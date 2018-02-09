Frontrunning: February 9

Global Stocks Set for Biggest Weekly Fall in Years (WSJ)

What Just Happened? Six Views on the Correction (BBG)

Euro set for worst week since 2016 as dollar extends rally (Reuters)

Congress votes to end brief government shutdown (Reuters)

U.S. budget deal sets up wider fight over deficits, immigration (Reuters)

Trump budget to include $3 billion for border wall (Reuters)

Jim Rogers Says Next Bear Market Will Be Worst in His Life (BBG)

Trump Jr. Escalates Twitter War Against Probe and Father’s Foes (BBG)

Pence avoids encounter with North Korean official as Olympics begin (Reuters)

Ex-Credit Suisse adviser sentenced to five years for "clever fraud" (Reuters)

AT&T, Walmart Bolster Their Tax Savings in Paying Worker Bonuses (BBG)

Rising Costs for Wages and Ingredients Pose New Challenge (WSJ)

The Corporate Giant Lurking Behind the Winter Olympics (WSJ)

Gulfstream, Cessna, Other Business Jet Makers Are Finally Feeling Some Lift (WSJ)

Mad Max violence stalks Venezuela's lawless roads (Reuters)

Amazon to Launch Delivery Service That Would Vie With FedEx, UPS (WSJ)

Japan to let Coincheck resume yen withdrawals Tuesday (Reuters)

Ten Years After the Crisis, Banks Win Big in Trump’s Washington (BBG)

Trump tells Israel peace means compromise; U.S. envoy under fire (Reuters)

Trump administration may target immigrants who use food aid, other benefits (Reuters)

Overnight Media Digest

WSJ

- U.S. Congress missed a midnight deadline, failing to fund the government for a second time this year as a two-year bipartisan budget deal encountered delays in the Senate. on.wsj.com/2EeRIkY



- SandRidge Energy Inc said Thursday that Chief Executive James Bennett and Chief Financial Officer Julian Bott will leave the company as part of a shakeup amid investor pressure. on.wsj.com/2EbK2Qi

- Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing Technology Co is teaming up with SoftBank Group Corp to help Japan's taxi industry deploy cars more efficiently, in a move likely to stymie the ambitions of Uber Technologies Inc in the country. on.wsj.com/2Ec0O1z

- Qualcomm Inc rejected Broadcom Ltd sweetened offer of more than $121 billion but opened the door for the first time to talks with its hostile suitor. on.wsj.com/2EfYN4z

- Muddy Waters LLC, one of the world's most renowned short sellers, wrote an anonymous 2015 report that first drew attention to suspicious activity behind an enormous aluminum cache in the Mexican desert—a stockpile that helped spawn federal investigations and highlighted aluminum trade imbalances with China. on.wsj.com/2EfYbfq

- Starboard Value LP is aligning with three former executives of Jarden Corp, which Newell Brands Inc bought less than two years ago in a $15 billion deal, in its campaign to change course at the company, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2EctEPr

FT

British MPs on Thursday attacked Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc’s Google and Twitter Inc in Washington over what the parliamentarians regard as failures by the tech giants to fully investigate Russian interference in the Brexit referendum and 2017 election.

Shares in Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fell sharply after it forecast a drop in revenue in 2018 in spite of aggressive cost-cutting that will lose as many as 14,000 workers by the end of 2019.

Insurance company Hiscox Ltd went on trial on Thursday, accused of breaching data protection laws in its handling of a customer’s claim about the loss of a 30,000-pound

NYT

- Macy's Inc will introduce a collection of modest clothing, including hijabs, next week, making it the latest company to try to capture a piece of the lucrative Muslim clothing market. nyti.ms/2sflmRk

- Pharmaceutical industry lobbyists who opposed the bill by Minnesota lawmakers, to push a proposed tax on opioid sales in November, set up a meeting with their sponsors, including, Jessica Hulsey Nickel, a prominent anti-addiction advocate in Washington. nyti.ms/2sleK3Y

- PepsiCo Inc is introducing Bubly, a new brand of sparkling water that comes in eight flavors, including apple, strawberry and mango, in brightly colored cans with lowercase lettering and greetings on the pull tabs. nyti.ms/2shOYxH

- The Trump administration on Thursday released data showing a large increase in penalties against polluters, as well $20 billion in commitments from companies to correct problems that have caused environmental damage. nyti.ms/2sk1Rao

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday formally nominated Charles Rettig, a Beverly Hills, California, lawyer with the firm Hochman, Salkin, Rettig, Toscher & Perez, to succeed John Koskinen, the commissioner whose term ended in November. nyti.ms/2skgxpN

Canada

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Bank of Canada is calling for tougher regulation to stop the spoils of innovation from being concentrated in the hands of a clutch of superstar tech giants. The benefits of the growing global economy are being spread unevenly across society, leaving too many people behind, senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins said on Thursday in prepared remarks. (tgam.ca/2BiXBe5)

** MEG Energy Corp is selling its interest in an oil-sands pipeline for $1.61-billion, a long-awaited deal aimed at reducing its heavy debt load while maintaining access to transport capacity for its growing northern Alberta bitumen production. (tgam.ca/2BlMyRA)

** Veteran BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc banker Egizio Bianchini is joining the senior management team and board of directors of international mining company Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (tgam.ca/2BlMYYa)

NATIONAL POST

** Canadian cannabis companies with operations in the United States are breathing a sigh of relief, after Canadian securities regulators decided on Thursday not to take dramatic action against companies with risky assets south of the border. (bit.ly/2Bi6uVo)

** Suncor Energy Inc Chief Executive Steve Williams said the company would not embark on major new projects in the country because of burdensome regulations and uncompetitive tax rates. Williams said Suncor would pare spending in future years partly because Canada is not as competitive as other countries. (bit.ly/2BjvyLG)