty of.
Getting sick of reading about this dossier shit and Mueller investigation. How many people left could there be to
investigate/question/surveil after over a year by a team of allegedly top-notch attorneys? I guess about 4 years worth.
Everything leads back to Crooked Hitlery and her ilk. It’s all a cover story for deep-state corruption. Times up. Jeff S can go back to
Alabama and work on getting his senate seat back. Let someone with balls start filing criminal charges starting with the “leakers”,
upper management of FBI and State Dept. holdovers.
A pissed American citizen